16 Sweet & Savory Fondue Recipes For Every Mood (2024)

Let's be honest: Is there anything better in life than melted
cheese? Well, maybe melted chocolate, so it makes sense that sweet & savory fondues are some of our favorite things to serve at a party. Think about it: Fondue is just the right amount of kitschy, fancy, yet still super casual, making it the perfect indulgence for wrapping up one year and ringing in the next this New Year's Eve.
You might be asking, what goes with fondue? Basically everything, it turns out. We've found it hard to find things that don't go with fondue. If you're opting for a classic cheese fondue, cubes of crusty bread, cornichon pickles, apples, and cherry tomatoes are some of our favorites for endless dipping. Feeling sweet? Our recipes for chocolate fondue and caramel fondue are a perfect vehicle for cubed pound cake, pretzels, strawberries, and really whatever your heart desires.
And if you can't get enough of fondue as a dip, you'll love our fondue-inspired recipes, too. Our fondue mashed potatoes are legendary at dinnertime, and our recipes for fondue bites and smoked brisket with chorizo-cheese fondue are an ultra-portable take on a traditional fondue.
Looking to round out your party spread? Add some fancy finger foods, some party-worthy apps, and copious holiday co*cktails and mocktails, and your party is bound to be a banger for the books. If you're in the market for a new fondue pot, we tested all the best fondue pots for your next get-together.
1
Classic Cheese Fondue
Few foods are more fun to eat than a good old-fashioned cheese fondue. Not only is it a fun throwback to the fondue craze of the 70's but it is up there in some of the best foods for a small party. What makes this fondue better than the rest? The *slightest* hint of garlic flavor, achieved by rubbing the inside of your pot with a cut garlic clove. GENIUS.
Get the Classic Cheese Fondue recipe.
2
Fondue Bites
If you thought fondue belonged in the 1970s, think again! We’ve hauled this retro party classic into the 21st century by turning it into cheesy bite-sized party snacks, perfect for any festive occasion.
Get the Fondue Bites recipe.
3
Chocolate Fondue
It doesn't get more classic than fondue. Whether you're serving it up as an easy appetizer or as the cherry on top dessert to your dinner party spread, it's a simple but effective dip perfect for sweet and savory pairings. Our homemade chocolate fondue recipe takes less than 30 minutes to prepare and works with so many dippers, making it an ideal last-minute addition to your menu. Plus, we used two kinds of chocolate to make this extra rich...it's truly unforgettable.
Get the Chocolate Fondue recipe.
4
Smoked Brisket With Chorizo-Cheese Fondue
Once served at The International Flower & Garden Festival, this glow-up of a loaded baked potato is so phenomenal, it’s worthy of its own celebration.
Get the Smoked Brisket With Chorizo-Cheese Fondue recipe.
5
Fondue Mashed Potatoes
If you’ve ever wanted fondue to be part of your main meal, look no further. We took cheese fondue and combined with mashed potatoes to make all your dreams come true. Fondue mashed potatoes, or more classically known as pommes aligot, are super-creamy, silky mashed potatoes that have a starchy, cheesy pull that you’ve never seen before. The buttery potato mixed with fresh garlic, white wine, and mild Gruyère is really an experience you're going to love.
Get the Fondue Mashed Potatoes recipe.
6
Pound Cake Chocolate Fondue
Has pound cake ever been this delicious? We think not. We took our classic pound cake and made it into a true party dessert this year. Pro-tip: Just be careful to not cut too much bread out of your pound cake. You'll want a hefty border to hold all of that dreamy chocolate. Definitely go crazy with your dippers though!
Get the Pound Cake Chocolate Fondue recipe.
7
Pizza Fondue
Adding two of our favorite cheesy dishes together is an absolute no-brainer app you need to make this year. Best served with breadsticks, crackers ... or even an actual pie, for pizza-on-pizza deliciousness.
Get the Pizza Fondue recipe.
8
Peanut Butter Fondue
Peanut butter fondue has a white chocolate and peanut butter base for the smooth and extremely dippable dip. Perfect for both sweet and salty dippers! Want a more classic fondue? Try out our Cheese Fondue!
Get the Peanut Butter Fondue recipe.
9
Greek Fondue
If you're looking for a deliciously surprising spin on classic fondue, this fresh take is 100% for you. We took all the best parts of a Greek salad (as well as plenty of feta, mozzarella and cream cheese) to make this supremely melty dip. Serve with pita chips or toasted pita bread for the full experience!
Get the Greek Fondue recipe.
10
Smoked Mozzarella Fondue
We've all been there; You're craving that iconic Olive Garden app, but you don't really want to leave your house. Well, you're in luck now that we've cracked the code on their smoked mozzarella fondue that's just as good as the original!
Get the Smoked Mozzarella Fondue recipe.
11
Salted Caramel Fondue
We melted down sweet-salty caramel candies to bring that state fair caramel apple experience straight to the party. Warning: Everything tastes good with this dip, including pretzels, tart green apples, and graham crackers. Don't mind if we fonDUE!
Get the Salted Caramel Fondue recipe.
12
Double Chocolate Fondue
If you're feeling decision fatigue, this double chocolate fondue is maybe the best use of your slow-cooker to date. There's something for everyone in this crowd-pleasing "fon-duo" and you can feel free to swap in your favorite melty chocolate, too!
Get the Double Chocolate Fondue recipe.
13
Fireball Fondue
Excuse our pun, but this fondue is truly, literally lit thanks to the addition of one very special ingredient: Fireball. We don't know why it works, but it definitely does.
Get the Fireball Fondue recipe.
14
S'mores Fondue
Somewhere between a hot chocolate and a s'more lives this ultra-dippable sweet dessert. Mixed with heavy cream, marshmallow cream, and chocolate, this warm, melty dessert will be hard to put down.
Get the S'mores Fondue recipe.
15
16
Chocolate Fondue
Chocolate fondue is what chocolate lovers' dreams are made of, and this recipe doesn't disappoint! Honestly though, who wouldn't want to drench their dippers in a pot of creamy melted chocolate? It's the ultimate chocolate dessert! This fondue pot combines two types of chocolate—bittersweet and milk—for just the right balance of sweet and dark. A little cherry brandy (called kirsch) takes it over the top, though you can skip it or swap for any brandy or bourbon.
Get the Chocolate Fondue recipe from The Pioneer Woman.