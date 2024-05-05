15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (2024)

Every item on this page was chosen by a Town & Country editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.
We may love our purses and totes, but during the workweek, we often find ourselves unable to reach for our favorite clutches or shoulder bags for one simple reason: they won't fit our laptops. In a highly-connected, Zoom-ified world, having access to our computers—and the workday—is of course crucial. But that doesn't mean that we have to give up on having the perfect bag framing our fall coats. Instead, we modify, collecting polished, organized, and roomy sleeves and totes that can effortlessly whisk us from pilates to meetings to happy hour with friends. We can do it all—with the help of a laptop bag. Scroll on for fifteen laptop bags to delight.
1
Bold Color
Kaai Midi Pyramid
Pros
- Features magnetic clasp buttons on outer pockets
- Made by women
- Reinforced base and metal feet for laptop protection
Cons
Available in 12 striking colorways, this over-the-shoulder tote bag is scratch-proof, water-proof, and UV resistant—but most importantly, features leather sourced from a single Italian tannery.
Dimensions: H 10.6 in. x W 5.5 in. x L 13 in.
2
Convertible Leather Tote
Silver & Riley Convertible Executive Leather Bag Classic Size in Olive Green
Pros
- Multiple options of wear
- Fits up to a 15-inch laptop
- Includes a decorative hanging luggage tag and key
Cons
For the woman who's juggling it all (literally, on occasion), this convertible bag can be worn in four different ways: as a top handle, a shoulder bag, a crossbody or a backpack.
Dimensions: H 10. x W 15.5 in. x D 5.5 in.
3
Ever So Edgy
Isabel Marant Oskan Studded Leather Tote Bag
Pros
- Features magnetic fastening
- Uses gold tone studs
- 100 percent bovine leather
Cons
A laptop bag doesn't need to be simple or boring, no. One can easily add some pizzazz with these embellished stud details plus an oversized silhouette. Tassled details and supple leather? Music to our ears.
Dimensions: L 14 in. x W 20.5 in. x D 7 in.
4
T&C Loved
Cuyana Classic Easy Zipper Tote
Pros
- Features Cuyana add-ons for bolstered internal organization
- Crafted from lightweight Italian leather
- Comes in eight stylish colorways
Cons
Deemed a Tried & True favorite by Deputy Digital Lifestyle Director Roxanne earlier this year, the Cuyana leather tote appears frequently on our lists of favorite go-to bags.
Details like a secure zipper and internal organization system ensure it's frequented by multiple T&C editors as a catch-all bag ideal for the office. Its pebbled leather exterior looks expensive, and is easy to clean.
Dimensions: H 12.3 in. x W 21.6 in. x D 5.1 in
5
The Straightforward Essential
Béis The Work Tote in Cognac Croc
Pros
- Comes with a key-ring leash with dog clip to attach keys for quick access
- Has a pass-through sleeve for travel
Cons
Celebrity-founded luggage brand Béis has become a cult sensation on social media, with an emphasis on handy, clever details that make being on-the-go smoother and more enjoyable. Aptly named, the 'Work Tote' includes a padded laptop sleeve with Velcro strap closure, an adjustable poly shoulder strap, and large zippered pockets.
6
Modular and Adjustable
Monos Metro Duffel
Pros
- Includes a water bottle or compact umbrella pocket
- Fits up to a 15-inch laptop
- Pass-through trolley sleeve can convert into an extra pocket when not in use
Cons
Speaking of travel, this modular laptop duffel will save you from scrambling to shove all of your work necessities into an under-seat item or carry on. Simply attach the bag's sleek external pockets—which may be used as a Dopp kit, pencil pouch, or similar when not attached.
Using these attractive leather minis will make you feel like you've gotten away with doubling your baggage allowance; this duffel fits everything you might need. The bag is available in both vegan leather and nylon.
Dimensions: H 11.2 in x W 16.3 in × D 7.2
7
Iconic Luxury
Burberry Burberry London Check Cotton-Canvas Tote Bag
Pros
- Instantly recognizable pattern
- Bonafide leather trim
Cons
If you're going to reach for your laptop bag frequently, why not make it a selection that delights? This luxury fashion house has defined British couture, and you can relish wearing its storied history on your shoulder. The design is defined by top handles, leather trim, and a detachable pouch.
