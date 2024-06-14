16+ Harry Potter Inspired Recipes So Good They're Magical (2024)

The "Harry Potter" universe is home to some of the most fantastical culinary creations ever conceived. Wouldn't it be great if you could recreate some of those magical dishes in real life? Well fire up your cauldron, because these "Harry Potter" recipes are sure to blow you away.

Knickerbocker Glory

You’ll wish your fat, spoiled cousin gives you his leftovers of this traditional British treat. Knickerbocker Glory Recipe

Bertie Bott’s Every Flavored Beans

Maybe it’s best not to make EVERY flavor (vomit flavor sounds awful), but you should have some fun with the flavors you do choose. Add a few less than desirable beans to your batch to keep your friends guessing. Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans Recipe

Pumpkin Pastries

Nothing says “back to school” like a hot, fresh batch of pumpkin pastries. Just like Hogwarts Express used to make them! Pumpkin Pasties Recipe

Cauldron Cakes

Another classic from the Hogwarts Express! This chocolate and marshmallow treat will have everyone convinced you’re keeping a wizard in your kitchen. Cauldron Cakes Recipe

Chocolate Frogs

Featuring fresh, live frogs! Okay, not really (the world might not be ready for that yet). The filling inside these treats do feel rather frog-like though, so with a little imagination they’ll taste just like the real thing. Chocolate Frogs Recipe

Licorice Wands

These wands might not be quite as practical as the ones found at Ollivander’s in Diagon Alley, but they’re definitely more delicious. That shouldn’t stop you from attempting spells with them though. Licorice Wands Recipe

Treacle Tarts

Now you can bring Harry’s favorite dessert home to all of your muggle friends! Treacle Tart Recipe

Rock Cakes

Trust us, these are WAY better than the bitter rock cakes that Hagrid eats. Rock Cake Recipe

Lemon Drop Candy

Just because they’re muggle sweets doesn’t mean they’re any less delicious. These sweet and tart hard candies are a favorite of the great Albus Dumbledore, and soon they’ll be a favorite around your home as well. Lemon Drop Candy Recipe

Pumpkin Juice

After you’ve made all of your Harry Potter themed treats, you’re going to need something to wash them down with. Don’t reach for boring old water. Instead, brew yourself a batch of homemade pumpkin juice and quench your thirst like a master warlock. Pumpkin Juice Recipe

Aunt Petunia’s Violet Pudding

Not much is known about this dessert in the Harry Potter world thanks to Dobby the house elf’s interference. Luckily, you can try it for yourself using this simple recipe. Aunt Petunia’s Violet Pudding Recipe

Butterbeer

THIS is the recipe you’ve been looking for. Whether it’s cold outside or you’ve just spent a long day running from mountain trolls, a warm mug of butterbeer is just the thing to calm you down! Butterbeer Recipe

Acid Pops

Don’t worry, this version of the Hogsmeade treat won’t burn a hole through your tongue. The addition of Pop Rocks as a portion of the outer shell makes for a shockingly tasty twist on a regular lollipop though. Acid Pops Recipe

Florian Flortescue Butterbeer Ice Cream

If butterbeer in liquid form doesn’t please your palate (and seriously, why wouldn’t it?) then try this alternate version of the classic “Harry Potter” drink. We prefer ours in a bowl covered in chocolate frogs, but you can be as creative as you like. Florian Flortescue Butterbeer Ice Cream Recipe

Exploding Bon-Bons

Like the acid pops recipe mentioned earlier, the addition of Pop Rocks candy makes for an interesting effect in another classic confectionary treat. Exploding Bon-Bons Recipe

Pink Coconut Ice

First mentioned in “Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban,” these coconut treats lined the shelves of Honeyduke’s sweet shop. With this recipe though, you won’t need a signed permission slip to taste the magic of Hogsmeade. Pink Coconut Ice Recipe

Ice Mice

Guaranteed to make your teeth “chatter and squeak.” Sugar mice are a traditional British treat served around Christmas time, but stick a few of these homemade creations in the freezer for an hour and you’ll have a sweet tooth worse than a Weasley in no time! Ice Mice Recipe

Blood Lollipops

These aren’t nearly as gruesome as they sound, and they’re always a hit around Halloween. You’ll have the most visited house in the neighborhood once all the little vampires catch wind of these bloody sweets. Blood Lollipops Recipe

co*ckroach Clusters

Reach for the cooking spray rather than the bug spray for this recipe. You won’t need any help clearing these tasty critters out of your home. co*ckroach Clusters Recipe

Mrs. Weasley’s English Toffee

Mrs. Weasley has to be some sort of superhero. Even with magical training, she’s able to raise seven (ill-behaved) children, care for her idealistic husband AND makes a killer batch of toffee. Take a page out of Mrs. Weasley’s book and learn to conjure up some toffee, witchcraft style. Mrs. Weasley’s English Toffee Recipe

Canary Creams

Homemade custard creams that will only transform you into a canary if you put the proper hex on them (you did pay attention in Spells 101 didn’t you?). Canary Creams Recipe

Amortentia

Prepare to create the most powerful love potion in existence. Amortentia can’t actually create love, but this version might yield something close to it. Moderation is key here. Amortentia Recipe

Crystallized Pineapple

For a simple and (relatively) healthy sweet snack that will satisfy any “Harry Potter” fan, try out Slughorn’s favorite crystallized pineapple recipe. Crystallized Pineapple Recipe

Weasley’s Dragon-Roasted Nuts

Chances are, you don’t actually have a dragon for the roasting of these chestnuts, so the title might be a little misleading here. However, a little clever packaging and imagination will be enough to make any “Harry Potter” fan’s day with these savory treats.Weasley’s Dragon Roasted Nuts Recipe

Golden Snitch Cake

This is another Mrs. Weasley recipe, so you know it’s going to be good. Remember that time she baked Harry a snitch cake on his 17th birthday? Now you can relive the moment with your very own. Golden Snitch Cake Recipe