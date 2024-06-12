150 Healthy Soup Recipes (2024)

Home » Recipes » Healthy » 150 Healthy Soup Recipes
From chicken soups to vegetable soups, there are plenty of healthy soup recipes to choose from.
These veggie-packed, delicious soups are full of flavor that the whole family will love. When the temperature drops on chilly nights these healthy recipes will keep you warm and toasty. These comforting soup recipes are the perfect choice for colder, winter months. The healthy ingredients will help boost your immune system when you are feeling sick. There are soups with lean proteins in addition to vegetarian and vegan recipes. These hearty soup recipes are full of fresh vegetables like green beans, spinach, fresh kale, onions, carrots and more.
Chicken Healthy Soup Recipes
Mexican Chicken Soups
- Chicken Lime Soup from Budget Bytes
- Skinny Chicken Fajita Soup from A Spicy Perspective
- Chicken Avocado Lime Soup from Cooking Classy
- Skinny Chicken Tortilla Soup from The Cookie Rookie
- Instant Pot Weight Watcher’s Chicken Taco Soup from Slash Dash Mom
- Spicy Lime Jalapeño Chicken Soup from Heather Cristo
- Instant Pot Mexican Chicken Stew from Sweet Peas and Saffron
American Chicken Soups
- Slow Cooker Healthy Chicken Potato Soup from A Spicy Perspective
- Skinny Buffalo Chicken Soup from The Cookie Rookie
- Instant Pot White Chicken Chili from A Pinch of Healthy
- Cream of Mushroom Soup with Chicken from Damn Delicious
- Instant Pot Chicken and Lentil Soup from Skinnytaste
- Chicken Quinoa Soup from Happy Healthy Mama
- Healthy Vegetables and Chicken Soup from The Girl Who Ate Everything
- Crockpot Butternut Squash, Chicken, and Quinoa Soup from Chelsea’s Messy Apron
- Kale, White Beans, and Chicken Soup from Averie Cooks
- Slow Cooker Chicken, Kale, & Sweet Potato Stew from Real Food Whole Life
- Instant Pot Chicken Zoodle Soup from Diethood
- Easy Chicken Noodle Soup from Averie Cooks
- BEST Chicken Soup from Budget Savvy Diva
- Detox Southwest Chicken Soup from A Spicy Perspective
- Chicken Rice Soup from Spend With Pennies
- Keto No Noodles Chicken Soup from Diet Doctors
- Healthy Crockpot Chicken Chili from Joy Food Sunshine
- Slow Cooker Healthy Chicken Pot Pie Stew fromCenter Cut Cook
- Detox Immune-Boosting Chicken Soup from Eat Yourself Skinny
- Slow Cooker Sweet Potato, Chicken and Quinoa Soup from Chelsea’s Messy Apron
Other Chicken Healthy Soup Recipes
- Greek Lemon Chicken Soup from A Spicy Perspective
- Thai Chicken Zoodle Soup from All Day I Dream About Food
- Slow Cooker Thai Chicken Soup from Foodie Crush
- Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup from Well Plated
- Light and Creamy Chicken Tortellini Soup from A Spicy Perspective
- Italian Orzo Spinach Soup from Gimme Some Oven
- Creamy Chicken Florentine Soup from Wholesome Yum
- Slow Cooker Italian Chicken Soup from The Lemon Bowl
Beef & Pork Healthy Soups
- Slow Cooker Stuffed Pepper Soup fromRecipes that Crock
- Crockpot Beef Barley Soup from Tip Hero
- Crock Pot Unstuffed Cabbage Soup fromRecipes that Crock
- Low Carb Slow Cooker Zuppa Toscana Soup from Gal on a Mission
- Instant Pot Beef Cabbage Soup from Wholesome Yum
