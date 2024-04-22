150 Best Copycat Recipes (2024)

There are copycat recipes from Olive Garden, Cracker Barrel, Applebees, Taco Bell, Outback Steak House, and much more to choose from.

150 Best Copycat Recipes (1)

Skip the restaurants and save money with these recipes from your favorite restaurants that taste just as flavorful as the real thing, but for a fraction of the cost! From fast food to casual dining copycat restaurant recipes, there are a variety of recipes bursting with flavor so there’s something here for everyone no matter what you are craving!

Side Dishes and Appetizer Copycat Recipes

150 Best Copycat Recipes (2)

Sides

  1. Copycat KFC Coleslaw fromGonna Want Seconds
  2. Taco Bell Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes fromFood.com
  3. Outback Aussie Cheese Fries fromDiary of A Recipe Collector
  4. Chipotle’s Corn Salsa fromMaking Thyme for Health
  5. Chipotle Cilantro Lime Rice from Culinary Hill
  6. Panera Macaroni and Cheese fromShugary Sweets
  7. Taco Bell Fiesta Potatoes from Alyona’s Cooking
  8. Copycat Olive Garden Salad and Dressing from The Kitchen is My Playground
  9. McDonald’s French Fries from The Cozy Cook
  10. Cracker Barrel Fried Apples from Budget Savvy Diva
  11. Boston MarketSweet Potato Casserole fromThe Slow Roasted Italian
    150 Best Copycat Recipes (3)

    Appetizers

  12. Copycat Outback’s Blooming Onionfrom Small Town Woman
  13. Copycat Texas Roadhouse Fried Pickles fromAll She Cooks
  14. Cheesecake Factory Avocado Egg Rolls from Damn Delicious
  15. TGI Friday’s Green Bean Fries from Budget Savvy Diva
  16. Olive Garden Smoked Mozzarella Fonduta from Center Cut Cook
  17. Copycat Olive Garden Toasted Ravioli from Raining Hot Coupons
  18. Olive Garden Fried Mozzarella from Copykat
  19. Panda Express Cream Cheese Rangoons from High Heels and Grills
    150 Best Copycat Recipes (4)

    Bread

  20. Little Caesar’s Crazy Bread from Copykat
  21. Little Caesar Italian Cheese Bread from Burnt Apple
  22. Copycat Pizza Hut Breadsticks fromBrown Eyed Baker
  23. KFC Biscuits fromA Dash of Sanity
  24. OutbackSweet Brown Molasses Bread fromIt’s Always Autumn
  25. Texas Roadhouse Rolls with Cinnamon Honey Butter fromCincyShopper
  26. Olive Garden Breadsticks fromDessert Now, Dinner Later!
  27. Subway Bread from Bless This Mess
  28. Macaroni Grill Rosemary Bread from Food.com
  29. Boston Market Cornbread from Taste and Tell

    Main Entree Copycat Recipes

    150 Best Copycat Recipes (5)

    Soups

  30. Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheese Soup from Shugary Sweets
  31. Panera Chicken and Wild Rice Soup from Fake Ginger
  32. Copycat Olive Garden Zuppa Toscana Soup fromCooking Classy
  33. Olive Garden Chicken Gnocchi Soup fromCarrie’s Experimental Kitchen
  34. Chili’s Enchilada Soup Lil’ Luna
  35. Panera Bread Baked Potato Soup from Copykat
  36. Wendy’s Chili from Raining Hot Coupons
  37. Steak N Shake Chili from Crock Pot Ladies
  38. Panera Bread French Onion Soup from Copykat
    150 Best Copycat Recipes (6)

    Seafood

  39. Red Lobster Shrimp Scampi fromDamn Delicious
  40. Copycat Red Lobster Crab Alfredo fromAll She Cooks
  41. Red Lobster Lobster Pizza from Food.com
  42. Copycat Bonefish Grill’sBang Bang Shrimp from Dinner Then Dessert
  43. Cheesecake Factory Shrimp Scampi from Delish
  44. Long John Silver’s Fish Batter from Food.com
    150 Best Copycat Recipes (7)

