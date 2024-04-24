15 Of The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes To Try This Fall And Winter (2024)

Hereare the top Instant Pot soup recipes to serve your family and friends. Soups in the instant pot are a breeze to make, and a lot of times are a one-pot meal! Instant Pot soup for any and every occasion.

15 Of The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes To Try This Fall And Winter (1)

Instant Pot Soups

If you are a fan of the Instant Pot make sure to check out all these awesome Instant Pot accessories that allows you to maximize your uses with your Instant Pot!

The Electric Pressure cooker has truly taken the world by storm, and for good reason. It makes cooking dinner so much faster and tasty!

Here is a list of Killer Instant Pot Soups to fuel your body and warm your soul on a cold winter day. Tons of great pressure cooker soup recipes all in one spot!

15 Of The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes To Try This Fall And Winter (2)

Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup

If you are a fan of butternut squash soup you will want to try this Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup. This soup is creamy, rich, and naturally gluten-free and vegetarian.

15 Of The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes To Try This Fall And Winter (3)

Ninja Foodi Broccoli Cheese Soup

Broccoli Cheese Soup is one of my favorite fall soup recipes. An easy broccoli cheddar soup that can be made in the slow cooker, Ninja Foodi, Instant Pot, or even stovetop. Give this Ninja Foodi broccoli cheese soup recipe a try today.

15 Of The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes To Try This Fall And Winter (4)

Instant Pot Tortellini Soup

Instant Pot Tortellini Soup is an easy and savory cheese tortellini soup. Sausage, cheese tortellini, veggies, kale and more come together! This is my favorite Instant Pot soup recipe that will blow your mind. You can make a thin or thick sauce as well! Plus I share slow cooker instructions as well.

15 Of The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes To Try This Fall And Winter (5)

Instant Pot Carrot Ginger Soup

Instant Pot carrot ginger soup is creamy, savory, and downright delicious. Vegan and gluten free and the perfect light lunch or dinner.

15 Of The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes To Try This Fall And Winter (6)

Keto Zuppa Toscana Instant Pot Soup

This Keto Zuppa Toscana Instant Pot Soup with Wild Ramps is not just a mouthful to say but it's also a mouthful of goodness as well. A low carb Zuppa Toscano soup that is made in no time for that slow-simmered taste.

15 Of The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes To Try This Fall And Winter (7)

Instant Pot Potato Corn Chowder

Instant Pot Potato and Corn Chowder is one hearty and savory corn chowder. The perfect way to use up leftover holiday ham, or buy diced ham at the store.

15 Of The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes To Try This Fall And Winter (8)

Instant Pot Butter Beans Recipe

Instant Pot Butter Beans Recipe is easy, tasty and quick to make. A no soak butter bean recipe you will want to make over and over again.

15 Of The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes To Try This Fall And Winter (9)

Photo Credit:veganhuggs.com

Instant Pot Yellow Split Pea Soup

Flavorful soup that looks gorgeous and tastes great! Fantastic combination of spices and vegetables that will leave you satisfied.

15 Of The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes To Try This Fall And Winter (10)

Instant Pot Pierogi Soup

Instant Pot Pierogi Soup is so simple. Just 4 Ingredients is all you need for an easy beginner's Instant Pot recipe. I also share stovetop directions.

15 Of The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes To Try This Fall And Winter (11)

Photo Credit:diabetesstrong.com

Instant Pot Chicken Chili

Once you start eating this tasty chicken chili you aren’t going to want to stop. It’s just so good!

15 Of The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes To Try This Fall And Winter (12)

Photo Credit:www.imagelicious.com

Instant Pot Borscht (vegan and gluten-free)

Beets, carrots, fresh onions, potatoes, cabbage, tomato paste and a few other ingredients create this beautiful soup that tastes amazing!

15 Of The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes To Try This Fall And Winter (13)

Photo Credit:recipesfromapantry.com

Easy Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup

This soup has tons of flavor and I love the spaghetti noodles. Pairs nicely with a side salad and fresh bread.

15 Of The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes To Try This Fall And Winter (14)

Photo Credit:peasandcrayons.com

Instant Pot Butternut Cauliflower Soup

This gorgeous soup has fall written all over it! Be prepared to not have any leftovers when you make it, because it will be gobbled up!

