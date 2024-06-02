15 Silken Tofu Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links.Read my full disclosure here.

This collection of Silken Tofu Recipes includes everything from chocolate mousse pie to cream cheese. There are so many delicious recipes that can be created with this versatile vegan food. The options are endless!

Oftentimes, people have told me that they want to like tofu, but they just don’t know what to do with it. Many folks don’t realize that there are different types of tofu that can be used in a variety of dishes. This article, Easy Vegan Tofu Recipes, explains the differences and which recipes work best with each variety.

Contrary to popular belief, tofu is not scary. As a matter of fact, it’s pretty easy to learn How to Cook With Tofu, and it can be made into just about anything. Let me show you what I mean.

Table of Contents What is silken tofu?

Is tofu healthy?

What can you make with silken tofu?

Desserts



Condiments



Can I eat silken tofu?

Can silken tofu be cooked?

What is silken tofu?

There are two main types of tofu–silken and regular. Silken tofu is often called soft tofu or Japanese-style tofu. It has a more delicate texture andwill fall apart if not handled carefully.

This type of tofu is sometimes packaged in aseptic, or shelf-stable, boxes that do not require refrigeration. It is excellent to keep on hand since there is no requirement to use it quickly. It is also packed in very little water and doesn’t need to be drained or pressed for many recipes, unlike regular tofu.

Silken tofu can also be found in the refrigerator section of many grocery stores beside regular firm Chinese-style tofu. Just be sure to read the packages of the cold tofu well and make sure to choose the soft variety for the following recipes.

Both silken and regular tofu can be found in soft, medium, firm, and extra-firm consistencies. They are made with the same ingredients, but they are processed slightly differently and with different amounts of water.

Firm and extra-firm tofu do well in stir-fries and baked tofu, while silken tofu is much softer and is best used in recipes for sauces and creamy desserts.

Is tofu healthy?

Tofu is very healthy and contains protein, iron, fiber, and a host of other antioxidants and phytonutrients. Only 4 ounces of tofu contains as much calcium as one cup of milk. It is relatively low in fat and contains no cholesterol or dairy.

Asian countries that consume the most tofu and soy products traditionally have the lowest rates of cancer and heart disease. Soy has been found to have many nutritional benefits, so we include it as often as possible.

What can you make with silken tofu?

There are so many dishes that can be made with silken tofu. Everything from desserts to sauces and dressings. It has such a soft texture that it lends itself well to creamy recipes.

Desserts

One of my favorite ways to use silken tofu is in desserts. In the list below you’ll find recipes for a few of my favorites. When I take these desserts to social functions, no one ever knows they are made with tofu.

Tofu Chocolate Pie

Carrot Cake with Frosting

Vegan Lime Cake

Chocolate Mousse

Fruit Lime Sauce

Dips & salad dressings

Creamy vegan dips are always a great option for using tofu. The tofu provides a lighter, lower-fat option as opposed to traditional dips made with oil and fat.

French Onion Dip

Spinach Dip

Chipotle Dressing

Ranch Dressing

Condiments

Amazingly, silken tofu can be made into various vegan condiments as well. Check out these delicious options that add so much flavor to other recipes and dishes.

Vegan Mayo

Sour Cream

Cashew Cream Cheese

Tzatziki Cucumber Sauce

Sides & main dishes

While this category has fewer options, it contains some delicious recipes that incorporate silken tofu into more hearty dishes as an ingredient.

Mushroom Stroganoff

Broccoli Salad

Cream Coleslaw

Be sure to check out mySimple Silken Tofu Recipes pagefor more great ideas!

For those of you new to the whole food plant-based lifestyle, we’ve created a FREE 7-Day Plant-Based Menu Planner to help you get started!

Can I eat silken tofu?

Silken tofu is safe and can be eaten right out of the container, just be sure to drain the water from it first. It has a very bland taste on its own, so it is better when incorporated into recipes like the ones below.

Can silken tofu be cooked?

Since silken tofu doesn’t have to be cooked, it can be served cold, at room temperature, or heated. Season it with a little soy sauce and eat it right out of the container, or drop it into soups like this 20-Minute Miso Soup.

