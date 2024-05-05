15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (2024)

We may love our purses and totes, but during the workweek, we often find ourselves unable to reach for our favorite clutches or shoulder bags for one simple reason: they won't fit our laptops. In a highly-connected, Zoom-ified world, having access to our computers—and the workday—is of course crucial. But that doesn't mean that we have to give up on having the perfect bag framing our fall coats. Instead, we modify, collecting polished, organized, and roomy sleeves and totes that can effortlessly whisk us from pilates to meetings to happy hour with friends. We can do it all—with the help of a laptop bag. Scroll on for fifteen laptop bags to delight.

Kaai Midi Pyramid

Pros
  • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (3)Features magnetic clasp buttons on outer pockets
  • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (4)Made by women
  • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (5)Reinforced base and metal feet for laptop protection
Cons

    Available in 12 striking colorways, this over-the-shoulder tote bag is scratch-proof, water-proof, and UV resistant—but most importantly, features leather sourced from a single Italian tannery.

    Dimensions: H 10.6 in. x W 5.5 in. x L 13 in.

    Convertible Leather Tote

    Silver & Riley Convertible Executive Leather Bag Classic Size in Olive Green

    Pros
    • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (7)Multiple options of wear
    • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (8)Fits up to a 15-inch laptop
    • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (9)Includes a decorative hanging luggage tag and key
    Cons

      For the woman who's juggling it all (literally, on occasion), this convertible bag can be worn in four different ways: as a top handle, a shoulder bag, a crossbody or a backpack.

      Dimensions: H 10. x W 15.5 in. x D 5.5 in.

      Ever So Edgy

      Isabel Marant Oskan Studded Leather Tote Bag

      Pros
      • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (11)Features magnetic fastening
      • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (12)Uses gold tone studs
      • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (13)100 percent bovine leather
      Cons

        A laptop bag doesn't need to be simple or boring, no. One can easily add some pizzazz with these embellished stud details plus an oversized silhouette. Tassled details and supple leather? Music to our ears.

        Dimensions: L 14 in. x W 20.5 in. x D 7 in.

        Pros
        • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (15)Features Cuyana add-ons for bolstered internal organization
        • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (16)Crafted from lightweight Italian leather
        • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (17)Comes in eight stylish colorways
        Cons

          Deemed a Tried & True favorite by Deputy Digital Lifestyle Director Roxanne earlier this year, the Cuyana leather tote appears frequently on our lists of favorite go-to bags.

          Details like a secure zipper and internal organization system ensure it's frequented by multiple T&C editors as a catch-all bag ideal for the office. Its pebbled leather exterior looks expensive, and is easy to clean.

          Dimensions: H 12.3 in. x W 21.6 in. x D 5.1 in

          The Straightforward Essential

          Béis The Work Tote in Cognac Croc

          Pros
          • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (19)Comes with a key-ring leash with dog clip to attach keys for quick access
          • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (20)Has a pass-through sleeve for travel
          Cons

            Celebrity-founded luggage brand Béis has become a cult sensation on social media, with an emphasis on handy, clever details that make being on-the-go smoother and more enjoyable. Aptly named, the 'Work Tote' includes a padded laptop sleeve with Velcro strap closure, an adjustable poly shoulder strap, and large zippered pockets.

            Modular and Adjustable

            Monos Metro Duffel

            Pros
            • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (22)Includes a water bottle or compact umbrella pocket
            • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (23)Fits up to a 15-inch laptop
            • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (24)Pass-through trolley sleeve can convert into an extra pocket when not in use
            Cons

              Speaking of travel, this modular laptop duffel will save you from scrambling to shove all of your work necessities into an under-seat item or carry on. Simply attach the bag's sleek external pockets—which may be used as a Dopp kit, pencil pouch, or similar when not attached.

              Using these attractive leather minis will make you feel like you've gotten away with doubling your baggage allowance; this duffel fits everything you might need. The bag is available in both vegan leather and nylon.

              Dimensions: H 11.2 in x W 16.3 in × D 7.2

              Iconic Luxury

              Burberry Burberry London Check Cotton-Canvas Tote Bag

              Pros
              • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (26)Instantly recognizable pattern
              • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (27)Bonafide leather trim
              Cons

                If you're going to reach for your laptop bag frequently, why not make it a selection that delights? This luxury fashion house has defined British couture, and you can relish wearing its storied history on your shoulder. The design is defined by top handles, leather trim, and a detachable pouch.

