16 Easy Recipes for Crafting the Perfect Dinner Menu for Two (2024)

Dinnertime is twice as nice with these easy recipes for two. Mix and match from among our collection of co*cktails, appetizers, main dishes, and desserts to craft a menu that's perfect for just the two of you. Choose from among dinner-worthy sandwiches, soufflés, smoothies, and more.

01of 16 Tiramisu for Two If the perfect dessert is one that's easy to make, looks complicated, tastes decadent, and draws accolades, this recipe qualifies hands-down. It layers espresso-soaked, store-bought ladyfingers with a boozy whipped cream and fresh raspberries. Top with chocolate for absolute parfait perfection.

02of 16 Green Chilaquiles Chilaquiles (pronounced CHEE-lah-KEY-lace) is a nacho-like Mexican breakfast favorite that's gaining a foothold in the U.S. This version calls on leftover turkey meat, but cooked chicken or browned ground turkey or chicken works well, too. It's a fun dish for any time of day...or night.

03of 16 Cacio e Pepe This simple pasta dish's title is so much sexier than its English translation, "cheese and pepper," but that doesn't diminish how exquisite it tastes. Buy the best cheese—Parmigiano or Grana Padano, and Pecorino Romano—you can afford and hear them sing!

05of 16 Crispy Chicken-And-Cheddar Sandwich With Pickle Dijon Instead of driving-thru for one of those over-hyped chicken sandwiches, follow this recipe to make your own. It starts with a couple of leftover crispy chicken cutlets, but you can also heat up some frozen ones. Set up the cutlets on a hoagie roll, smear with a mayo-based sauce, and top with grated Cheddar and lettuce for a better-than-takeout weeknight treat.

06of 16 Thai Spiced Tofu This recipe uses Thai red curry paste and fish sauce to infuse Asian essence and vibrancy into thick slices of mild tofu. That same sauce coats sautéed green beans, too, resulting in a cohesive, meatless meal that's full of flavor.

GET THE RECIPE

07of 16 Simple Salmon Cakes You know that can of salmon relegated to the back of the pantry? Grab some breadcrumbs, mayo, and mustard and transform it into four delectable salmon cakes. Top them with tartar sauce and serve on slider buns with a crisp green salad or fries for a light, fun supper.

08of 16 Orange Soufflé Puffy and light, this soufflé—with both grated orange zest and Grand Marnier—is melt-in-your-mouth delicious. The key to success, for this or any soufflé, is to whip egg whites to their full volume, yet avoid overwhipping them.

09of 16 Chickpea Salad Sandwich Date night doesn't have to be an elaborate affair. Take it easy and spend just 10 minutes to build this good-for-you sandwich. It serves up probiotics by using yogurt instead of mayo and packs plenty of veggies.

10of 16 Parmesan Scrambled Eggs All it takes is a smidgen of Parmesan to elevate scrambled eggs from a ho-hum breakfast to a yum-yum dinner. Serve with avocado toast, sauteed greens, a top-notch sausage, or all three.

11of 16 Avocado Toast You likely know avocado toast as a trendy breakfast, but let us introduce it to you as the base for a light, nutritious dinner. Use our recipe to start, and top your toast with your preferred protein—bacon, a fried egg, shrimp, or salmon—or serve it alongside a hearty soup or salad.

GET THE RECIPE

12of 16 Creamy Date Shakes With Cinnamon Two powerful superfoods—Medjools and hemp seeds—join forces to lend a butterscotch flavor and hearty-healthy nutrients to an otherwise mild-mannered milkshake. Serve this dairy-free treat for dessert, appropriately enough, on "date" night.

13of 16 Spiked Cider Tea After a long day, doesn't settling in with a special someone and a cozy apple cider co*cktail sound like heaven? This recipe pairs apple cider with black tea, vanilla, and gin for a rich, warm, satisfying drink.

14of 16 Meatless Meatball Subs How do you make a meatless meatball? Whirl cooked rice, eggplant, and mushrooms in a food processor with Panko, and then form that mixture into balls, is how. They cook on the stove for just 10 minutes before they're nestled in toasted buns, covered in sauce and Parmesan, and then flash-broiled to toasty goodness. Mangia!

15of 16 Coffee-Tahini Smoothie If you could ever call a milkshake "healthy," this would be the one. In addition to tahini, it's fortified with avocado and frozen banana giving it thick, rich, creaminess as well as nutrients. A touch of maple syrup makes it a sweet treat as a non-dairy dessert as well as a smart breakfast.