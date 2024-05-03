15 Thanksgiving Leftovers Recipes You'll Simply Love (2024)

Thanksgiving leftover recipes are the best ways to utilize the food without getting wasted! No matter what dishes you prepare, there’s one thing almost every Thanksgiving feast has in common: leftovers. Use this list of creative Thanksgiving leftovers recipes to help you get rid of those leftovers in new and exciting yummy ways.

When it comes to Thanksgiving leftovers, people seem to fall into two camps. Either you love them and can eat them for days without tiring of them…or you want nothing to do with turkey after the holiday is done.

I somehow manage to straddle those two camps because I love those leftovers just the way they are for about 2 days, and then I’m tired of them before they are done.

I decided to get ahead of the curve this year and research some creative ways to use up those Thanksgiving leftovers so that I can approach this holiday with a plan.

And yeah! Don’t forget to try these delicious no bake Thanksgiving desserts which you will definitely love!

No matter which camp you sit in regarding leftovers, these Thanksgiving leftovers recipes are delicious enough to keep you happy until those leftovers are all gone.

So pile on the mashed potatoes, stuffing, turkey, gravy, and more… you’ll actuallywant to eat them now!

Looking for Thanksgiving Tips? We’ve got you covered!

Thanksgiving Leftover Recipes You Won’t Get Tired of Eating

Whether you are a Thanksgiving leftovers purist or can’t stand to have holiday dinner part 2 (or 3 or 4…), those delicious leftovers simply cannot go to waste!

Also, check these simple pinwheel recipes that will make you crave for more!

Use this variety of Thanksgiving leftovers recipes to keep it interesting when it comes to finishing off those Thanksgiving nibbles.

Gluten-free cranberry turkey enchiladas| Flippin’ Delicious

Gluten Free Cranberry Turkey Enchiladas from Flippin’ Delicious

Roasted turkey, creamy gravy, and fresh cranberry sauce are rolled in warm tortillas and topped with lots of cheese to make these Gluten-Free Cranberry Turkey Enchiladas. Yum!

Gluten Free Cranberryu00a0Turkey Enchiladas Gluten Free Cranberryu00a0Turkey Enchiladas make the perfect day-after-Thanksgiving meal. Roasted turkey, creamy gravy, and fresh cranberry sauce rolled in warm corn tortillas and topped with gooey melted Monterrey Jack cheese. Read more here.

Or, go with a layered version. Double up on your mashed potatoes this year, because you’ll definitely want to use them for this Genius Potato, Turkey, and Stuffing Layered Dish.

Genius Potato, Turkey and Stuffing Layered Leftovers A fabulous way to create a dish that doesnu2019t taste like leftovers, from Thanksgiving leftovers! Read more here.

Apple Cranberry Quesadillas | Never Enough Thyme

Use leftover cranberry sauce to make these sweet Apple Cranberry Quesadillas. Serve with a big dollop of ice cream. This recipe will turn even your cranberry-sauce haters into huge fans.

Thanksgiving Pizza | The Gunny Sac

Thanksgiving Pizza may be the best thing I’ve ever heard of. It’s a puff pastry crust topped with mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, turkey, stuffing, and anything else you’d like to toss on from your Thanksgiving dinner.

I’m ready…bring it on!

Thanksgiving Pizza This Thanksgiving Pizza recipe is the BEST way to eat Thanksgiving leftovers. It has turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and more all in a puff pastry crust! Read more here.

This Turkey Biscuit Pot Pie can also be made with chicken leftovers. The biscuit topping is super easy and perfectly complements the creamy, savory leftovers.

Gluten Free Turkey Biscuit Pot Pie Delicious recipe that helps use up all those Thanksgiving leftovers. Read more here.

Thanksgiving Leftover Breakfast Biscuits | How Sweet Eats

Who says you have to wait until lunch or dinner the next day to enjoy your leftovers?

With this creative idea, you can pile them high on an English muffin or biscuit, and top with an egg to make these Thanksgiving Leftover Breakfast Sandwiches.

Thanksgiving Leftover Breakfast Sandwiches You’re going to love this leftovers recipe. It’s the perfect way to use up those Thanksgiving leftovers! Read more here.

