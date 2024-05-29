15 of the BEST Applebee's Copycat Recipes (2024)

Craving a meal from your favorite neighborhood grill? I’m talking about Applebees recipes! If you want the yumminess of your favorite Applebee’s dishes from the comfort of your own home (and with a much smaller budget), you have to try these amazing copycat Applebee’s recipes.

The Best Copycat Applebees Recipes

You have to admit Applebee’s is one of your favorite go-to restaurants! These recipes are what you need to create an “Applebee’s menu experience” in the comfort of your own home. Sometimes we want the taste of a particular dish without the price tag and headache of eating out. Try out any of these popular Applebee’s copycat recipes for your family’s next meal. You will not be disappointed!

1. Applebee’s Copycat Recipe: Oriental Salad

If you are a salad eater, this will be sure to fill you up! Your tastebuds will thank you! This knock-off for Applebee’s Oriental Salad is packed with lots of good stuff, including almonds, cucumbers, and chow mein noodles. You can make this salad “as is” or substitute it with different types of nuts. You can make it your own. The texture and crunchiness of this salad will leave you wanting more! Pair this with your favorite cold drink and dessert for a full and delectable meal. Bits of healthy carbohydrates on the way! Don’t you just love a good, crunchy salad? You might be able to eat a large bowl yourself, no leftovers!

2. Applebee’s White Chocolate Blondie with Maple Cream Sauce

Who wants dessert? This recipe will hit the spot if you are a dessert lover. Maple butter blondie! If there’s one thing at Applebee’s I’d recommend that everyone try, it’s definitely the ooey, gooey blondie served right out of the oven with a big scoop of ice cream. This is a very simple recipe that you can customize with your favorite add-ins like a sprinkle of nuts or flavored chocolate chips. It’s so good!!!!! You have to give this recipe a try. This is the perfect Applebee copycat recipe if you’re not up for going out. This White Chocolate Blondie with Maple Cream Sauce will surely satisfy your craving!

3. Applebee’s Spicy Queso Blanco Dip

Who doesn’t love nachos! Nachos and cheese are one of my absolute favorite snacks! This is the best dish to add to your family taco night. With this recipe, you can enjoy nachos in the comfort of your own home instead of going to Applebees. The Spicy Queso Blanco Dip is a creamy cheese dip with just a little bit of kick that’s perfect with warm tortilla chips. The sauce ingredients are so easy to make in your own saucepan. You will not be disappointed!

4. Applebee’s Fiesta Lime Chicken

Spice up your chicken breast with this recipe mixture. This is a great option to get your protein and veggies in one dish. This simple and easy recipe will become a family favorite and staple on your menu! Marinated grilled chicken, spicy sauce, cheese, and pico de gallo bake– what could be better than the Fiesta Lime Chicken?

5. Applebee’s Copycat Recipe: Potstickers

Potstickers are a favorite appetizer in the restaurant. Who knew you could make this at home? You can make as many as your heart desires to fulfill your appetite for these tasty snacks. These make great finger foods for a party at home or a simple snack. You can change this recipe to your liking by adding your favorite meat whether pork, chicken, or something else. Pair this with your favorite sweet and sour sauce to add the perfect touch of goodness! Make your own version of Applebee’s Potstickers at home whenever you get the craving for this crowd favorite. It’s okay to post this in your social media. YUM!

6. Applebee’s Copycat Recipe: Clubhouse Grille

Everyone loves a great sandwich and this one does not disappoint! For an awesome sandwich, you can’t go wrong with the Applebee’s Clubhouse Grille with lots of ham, turkey, and BACON! This Applebee’s copycat recipe for a sandwich hits the spot for a tasty lunch. You can change this sandwich up with your favorite bread or cheese to truly make it your own. Grab your favorite side of chips and a drink to make it a complete meal! It won’t hurt to toss in some lettuce or cabbage in there too.

7. Applebee’s Wonton Tacos

This is an Applebee’s fan favorite! Who would have thought to make tacos from wontons! This dish is great for any at-home get-together or party. People will think you are an awesome chef once you make these. They will absolutely leave you wanting more! Make and stir Wonton Tacos stuffed with chicken, slaw, and cilantro for a fraction of the price you’d pay in the restaurant.

