15 Of The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes To Try This Fall And Winter (2024)

Created On:  |Updated: |By Kelsey|4 Comments
Hereare the top Instant Pot soup recipes to serve your family and friends. Soups in the instant pot are a breeze to make, and a lot of times are a one-pot meal! Instant Pot soup for any and every occasion.
Instant Pot Soups
If you are a fan of the Instant Pot make sure to check out all these awesome Instant Pot accessories that allows you to maximize your uses with your Instant Pot!
The Electric Pressure cooker has truly taken the world by storm, and for good reason. It makes cooking dinner so much faster and tasty!
More Instant Pot Recipes To Try
- Ranch Instant Pot Wings
- Loaded Potato Soup
- Heirloom Tomato Pasta with Ground Beef
- Instant Pot Swiss Steak And Potatoes
- Cheesy Taco Pasta Instant Pot Recipe
Here is a list of Killer Instant Pot Soups to fuel your body and warm your soul on a cold winter day. Tons of great pressure cooker soup recipes all in one spot!
Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup
If you are a fan of butternut squash soup you will want to try this Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup. This soup is creamy, rich, and naturally gluten-free and vegetarian.
Ninja Foodi Broccoli Cheese Soup
Broccoli Cheese Soup is one of my favorite fall soup recipes. An easy broccoli cheddar soup that can be made in the slow cooker, Ninja Foodi, Instant Pot, or even stovetop. Give this Ninja Foodi broccoli cheese soup recipe a try today.
Instant Pot Tortellini Soup
Instant Pot Tortellini Soup is an easy and savory cheese tortellini soup. Sausage, cheese tortellini, veggies, kale and more come together! This is my favorite Instant Pot soup recipe that will blow your mind. You can make a thin or thick sauce as well! Plus I share slow cooker instructions as well.
Instant Pot Carrot Ginger Soup
Instant Pot carrot ginger soup is creamy, savory, and downright delicious. Vegan and gluten free and the perfect light lunch or dinner.
Keto Zuppa Toscana Instant Pot Soup
This Keto Zuppa Toscana Instant Pot Soup with Wild Ramps is not just a mouthful to say but it's also a mouthful of goodness as well. A low carb Zuppa Toscano soup that is made in no time for that slow-simmered taste.
Instant Pot Potato Corn Chowder
Instant Pot Potato and Corn Chowder is one hearty and savory corn chowder. The perfect way to use up leftover holiday ham, or buy diced ham at the store.
Instant Pot Butter Beans Recipe
Instant Pot Butter Beans Recipe is easy, tasty and quick to make. A no soak butter bean recipe you will want to make over and over again.
Photo Credit:veganhuggs.com
Instant Pot Yellow Split Pea Soup
Flavorful soup that looks gorgeous and tastes great! Fantastic combination of spices and vegetables that will leave you satisfied.
Instant Pot Pierogi Soup
Instant Pot Pierogi Soup is so simple. Just 4 Ingredients is all you need for an easy beginner's Instant Pot recipe. I also share stovetop directions.
Photo Credit:diabetesstrong.com
Instant Pot Chicken Chili
Once you start eating this tasty chicken chili you aren’t going to want to stop. It’s just so good!
Photo Credit:www.imagelicious.com
Instant Pot Borscht (vegan and gluten-free)
Beets, carrots, fresh onions, potatoes, cabbage, tomato paste and a few other ingredients create this beautiful soup that tastes amazing!
Photo Credit:recipesfromapantry.com
Easy Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup
This soup has tons of flavor and I love the spaghetti noodles. Pairs nicely with a side salad and fresh bread.
Photo Credit:peasandcrayons.com
Instant Pot Butternut Cauliflower Soup
This gorgeous soup has fall written all over it! Be prepared to not have any leftovers when you make it, because it will be gobbled up!
Photo Credit:www.bakingbeauty.net
Instant Pot Chicken Taco Soup
Add some flair to your Taco Tuesdays with this delectable soup! Side with some chips and salsa and you have an amazing meal.
Photo Credit:www.lemonblossoms.com
Pressure Cooker Bean and Bacon Soup
Fresh veggies, bacon, beans, and seasonings go together to make an explosion of flavors in your mouth! This soup will become a new household favorite!
