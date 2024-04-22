150 Best Copycat Recipes (2024)

Home » Recipes » 150 Best Copycat Recipes
There are copycat recipes from Olive Garden, Cracker Barrel, Applebees, Taco Bell, Outback Steak House, and much more to choose from.
Skip the restaurants and save money with these recipes from your favorite restaurants that taste just as flavorful as the real thing, but for a fraction of the cost! From fast food to casual dining copycat restaurant recipes, there are a variety of recipes bursting with flavor so there’s something here for everyone no matter what you are craving!
Side Dishes and Appetizer Copycat Recipes
Sides
- Copycat KFC Coleslaw fromGonna Want Seconds
- Taco Bell Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes fromFood.com
- Outback Aussie Cheese Fries fromDiary of A Recipe Collector
- Chipotle’s Corn Salsa fromMaking Thyme for Health
- Chipotle Cilantro Lime Rice from Culinary Hill
- Panera Macaroni and Cheese fromShugary Sweets
- Taco Bell Fiesta Potatoes from Alyona’s Cooking
- Copycat Olive Garden Salad and Dressing from The Kitchen is My Playground
- McDonald’s French Fries from The Cozy Cook
- Cracker Barrel Fried Apples from Budget Savvy Diva
- Boston MarketSweet Potato Casserole fromThe Slow Roasted Italian
Appetizers
- Copycat Outback’s Blooming Onionfrom Small Town Woman
- Copycat Texas Roadhouse Fried Pickles fromAll She Cooks
- Cheesecake Factory Avocado Egg Rolls from Damn Delicious
- TGI Friday’s Green Bean Fries from Budget Savvy Diva
- Olive Garden Smoked Mozzarella Fonduta from Center Cut Cook
- Copycat Olive Garden Toasted Ravioli from Raining Hot Coupons
- Olive Garden Fried Mozzarella from Copykat
- Panda Express Cream Cheese Rangoons from High Heels and Grills
Bread
- Little Caesar’s Crazy Bread from Copykat
- Little Caesar Italian Cheese Bread from Burnt Apple
- Copycat Pizza Hut Breadsticks fromBrown Eyed Baker
- KFC Biscuits fromA Dash of Sanity
- OutbackSweet Brown Molasses Bread fromIt’s Always Autumn
- Texas Roadhouse Rolls with Cinnamon Honey Butter fromCincyShopper
- Olive Garden Breadsticks fromDessert Now, Dinner Later!
- Subway Bread from Bless This Mess
- Macaroni Grill Rosemary Bread from Food.com
- Boston Market Cornbread from Taste and Tell
Main Entree Copycat Recipes
Soups
- Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheese Soup from Shugary Sweets
- Panera Chicken and Wild Rice Soup from Fake Ginger
- Copycat Olive Garden Zuppa Toscana Soup fromCooking Classy
- Olive Garden Chicken Gnocchi Soup fromCarrie’s Experimental Kitchen
- Chili’s Enchilada Soup Lil’ Luna
- Panera Bread Baked Potato Soup from Copykat
- Wendy’s Chili from Raining Hot Coupons
- Steak N Shake Chili from Crock Pot Ladies
- Panera Bread French Onion Soup from Copykat
Seafood
- Red Lobster Shrimp Scampi fromDamn Delicious
- Copycat Red Lobster Crab Alfredo fromAll She Cooks
- Red Lobster Lobster Pizza from Food.com
- Copycat Bonefish Grill’sBang Bang Shrimp from Dinner Then Dessert
- Cheesecake Factory Shrimp Scampi from Delish
- Long John Silver’s Fish Batter from Food.com
Chicken
- Chick-fil-A Nuggets fromDamn Delicious
- Copycat Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich from Tastes Better from Scratch
- KFC Chicken fromPinkWhen
- PG ChangChicken Lettuce Wraps fromLil’ Luna
- Copycat Chipotle Chicken fromBrown Eyed Baker
- Chipotle Burrito Bowls from Table for Two
- Panda Express Black Pepper Chicken from Sweet C’s Designs
- Chili’s Chipotle Honey Chicken Crispers fromSpicy Southern Kitchen
- Chili’s Cajun Chicken Pasta from Delish
- Longhorn Parmesan Crusted Chicken from The Cozy Cook
- Panera Asian Sesame Chicken Salad from Thirty Handmade Days
- Panda Express Orange ChickenfromDinner, Then Dessert
- Copycat Panda Express Teriyaki Chicken from Dinner, Then Dessert
- Panda Express Sweet Fire Chicken from Damn Delicious
- Hooters Buffalo Wings from Food.com
- Olive Garden Stuffed Chicken Marsala from The Cozy Cook
- California Pizza Kitchen Santa Fe Chicken Pizza from Honeybear Lane
- Copycat McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets from CDKitchen
- Bonefish Grill Bang Bang Chicken from Damn Delicious
- Chicken Madeira (Cheesecake Copycat) from Natasha’s Kitchen
- CPK BBQ Chicken Skillet Pizza from Delish
- Chicken Minis from GingerCasa
- California Pizza Kitchen’s Kung Pao Spaghetti from Damn Delicious
- Outback Steakhouse’sAlice Springs Chicken from Center Cut Cook
- Olive Garden Chicken Vino Bianco from The Slow Roasted Italian
Copycat GroundBeef & Pork Recipes
