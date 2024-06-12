150 Healthy Soup Recipes (2024)

Table of Contents
Chicken Healthy Soup Recipes Mexican Chicken Soups American Chicken Soups Other Chicken Healthy Soup Recipes Beef & Pork Healthy Soups Turkey & Seafood Healthy Soup Recipes Meatless, Vegetarian & Vegan Healthy Soup Recipes Meatless Chili Recipes Mexican Meatless Soup Recipes Italian Meatless Soup Recipes Indian, Moroccan & Mediterranean Meatless Soup Recipes Asian Meatless Soup Recipes Healthy Cauliflower & Broccoli Soup Recipes Potato, Pumpkin & Butternut Squash Meatless Soups Quinoa, Barley and Lentil Soups Other Meatless, Vegetarian & Vegan Healthy Soup Recipes Vegetable Soups

From chicken soups to vegetable soups, there are plenty of healthy soup recipes to choose from.

150 Healthy Soup Recipes (1)

These veggie-packed, delicious soups are full of flavor that the whole family will love. When the temperature drops on chilly nights these healthy recipes will keep you warm and toasty. These comforting soup recipes are the perfect choice for colder, winter months. The healthy ingredients will help boost your immune system when you are feeling sick. There are soups with lean proteins in addition to vegetarian and vegan recipes. These hearty soup recipes are full of fresh vegetables like green beans, spinach, fresh kale, onions, carrots and more.

Chicken Healthy Soup Recipes

150 Healthy Soup Recipes (2)

Mexican Chicken Soups

  1. Chicken Lime Soup from Budget Bytes
  2. Skinny Chicken Fajita Soup from A Spicy Perspective
  3. Chicken Avocado Lime Soup from Cooking Classy
  4. Skinny Chicken Tortilla Soup from The Cookie Rookie
  5. Instant Pot Weight Watcher’s Chicken Taco Soup from Slash Dash Mom
  6. Spicy Lime Jalapeño Chicken Soup from Heather Cristo
  7. Instant Pot Mexican Chicken Stew from Sweet Peas and Saffron
    150 Healthy Soup Recipes (3)

    American Chicken Soups

  8. Slow Cooker Healthy Chicken Potato Soup from A Spicy Perspective
  9. Skinny Buffalo Chicken Soup from The Cookie Rookie
  10. Instant Pot White Chicken Chili from A Pinch of Healthy
  11. Cream of Mushroom Soup with Chicken from Damn Delicious
  12. Instant Pot Chicken and Lentil Soup from Skinnytaste
  13. Chicken Quinoa Soup from Happy Healthy Mama
  14. Healthy Vegetables and Chicken Soup from The Girl Who Ate Everything
  15. Crockpot Butternut Squash, Chicken, and Quinoa Soup from Chelsea’s Messy Apron
  16. Kale, White Beans, and Chicken Soup from Averie Cooks
  17. Slow Cooker Chicken, Kale, & Sweet Potato Stew from Real Food Whole Life
  18. Instant Pot Chicken Zoodle Soup from Diethood
  19. Easy Chicken Noodle Soup from Averie Cooks
  20. BEST Chicken Soup from Budget Savvy Diva
  21. Detox Southwest Chicken Soup from A Spicy Perspective
  22. Chicken Rice Soup from Spend With Pennies
  23. Keto No Noodles Chicken Soup from Diet Doctors
  24. Healthy Crockpot Chicken Chili from Joy Food Sunshine
  25. Slow Cooker Healthy Chicken Pot Pie Stew fromCenter Cut Cook
  26. Detox Immune-Boosting Chicken Soup from Eat Yourself Skinny
  27. Slow Cooker Sweet Potato, Chicken and Quinoa Soup from Chelsea’s Messy Apron
    150 Healthy Soup Recipes (4)

    Other Chicken Healthy Soup Recipes

  28. Greek Lemon Chicken Soup from A Spicy Perspective
  29. Thai Chicken Zoodle Soup from All Day I Dream About Food
  30. Slow Cooker Thai Chicken Soup from Foodie Crush
  31. Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup from Well Plated
  32. Light and Creamy Chicken Tortellini Soup from A Spicy Perspective
  33. Italian Orzo Spinach Soup from Gimme Some Oven
  34. Creamy Chicken Florentine Soup from Wholesome Yum
  35. Slow Cooker Italian Chicken Soup from The Lemon Bowl
    150 Healthy Soup Recipes (5)

