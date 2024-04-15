15 Shredded Chicken Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure policy here .

Your family won’t even notice if you use shredded chicken for every meal with these 15 delicious shredded chicken recipes.

I regularly have shredded chicken in my fridge and freezer. I like to buy either chicken breasts or chicken thighs when they are on sale and cook them in bulk so I can replenish my supply. Having shredded chicken always on hand makes dinnertime a snap and it’s easy to do it as part of my prep-ahead meal planning. If you also like to have shredded chicken always on hand, but you are running low on ideas of what to use it for, check out the below list of shredded chicken recipes!

How to Make Shredded Chicken

Before we get to the recipes, there are several ways to make shredded chicken. The easiest way to make shredded chicken is in the slow cooker or a Crock-Pot. The fastest way to make shredded chicken is in a pressure cooker or Instant Pot. However, you can also shred the leftover meat from a roast chicken or a rotisserie chicken.

How to Make Shredded Chicken in the Slow Cooker

How to Make Shredded Chicken in a Pressure Cooker

How to Store Shredded Chicken

Place usable portions of shredded chicken in an airtight container or freezer bags. What is a usable portion? Whatever amount you would normally use in a recipe for your family. For my family, it is usually 2 – 3 cups of shredded chicken. The main point is to freeze it in smaller usable portions, rather than in one large brick of meat to prevent wasting any of the stored meat either by thawing more than you need or my passing over it as a dinner option because there is so much chicken you can’t thaw it in a reasonable amount of time.

Store the cooked chicken for 3 – 4 days in the refrigerator.

Allow the meat to come to room temperature before placing it in the freezer. Store the cooked chicken for up to a 3 months in the freezer.

Shredded Chicken Recipes

Make Loaded Southwest Chicken Spring Rolls for a quick and delicious appetizer or afternoon snack. You wouldn’t believe me if I told you how easy they are to make!

These White Bean and Chicken Ranch Tacos are always a hit with my family! The recipe is in my cookbook Prep-Ahead Meals from Scratch.

Don’t you just love a good Asian salad? Here’s the recipe for an easy Asian Chicken Salad complete with that delicious dressing you are craving.

Another delicious soup you should try is this Creamy Tuscan White Bean and Chicken Soup that is perfect for any night of the week.

Looking for something that will take virtually no time? Make this Easy Weeknight Chicken Spaghetti from A Reinvented Mom. She says it is still a family favorite years later.

BBQ Chicken Tostadas from Cupcakes and Kale Chips are a super easy meal to make for kids and adults that are a perfect quick lunch.

Another soup to try is this Creamy Chicken Enchilada Soup from Saved By Grace. It’s really simple to put together and tastes hardy.

I could definitely see myself devouring this Chicken Alfredo Baked Ziti from Gimme Some Oven. Itlooks so delicious!

I can’t wait to try these Shredded Chicken Hard Tacos from Macheesmo that are sauteed in a pan. They look so amazing with the little crispy corners.

Use that shredded chicken to make yourself some Better Than Takeout Chicken Fried Rice with the recipe from The Food Critic.

Black Bean and Chicken Enchilada Cups from Saved By Grace make nice snacks, appetizers or a fun dinner for kids.

I’m always looking for new ways to enjoy old favorites and this Chicken, Mushroom and Spinach Lasagna from Little Broken is a perfect way to enjoy a classic.

2 Pencil has a good recipe for an easy skillet dinner. Check out her recipe for One-Pot Cajun Chicken and Sausage Alfredo Pasta.

For paleo and Whole30 recipes hunters, this last recipe is perfect for you! Paleo Gluten Free Eats has a recipe for Chicken Ranch Paleo Whole30 Stuffed Peppers that you are sure to love.

Impress guests at all of your summer get-togethers with these Cuban Chicken Sliders. They are super easy to make and look awesome presented on a plate.

Make a robust dinner with this recipe for Chicken Chili with Barley. If you have never tried chili with a lentil or grain, you will be blown away at how delicious this is.

This Buffalo Chicken Wrap recipe is a quick and easy meal that is sure to be a hit with your family!