- Instant Pot Hamburger Soup (Whole30 Paleo) from Tasty Thin
- Instant Pot Low Carb Chili from Wholesome Yum
- Crockpot Southwestern Corn and Potato Chowder from Joyful Healthy Eats
- Creamy Ham and Potato Soup from The Real Food Dietitians
- Lighter Ham and Potato Corn Chowder from Closet Cooking
- Italian Harvest Soup from The Real Food Dietitians
- Slow Cooker Sausage, Spinach and White Bean Soup from Damn Delicious
- Instant Pot Chunky Beef, Cabbage and Tomato SoupfromSkinnytaste
Turkey & Seafood Healthy Soup Recipes
- Healthy Turkey and Veggie Chili from Snixy Kitchen
- Instant Pot Ground Turkey Lentil Chili from 365 Day of Crockpot
- Healthy Taco Soup from Grounded and Surrounded
- Best Turkey Chili from Ambitious Kitchen
- Healthy Turkey Taco Chili from Show Me The Yummy
- Italian Turkey Burger Soup from Art and the Kitchen
- Light Turkey Corn Chowder from Cooking Canuck
- Turkey and Wild Rice Soup from Happy Healthy Mama
- Skinny Slow Cooker Kale and Turkey Meatball Soup from Foodie Crush
- 20 Minute Turkey and Bean Soup from Rachel Cooks
- Turkey Mushroom Soup from The Endless Meal
- Mediterranean Shrimp Orzo Soup from The Mediterranean Dish
- Shrimp Bok Choy and Turmeric Soup from Bon Aippetit
- Whole30 Instant Pot Seafood Gumbo from The Movement Menu
Meatless, Vegetarian & Vegan Healthy Soup Recipes
Meatless Chili Recipes
- Slow Cooker Vegetarian Lentil Chili fromAggie’s Kitchen
- Butternut Squash Chili from Savory Tooth
- Instant Pot Sweet Potato and Chickpea Chili with Lime from Sweet Peas and Saffron
- Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Chili from Primavera Kitchen
- Black Bean and Lentil Chili from Taste Love and Nourish
- Instant Pot Vegetarian Quinoa Chili from Peas and Crayons
- Crock Pot BBQ Lentil Chili from Cotter Crunch
- Instant Pot Vegetarian Chili from Well Plated
Mexican Meatless Soup Recipes
- Crock Pot Vegetarian Taco Soup fromRunning in a Skirt
- Spicy Vegan Black Bean Soup from Running on Real Food
- Cilantro and Sweet Corn Soup from Eat Healthy Eat Happy
- Slow Cooker Black Bean Soup from Gimme Some Oven
- Chipotle Black Bean Tortilla Soup from The Minimalist Baker
Italian Meatless Soup Recipes
- Slow Cooker Homemade Minestrone Soup fromLittle Spice Jar
- Instant Pot Minestrone Soup from The Typical Mom
- Slow Cooker Tortellini Minestrone Soup from Cafe Delites
- Vegetarian Pasta e fa*gioli Soup from Kalyn’s Kitchen
- Pasta fa*gioli from The Foodie and the Fix
- Italian Vegetable Lentil Soup from Cooking Classy
- Hearty Tuscan Soup from Pickled Plum
- Seven Vegetable Minestrone Soup from Mama Miss
- Italian Orzo Spinach Soup from Gimme Some Oven
Indian, Moroccan & Mediterranean Meatless Soup Recipes
- Slow Cooker Curried Lentil Soup from Gimme Some Oven
- Instant Pot Lentil Curry Soup from Well Plated
- Curry Chickpea Soup from A Virtual Vegan
- Curried Cauliflower Rice and Kale Soup from Cotter Crunch
- Moroccan Chickpea Stew from Foodie Fiasco
- Moroccan Sweet Potato Lentil Soup from Little Spice Jar
- Mediterranean Bean Soup Recipe with Tomato Pesto From The Mediterranean Dish
- Moroccan Carrot Red Lentil Soup from A Cedar Spoon
Asian Meatless Soup Recipes
- Chinese Hot and Sour Soup from Closet Cooking
- Egg Drop Soup from Tornadough Alli
- Thai Curry Vegetable Soup from Budget Bytes