    Beef & Pork Healthy Soups

  36. Slow Cooker Stuffed Pepper Soup fromRecipes that Crock
  37. Crockpot Beef Barley Soup from Tip Hero
  38. Crock Pot Unstuffed Cabbage Soup fromRecipes that Crock
  39. Low Carb Slow Cooker Zuppa Toscana Soup from Gal on a Mission
  40. Instant Pot Beef Cabbage Soup from Wholesome Yum
  41. Instant Pot Hamburger Soup (Whole30 Paleo) from Tasty Thin
  42. Instant Pot Low Carb Chili from Wholesome Yum
  43. Crockpot Southwestern Corn and Potato Chowder from Joyful Healthy Eats
  44. Creamy Ham and Potato Soup from The Real Food Dietitians
  45. Lighter Ham and Potato Corn Chowder from Closet Cooking
  46. Italian Harvest Soup from The Real Food Dietitians
  47. Slow Cooker Sausage, Spinach and White Bean Soup from Damn Delicious
  48. Instant Pot Chunky Beef, Cabbage and Tomato SoupfromSkinnytaste
    150 Healthy Soup Recipes (6)

    Turkey & Seafood Healthy Soup Recipes

  49. Healthy Turkey and Veggie Chili from Snixy Kitchen
  50. Instant Pot Ground Turkey Lentil Chili from 365 Day of Crockpot
  51. Healthy Taco Soup from Grounded and Surrounded
  52. Best Turkey Chili from Ambitious Kitchen
  53. Healthy Turkey Taco Chili from Show Me The Yummy
  54. Italian Turkey Burger Soup from Art and the Kitchen
  55. Light Turkey Corn Chowder from Cooking Canuck
  56. Turkey and Wild Rice Soup from Happy Healthy Mama
  57. Skinny Slow Cooker Kale and Turkey Meatball Soup from Foodie Crush
  58. 20 Minute Turkey and Bean Soup from Rachel Cooks
  59. Turkey Mushroom Soup from The Endless Meal
  60. Mediterranean Shrimp Orzo Soup from The Mediterranean Dish
  61. Shrimp Bok Choy and Turmeric Soup from Bon Aippetit
  62. Whole30 Instant Pot Seafood Gumbo from The Movement Menu

    Meatless, Vegetarian & Vegan Healthy Soup Recipes
    150 Healthy Soup Recipes (7)

    Meatless Chili Recipes

  63. Slow Cooker Vegetarian Lentil Chili fromAggie’s Kitchen
  64. Butternut Squash Chili from Savory Tooth
  65. Instant Pot Sweet Potato and Chickpea Chili with Lime from Sweet Peas and Saffron
  66. Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Chili from Primavera Kitchen
  67. Black Bean and Lentil Chili from Taste Love and Nourish
  68. Instant Pot Vegetarian Quinoa Chili from Peas and Crayons
  69. Crock Pot BBQ Lentil Chili from Cotter Crunch
  70. Instant Pot Vegetarian Chili from Well Plated
    150 Healthy Soup Recipes (8)

    Mexican Meatless Soup Recipes

  71. Crock Pot Vegetarian Taco Soup fromRunning in a Skirt
  72. Spicy Vegan Black Bean Soup from Running on Real Food
  73. Cilantro and Sweet Corn Soup from Eat Healthy Eat Happy
  74. Slow Cooker Black Bean Soup from Gimme Some Oven
  75. Chipotle Black Bean Tortilla Soup from The Minimalist Baker
    150 Healthy Soup Recipes (9)

    Italian Meatless Soup Recipes

  76. Slow Cooker Homemade Minestrone Soup fromLittle Spice Jar
  77. Instant Pot Minestrone Soup from The Typical Mom
  78. Slow Cooker Tortellini Minestrone Soup from Cafe Delites
  79. Vegetarian Pasta e fa*gioli Soup from Kalyn’s Kitchen
  80. Pasta fa*gioli from The Foodie and the Fix
  81. Italian Vegetable Lentil Soup from Cooking Classy
  82. Hearty Tuscan Soup from Pickled Plum
  83. Seven Vegetable Minestrone Soup from Mama Miss
  84. Italian Orzo Spinach Soup from Gimme Some Oven
    150 Healthy Soup Recipes (10)

    Indian, Moroccan & Mediterranean Meatless Soup Recipes

  85. Slow Cooker Curried Lentil Soup from Gimme Some Oven
  86. Instant Pot Lentil Curry Soup from Well Plated
  87. Curry Chickpea Soup from A Virtual Vegan
  88. Curried Cauliflower Rice and Kale Soup from Cotter Crunch
  89. Moroccan Chickpea Stew from Foodie Fiasco
  90. Moroccan Sweet Potato Lentil Soup from Little Spice Jar
  91. Mediterranean Bean Soup Recipe with Tomato Pesto From The Mediterranean Dish
  92. Moroccan Carrot Red Lentil Soup from A Cedar Spoon
    150 Healthy Soup Recipes (11)

