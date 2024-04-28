16 Unique Snickerdoodle Recipes We Can't Get Enough Of (2024)

Get ready for snickerdoodle cheesecake, pie, cupcakes, and more. Don't worry, we've still got the delicious classic snickerdoodle cookie recipes (plus a gluten-free version for your friends with allergies).

Step aside, chocolate chip—we're filling our cookie jar with snickerdoodles. Of course, cinnamon-sugar is too good to save for just cookies, so we created more snickerdoodle recipes inspired by our favorite cookie.

01of 16 Snickerdoodles View Recipe One advantage of homemade snickerdoodles is that, unlike some cookie recipes, they're super easy to make and don't require a ton of ingredients or mix-ins. Plus, they're just so darn tasty! If you need a fun weekend activity, have your kids help roll the dough through cinnamon-sugar before baking—they'll appreciate the chance to play sous chef in the kitchen, and they'll love a warm, freshly-baked snickerdoodle cookie at the end even more.

02of 16 Snickerdoodle Custard Pie View Recipe If just one snickerdoodle is never enough for you (we can relate), try a slice of pie instead! This easy snickerdoodle recipe comes together quickly when you start with a refrigerated piecrust—all you need to do is make the filling and bake. We still sprinkled cinnamon-sugar on top and added some to the filling like the classic snickerdoodle cookie, but this delectable pie has a few other yummy add-ins like bittersweet chocolate, nutmeg, and a dash of cocoa powder.

03of 16 Brown Butter Snickerdoodle Cookie Cups View Recipe The extra step of browning butter is the key to providing the perfect rich, nutty flavor to this snickerdoodle recipe. Placed into mini muffin cups, these cinnamon-sugar treats are the perfect poppable tiny treat. The pop of red from dried cranberries provides a festive touch and surprising tart flavor.

05of 16 Snickerdoodle Sandwich Cookies View Recipe To be honest, we never want to stop at just one snickerdoodle. With these cookie sandwiches, you don't have to. Not only can you enjoy two snickerdoodles at once, but they're also held together with a mouthwatering frosting made with cream cheese, honey, and cinnamon.

06of 16 Caramel-Coffee Snickerdoodles View Recipe The next time you pour yourself a cup of coffee, grab one of these snickerdoodle cookies to snack on. Unlike a classic snickerdoodle recipe, we added a few spoonfuls of instant espresso powder mixed into the dough. Try pairing one or two with coffee instead of milk. And that's not the only way we upgraded this snickerdoodle recipe—each one also has a generous drizzle of caramel sauce on top. Out of Cinnamon? Keep this Spice Substitute List Handy

07of 16 Gluten-Free Snickerdoodles View Recipe Just because there's a wheat allergy in the house doesn't mean you can't enjoy a soft, chewy snickerdoodle. This gluten-free snickerdoodle cookie recipe tastes just like the classic so everyone can have a treat. Keep a batch of our gluten-free flour mix on hand so you can easily whip up these allergy-friendly desserts at a moment's notice. 16 Gluten-Free Cookie Recipes Everyone Can Enjoy

Air-Fryer Snickerdoodles View Recipe Cooking this snickerdoodle recipe in the air fryer results in golden cookie with a delicate, crispy outside and soft inside. It's the perfect combination of textures. They'll be ready to eat after just 8 minutes in your air fryer.

09of 16 Snickerdoodle Cheesecake View Recipe If you weren't convinced before, this snickerdoodle cheesecake should prove once and for all that snickerdoodle recipes were meant for more than just cookies. Luscious, creamy cheesecake filling surrounded by a shortbread cookie crust is just the start. Sprinkling cinnamon-sugar on top is what helps this dessert truly shine.

10of 16 Caramel-Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Monkey Bread View Recipe The satisfaction of ripping off a gooey piece of monkey bread is already exciting enough. Add in sticky-sweet caramel, canned pumpkin, and sweet snickerdoodle flavor and you've got one seriously delicious pull-apart bread. It's best served warm, but it won't be a problem when everyone is flocking to the delicious smells coming from the kitchen.

11of 16 Snickerdoodle Pie View Recipe We might call this recipe Snickerdoodle Pie, but it's really more like a cake. Usually called a funny cake, this snickerdoodle cake is baked in a piecrust for a little added dessert decadence. But even though it's a mash-up of cake and pie, you'll know it's a snickerdoodle dessert right away from the yummy cinnamon-sugar flavors.

12of 16 Spicy Chocolate Snickerdoodles View Recipe Calling all those craving cocoa. To make these chocolate snickerdoodle cookies even more special, we added a dash of cayenne pepper to the mix to give each bite some heat. Best of all, you don't have to eat the entire batch right away (though we won't blame you if you do)—you can store these cookies in your freezer for up to 3 months. 23 of Our Test Kitchen's Best Cookie Recipes of All Time

13of 16 Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cobbler View Recipe We've always thought normal cobblers were missing a little something: snickerdoodle flavor. One of the tastiest snickerdoodle desserts around, this recipe takes cobbler to the next level by topping it off with snickerdoodle cookie dough. Because of the pumpkin filling that also plays a starring role in this cobbler recipe, we recommend making it as soon as fall arrives.

14of 16 Cinnamon Bars View Recipe This snickerdoodle bar recipe is slathered with melted butter and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar. Make this easy dessert recipe up to three months before you plan to serve it. Simply bake, cool, cut, and freeze.

15of 16 Gluten Free Cinnamon and Brown Sugar Custards View Recipe This creamy custard starts with carrots. Yes, carrots. When cooked and blended with milk and eggs, they become a creamy gluten-free custard. Top each dish with a snickerdoodle-inspired sprinkle of cinnamon-sugar.