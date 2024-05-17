15 Slow Cooker Thanksgiving Recipes (2024)

When you’re planning your Thanksgiving menu, I’m sure oven space is the last thing on your mind. With Thanksgiving slow cooker recipes, you can divide the cook time and eat sooner than later. It’s a delicious problem-solver. No more waiting to reheat food or fighting with your mother-in-law to cook her casserole next.

The cost to feed your family on Thanksgiving will likely be higher than previous years because of inflation and rising food prices. Even the everyday costs of monthly groceries have skyrocketed, especially butter, beef, eggs, fruits and vegetables, milk, and bacon. To help you stay on budget, we have a massive inventory of free printable coupons, along with Thanksgiving deals.

If you run out of last-minute Thanksgiving ingredients (like I always do), be sure you know which stores are open on Thanksgiving Day. Need a slower cooker deal? The Krazy Coupon Lady has those, too.

This holiday, make holiday dinnertime easier by pulling out a slow cooker (or two) and give these Thanksgiving recipes a try.

1. Juicy Slow Cooker Turkey Breast

A whole turkey can range from three to 20 pounds on average, but a turkey breast weighs between two and 10 pounds. Using a turkey breast Thanksgiving Crockpot recipe can save you coveted oven space. The cook times vary depending on if it’s bone-in or boneless. A bone-in breast can take an additional one to two hours. Since it’s a lean cut, it’ll stay juicy regardless.

Slow Cooker Turkey Breast Recipe

Ingredients:

6-lb boneless turkey breast, thawed

1 tablespoon olive oil

Your desired spice rub or turkey brine mix

4 – 5 minced garlic cloves

1 – 2 sprigs of fresh herbs (thyme, rosemary)

Chopped vegetables (3 stalks of celery, 3 whole carrots, 1 small yellow onion)

1/2 cup broth or water

Directions:

Turn your cooker to the “slow” setting. Brush the turkey lightly with olive oil. Season your turkey breast liberally with your desired seasoning or brine blend. Chop your vegetables into 2-inch cuts and add to the slow cooker, followed by the turkey, garlic, fresh herbs, and liquid. Cover and cook on low for five hours or until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

A 6-pound turkey breast feeds five to six people. Worried about not having crispy skin? After eight hours of cooking your turkey in a Crockpot, let it rest for 20 minutes, and then place it under the broiler in your oven.

Consider the size of your slow cooker when picking your turkey breast. A 10-pound bird won’t likely fit your mini Crockpot. Did you know that you could get a free Thanksgiving turkey? Yep! Check out the promotions and stock up.

2. Tender Beef Pot Roast

Tender Beef Pot Roast Recipe

Yield: 8

Ingredients:

Chopped vegetables (3 stalks of celery, 3 whole carrots, 1 small yellow onion)

4 – 5 lb bone-in beef pot roast or chuck roast

2 teaspoons salt

1 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon butter

1 cup sliced mushrooms

2 sprigs fresh thyme

1 sprig fresh rosemary

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon tomato paste

2 1/2 cups beef broth

1 lb Yukon Gold potatoes, quartered

2 tablespoons cornstarch

2 tablespoons cold water

Directions:

Heat the slow cooker to low and add the chopped vegetables. Season meat with salt and pepper and sprinkle it with flour, shaking off excess. In a cast iron skillet or a large pan, add the oil. On medium-high heat, sear the roast for four minutes on each side until it’s browned. Take the skillet off heat and place the meat on top of the vegetables in the slow cooker. Return the skillet to the stove and add butter to the pan. Cook the mushrooms, fresh herbs, and garlic for two minutes. Pour mixture into the slow cooker. Stir in the tomato paste and broth. Cover and cook on low for 8 – 10 hours (or high 5 – 6 hours). In the last hour, add the potatoes until softened. Also make and add the cornstarch slurry to thicken the “gravy” before turning off the heat. The meat should register 145 degrees in order to eat safely.

3. Easy Slow Cooker Glazed Ham

Best part about a slow cooker ham? No need to baste while it cooks! Your Crockpot will do that for you.

Slow Cooker Glazed Ham Recipe

Yield: 10 – 12 servings

Ingredients:

5 lb bone-in, cooked spiral cut ham

1/4 – 1/2 cup yellow or dijon mustard

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 cups pineapple juice

Directions:

Coat your slow 6-quart slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray. Heat to low. Brush mustard all over the ham and pat on the brown sugar. Let it sit for about two minutes to adhere. Place it cut side down into the cooker. Pour in the pineapple juice. Cover and cook for 4 – 6 hours or until it heats to 140 degrees.

Note: Some cooked hams come with a glaze packet that just needs water added.

4. Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole

Sweet potato casserole is a crowd favorite in my house. With so few ingredients, it’s an easy slow cooker Thanksgiving recipe — just dump, mix, and cook.

Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

4 lb sweet potatoes, peeled and diced into 1/2-inch cubes

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 cups packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup water

2 cups miniature marshmallows

Directions:

Coat your slow cooker with nonstick cooking spray. Add the sweet potatoes to the Crockpot. In a medium bowl, combine the butter, sugar, spices, and vanilla. Pour over the potatoes and mix until combined. Add the water. Cover and cook on high for 3 1/2 hours. If the potatoes haven’t completely softened, use a masher to remove any lumps and cook for another 20 – 30 minutes. Remove the cover and top with marshmallows before serving so that they’re melted (about 2 – 3 minutes).

Use a torch or transfer the potatoes to an oven-safe dish. Then place under the broiler for more toasted marshmallows. Or don’t. Your slow cooker will already make them deliciously gooey as they cook.

5. Slow Cooker Cranberry Sauce

Making fresh cranberry sauce on the stove isn’t hard, but in a slow cooker you can set it, forget it, and savor the smell of cranberries as you make the other elements of your Turkey Day feast.

Slow Cooker Cranberry Sauce Recipe

Ingredients:

12-ounce bag of fresh, whole cranberries

1 cup sugar (brown or white sugar, or 1/2 cup of each)

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup orange juice

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground or fresh nutmeg

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Directions:

Add the ingredients to the cooker and stir until well combined. Cook on high for 3 – 4 hours. Stir until thickened.

This recipe can be made a day ahead and can be served warm or cold.

6. Crockpot Mac & Cheese

This recipe makes a lot. It’s my kids’ favorite side dish, and it makes for a good snack up to four days after Thanksgiving. Making mac and cheese in a slow cooker has been our house’s staple way to serve it up for several years.

Slow Cooker Mac & Cheese Recipe

Yield: 5 – 6 servings

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked elbow macaroni*

1 stick butter, room temperature

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 teaspoon ground mustard

2 cups whole fat milk

2 cups Velveeta , cubed

, cubed 2 cups Colby Jack cheese, cubed

2 cups Monterey Jack cheese, cubed

Directions:

Cook your elbow macaroni in boiling, salted water for 7 – 8 minutes. Drain and add to your sprayed slow cooker. Stir in the butter, seasonings, and milk. Then add the cheeses and mix well. Cook for 4 hours on low, stirring halfway through.

*One cup of dried pasta equals two cups of cooked pasta.

7. Crockpot Green Bean Casserole

Slow Cooker Green Bean Casserole Recipe

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

3 (14.5 oz) cans of green beans, drained (frozen beans work, too!)

1 (10.5-ounce) can of Campbell’s condensed Cream of Mushroom soup

condensed Cream of Mushroom soup 1/2 cup vegetable stock

1/2 cup of heavy cream or whole fat milk

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup flour

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 (6-ounce) can fried onions, divided

Add all ingredients to your 6-quart slow cooker except the beans and fried onions.

Stir in the green beans (after the other items are mixed) and half of the fried onions.

Top with remaining onions. Cook for 2 hours on high.

To avoid soggy onions, add the remaining half on top at the end.

See Also Pawpaw Pudding Recipe

8. Easy Slow Cooker Dinner Rolls

Homemade bread can take forever to make mostly because of the kneading and letting the dough rise. But with this recipe, you don’t have to proof the dough at all!

Slow Cooker Dinner Roll Recipe

Yield: 12 rolls

Ingredients:

1 cup whole milk

1 packet (2 1/4 teaspoons) of instant yeast

3 cups bread flour or all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons melted butter, divided

2 teaspoons salt

Directions:

Warm the milk in a small saucepan, but don’t let it boil or it will kill the yeast. Aim for 105 – 100 degrees. Pour the milk into the bowl of a stand mixer and sprinkle over the yeast. The yeast should start to activate and bubble after five minutes. Add the flour, honey, sugar, two tablespoons of butter, and salt. Combine everything using a dough hook on medium for 5 – 6 minutes. When the dough pulls away from the sides of the bowl, it’s ready to be rolled into balls. Cut the dough into 12 equal rolls and place them in a parchment-lined slow cooker. Cover and cook on high for 90 minutes.

Test the doneness of the rolls by the finger touch test — do they bounce back when you press it (it’s done), or does your imprint remain (it’s not done)? Fully cooked dinner rolls should reach 185 – 190 degrees.

For additional browning of the top, place them on a baking sheet and brown them under the broiler for 1 – 2 minutes. Brush the rolls with the additional tablespoon of melted butter and top with salt.