Cooking it in dishes like Tofu Breakfast Scramble and Broccoli Tofu Stir Fry is also a deliciously healthy option.

*Originally published December 13, 2018

This post may contain affiliate links.Read my full disclosure here.

Simple Silken Tofu Recipes Let us inspire you with a few of our favorite silken tofu recipes that are so delicious your family won't even realize they are eating it! Click on each of the photos, recipe titles, or 'Get the Recipe' buttons to see full recipes with ingredients, measurements, instructions, and a print button. See Also Easy Instant Pot Corned Beef Recipe!Mom's Kimchi Recipe | Korean Food 김치Authentic German Christmas Cookies - Facts and traditional recipes5 Nigerian Recipes for Weeknight Cooking From Kwame Onwuachi Easy Vegan Cream Cheese Ridiculously easy to make, this Vegan Cream Cheese is fabulous smeared on bagels, muffins, crackers, or celery sticks. Deliciously simple for breakfast and snacks! Tzatziki Cucumber Sauce This healthier, lower-fat version of tzatziki sauce is super simple to make and delicious on everything from salads and grilled veggies to its traditional use as a dip for falafels and other Greek foods. Total Time 15 minutes Yield 8 servings Chocolate Vegan No-Bake Pie This vegan chocolate pie recipe can be made in less than 15 minutes flat, with only 5 ingredients that you're likely to already have on-hand. And it's so unbelievably creamy and sweet! Total Time 5 minutes Yield 32 Tbsp Low-Fat Vegan Mayonnaise I am from the Carolina's where potato salad, cole slaw, and tomato sandwiches are necessary meal staples. This was a real issue for me after switching to a plant-based lifestyle, because you know what all these foods require right? Mayonnaise! Total Time 15 minutes Yield 4 servings Chocolate Mousse This vegan chocolate mousse can be made in less than 15 minutes flat, with only 4 ingredients that you're likely to already have on-hand. And it's so unbelievably creamy and sweet! Total Time 50 minutes Yield 8 servings Glazed Vegan Carrot Cake Incredibly moist and packed with grated carrots, this secretly healthier version of Vegan Carrot Cake guarantees you will never miss the extra calories. See Also The BEST Deep Fried Turkey Recipe Using Peanut Oil Total Time 15 minutes Yield 5 servings Chipotle Sauce Vegan This smoky, savory, and creamy vegan chipotle sauce is the perfect match for bean burgers, veggie hoagies, baked fries, and SO MUCH MORE! Total Time 20 minutes Yield 10 servings Lime Fruit Sauce This lime fruit sauce is bursting with flavor and perfectly delicious on fresh fruit, salads, and anything else you can think of. Total Time 15 minutes Yield 8 Vegan Ranch Dressing Easy vegan ranch dressing recipe. Creamy and cool, this is an excellent salad dressing or dip for piles of veggies! Total Time 5 minutes Yield 8 servings 5-Minute Vegan Sour Cream I was skeptical about dairy-free sour cream because I had always loved the dairy-version, but this tofu vegan sour cream recipe is surprisingly delicious! Creamy and tangy wonderfulness! Total Time 30 minutes Yield 8 servings Vegan French Onion Dip You know how you thought French onion dip was out of your life forever? Well, think again! This version is not only vegan, but also low-fat. Caramelized onions are what gives this dip the sweetest flavor. Total Time 40 minutes Yield 4 servings Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff This creamyvegan stroganoff has a savorymushroomflavor that will remind you of the rich and scrumptious stroganoff recipes you grew up with. Now satisfy your pasta cravings without the guilt! Creamy Vegan Broccoli Salad This Vegan Broccoli Salad is so creamy and light that even broccoli haters will like it. Broccoli slaw salad lovers will never realize it has a fraction of the fat and calories of the traditional recipe they are used to. Healthy Vegan Coleslaw This Vegan Coleslaw makes a perfect side dish option for cookouts and potlucks and can be ready in less than 15-minutes. The healthy oil-free dressing is what really sets this recipe apart. Total Time 20 minutes Yield 2 cups Vegan Spinach Dip This vegan spinach dip recipe can be made in minutes and used as a dip with fresh vegetables or served on crusty bread or crackers.