8
For the Traveler
Tumi Tumi Voyageur Valetta Medium Tote
Pros
- Features a padded divider to protect technology
- Is lightweight despite its many pockets and conveniences
Cons
Travel brand Tumi has long dominated the luggage space (while optimizing your own luggage space.) This medium tote is jam-packed with features conducive for everything from a weekend jet to a leisurely trip abroad; its padded laptop compartment fits up to a 14-inch computer, plus it has an interior zip pocket, Tumi Tracer, two media pockets, leather card pocket, water-resistant bottle pocket, and pen loop.
Dimensions: H 4 in. x W 15 in. x L 10.5 in.
9
Neutrals Heaven
Simple Tote
Pros
- Multi-color design coordinates with most color schemes
- Features hidden magnetic closure
- Has a structured, flat bottom with brass feet
Cons
Can't decide whether to opt for brown, black, or another color entirely? This minimalist, color-blocked laptop bag will immediately correspond to any outfit you have in mind with which to pair it. There are two ways to carry this pick, and the entire bag is made of indulgent Italian suede.
Dimensions: H 12.5 in x W 15 in. x D 4.5 in.
10
For Vintage Flair
Bostanten Bostanten Vintage Laptop Leather Briefcase
Pros
- Especially handy for larger devices
- Two-tone color matches many outfits
- Has multiple pockets
Cons
Reviewers relish the textured details and vintage style of this lucky Amazon find, praising its many compartments and spaciousness.
Dimensions: H 12.2 in x W 5.31 in. x L 16.53 in
11
Classic Leather Crossbody
Madewell Madewell The Transport Leather Crossbody
Pros
- Has gold-toned hardware
- Available in black, cognac, and a rich green shade
Cons
Madewell always seems to strike a friendly balance between approachable fashion and thoughtful detail, and its refreshingly straightforward solution to the crossbody laptop bag is no exception. The Madewell The Transport Leather Crossbody features adjustable straps and multiple pockets.
Dimensions: H 8.3 in x W 2.4 in. x L 11 in.
12
London Style
Aspinal of London Zipped Regent Tote
Now 12% Off
Pros
- Has zip-top closure
- Crafted with a sustainability promise
- Has a Grosgrain lining
Cons
We're always on the lookout for refined British style, and the Aspinal of London tote is a prime example of the concept. Semi-structured with a 14-inch laptop-compatible pocket and multiple organizational pockets, this roomy full-grain leather tote is both chic and comfortable on the shoulder.
Dimensions: H 11.4 in. x W 18.1 in. x D 6.1 in.
13
Personalizable
Mark & Graham Vegan Leather 2-in-1 Tote
Pros
- Unstructured design for unfettered access to its contents
- Includes a matching laptop sleeve
Cons
While similar to other leather carry-alls on this list, the Mark & Graham 2-in-1 tote bag stands out for its polished preppy detailing. A crisp striped strap and opportunity for monogrammed personalization make it especially notable.
14
Embellished with Appliqué
Bao Bao Issey Miyake Black Blocky Bag
Pros
- Features a two-way zipper.
- Includes an adjustable strap.
Cons
The product name says it all. Black bags are always en vogue, but you can bump up the wow factor with surface texture to add visual interest—like these geometrical appliqués on the large tote design.
Dimensions: H 11.25 in. x W 13.5 in. x D 4.5 in
15
Everyday Canvas
Kate Spade New York Kate Spade new york Racing Stripe Large Canvas Tote
Now 58% Off
Pros
- Has an open top design
- Extremely versatile across life scenarios
Cons
One can never go wrong with a hefty canvas tote, for work and for play. Take it to the beach or the office; all's fair in love and laptops. The effortless stripes add just the right pop of color, while its silhouette is understated yet timeless.
Dimensions: H 14.57 in x W 21.06 in. x D 7.09 in.
Grace Smith
Freelance Contributor
Grace is a freelance contributor to Town & Country. Her work has appeared in WSJ, Cosmopolitan and People.