    Chicken

  45. Chick-fil-A Nuggets fromDamn Delicious
  46. Copycat Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich from Tastes Better from Scratch
  47. KFC Chicken fromPinkWhen
  48. PG ChangChicken Lettuce Wraps fromLil’ Luna
  49. Copycat Chipotle Chicken fromBrown Eyed Baker
  50. Chipotle Burrito Bowls from Table for Two
  51. Panda Express Black Pepper Chicken from Sweet C’s Designs
  52. Chili’s Chipotle Honey Chicken Crispers fromSpicy Southern Kitchen
  53. Chili’s Cajun Chicken Pasta from Delish
  54. Longhorn Parmesan Crusted Chicken from The Cozy Cook
  55. Panera Asian Sesame Chicken Salad from Thirty Handmade Days
  56. Panda Express Orange ChickenfromDinner, Then Dessert
  57. Copycat Panda Express Teriyaki Chicken from Dinner, Then Dessert
  58. Panda Express Sweet Fire Chicken from Damn Delicious
  59. Hooters Buffalo Wings from Food.com
  60. Olive Garden Stuffed Chicken Marsala from The Cozy Cook
  61. California Pizza Kitchen Santa Fe Chicken Pizza from Honeybear Lane
  62. Copycat McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets from CDKitchen
  63. Bonefish Grill Bang Bang Chicken from Damn Delicious
  64. Chicken Madeira (Cheesecake Copycat) from Natasha’s Kitchen
  65. CPK BBQ Chicken Skillet Pizza from Delish
  66. Chicken Minis from GingerCasa
  67. California Pizza Kitchen’s Kung Pao Spaghetti from Damn Delicious
  68. Outback Steakhouse’sAlice Springs Chicken from Center Cut Cook
  69. Olive Garden Chicken Vino Bianco from The Slow Roasted Italian
    150 Best Copycat Recipes (8)

    Copycat GroundBeef & Pork Recipes

  70. Copycat Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme from Life in the Lofthouse
  71. Taco Bell Mexican Pizza from Dinner, Dishes, and Desserts
  72. IKEA Swedish Meatballs fromDamn Delicious
  73. Copycat PF Chang’sMongolian Beef from Jo Cooks
  74. Chipotle’s Barbacoa from Slow Roasted Italian
  75. White Castle Sliders from CincyShopper
  76. Steak ‘n’ Shake Frisco MeltsfromJam Hands
  77. Taco Bell Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Dinner, Then Dessert
  78. Steak n’ Shake Garlic Cheeseburger fromShari Blogs
  79. McDonald’s Big Mac fromAn Affair from the Heart
  80. Taco Bell Doritos Locos Tacos from I Fine Cookie
  81. McDonald’s Cheddar Melt from Delish
  82. Copycat In-N-Out Cheeseburgers fromLife In The Lofthouse
  83. In-N-Out Double-Double Animal Style Burger from Buns in My Oven
  84. Shake Shack Burger from Serious Eats
  85. Arby’s Beef N Cheddar fromOh Sweet Basil
  86. Chipotle Pork Carnitas from The Slow Roasted Italian
  87. Pizza Hut Original Pan Pizza from CDKitchen
    150 Best Copycat Recipes (9)

    Meatless Recipes

  88. Cheesecake Factory Creamy Sundried Tomato Fettuccine from Table for Two
  89. Taco Bell Cheese Quesadilla and Sauce fromThe Gracious Wife
  90. Panda Express Chow Mein from Eat Cake for Dinner

    150 Best Copycat Recipes (10)

    Breakfast Copycat Recipes

  91. IHOP Buttermilk Pancakes from Life in the Lofthouse
  92. Copycat Cracker Barrel Hashbrown Casserole from Spend With Pennies
  93. Cinnabon Frosting from Copykat
  94. Sausage and Egg McMuffins from RecipeTin Eats
  95. Starbucks Sous Vide Egg Bites from Platings + Parings
  96. Cinnabons Cinnamon Rolls from Jo Cooks
  97. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts fromBrown Eyed Baker
  98. Waffle House Pecan Waffles from Momtastic

    150 Best Copycat Recipes (11)

    Drinks

  99. Wendy’s Frosty fromCincyShopper
  100. Copycat Starbucks Strawberries & Crème Frappuccino fromFrugal Coupon Living
  101. Starbucks Vanilla Bean Frappuccino fromCincyShopper
  102. McDonald’s Shamrock Shake fromBaking Beauty
  103. Starbucks Double Chocolate Chip Frappuccino from Life is Poppin
  104. Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte from Kitchn
  105. McDonald’s Mocha Frappe from The Chunky Chef
  106. Starbucks Caramel Brulee Latte from Happy Healthy Motivated
  107. Starbucks Passion Tea Lemonadefrom Persnickety Plates
  108. McDonald’s Sweet Tea fromTammilee Tips
  109. Chick-fil-A Frosted Lemonade fromCincyShopper
  110. Starbucks Iced White Chocolate Mocha from The Grant Life
  111. Chick-fil-A Lemonade from Frugal Coupon Living
  112. Starbucks Pink Drink from Momtastic

    150 Best Copycat Recipes (12)

    Desserts

  113. Starbucks Gingerbread Loaf with Cream Cheese Frosting fromThe Country Cook
  114. Starbucks Chocolate Chunk Cookies from Delish
  115. Auntie Anne’s Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites fromCooking Classy
  116. Starbuck’s Lemon Loaf Cake fromLet the Baking Begin
  117. Shoney’s Strawberry Pie from The Country Cook
  118. Longhorn Steakhouse Chocolate Mousse Cakefrom All She Cooks
  119. Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins from Crazy for Crust
  120. Starbucks Pumpkin Scones from Cooking Classy
  121. Chili’s Molten Chocolate Cake from Oh Sweet Basil
  122. Cracker Barrel co*ke Cake from CincyShopper
  123. Cheesecake Factory Vanilla Bean Cheesecake from Amy in the Kitchen
  124. Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bars from The Slow Roasted Italian
  125. StarbucksPetite Vanilla Scone from Crazy for Crust
  126. Copycat Cheesecake Factory Red Velvet Cheesecake Cake from Food Folks and Fun
  127. Cheesecake Factory Pumpkin Cheesecake fromAll She Cooks
  128. TGI Friday’s Oreo Madness from It’s Always Autumn
  129. McDonald’s Fried Apple Pies from The Slow Roasted Italian
  130. DQ Ice Cream Cake from Brown Eyed Baker

    150 Best Copycat Recipes (13)

    Copycat Recipes for Dips and Sauces

  131. Olive Garden Salad Dressing fromYellow Bliss Road
  132. Olive Garden Fettuccine Alfredo Sauce fromFabulessly Frugal
  133. Chick-Fil-A Sauce from House of Yumm
  134. Arby’s Sauce fromFox Valley Foodie
  135. Outback Blooming Sauce fromFamily Fresh Meals
  136. Outback Ranch Dressing from Budget Savvy Divva
  137. Chili’s Skillet Queso fromHousewife Eclectic
  138. Chili’s Salsa from Chef in Training
  139. Taco Bell Quesadilla Sauce from Key to My Lime
  140. Chipotle’s Guacamole from Budget Savvy Diva
  141. Carrabba’s Bread Dip Spices from Savory Experiments
  142. Red Lobster Pina Colada Dipping Sauce from Copykat
  143. Copycat Applebee’s Oriental Dressing from Carrie’s Experimental Kitchen
  144. Applebee’s Spinach and Artichoke Dip from Food.com
  145. T.G.I. Friday’s Jack Daniels Grill Glaze from Noshing with the Nolands
  146. Papa John’s Pizza Sauce from Food.com
  147. Wendy’s Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce from The Slow Roasted Italian
  148. Popeye’s Cajun Gravyfrom Marinade Me Baby
  149. Big Mac Sauce from Fox Valley Foodie
  150. Chick Fil A Polynesian Sauce from The Frugal Navy Wife
  151. Panda Express Sweet and Sour Sauce from Dinner, Then Dessert
  152. McDonald’s Sweet And Sour Sauce from CDKitchen
  153. KFC Gravy from Expat Cooks