- Ginger Garlic Noodle Soup with Bok Choy from The Forked Spoon
- Creamy Thai Carrot Soup with Basil from The Minimalist Baker
- Thai Curry Lentil Sweet Potato Soup from Sweet Peas and Saffron
- Miso Soup from The Healthy Foodie
Healthy Cauliflower & Broccoli Soup Recipes
- Roasted Cauliflower and Chickpea Soup fromFloating Kitchen
- Kale and Cauliflower Soup from Running on Real Food
- Broccoliand Potato Soupfrom Food and Wine
- Creamy Roasted Cauliflower Soup from Cookie and Kate
- Creamy Cauliflower Chowder from My Food Story
- Broccoli and Cauliflower Soup from Eating Well 101
- Roasted Cauliflower Cheddar Soup from Two Peas and Their Pod
- Roasted Broccoli Soup (Vegan) from One Green Planet
- Creamy Cauliflower Soup from Yummy Healthy Easy
Potato, Pumpkin & Butternut Squash Meatless Soups
- Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup from Gimme Some Oven
- Slow Cooker Chickpea Sweet Potato Stew from Skinny Taste
- Skinny Loaded Potato Soup from The Cookie Rookie
- Creamy Roasted Pumpkin Soup from Cookie and Kate
- Butternut Squash and Apple Soup from Kaylee Cooks
- Low Calorie Potato Soup from The Yummy Life
- 30 Minute Spicy Butternut Squash Soup from Fit Foodie Finds
- Easy Pumpkin Soup from The Salty Marshmallow
- Roasted Butternut Squash Soup from Ahead of Thyme
Quinoa, Barley and Lentil Soups
- Roasted Sweet Potato and Quinoa Soup from Noshing with the Nolands
- Detox Crockpot Lentil Soup from Pinch of Yum
- Slow Cooker Tomato, Kale and Quinoa Soup from Damn Delicious
- Fall Vegetable Quinoa Soup from Two Peas and Their Pod
- Hearty Lentil Black Bean Soup with Smoked Paprika from Cooking Canuck
- Smoky Lentil and Potato Soup from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe
- Spicy Tomato and Lentil Soup from Slimming Eats
- Classic Lentil Soup from Cafe Delites
- Easy Lentil Potato Soup from Cooking LSL
- Healthy Barley Soup from Watch What U Eat
Other Meatless, Vegetarian & Vegan Healthy Soup Recipes
- Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup from Tabs & Tidbits
- Vegetarian Lemon Rice Soup from Feel Good Foodie
- Spinach White Bean Soup from Damn Delicious
- Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Soup from Budget Bytes
- Autumn Wild Rice Soup from Gimme Some Oven
- Cleansing Detox Soup from The Glowing Fridge
- Creamy Tomato Basil Soup from Joyful Healthy Eats
- Roasted Carrot Tomato Soup from Well Plated
- Creamy Carrot and Ginger Soup from Wholesomelicious
- Cream of Zucchini Soup from Skinny Taste
Zucchini Basil Soup from Feasting at Home
- Warming Carrot, Ginger and Turmeric Soup from Lauren Caris Cooks
- Best Ever Mushroom Soup from Bites of Wellness
- Easy Roasted Tomato Soup from The Recipe Rebel
- Spicy Roasted Parsnip Soup from BBC Good Food
- Instant Pot Weight Loss Soup from Platings and Pairings
- Lemon and Coriander Soup from Tarla Dalal
- Skinny Slow Cooker Savory Superfood Soup from SkinnyMs
Vegetable Soups
- Flush Fat Vegetable Soup from SkinnyMs
- Immune Boosting Vegetable Soup from Averie Cooks
- Yummiest Vegetable Soup from Hummusapien
- Vegetable Soup from Cooking Classy
- Quinoa Vegetable Soup with Kale from Cookie and Kate
- Hearty Vegetable Soup from I Heart Naptime
- Slow Cooker Creamy Vegetable Soup from Recipe Rebel
