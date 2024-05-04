16 Simple Comfort Food Recipes To Ease You Into Fall (2024)

Sorry to break it to you, but summer is over.

Jesse SzewczykPublished on August 21, 2019

We are only a few short weeks away from fall, which means it's just about time to start cooking with apples, squash, and all the warming spices.

So we rounded up 16 hearty comfort food recipes that are perfect for fall — from creamy butternut squash risotto to stuffed shells — so you can get a head start on your fall menu planning.

halfbakedharvest.com

This recipe swaps out classic marinara for a creamy pumpkin sauce with a subtle spicy kick.

Get the recipe: Spicy Pumpkin and Pesto Cheese-Stuffed Shells

2. Apple Pork Chops

16 Simple Comfort Food Recipes To Ease You Into Fall (2)

dinneratthezoo.com

Six ingredients is all it takes to make these comforting pork chops and apples that are flavored with fragrant sage.

Get the recipe: Apple Pork Chops

pinchofyum.com

Because nothing screams comfort food quite like a classic chicken and rice casserole.

Get the recipe: Chicken Wild Rice Casserole

5. Easy French Onion Soup Casserole

16 Simple Comfort Food Recipes To Ease You Into Fall (4)

thecookierookie.com

Caramelizing the onions in the oven takes a good bit of time (up to two hours!), so feel free to knock them out the day before and stash 'em in the fridge to get a head start.

Get the recipe: Easy French Onion Soup Casserole

gimmesomeoven.com

This hearty soup gets finished with a handful of chopped fresh kale, but feel free to substitute it with baby spinach or Swiss chard if kale isn't your thing.

Get the recipe: Cozy Autumn Wild Rice Soup

halfbakedharvest.com

Topping a soup with a cinnamon crumble might sound weird, but it's actually delicious. It provides a nice crunch and subtle sweetness that works perfectly with the savory cheese soup.

Get the recipe: Brie and Cheddar Apple Beer Soup With Cinnamon Pecan Oat Crumble

8. Crispy Garlic Butter Chicken and Brussels Sprouts

16 Simple Comfort Food Recipes To Ease You Into Fall (5)

theendlessmeal.com

This recipe uses bone-in chicken thighs to make sure they stay nice and juicy, but you can use boneless chicken breasts if that's more your style.

Get the recipe: Crispy Garlic Butter Chicken and Brussels Sprouts

See Also
29 Vegan Pizza Recipes So Good You Won't Miss The Cheese

9. Ravioli With Sage Brown Butter Sauce, Spinach, and Walnuts

16 Simple Comfort Food Recipes To Ease You Into Fall (6)

budgetbytes.com

All you need is frozen ravioli and six supporting ingredients to make this hearty fall dinner that'll impress anyone.

Get the recipe: Ravioli With Sage Brown Butter Sauce, Spinach, and Walnuts

pinchofyum.com

Just throw everything into your Instant Pot, let it cook, and garnish with whatever toppings your heart desires.

Get the recipe: Instant Pot Sweet Potato Tortilla Soup

11. Roasted Mushroom Kale Pizza

16 Simple Comfort Food Recipes To Ease You Into Fall (7)

halfbakedharvest.com

Hearty mushrooms and kale are the unexpected (and delicious!) pizza toppings you never knew you needed.

Get the recipe: Roasted Mushroom Kale Pizza

12. Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie Soup

16 Simple Comfort Food Recipes To Ease You Into Fall (8)

pinchofyum.com

This recipe swaps out standard pie crust for tiny puff pastry hearts to make this recipe both insanely adorable and super easy to make.

Get the recipe: Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie Soup

skinnytaste.com

This chili is made without beans, but you can add black or pinto beans to bulk it up if you'd like.

Get the recipe: Turkey and Sweet Potato Chili

14. Sausage and Potatoes Sheet Pan Dinner

16 Simple Comfort Food Recipes To Ease You Into Fall (9)

foxandbriar.com

Just throw everything onto a sheet pan, roast for 30 minutes, and dinner is done.

Get the recipe: Sausage and Potatoes Sheet Pan Dinner

familystylefood.com

Mushrooms take the place of ground beef in this vegetarian ragu that's the perfect thing to serve over creamy Parmesan polenta.

Get the recipe: Easy Mushroom Ragu With Parmesan Polenta

16. Creamy Garlic Chicken

16 Simple Comfort Food Recipes To Ease You Into Fall (10)

saltandlavender.com

Serve this creamy chicken over pasta, rice, or all by itself for the ultimate autumn dinner.

Get the recipe: Creamy Garlic Chicken

Looking for more recipe inspiration? Check out these posts:

16 Budget-Friendly Dinners You Can Make For Less Than $10

21 Wholesome, Easy Dinners To Get You Through Winter Nights

Here Are A Bunch Of Seasonal Recipes To Bookmark For Fall

Trending Recipes

Trending Recipes

More Tasty Guides

More Tasty Guides

    See all
    16 Simple Comfort Food Recipes To Ease You Into Fall (2024)
    Top Articles
    Pasta Alla Vodka Recipe
    Green Tea Fudge Recipe - Paleo, Dairy-Free, Refined Sugar Free
    3 Best $1,000 Loans With No Credit Check in 2024
    How to Start a REIT | The Motley Fool
    Latest Posts
    Red Lentil and Squash Dahl recipe - Sandhya's Kitchen
    Easy White Chicken Chili Recipe
    Article information

    Author: Nathanial Hackett

    Last Updated:

    Views: 6263

    Rating: 4.1 / 5 (72 voted)

    Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Nathanial Hackett

    Birthday: 1997-10-09

    Address: Apt. 935 264 Abshire Canyon, South Nerissachester, NM 01800

    Phone: +9752624861224

    Job: Forward Technology Assistant

    Hobby: Listening to music, Shopping, Vacation, Baton twirling, Flower arranging, Blacksmithing, Do it yourself

    Introduction: My name is Nathanial Hackett, I am a lovely, curious, smiling, lively, thoughtful, courageous, lively person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.