Turkey Chowder | Bombshell Bling

Turkey Chowder will warm you up in the days after Thanksgiving, and it’ll help you use up all that leftover turkey and stock.

As an added bonus, this recipe is terrific for serving leftovers to those who fall in that camp of not liking them.

Turkey Chowder This turkey chowder recipe is the perfect thing to make with your Thanksgiving leftovers! It is a simple recipe that is a perfect meal for cold weather! See Also 52 healthy chicken recipes Read more here.

Leftover Turkey Sandwich | Ask Chef Dennis

Of course, you have to make a sandwich or two from your Thanksgiving leftovers… but not your run-of-the-mill turkey sandwich. Nope. This is served on toasted sourdough bread and topped with coleslaw.

What To Do With Your Turkey Leftovers My favorite way to use my Thanksgiving day leftovers are to recreate one of my favorite sandwiches and o turkey pot pies. Read more here.

Leftover Mashed Potato Pancakes | Easy Peasy Creative Ideas

Have a ton of leftover mashed potatoes? Turn them into Mashed Potato Pancakes! They’re crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside. Now that’s creative (and delicious)!

Mashed Potato Pancakes Recipe Make the most out of Thanksgiving leftovers with these deliciousu00a0mashed potato pancakes with a crisp crust and moist inside! Read more here.

Cheesy Breakfast Stuffing Cakes | Well Plated

How about turning them into breakfast?

These simple Cheesy Breakfast Stuffing Cakes are a delicious way to use extra stuffing. Top with bacon and an over-easy egg, and you’ve got a winning breakfast.

Breakfast Stuffing Cakes Transform leftover Thanksgiving stuffing into savory breakfast stuffing cakes. Crispy on the outside, cheesy on the inside, and perfect with eggs or gravy! Read more here.

Thanksgiving Turkey Quesadilla | Bites of Wellness

Who doesn’t love a great quesadilla? Put some turkey, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes and more in these tasty Thanksgiving Turkey Quesadillas.

Thanksgiving Turkey Quesadilla The perfect way to repurpose Thanksgiving leftovers or just enjoy all the great parts of Thanksgiving dinner anytime of the year in this turkey quesadilla! Read more here.

Sweet Potato and Turkey Hash | Around My Family Table

Oh I love a good hash recipe! Use leftover turkey and sweet potatoes to make a hearty Sweet Potato and Turkey Hash for breakfast.

Sweet Potato & Turkey Hash Sweet potato and turkey hash is the perfect meal to make with leftover turkey and sweet potatoes! Great for breakfast, brunch, or dinner. Best thing is, it’s a 15-minute supper! Read more here.

Leftover Tater Tot Turkey Stuffing Hotdish | Dining with Alice

Combine tater tots and turkey in this Leftover Turkey Tater Tot Hotdish packed with peas and lots of cheese. This is perfect for anyone who likes a good casserole.

Leftover Turkey Tater Tot Hotdish Turn your turkey leftovers into a casserole your whole family will love, Leftover Turkey Tater Tot Hotdish! Read more here.

Sushi-Inspired Turkey Rolls | Arts & Crackers

Make the leftovers enjoyable by putting a fun spin on them like these Sushi-Inspired Turkey Rolls. They make a leftover dish that even the kids will enjoy.

Sushi-Inspired Thanksgiving Turkey Rolls Here’s a creative and fun way to use up your Thanksgiving leftovers. Read more here.

Turkey Shepherd’s Pie | Homemade Interest

Turkey Shepherd’s Pie will become a new delicious family tradition the day after Thanksgiving. It’s easy to throw together because you already have all the food made!

Turkey Shepherdu2019s Pie Turkey Shepherdu2019s pie is an easy Thanksgiving leftovers recipe or a simple winter casserole recipe for those cold nights. Read more here.

Aren’t these ideas amazing? When it comes to Thanksgiving leftovers recipes, all you need is a little creativity to come up with truly amazing ways to combine those simple ingredients in new and delicious dishes.

So go ahead and enjoy those Thanksgiving leftovers – any way you want!

More Thanksgiving Inspiration from One Crazy House