                For the Traveler

                Tumi Tumi Voyageur Valetta Medium Tote

                Pros
                • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (29)Features a padded divider to protect technology
                • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (30)Is lightweight despite its many pockets and conveniences
                Cons

                  Travel brand Tumi has long dominated the luggage space (while optimizing your own luggage space.) This medium tote is jam-packed with features conducive for everything from a weekend jet to a leisurely trip abroad; its padded laptop compartment fits up to a 14-inch computer, plus it has an interior zip pocket, Tumi Tracer, two media pockets, leather card pocket, water-resistant bottle pocket, and pen loop.

                  Dimensions: H 4 in. x W 15 in. x L 10.5 in.

                  Neutrals Heaven

                  Simple Tote

                  Pros
                  • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (32)Multi-color design coordinates with most color schemes
                  • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (33)Features hidden magnetic closure
                  • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (34)Has a structured, flat bottom with brass feet
                  Cons

                    Can't decide whether to opt for brown, black, or another color entirely? This minimalist, color-blocked laptop bag will immediately correspond to any outfit you have in mind with which to pair it. There are two ways to carry this pick, and the entire bag is made of indulgent Italian suede.

                    Dimensions: H 12.5 in x W 15 in. x D 4.5 in.

                    For Vintage Flair

                    Bostanten Bostanten Vintage Laptop Leather Briefcase

                    Pros
                    • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (36)Especially handy for larger devices
                    • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (37)Two-tone color matches many outfits
                    • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (38)Has multiple pockets
                    Cons

                      Reviewers relish the textured details and vintage style of this lucky Amazon find, praising its many compartments and spaciousness.

                      Dimensions: H 12.2 in x W 5.31 in. x L 16.53 in

                      Classic Leather Crossbody

                      Madewell Madewell The Transport Leather Crossbody

                      Pros
                      • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (40)Has gold-toned hardware
                      • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (41)Available in black, cognac, and a rich green shade
                      Cons

                        Madewell always seems to strike a friendly balance between approachable fashion and thoughtful detail, and its refreshingly straightforward solution to the crossbody laptop bag is no exception. The Madewell The Transport Leather Crossbody features adjustable straps and multiple pockets.

                        Dimensions: H 8.3 in x W 2.4 in. x L 11 in.

                        London Style

                        Aspinal of London Zipped Regent Tote

                        Now 12% Off

                        Pros
                        • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (43)Has zip-top closure
                        • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (44)Crafted with a sustainability promise
                        • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (45)Has a Grosgrain lining
                        Cons

                          We're always on the lookout for refined British style, and the Aspinal of London tote is a prime example of the concept. Semi-structured with a 14-inch laptop-compatible pocket and multiple organizational pockets, this roomy full-grain leather tote is both chic and comfortable on the shoulder.

                          Dimensions: H 11.4 in. x W 18.1 in. x D 6.1 in.

                          Personalizable

                          Mark & Graham Vegan Leather 2-in-1 Tote

                          Pros
                          • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (47)Unstructured design for unfettered access to its contents
                          • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (48)Includes a matching laptop sleeve
                          Cons

                            While similar to other leather carry-alls on this list, the Mark & Graham 2-in-1 tote bag stands out for its polished preppy detailing. A crisp striped strap and opportunity for monogrammed personalization make it especially notable.

                            Embellished with Appliqué

                            Bao Bao Issey Miyake Black Blocky Bag

                            Pros
                            • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (50)Features a two-way zipper.
                            • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (51)Includes an adjustable strap.
                            Cons

                              The product name says it all. Black bags are always en vogue, but you can bump up the wow factor with surface texture to add visual interestlike these geometrical appliqués on the large tote design.

                              Dimensions: H 11.25 in. x W 13.5 in. x D 4.5 in

                              Everyday Canvas

                              Kate Spade New York Kate Spade new york Racing Stripe Large Canvas Tote

                              Now 58% Off

                              Pros
                              • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (53)Has an open top design
                              • 15 Stylish Women's Laptop Bags for Commutes and Compliments Too (54)Extremely versatile across life scenarios
                              Cons

                                One can never go wrong with a hefty canvas tote, for work and for play. Take it to the beach or the office; all's fair in love and laptops. The effortless stripes add just the right pop of color, while its silhouette is understated yet timeless.

                                Dimensions: H 14.57 in x W 21.06 in. x D 7.09 in.

                                Grace Smith

                                Freelance Contributor

                                Grace is a freelance contributor to Town & Country. Her work has appeared in WSJ, Cosmopolitan and People.