8. Applebee’s Copycat Recipe: Thai Shrimp Salad

Here is another Applebee’s copycat recipe for salad! This time with shrimp. If you like Thai flavors this recipe is for you! Thai Shrimp Salad is another favorite, and the addition of the bell peppers and carrot in this copycat recipe makes the flavors really pop. Pair this with your favorite side dish. There are so many ways you can make this salad work for you. You can substitute chicken if you’re not a fan of shrimp. Try this recipe to save money and have a healthy alternative for lunch or dinner!

Here’s another way to make it!

9. Applebee’s Spinach Artichoke Dip

Here is our second Applebee’s copycat recipe for dip. This makes for a great snack that hits the spot every time. Pair this with your favorite crackers, bread, or pita chips to make a great meal. This Spinach and Artichoke Dip claims to be even better than the restaurant version. Quite a claim, since the Applebee’s version, is so yummy! This dip is filled with healthy vegetables with just the right amount of cheese. You will not be disappointed!

10. Applebee’s Copycat Recipe: Green Bean Crispers with Lemon Garlic Aioli

This recipe will make anyone love green beans! If you have children who will not eat their veggies, give them these. They will not know what they are eating is so healthy. This is a great snack. Grab some ranch dressing or your favorite sauce to dip these in and you will have an awesome dish!Green Bean Crispers with Lemon Garlic Aioli is the perfect starter for any meal. They’re light, crunchy, and oh-so-good!

11. Wild Rice Quinoa Chicken with Citrus Vinaigrette

Need a gluten-free meal? Try this Wild Rice Quinoa Chicken with Citrus Vinaigrette. It’s an Applebee’s copycat recipe for the Cedar Grilled Lemon Chicken and Quinoa. This meal has so many flavors you will enjoy. The citrus vinaigrette is the perfect pairing for this meal. It gives it the perfect hint of freshness with a bit of sweetness. You need to try this recipe the next time you make dinner! You will not regret it!

12. Applebee’s Bourbon Street Steak

For the real carnivores out there, the Bourbon Street Steak can’t be beaten. This is a great dinner option that will leave you satisfied and wanting more! Did you ever think you could make this at home? Make it at home to save money and pair it with your favorite side items. Perhaps some mashed potatoes or veggies, the sky’s the limit. Add your favorite steak sauce to top off this great dish!

13. Applebee’s Copycat Recipe: Apple Walnut Chicken Salad

The Apple Walnut Chicken Salad is a personal favorite. This Applebee’s copycat recipe is a refreshing salad filled with goodness. Crunchy apples, nuts, celery, and onions make it such a delight. You can always substitute chicken for another protein like salmon or tofu. You can make this salad your own! This would be a great lunch meal or a side with your evening meal. This salad is the perfect blend of sweet and savory. Try this recipe today!

14. Four-Cheese Macaroni and Cheese with Honey Pepper Chicken Tenders

This is comfort food at its finest! Adults and kids alike will go crazy for the Applebee’s copycat recipe for Four-Cheese Macaroni and Cheese with Honey Pepper Chicken Tenders. This is the perfect family meal! It’s even better when you can make it at home without the Applebee’s price tag! Your family will be sure to enjoy this one! It’s a great meal to have the kids join in and help you to make it. Pair this with your favorite dipping sauce for your tenders. So good! It is an easy and simple recipe that everyone will enjoy!!!

15. Applebee’s Copycat Recipe: Fiesta Ranch Salad Dressing

Last, but not least, my favorite item at Applebees… the Mexi-Ranch sauce. This Fiesta Ranch Salad Dressing iseven better. You have to try it! We have so many recipes that could use this sauce to top them off. This is a great dressing to use as a dipping sauce, on your sandwiches, or anything else your heart desires. Keep a container of this at all times in the fridge! It pairs well with so much! This recipe is a keeper!

Which Applebee’s copycat recipes have you tried making?