Related: Slow Cooker Hacks You Probably Didn’t Know About

9. No-Boil Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes

Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes Recipe

Yield: 10 servings

Ingredients:

5 lb potatoes (Yukon Gold or russet preferred), peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

3/4 cup chicken broth

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 cup butter, diced

1/4 cup sour cream

Milk or cream to taste

Garnish: 1 tablespoon fresh parsley (or 1 teaspoon dried parsley)

Directions:

To your 6-quart Crockpot, add the potatoes, broth, and dried seasonings. Cook on low for 6 – 7 hours or on high for 3 – 4 hours. Check on them once an hour until they’re fork tender. Remove the cover and use a masher to break up any lumps. Stir in the butter, sour cream, and milk. Season again with salt and pepper. Garnish with parsley.

10. Slow Cooker Lemon Thyme Butter Carrots

Slow Cooker Lemon Thyme Butter Carrots Recipe

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

2 lb carrots, cut into matchsticks

1/4 cup (4 tablespoons) butter, cubed

1 tablespoon freshly chopped thyme (or 1 teaspoon dried thyme)

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon brown sugar (optional)



Directions:

Add all of the ingredients to your 4- or 6-quart slow cooker. Cook for three hours on high. Mix in the brown sugar in the last 30 minutes of cooking.

11. Slow Cooker Stuffing

Slow Cooker Stuffing Recipe

Yield: 12 servings

Ingredients:

2 lb hearty bread, cubed* (about 10 cups)

3/4 cup salted butter

Diced vegetables (2 stalks of celery, 2 whole carrots, 1 small yellow onion)

1 cup mushrooms, diced small

2 minced garlic cloves

1/3 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage

1 chopped tablespoon each: fresh thyme, fresh marjoram

2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary

2 large eggs, beaten

2 – 3 1/2 cups chicken broth, as needed

Directions:

If you’re using fresh bread, cube it and dry it out in the oven by baking it at 275 degrees for 40 – 45 minutes. This can be made two days ahead. Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Saute the vegetables, mushrooms, garlic, and parsley for about five minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Place the cubed bread into the slow cooker and pour over the vegetable mixture. Season with the herbs, mix in the eggs, and start with 2 cups of broth. Add more until the mixture is moistened. Mix well. Cook in a sprayed 6-quart slow cooker for 30 minutes on high, and then reduce to lower for 3 – 5 additional hours.

*Some stores sell cubed, day-old bread. If you can’t locate fresh herbs, use dried (1 tablespoon fresh = 1 teaspoon dried).

12. 5-Ingredient Slow Cooker Creamed Corn

Slow Cooker Creamed Corn Recipe

Yield: 10 – 12 servings

48 oz of frozen corn

10 oz of cream cheese

1/2 cup half and half

1/4 cup butter, cubed

2 tablespoons granulated white sugar

Pinch of salt

Directions:

Combine all of the ingredients in the slow cooker. Cook on low for 4 – 6 hours (or high for 2 – 4 hours). Garnish with dried chives or parsley if desired. Adjust seasoning if necessary.

13. Slow Cooker Balsamic Brussels Sprouts

It only takes about 10 minutes to prep this side dish, and you probably have all the ingredients in your pantry. As for the balsamic reduction, just buy a bottled glaze. Slow cooking is about shortcuts; plus, reducing balsamic vinegar takes some stovetop babysitting.

Slow Cooker Brussels Sprouts Recipe

Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

2 lb Brussels sprouts, rinsed and halved

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Balsamic glaze

Directions:

Place the sprouts in the slower cooker and mix in the olive oil and seasonings. Cover and cook on high for 1 – 2 hours or on low for 3 – 4 hours. When ready to serve, drizzle the balsamic glaze over the sprouts.

Create a game-changing Brussel sprouts dish with these toppings:

Parmesan cheese

Goat cheese

Toasted pine nuts

Slivered almonds

Honey

Pomegranate glaze

14. Slow Cooker Spiced Apple Cider

Nothing says the holidays like the aroma of fruit and spices all day long on Thanksgiving. Yes, please! Making it in a slow cooker makes it even better and quicker to taste.

Slow Cooker Apple Cider Recipe

Yield: 6 cups

Ingredients:

6 cups (1.5 quarts) of apple cider

2 cups orange juice

1 small apple, sliced

1 small orange, sliced

1 lemon, sliced

2 cinnamon sticks

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon whole cloves

Directions:

Add all of the ingredients to your 3- or 4-quart slow cooker. Simmer on low for 3 hours or high for 1 1/2 hours. Afterwards, remove the cinnamon sticks and cloves.

15. Slow Cooker Crustless Pumpkin Pie Cake

Not everyone prefers pie on Thanksgiving! If you’re on Team Cake, try this one. Cooking cake in a slow cooker locks in all the moisture, and you get a texture similar to steamed cakes.

Slow Cooker Crustless Pumpkin Pie Recipe

Yield: 12

Ingredients:

1/2 cup unsalted butter softened

2 cups brown sugar packed

3 eggs, room temperature

15-ounce can pure pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling)

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon salt

Directions: