16 Broccoli Rabe Recipes That Prove Just How Versatile This Vegetable Really Is (2024)

Delicious, nutritious, and slightly bitter broccoli rabe hardly needs dressing up. Its rich green stems, abundant leaves, and succulent florets are packed with minerals and vitamins. A quick steam and slick of olive oil preserve all of that goodness.

Still, we love to use broccoli rabe as an ingredient in all kinds of dishes. The vegetable is not as trendy as kale or as classic as Brussels sprouts, but it's flexible—and not just because of its pliant stalks. It adapts to many techniques, like roasting, boiling, braising, and sautéing and can easily become the basis of an antioxidant-rich meal. One of broccoli rabe's best nutritional qualities is its glucosinolates, which, as we digest, break down into biological compounds known for their anti-cancer properties. They're also responsible for the vegetable's bitterness.

Read on for broccoli rabe recipes that are so quick, easy, and appealing, they're sure to tempt even the white-food-only gang (we're looking at you, kids).