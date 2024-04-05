15 Red Lobster Copycat Recipes to Try at Home (2024)

Ready to get your seafood fix with some Red Lobster recipes?

Before you head out to Red Lobster to spend a load of cash, try making your favorite recipes at home. From their famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits to their amazing shrimp dinners, find out how to make Red Lobster copycat recipes at home.

From various appetizers to red lobster shrimp scampi recipe, your mouth will surely water with these copycat recipes, with easy-to-get ingredients, but with the same flavor and savor!

Favorite Red Lobster Copycat Recipes

1. Red Lobster Copycat Cheddar Bay Biscuit Recipe

Cheddar Bay Biscuits made with buttermilk and lots of cheddar cheese are even better than the Red Lobster version! I’d like half a dozen of these myself! The big secret to the red lobster biscuits? Bisquick!

Load these up with some cheddar, use an ice cream scoop to drop them on your pan lined with parchment paper, and then brush with garlic butter as soon as you get them out of the oven for a soft and cheesy treat! If you want to get super authentic with these, brush them with scampi sauce as soon as they come out of the oven. And don’t forget to sprinkle with parsley. These biscuits are absolute heaven right out of the oven. Just don’t forget to share!

2. Red Lobster Copycat Bacon-wrapped scallops recipe

Bacon-wrapped Scallops are the perfect starter for a seafood meal. This copycat Red Lobster recipe is so simple and delicious! There are actually 2 ways you can make your scallops at home- you ca either broil them or grill them. For the broiled bacon-wrapped scallops, you will need just 4 sea scallops, bacon, butter, salt, paprika, pepper, clam juice, and toothpicks.

For the grilled scallop and bacon skewers you will need 16 sea scallops, zucchini slices, soft-cooked bacon, butter, and skewers.

Either way, you decide to cook them, one thing is for sure- they will be delicious!

To have as an entree, Serve with a side of rice or match these with the cheesy mashed potatoes on number 10 for a decadent meal.

3. Red Lobster Copycat Tartar Sauce recipe

Of course, no seafood dish is complete without Red Lobster’s Tartar Sauce. It’s the perfect complement to just about any fish! The sauce is creamy and tangy and tastes one hundred times better than the bottles you buy at the store. Make a big batch and store it in a cute mason jar so you will always have some of this perfect sauce ready! Just remember to keep it in an airtight container, okay?

Here’s another version to try!

4. Healthier-and-Better-than-Red Lobster batter-fried shrimp

If you’re a fan of their batter-fried shrimp, you’ll go crazy for this healthier baked version. It’s just as tasty, and the garlic dipping sauce will knock your socks off.

All you need for this crunchy no-fry shrimp recipe is some olive oil, shrimp, flour, salt, egg whites, Panko breadcrumbs, cayenne pepper, cooking spray and fresh parsley. The garlic dipping sauce is just butter, garlic, and salt. (Fun fact, this is how I make the copycat Papa John’s garlic dipping sauce. You are welcome)

5. Red Lobster Copycat coconut shrimp recipe

Or try the Coconut Shrimp with Pina Colada Sauce. You can’t go wrong with that one! When I think of Red Lobster, I think of the biscuits and the coconut shrimp. I cannot wait to try this one for myself.

The pina colada sauce is made from sweetened cream of coconut, sour cream, crushed pineapple, pineapple juice, salt and pepper, and lime juice. The coconut shrimp are battered with some cornstarch, sweetened coconut flakes, Panko breadcrumbs, sweetened cream of coconut and coconut milk, and then fried. Let’s get tropical!

To get the same look at the ones that you get at red lobster, buy large shrimp and then cut them down the middle but not all the way through. As they cook they will open up and look like butterfly wings like the ones that you get at red lobster.

Here’s another way to make it!

6. Red Lobster Copycat Lobster Pizza recipe

How does a personal size Lobster Pizza sound? It’s super easy to make for just yourself or a crowd.

The crust is made from flour tortillas and then topped with garlic butter, parmesan cheese, aroma tomatoes, fresh basil, lobster meat, and shredded Italian blend cheese. Best. Pizza. Ever.

7. Red Lobster Copycat Cajun Shrimp recipe

For those who prefer their seafood with a bit of a kick, you have to try the Cajun Shrimp. With lots of cayenne pepper, it really brings the heat!