Photo Credit:beyondmeresustenance.com
Instant Pot Lamb Stew Proven�al
Fantastic hearty soup leaves your stomach full and your taste buds in heaven. I love the savory flavors of this dish!
Photo Credit:mylifecookbook.com
Easy Lentil & Sausage Soup You Can Make in the Instant Pot!
With just a little bit of sauteing to get it started you can then set it and forget it. The end results are a tasty soup that will make you want to lick the bowl.
Photo Credit:mycrazygoodlife.com
Rotisserie Chicken Soup With Salsa Recipe
You can make so many wonderful recipes with rotisserie chicken and this soup will not disappoint. Give it a try, but be prepared to fall in love with its tasty goodness.
Photo Credit:peasandcrayons.com
Instant Pot Creamy Tomato Soup with Crispy Parmesan Chickpeas
This soup is to die for, but when you add the crispy chickpeas on top it is even better! Yum!
Photo Credit:delightfulplate.com
Vietnamese Beef Stew Pho Noodle Soup (Pho Bo Sot Vang)
Try a nice big bowl of this noodle soup on a cold day. It will warm you and your taste buds will thank you!
Photo Credit:www.saltandlavender.com
Instant Pot Hamburger Soup
Affordable, easy, and full of rich meat and vegetables in a savory broth. Whip this up in no time for your family or friends.
Photo Credit:kristineskitchenblog.com
Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup - Easy and Healthy Recipe
Grab that butternut squash and let's get cooking. Here you have a super creamy and thick soup that is full of nutrients and flavor.
Photo Credit:belleofthekitchen.com
Instant Pot Loaded Potato Soup
Serve up a homemade potato soup that is loaded with tons of flavor. Dive in!
Photo Credit:kristineskitchenblog.com
Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup - Easy and Healthy Recipe
Who doesn't want a homemade comforting bowl of soup that is chicken and noodle. Give this recipe a try for one flavorful soup.
Photo Credit:twohealthykitchens.com
Family-Favorite Instant Pot Sweet Potato Soup
Creamy, thick, so delicious. This sweet potato soup is one of my absolute favorite recipes for any night of the week.
Photo Credit:kristineskitchenblog.com
Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup
Tex Mex flavored chicken tortilla soup that is bursting with flavor. Top with chips, sour cream and more.
Photo Credit:www.bowlofdelicious.com
Instant Pot Split Pea Soup with Ham
A split pea soup that has ham in every bite as well. This is a must make recipe you will want to try for dinner. Great for an easy meal prep for lunches for the week.
Photo Credit:lowcarbyum.com
Instant Pot Low Carb Taco Soup with Cream Cheese
Want a lighter soup? Here is a low carb option that doesn't lack in flavor just empty carbs!
Photo Credit:whatgreatgrandmaate.com
Instant Pot Cabbage Soup with Ground Beef (Paleo, Whole30) - Stovetop Instructions Included!
Whole30, and Paleo! This cabbage soup is one of my favorites for when the weather gets colder. Tons of nutrients in every single bite.
Photo Credit:amindfullmom.com
Instant Pot French Onion Soup
Give this incredible French Onion soup a try! One recipe that is great for serving a crowd for a fancy soup to sip on. Or make this as a treat to break up a busy work week.
Photo Credit:amindfullmom.com
Instant Pot Stuffed Pepper Soup
A fantastic soup that gives you all the flavors of a stuffed pepper but in a soup form!
Some of My Favorite Instant Pot Accessories
Genuine Instant Pot Sealing Ring 2-PackCeramic Non-Stick Interior Coated Inner Cooking PotSteam Release AccessoryMeat Shredder Claw sGenuine Instant Pot Tempered Glass lid, ClearTwo Gripper Clips for Moving Hot Plate or BowlsReusable Food Storage BagsHeat Resistant Mats
Those are a few of my favorite accessories that you might enjoy. I use the meat claws for pulling apart chicken and such in soups and other dishes. Let me know your favorite accessory for the Instant Pot!
What is your favorite soup to serve?
Reader Interactions
Denay DeGuzman says
What a fabulous collection of Instant Pot soup recipes all in one place! Thank you so much for this awesome recipe inspiration. 🙂
Reply
admin says
You are so welcome! Hope you have some tasty soups to try out and enjoy!
Reply
joann says
Wow these soups look delicious. thanks for sharing
Reply
Kelsey says
You are welcome! Thanks for stopping by!
Reply