- Copycat Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme from Life in the Lofthouse
- Taco Bell Mexican Pizza from Dinner, Dishes, and Desserts
- IKEA Swedish Meatballs fromDamn Delicious
- Copycat PF Chang’sMongolian Beef from Jo Cooks
- Chipotle’s Barbacoa from Slow Roasted Italian
- White Castle Sliders from CincyShopper
- Steak ‘n’ Shake Frisco MeltsfromJam Hands
- Taco Bell Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Dinner, Then Dessert
- Steak n’ Shake Garlic Cheeseburger fromShari Blogs
- McDonald’s Big Mac fromAn Affair from the Heart
- Taco Bell Doritos Locos Tacos from I Fine Cookie
- McDonald’s Cheddar Melt from Delish
- Copycat In-N-Out Cheeseburgers fromLife In The Lofthouse
- In-N-Out Double-Double Animal Style Burger from Buns in My Oven
- Shake Shack Burger from Serious Eats
- Arby’s Beef N Cheddar fromOh Sweet Basil
- Chipotle Pork Carnitas from The Slow Roasted Italian
- Pizza Hut Original Pan Pizza from CDKitchen
Meatless Recipes
- Cheesecake Factory Creamy Sundried Tomato Fettuccine from Table for Two
- Taco Bell Cheese Quesadilla and Sauce fromThe Gracious Wife
- Panda Express Chow Mein from Eat Cake for Dinner
Breakfast Copycat Recipes
- IHOP Buttermilk Pancakes from Life in the Lofthouse
- Copycat Cracker Barrel Hashbrown Casserole from Spend With Pennies
- Cinnabon Frosting from Copykat
- Sausage and Egg McMuffins from RecipeTin Eats
- Starbucks Sous Vide Egg Bites from Platings + Parings
- Cinnabons Cinnamon Rolls from Jo Cooks
- Krispy Kreme Doughnuts fromBrown Eyed Baker
- Waffle House Pecan Waffles from Momtastic
Drinks
- Wendy’s Frosty fromCincyShopper
- Copycat Starbucks Strawberries & Crème Frappuccino fromFrugal Coupon Living
- Starbucks Vanilla Bean Frappuccino fromCincyShopper
- McDonald’s Shamrock Shake fromBaking Beauty
- Starbucks Double Chocolate Chip Frappuccino from Life is Poppin
- Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte from Kitchn
- McDonald’s Mocha Frappe from The Chunky Chef
- Starbucks Caramel Brulee Latte from Happy Healthy Motivated
- Starbucks Passion Tea Lemonadefrom Persnickety Plates
- McDonald’s Sweet Tea fromTammilee Tips
- Chick-fil-A Frosted Lemonade fromCincyShopper
- Starbucks Iced White Chocolate Mocha from The Grant Life
- Chick-fil-A Lemonade from Frugal Coupon Living
- Starbucks Pink Drink from Momtastic
Desserts
- Starbucks Gingerbread Loaf with Cream Cheese Frosting fromThe Country Cook
- Starbucks Chocolate Chunk Cookies from Delish
- Auntie Anne’s Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites fromCooking Classy
- Starbuck’s Lemon Loaf Cake fromLet the Baking Begin
- Shoney’s Strawberry Pie from The Country Cook
- Longhorn Steakhouse Chocolate Mousse Cakefrom All She Cooks
- Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins from Crazy for Crust
- Starbucks Pumpkin Scones from Cooking Classy
- Chili’s Molten Chocolate Cake from Oh Sweet Basil
- Cracker Barrel co*ke Cake from CincyShopper
- Cheesecake Factory Vanilla Bean Cheesecake from Amy in the Kitchen
- Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bars from The Slow Roasted Italian
- StarbucksPetite Vanilla Scone from Crazy for Crust
- Copycat Cheesecake Factory Red Velvet Cheesecake Cake from Food Folks and Fun
- Cheesecake Factory Pumpkin Cheesecake fromAll She Cooks
- TGI Friday’s Oreo Madness from It’s Always Autumn
- McDonald’s Fried Apple Pies from The Slow Roasted Italian
- DQ Ice Cream Cake from Brown Eyed Baker
Copycat Recipes for Dips and Sauces
- Olive Garden Salad Dressing fromYellow Bliss Road
- Olive Garden Fettuccine Alfredo Sauce fromFabulessly Frugal
- Chick-Fil-A Sauce from House of Yumm
- Arby’s Sauce fromFox Valley Foodie
- Outback Blooming Sauce fromFamily Fresh Meals
- Outback Ranch Dressing from Budget Savvy Divva
- Chili’s Skillet Queso fromHousewife Eclectic
- Chili’s Salsa from Chef in Training
- Taco Bell Quesadilla Sauce from Key to My Lime
- Chipotle’s Guacamole from Budget Savvy Diva
- Carrabba’s Bread Dip Spices from Savory Experiments
- Red Lobster Pina Colada Dipping Sauce from Copykat
- Copycat Applebee’s Oriental Dressing from Carrie’s Experimental Kitchen
- Applebee’s Spinach and Artichoke Dip from Food.com
- T.G.I. Friday’s Jack Daniels Grill Glaze from Noshing with the Nolands
- Papa John’s Pizza Sauce from Food.com
- Wendy’s Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce from The Slow Roasted Italian
- Popeye’s Cajun Gravyfrom Marinade Me Baby
- Big Mac Sauce from Fox Valley Foodie
- Chick Fil A Polynesian Sauce from The Frugal Navy Wife
- Panda Express Sweet and Sour Sauce from Dinner, Then Dessert
- McDonald’s Sweet And Sour Sauce from CDKitchen
- KFC Gravy from Expat Cooks