15 Of The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes To Try This Fall And Winter (15)

Photo Credit:www.bakingbeauty.net

Instant Pot Chicken Taco Soup

Add some flair to your Taco Tuesdays with this delectable soup! Side with some chips and salsa and you have an amazing meal.

15 Of The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes To Try This Fall And Winter (16)

Photo Credit:www.lemonblossoms.com

Pressure Cooker Bean and Bacon Soup

Fresh veggies, bacon, beans, and seasonings go together to make an explosion of flavors in your mouth! This soup will become a new household favorite!

15 Of The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes To Try This Fall And Winter (17)

Photo Credit:beyondmeresustenance.com

Instant Pot Lamb Stew Proven�al

Fantastic hearty soup leaves your stomach full and your taste buds in heaven. I love the savory flavors of this dish!

With just a little bit of sauteing to get it started you can then set it and forget it. The end results are a tasty soup that will make you want to lick the bowl.

You can make so many wonderful recipes with rotisserie chicken and this soup will not disappoint. Give it a try, but be prepared to fall in love with its tasty goodness.

This soup is to die for, but when you add the crispy chickpeas on top it is even better! Yum!

Try a nice big bowl of this noodle soup on a cold day. It will warm you and your taste buds will thank you!

15 Of The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes To Try This Fall And Winter (22)

Photo Credit:www.saltandlavender.com

Instant Pot Hamburger Soup

Affordable, easy, and full of rich meat and vegetables in a savory broth. Whip this up in no time for your family or friends.

Grab that butternut squash and let's get cooking. Here you have a super creamy and thick soup that is full of nutrients and flavor.

15 Of The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes To Try This Fall And Winter (24)

Photo Credit:belleofthekitchen.com

Instant Pot Loaded Potato Soup

Serve up a homemade potato soup that is loaded with tons of flavor. Dive in!

Who doesn't want a homemade comforting bowl of soup that is chicken and noodle. Give this recipe a try for one flavorful soup.

15 Of The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes To Try This Fall And Winter (26)

Photo Credit:twohealthykitchens.com

Family-Favorite Instant Pot Sweet Potato Soup

Creamy, thick, so delicious. This sweet potato soup is one of my absolute favorite recipes for any night of the week.

15 Of The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes To Try This Fall And Winter (27)

Photo Credit:kristineskitchenblog.com

Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup

Tex Mex flavored chicken tortilla soup that is bursting with flavor. Top with chips, sour cream and more.

15 Of The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes To Try This Fall And Winter (28)

Photo Credit:www.bowlofdelicious.com

Instant Pot Split Pea Soup with Ham

A split pea soup that has ham in every bite as well. This is a must make recipe you will want to try for dinner. Great for an easy meal prep for lunches for the week.

Want a lighter soup? Here is a low carb option that doesn't lack in flavor just empty carbs!

Whole30, and Paleo! This cabbage soup is one of my favorites for when the weather gets colder. Tons of nutrients in every single bite.

15 Of The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes To Try This Fall And Winter (31)

Photo Credit:amindfullmom.com

Instant Pot French Onion Soup

Give this incredible French Onion soup a try! One recipe that is great for serving a crowd for a fancy soup to sip on. Or make this as a treat to break up a busy work week.

15 Of The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes To Try This Fall And Winter (32)

Photo Credit:amindfullmom.com

Instant Pot Stuffed Pepper Soup

A fantastic soup that gives you all the flavors of a stuffed pepper but in a soup form!

15 Of The Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes To Try This Fall And Winter (49)

Those are a few of my favorite accessories that you might enjoy. I use the meat claws for pulling apart chicken and such in soups and other dishes. Let me know your favorite accessory for the Instant Pot!

What is your favorite soup to serve?

    Comments & Reviews

  1. Denay DeGuzman says

    What a fabulous collection of Instant Pot soup recipes all in one place! Thank you so much for this awesome recipe inspiration. 🙂

    • admin says

      You are so welcome! Hope you have some tasty soups to try out and enjoy!

  2. joann says

    Wow these soups look delicious. thanks for sharing

    • Kelsey says

      You are welcome! Thanks for stopping by!

