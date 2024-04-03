16 Luscious Recipes Featuring Milk Chocolate (2024)

Milk chocolate may not be as assertive as its semisweet and bittersweet counterparts, but its creamy mouthfeel contributes a luxuriousness that stands on its own. Here, we've gathered a selection of recipes that showcase what milk chocolate has to offer. Some of these treats highlight pure milk chocolate, while others combine it with bittersweet chocolate for the best of both worlds, approximating the flavor of those small-batch dark milk chocolate bars that we're seeing pop up more frequently. Whether you like your milk chocolate paired with peanut-y goodness or prefer something like an unadulterated, silky custard, you're bound to find what you're looking for in this collection of milk chocolate delights.
01of 16
Chocolate Ganache Sandwich Cookies
Pastry chef Paola Velez's recipe for these chocolate sandwich cookies creates crisp, buttery cookies filled with rich, fluffy milk chocolate ganache. The creamy filling is made with chocolate and butter instead of the usual heavy cream, resulting in a softer ganache.
02of 16
Mudslide Meringues
Dark chocolate batter and espresso meringue are swirled together and studded with coarsely chopped milk chocolate for a chewy, crisp marbled gluten-free cookie that's reminiscent of its namesake co*cktail.
03of 16
Milk Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chef Tim Love re-creates his mother's cookies here: They're crunchy on the outside, soft in the center, and loaded with milk chocolate chips instead of the usual semisweet kind.
04of 16
Chocolate Cardamom Cream Tart with Pistachio-Sesame Brittle
This fancier cousin to a chocolate cream pie gets complex depth from a combination of bittersweet and milk chocolate, and plenty of richness from heavy cream. A touch of cardamom in the custard and the whipped cream topping, plus the contrasting crunch of homemade nut brittle, elevate this dessert far above the ordinary.
05of 16
Hong Kong Milk Tea Tiramisu
Milk chocolate is finely grated over this subtly sweet and well balanced tiramisu just before serving. Hong Kong milk tea powder provides lightly bitter tannins.
06of 16
Chocolate Babka
This amazing chocolate babka from pastry chef Melissa Weller gets extra flavor in the swirl fromchocolate cookiecrumbs. As a bonus, the tender-crumbed babka is topped with a thick and lusciouschocolate glaze. Both the swirl and the glaze are made with a mix of bittersweet and milk chocolate.
07of 16
Milk Chocolate Tart with Pretzel Crust
This dessert from pastry chef Colleen Grapes, a tribute to the chocolate-covered pretzel, hits just the right salty-sweet note. Grapes mixes crushed pretzels with flour, butter, sugar, and egg to make a crunchy crust, pours in a luxurious milk chocolate filling, then sprinkles on more crushed pretzels as a garnish.
08of 16
Crunchy Milk Chocolate-Peanut Butter Layer Cake
The genius of this layer cake is its extraordinarily crunchy filling, made with almonds, salted peanuts, creamy peanut butter, chocolate, and Rice Krispies. The silky milk chocolate ganache frosting almost pushes the recipe over the top.
09of 16
Milk Chocolate Pots de Crème
Pot de crème ("pot of cream") is a traditional French custard typically served in a pot-shaped cup. This milk chocolate version from pastry chef Frank Urso is super-silky and dense.
10of 16
Quadruple Chocolate Brownies
By swirling chunks of white, milk, and bittersweet chocolate into a batter made with unsweetened chocolate, then melting and drizzling more all over the top, chocolatier Michael Recchiuti says this sweet has "all the chocolates I like in one brownie."
11of 16
Milk Chocolate-Frosted Layer Cake
This cake from pastry chef Karina Gowing is perfection for anyone who loves frosting. The ultra-creamy icing, which is almost like a milk chocolate ganache, gets spread liberally over layers of light, delicate, cocoa-flavored cake.
12of 16
Milk Chocolate Banana Pie
For this delectable tart, a golden hazelnut shortbread crust is lined with rum-tinged bananas and topped with creamy milk chocolate custard. Serve it with a dollop of gently whipped cream and a light dusting of cocoa powder.
13of 16
Warm Double-Chocolate Brownie Cakes
Brownie meets cake in this fun dessert from Emily Luchetti, cookbook author and executive pastry chef at Marlowe, Park Tavern, and The Cavalier Restaurants in San Francisco. She bakes the batter in muffin cups so the edges turn crispy and chewy like a brownie, but the inside becomes soft and fluffy like a cake.
14of 16
Chocolate Pots de Crème with Maple Caramel and Salt
Former Le Bernardin pastry chef Michael Laiskonis serves this milk-chocolaty dessert in an eggshell with caramel foam; it's known as "the egg." It's just as good in ramekins, topped with a simple caramel sauce blended with maple syrup.
15of 16
Milk Chocolate–Peanut Custards
Instead of loading his custard with cream, San Francisco chef Matthew Accarrino uses just a bit, along with low-fat chocolate milk and silken tofu, for texture. He also opts to include roasted peanuts, which add terrific flavor and a little crunch.
16of 16
Double-Chocolate Hot Chocolate
Matt Lewis and Renato Poliafito, owners of Baked in New York City, firmly believe that homemade hot chocolate is superior to any commercial mix. They make their decadent version with both bittersweet and milk chocolate and then top it with marshmallows.
