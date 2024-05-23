15 No Churn Vegan Ice Cream Recipes (2024)

These 15 No Churn Vegan Ice Cream Recipeswillhelp you cool off and enjoy summer completely with no guilt! They are all so easy and so delicious!

15 No Churn Vegan Ice Cream Recipes (1)

I may have mentioned my love for ice cream once, twice or too many times to count here. Ice cream cools you down immediately and always taste amazing, no matter where in the world you’re having it. If you love it as much as me, you’ve probably wanted to make it at home. Having an ice cream maker is great of course, but if don’t own one then no churn vegan ice cream are definitely the way to go. You get the same delicious creaminess of ice cream without needing the ice cream machine. Hooray!

This roundup is loaded with my favourite no churn vegan ice cream recipes from bloggers all over the web. Most of them are fruit based, all of them are vegan – so rest assured you won’t need to drink gallons of water right after and you can serve these to anyone. Plus they are all easy so let’s drive right in to some no churn vegan ice cream, shall we?

15 No Churn Vegan Ice Cream Recipes (2)

Vegan Strawberry Ice Cream(No Churn)by Jessica in the Kitchen

15 No Churn Vegan Ice Cream Recipes (3)

Vegan Key Lime Ice Cream by The Roasted Root

15 No Churn Vegan Ice Cream Recipes (4)

Toasted Coconut Chocolate Nice Cream by The Beaming Baker

No Churn Chocolate Avocado Ice Creamby Jessica in the Kitchen

15 No Churn Vegan Ice Cream Recipes (6)

No Churn Vegan Chocolate-Banana Ice Cream by Allergy Awesomeness

15 No Churn Vegan Ice Cream Recipes (7)

Whiskey Hazelnut No Churn Ice Cream by Natural Girl Modern World

15 No Churn Vegan Ice Cream Recipes (8)

1-Ingredient Banana Ice Cream by Culinary Ginger

15 No Churn Vegan Ice Cream Recipes (9)

No Churn Raw Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream by Connoisseur Veg

2-Ingredient Vegan Blueberry Ice Cream by Jessica in the Kitchen

15 No Churn Vegan Ice Cream Recipes (11)

Chocolate Chunk Banana Ice Cream with Chocolate Fudge Ripple by Keep it Sweet Desserts

15 No Churn Vegan Ice Cream Recipes (12)

Vegan Mint Chocolate Chip Avocado Ice Cream by Peas and Peonies

15 No Churn Vegan Ice Cream Recipes (13)

Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream by Chocolate Moosey

15 No Churn Vegan Ice Cream Recipes (14)

Healthy Protein Packed Cookies & Cream Ice Cream by The Big Mans World

15 No Churn Vegan Ice Cream Recipes (15)

Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream by The Lemon Bowl

If you try any of these No Churn Vegan Ice Cream Recipes please let me know in the comments!

15 comments Leave a comment »

  1. Demeter | Beaming Baker Reply

    Jessica, this roundup is so timely–I’m gonna need just about all these recipes to make it through the heat this summer! I’m for realsies drooling over your no churn chocolate avocado ice cream. It looks delicious! Thanks for including my toasted coconut chocolate chip nice cream. 😉 Now excuse me while I get my ice cream scooping arm warmed up. 🙂

    • Jessica Reply

      You’re so welcome Demeter! Haha yes to the scooping arm!!

  2. Alissa Reply

    I love this! I have an old ice cream machine stashed away, but it’s so clunky and I never feel like bothering with it – so no churn ice creams are my jam. 🙂 Thanks so much for including my raw chocolate ice cream!!

    • Jessica Reply

      You’re so welcome Alissa!

  3. Manali@CookWithManali Reply

    These all sound so delicious, great round up Jessica!

    • Jessica Reply

      Thanks so much Manali!!

  4. Celeste | The Whole Serving Reply

    This is an awesome list of ice creams. Thanks for sharing the list. I can’t wait to give them a try.

    • Jessica Reply

      Thanks Celeste!!

  5. Akino Reply

    This is such a great list and it couldn’t have come at a better time because I’ve been wanting to make some yummy ice cream!

    Akino | akinokiki.blogspot.ca

    • Jessica Reply

      Hi Akino,

      I’m so glad to hear that! I hope you enjoy the recipes!!

  6. Jessica Reply

    You’re so welcome! I hope you enjoy!!

  7. Jason N Reply

    The Vegan Key Lime Ice Cream recipe calls for an ice cream maker. I was specifically looking for ‘no churn’ recipes like the title suggests.

    • Jessica Reply

      Uh oh! 1 out of 15…that must have been an error, or recently changed! This article is from 2016 so it’s a good chance some of these could’ve been updated since then. Hope the other 14 can help you out Jason!!

  8. Shawn Mendes Reply

    Jessica, this ice cream is so good I should have made a lot more! Where did you get this amazing talent of making no-churn ice cream? Thank you so much!

    • Gavin | Jessica in the Kitchen Reply

      We’re so happy that you actually like it Shawn! Thank you for your comment!

