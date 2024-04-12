15 Super Delicious Keto Casserole Recipes For Rapid Weight Loss - juelzjohn (2024)

17K Shares

Are you looking for keto casserole recipes which are filling, super delicious, easy to make, low carb and rich in protein? You are in the right place. Not only are these casseroles satisfying, family friendly, convenient but you will have lots of leftovers which can take you for more than a week. They are perfect for those busy days.

For most of these keto casserole recipes, you can prep them a few days before and freeze or just put them in the fridge and pop them in the oven when you want to cook.

Today am sharing with you the best keto casserole recipes you will ever need. From spinach chicken recipe to lasagna with zucchini, easy casserole recipes you can refer to every time you want to fix a quick effortless keto meal.

Spinach Chicken Casserole Recipe with Cheese and Mozzarella

This spinach chicken casserole recipe is Keto diet friendly,gluten free and low carb. It’s packed with flavors,easy to make and it’s perfect for a busy day meal.You start with chicken breast which is left to marinade in olive oil, Italian seasoning and red pepper flakes. It’s then baked and layered with cream cheese, spinach and mozzarella. It can be served with a side of salad, baked veggies or cauliflower.

Supreme green bean casserole

This is one of the keto casserole recipes you will keep making over and over again. It’s rich, creamy, full of flavor, keto, gluten free, low carb and it’s made from wholesome ingredients. It can be prep ahead of time like 1 or 2 days prior to cooking.

Am not a big fan of cabbage but this cheesy sausage and cabbage casserole is a must try. Super delicious, easy to make budget-friendly and it’s low carb.

Keto lasagna with Zucchini noodles

Lasagna is one of the hardest dishes to avoid especially if you are in the ketogenic diet but this recipe saves the day. It’s low carb, finger licking delicious, has only 5 net carbs and you only need 5 main ingredients. You need ground beef, sauce, zucchini, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.

Creamy caprese cauliflower casserole

This keto casserole recipe will blow your mind away. So yummy, it leaves you wanting more. You may not be a big fan of cauliflower but this casserole is a must try. Cauliflower combined with tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil is baked to make this delicious meal. It’s low carb and filling too.

Low-carb pepperoni pizza chicken bake

Are you looking for that meal that qualifies as comfort food and it’s still low carb and gluten free? You will love this. This keto casserole is dripping in flavor. The chicken is the crust and the sauce while cheese and pepperoni is bake on top. The combination is perfect.

Egg Benedict casserole

This casserole is perfect for breakfast. The hollandaise sauce makes it to explode in flavor. It’s low carb and gluten free.

Avocado Frittata with Cotija and Mozzarela cheese

This can’t be a keto casserole recipes post with an avocado as an ingredient in at least one of the them. So easy to make, you only need 17 minutes. It’s gluten free and low carb.

Low carb chicken Enchilada casserole

Are craving enchiladas or any Mexican food? This keto casserole will do the trick. For this recipe you can make it your own by adding your preferred toppings such avocados, green onions, black olives and tomatoes. It’s quick and easy to cook.

Sausage and peppers spaghetti squash casserole

This casserole recipe is easy to make and it’s low carb. It replaces the pasta bake recipe. The ground sausage and bell peppers bring the whole meal together.

Easy chicken salsa recipe

Super delicious,moist and easy to make. For this recipe you need chicken breast, salsa, parsley and cheddar cheese which is optional. You can have it for dinner on the first night then save the left overs to eat with things such as burritos and tacos. It’s gluten free and keto diet friendly.

This pulled pork casserole is one of those keto casserole recipes you will keep making over and over again. It’s mouth watering delicious, low carb, creamy and gluten free. You can easily make this recipe paleo friendly by omitting the sour cream and cheese and replacing it with homemade mayo.

Ground beef and kale casserole

This is one of the keto casserole recipes am obsessed with. Easy to make, filling and healthy. If you don’t love the kale taste this recipe will do the trick, you will love it. With every bite it melts into your mouth oozing all the delicious flavors together.

Zucchini lasagna recipe

This Zucchini lasagna is low carb, keto diet friendly, delicious, wheat free and gluten free. It’s loaded with vegetables and you will get nice layers separated by meat sauce and cheese because the zucchini holds up so nicely.

Paleo tuna green chile zoodle casserole

Casserole aren’t know to be appealing, infact if you stare at them so much you can end up not giving any a try. In this whole list of keto casserole recipes this has to be the most appealing. It whole 30 approved, low carb and high in protein. You can make it ahead of time and store it on the fridge.

Low carb casseroles makes the perfect comfort food and it’s a great way to make use of leftovers. With these 15 keto casserole recipes, you get to enjoy a delicacy and still maintain a healthy lifestyle. You will notice that with most of them you can make it your own for example by removing and adding your preferred toppings.

Which of these 15 easy and super delicious keto casserole recipes for weight loss will you try? Share in the comment section below.

