16 Keto Christmas Cookies: Recipes to Try on This Holiday (2024)

Staying on your diet during Christmas can be a challenge! On the other hand, you definitely want to treat yourself since it’s one of the most beautiful times of the year.

You shouldn’t restrain yourself from treats and desserts. Just remember that everything in moderation is good for your mental and physical well-being.

This year I’m definitely treating myself and my family! However, I still want to stay on my diet and not fall off the edge too hard.

So, I’ve done some research on the healthier, low carb Christmas treats and I’m sharing keto Christmas cookie recipes!

Here are more Christmas keto recipes for your table as well as a sample 7-day keto meal plan.

I hope these will give you some ideas on what you could eat for dessert this Christmas! I feel like holidays without cookies are simply not the same.

16 Low Carb Keto Christmas Cookie Recipes

Here are some of the cookies you should try this year! I’ve also included calorie count and macros to save you a little bit of time!

Watch: 5 Keto Desserts and Cookies (2-11g Net Carbs)

Source: Keto Delivered

If you’re a chocolate lover, chocolate cookies are exactly what you want to have on Christmas. These cookies are very simple to make.

Instead of a regular flower, you’re going to use almond and coconut flour. These are well known for being lower in carbs! So, this is a simple cookie recipe for this Christmas!

Per Serving:

Calories: 111

Fats: 3.8g

Net Carbs: 1.9g

Protein: 2.1g

Source: The Soccer Mom Blog

I absolutely love these since the recipe it itself only needs 3 ingredients. It takes only around 20 minutes to make the cookies, and you’re good to eat them.

So, these are perfect for Christmas, especially if you have kids and want to just make a bunch of cookies so they could be eaten for the whole week.

Per Serving:

Calories: 200

Fats: 16g

Net Carbs: 5g

Protein: 9g

Source: fit to serve group

Gingerbread cookies are a must to have on a Christmas table. These cute cookies will make your Christmas extra special.

I’m sure nobody will even notice that you’re feeding them low carb cookies. So, these are perfect for staying in line with your diet on these holidays and yet enjoying yourself.

Per Serving:

Calories: 111

Fats: 9.7g

Net Carbs: 2.2g

Protein: 3.7g

Source: Hungry for Inspiration

If you’re a big fan of anything coconut, these are your go-to cookies. They’re very low in carbs but look and taste amazing.

This is a traditional German Christmas dessert. So, if you want to try something different on this holiday, these delicious treats will definitely do.

Per Serving:

Calories: 32

Fats: 2.9g

Net Carbs: 0.3g

Protein: 0.9g

Source: Hungry for Inspiration

I feel like Christmas without cinnamon desserts isn’t Christmas. The smell of cinnamon always brings in such a refreshing feeling to your home and family.

Thus, I thought this recipe was just perfect for Christmas or winter time. The cookies contain quite a bit of fiber and very little of actual sugar.

Thus, the caloric intake of the cookies is very low too. If you do want to stay on a strict diet this holiday, this is the best cookie recipe for you.

Per Serving:

Calories: 23

Fats: 1.9g

Net Carbs: 0.2g

Protein: 1g

Source: Hungry for Inspiration

To me, these cookies look a bit like bananas, so there is a certain interesting aesthetic to them that some might like.

If you’re a fan of vanilla flavors as well as almonds, this recipe might be the right choice for you. Also, that means that each cookie has a good amount of protein!

Per Serving:

Calories: 56

Fats: 4.5g

Net Carbs: 0.4g

Protein: 2.8g

Source: Jennifer Banz

These are super crunchy chocolate cookies. They’re a bit higher in calories compared to other cookies but I’d say they’re bigger too.

I think they’re quite simple to make and everyone tends to love anything chocolaty. So, you cannot fail on this one.

Per Serving:

Calories: 153

Fats: 14.7g

Net Carbs: 4.6g

Protein: 3g

Source: Savory Tooth

The name says it all. These are plain yet delicious with a little bit of hot tea. You could use these cookies as an evening treat both on holidays and winter.

Per Serving:

Calories: 80

Fats: 8g

Net Carbs: 0.5g

Protein: 2g

Source: My Sweet Keto

These are definitely not the typical cookies that you’ll find at every household. Let’s start with the fact that they’re green!

And, while they might not look so appealing, they’re delicious.

If you’re a fan of green tea and marzipan, these are your go-to cookies for sure. I think they’re overall an interesting Christmas treat that your family will love.

Per Serving:

Calories: 80

Fats: 6.6g

Net Carbs: 1.2g

Protein: 3.2g

Source: DrJockers.com

These cookies are very easy to make. In no way are they sophisticated. However, they’re absolutely delicious with a cup of tea or coffee!

Kids will love them too!

Per Serving:

Calories: 148

Fats: 13g

Net Carbs: 3g

Protein: 4g

Source: How to Do This and That

This recipe uses mozzarella and almond flour. So, if you’re a fan of those, give the recipe a try.

The cookies are simple to make (and yes, they do look plain). However, these can do for a good low carb Christmas.

In case you’re wondering what ‘’fathead’’ stands for – it’s a dough that is usually used for pizza.

However, it can be easily incorporated in low carb desserts, so it’s perfect for those on keto.

Per Serving:

Calories: 107

Fats: 9g

Net Carbs: 1.3g

Protein: 3g

Source: Lowcarb-ology

I’m a big fan of nutmeg and I think this spice perfectly suits Christmas vibes. These are super delicious and easy to make cookies that smell like Holidays.

To really get the smell of the nutmeg, use the fresh one. It will make all the difference!

Per Serving:

Calories: 136

Fats: 14g

Net Carbs: 1g

Protein: 1g

Source: All Day I Dream About Food

If you want your Christmas table to look extra special this year and perhaps make some of your family members smile, these are the cookies to try.

The recipe combines ginger and cinnamon flavors to make your perfect Christmas dessert.

Per Serving:

Calories: 105

Fats: 11.7g

Net Carbs: 3.6g

Protein: 4.6g

Source: 24-7 Low Carb Diner

What could look better on your Christmas table than red cookies? Probably nothing could beat that. These red velvet cookies can do for super delicious holiday treats.

And trust me, your guests will be impressed. These types of cookies are not something you get to see everywhere.

So, definitely try these this Christmas and impress both your family and friends!

Per Serving:

Calories: 89

Fats: 8g

Net Carbs: 1.13g

Protein: 2g

Source: KetoDiet

These cookies are about as chocolaty as cookies can get. And, they do look as well as taste delicious.

I wouldn’t say these are the easiest and fastest to make, no. It’s going to take you approximately 3 hours to cook those for your whole family. But, oh boy, they’re worth it!

The recipe uses both coconut oil and coconut flour, so expect your home to smell like coconut this Christmas!

Per Serving:

Calories: 64.9

Fats: 6.2g

Net Carbs: 0.92g

Protein: 1.2g

Source: Holistically Engineered

These cookies look like eggs, so you could probably try these even on Easter. They do take a long time to make – around 4 hours because you need to wait for them to dry out.

However, they’re worth to try! I feel like Christmas is the perfect time to make these since you probably have the most time on your hands once the holidays begin.

Per Serving:

Calories: 22.2

Fats: 1.10g

Net Carbs: 0.72g

Protein: 0.47g

Conclusion

I hope you’ve enjoyed these little dessert ideas! Let me know if you try any of the recipes, share them with your friends and family, because anyone could do with eating a little bit healthier this year!

Other than that, have a lovely Christmas and a Happy New Year! I wish you all the best and hope that the upcoming year is everything you hope it to be! Sending positive vibes!