This is a super simple recipe. Simply prep your shrimp, put them in a buttered pan and sprinkle with cayenne pepper, salt, black pepper, paprika, cumin, dry mustard, thyme, onion and garlic. Mix it all up so the shrimp are well coated, then throw it in the oven for 15-minutes.

Serve this with rice or put over pasta for a hearty and delicious meal!

You can also use this cajun seasoning blend on chicken to create a delicious cajun chicken meal.

8. Red Lobster Copycat Shrimp Scampi recipe

Your family will ask you to make Shrimp Scampi over and over again. It works just as well with frozen shrimp as it does with fresh!

Eating shrimp scampi feels… fancy, doesn’t it? Simply sautee some shrimp in olive oil with some garlic, white wine, fresh lemon juice, Italian seasoning, butter, parsley, and parmesan cheese. This dish is gorgeous, delicious, and absolutely easy to make!

9. Red Lobster Copycat Shrimp Nachos recipe

You haven’t lived until you’ve tried the Red Lobster Shrimp Nachos. They have a bit of a kick, but you can add more jalapeno to make them even spicier. To create this masterpiece you will need peeled and deveined shrimp, crab boil seasoning, cheddar cheese, Monterey jack cheese, cream cheese, milk, tortilla chips, diced tomatoes, fresh jalapenos, finely chopped red onions, cilantro, sour cream, pickled jalapeno slices, and chopped cilantro to garnish with.

Cook the shrimp with the crab boil (if you want to use the crab boil), then make your cheese sauce by combining the three kinds of cheese and milk over low-medium heat. Then make your pico de gallo with the tomatoes, jalapenos, and red onions. Mix the shrimp with the cheese sauce, then top with the pico de gallo, sour cream, and other garnishes.

Nothing left to do now but enjoy!

10. Red Lobster Copycat White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes recipe

Looking for the perfect side dish for your meal? White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes are where it’s at! Cause what could be better than some creamy mashed potatoes? Cheesy potatoes, of course! Boil some potatoes and then mash with butter, heavy cream, sour cream, white (or hey, get a little crazy and use yellow!) cheddar cheese, salt, and white pepper. Perfection! This is the perfect side dish for some of the other recipes mentioned on this article. Pair this with coconut shrimp, shrimp scampi, bacon-wrapped scallops- anything that you pair with this will be amazing!

11. Red Lobster Copycat Triple Berry Sangria recipe

Make a big pitcher of Triple Berry Sangria to go with your meal. It’s fruity and refreshing – perfect for summer! This drink should be served as soon as its made so the berries don’t discolor. But you know what, who cares as long as it tastes delicious right? Just remember to take your Instagram shots before they do.

One of the awesome twists to this red lobster copycat recipe is the ginger that’s added. It takes this delicious concoction to a whole new level!

Grab a pitcher and throw in some hulled strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, peeled and crushed ginger, berry-flavored vodka, berry-flavored juice, a bit of sugar (if you want), and a bottle of your favorite red wine, ginger ale, and ice. Serve with mint garnished. Doesn’t that just sound absolutely refreshing?

12. Red Lobster Copycat Chocolate Chip Lava Cookies recipe

Make their Chocolate Chip Lava Cookies right at home. Top them with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream and homemade fudge.

I love this recipe! Take your favorite chocolate chip cookie dough and flatten a tablespoon of it into a buttered muffin tin. Add a scoop of fudge then top with more cookie dough and bake. Oh, I can’t wait to try this!

13. Red Lobster Copycat Chocolate Lava Cake recipe

I recommend doing the same thing with this yummy Chocolate Lava Cake.

14. Red Lobster Inspired Layered Pumpkin Pie-in-a-jar recipe

And when fall comes around, you won’t find a more deliciously decadent dessert than their Layered Pumpkin Pie in a jar.

Pumpkins are a popular dessert and side dish ingredient this time of year! With Thanksgiving coming up next week, I have been searching out new ways to serve pumpkin pie to the family. ThisCopyCat Red Lobster Recipefor Layered Pumpkin Pie dessert is a fabulous way to create individual portions that are adorable and festive!

Doesn’t it look so decadent and tempting! LayeredPumpkin Pie in a jaris the perfect complement to a Thanksgiving feast!