    Asian Meatless Soup Recipes

  93. Chinese Hot and Sour Soup from Closet Cooking
  94. Egg Drop Soup from Tornadough Alli
  95. Thai Curry Vegetable Soup from Budget Bytes
  96. Ginger Garlic Noodle Soup with Bok Choy from The Forked Spoon
  97. Creamy Thai Carrot Soup with Basil from The Minimalist Baker
  98. Thai Curry Lentil Sweet Potato Soup from Sweet Peas and Saffron
  99. Miso Soup from The Healthy Foodie
    150 Healthy Soup Recipes (12)

    Healthy Cauliflower & Broccoli Soup Recipes

  100. Roasted Cauliflower and Chickpea Soup fromFloating Kitchen
  101. Kale and Cauliflower Soup from Running on Real Food
  102. Broccoliand Potato Soupfrom Food and Wine
  103. Creamy Roasted Cauliflower Soup from Cookie and Kate
  104. Creamy Cauliflower Chowder from My Food Story
  105. Broccoli and Cauliflower Soup from Eating Well 101
  106. Roasted Cauliflower Cheddar Soup from Two Peas and Their Pod
  107. Roasted Broccoli Soup (Vegan) from One Green Planet
  108. Creamy Cauliflower Soup from Yummy Healthy Easy
    150 Healthy Soup Recipes (13)

    Potato, Pumpkin & Butternut Squash Meatless Soups

  109. Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup from Gimme Some Oven
  110. Slow Cooker Chickpea Sweet Potato Stew from Skinny Taste
  111. Skinny Loaded Potato Soup from The Cookie Rookie
  112. Creamy Roasted Pumpkin Soup from Cookie and Kate
  113. Butternut Squash and Apple Soup from Kaylee Cooks
  114. Low Calorie Potato Soup from The Yummy Life
  115. 30 Minute Spicy Butternut Squash Soup from Fit Foodie Finds
  116. Easy Pumpkin Soup from The Salty Marshmallow
  117. Roasted Butternut Squash Soup from Ahead of Thyme
    150 Healthy Soup Recipes (14)

    Quinoa, Barley and Lentil Soups

  118. Roasted Sweet Potato and Quinoa Soup from Noshing with the Nolands
  119. Detox Crockpot Lentil Soup from Pinch of Yum
  120. Slow Cooker Tomato, Kale and Quinoa Soup from Damn Delicious
  121. Fall Vegetable Quinoa Soup from Two Peas and Their Pod
  122. Hearty Lentil Black Bean Soup with Smoked Paprika from Cooking Canuck
  123. Smoky Lentil and Potato Soup from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe
  124. Spicy Tomato and Lentil Soup from Slimming Eats
  125. Classic Lentil Soup from Cafe Delites
  126. Easy Lentil Potato Soup from Cooking LSL
  127. Healthy Barley Soup from Watch What U Eat
    150 Healthy Soup Recipes (15)

    Other Meatless, Vegetarian & Vegan Healthy Soup Recipes

  128. Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup from Tabs & Tidbits
  129. Vegetarian Lemon Rice Soup from Feel Good Foodie
  130. Spinach White Bean Soup from Damn Delicious
  131. Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Soup from Budget Bytes
  132. Autumn Wild Rice Soup from Gimme Some Oven
  133. Cleansing Detox Soup from The Glowing Fridge
  134. Creamy Tomato Basil Soup from Joyful Healthy Eats
  135. Roasted Carrot Tomato Soup from Well Plated
  136. Creamy Carrot and Ginger Soup from Wholesomelicious
  137. Cream of Zucchini Soup from Skinny Taste

  138. Zucchini Basil Soup from Feasting at Home

  139. Warming Carrot, Ginger and Turmeric Soup from Lauren Caris Cooks
  140. Best Ever Mushroom Soup from Bites of Wellness
  141. Easy Roasted Tomato Soup from The Recipe Rebel
  142. Spicy Roasted Parsnip Soup from BBC Good Food
  143. Instant Pot Weight Loss Soup from Platings and Pairings
  144. Lemon and Coriander Soup from Tarla Dalal
  145. Skinny Slow Cooker Savory Superfood Soup from SkinnyMs
    150 Healthy Soup Recipes (16)

    Vegetable Soups

  146. Flush Fat Vegetable Soup from SkinnyMs
  147. Immune Boosting Vegetable Soup from Averie Cooks
  148. Yummiest Vegetable Soup from Hummusapien
  149. Vegetable Soup from Cooking Classy
  150. Quinoa Vegetable Soup with Kale from Cookie and Kate
  151. Hearty Vegetable Soup from I Heart Naptime
  152. Slow Cooker Creamy Vegetable Soup from Recipe Rebel

Related Post

100 Best Crockpot Soups

150 Best Fall Soup Recipes

100 Best Instant Pot Soup Recipes

