16 Sweet & Savory Fondue Recipes For Every Mood (2024)

Let's be honest: Is there anything better in life than melted

cheese? Well, maybe melted chocolate, so it makes sense that sweet & savory fondues are some of our favorite things to serve at a party. Think about it: Fondue is just the right amount of kitschy, fancy, yet still super casual, making it the perfect indulgence for wrapping up one year and ringing in the next this New Year's Eve.

You might be asking, what goes with fondue? Basically everything, it turns out. We've found it hard to find things that don't go with fondue. If you're opting for a classic cheese fondue, cubes of crusty bread, cornichon pickles, apples, and cherry tomatoes are some of our favorites for endless dipping. Feeling sweet? Our recipes for chocolate fondue and caramel fondue are a perfect vehicle for cubed pound cake, pretzels, strawberries, and really whatever your heart desires.

And if you can't get enough of fondue as a dip, you'll love our fondue-inspired recipes, too. Our fondue mashed potatoes are legendary at dinnertime, and our recipes for fondue bites and smoked brisket with chorizo-cheese fondue are an ultra-portable take on a traditional fondue.

Looking to round out your party spread? Add some fancy finger foods, some party-worthy apps, and copious holiday co*cktails and mocktails, and your party is bound to be a banger for the books. If you're in the market for a new fondue pot, we tested all the best fondue pots for your next get-together.