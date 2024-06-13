17 Best WordPress Contact Form Plugins (Reviewed and Compared) (2024)

You’ve pieced together your new WordPress site like a work of art. Everything’s in place: the logo, a small eCommerce store, menu, About Us page, and customized blog. It’s time to pull the trigger, right? Wait a minute. Did you forget one of the most basic parts of a website? That’s right: the contact form.

Some developers know to add it right away, because it’s incredible how easy it is to forget about this form of communication. And it would be a shame to skip the contact form, since many customers scoff at the idea of calling into your customer support line, while others have no intention of taking their mind off work to sit on a live chat module.

That’s where these WordPress contact form plugins come into play. Customers can send in a quick email without spending too much time, and the website with the form can field the message in a timely manner. Not only that, but contact forms prevent spam and allow you to expand the way you interact with your customers (like with conditional logic, which updates the form based on how the user responds).

These WordPress contact form plugins come in many forms, so it would be prudent to browse through the comparison to see which one is right for you. After all, some websites require an expensive, and powerful, WordPress contact form, while others only need the basics.

WordPress Contact Form Plugins Features

At its most basic, a WordPress contact form plugin delivers a handful of fields and minimal design tools. It’s meant to keep your customers in contact with you. On the other hand, the more advanced contact form plugins support conditional logic, design tools, and file submission options. This is in no way a complete list, but here are some features to look forward to:

Custom forms – With multiple fields, options, and branding tools.

– With multiple fields, options, and branding tools. Visual builders – Drag and drop editors are great, but not entirely needed.

– Drag and drop editors are great, but not entirely needed. Conditional logic – Show or hide certain elements (like buttons, fields, or form sections) based on what the user selects on the form. This also helps to send customers to different departments.

– Show or hide certain elements (like buttons, fields, or form sections) based on what the user selects on the form. This also helps to send customers to different departments. Communications – Some sort of email communication system that lets the right people know that a new message has arrived.

– Some sort of email communication system that lets the right people know that a new message has arrived. Frontend file submission – Let clients upload ideas in document form. This is also great for customer support where the user takes a screenshot of their problem and submits.

– Let clients upload ideas in document form. This is also great for customer support where the user of their problem and submits. Responsiveness – You’ll want the form to show up on all devices, big and small.

– You’ll want the form to show up on all devices, big and small. Spam protection – Forms are made to prevent some spam in the first place. But you should expect even more protection from your WordPress contact form plugin.

Best WordPress Contact Form Plugins

If you’re in a hurry, check out the quick list of WordPress contact forms below. For the more in-depth reviews and comparisons, details on pricing, and the top features from each plugin, continue beyond the short list. Note: These are listed in no particular order.

1. Gravity Forms – Starting at $59 per year

Gravity Forms combines a clean interface with user-friendly tools that are still somewhat advanced for improving customer support websites. The forms, entries, and conditional logic is all unlimited through Gravity Forms, and it also supports things like file uploads and multi-page forms.

The standard Gravity Forms support includes a full ticketing system, an FAQ page, documentation, language translations, and several other resources. The priority support is only available if you go with the most expensive plan ($259 per year,) so that would send you to the front of the line.

There’s no live chat or phone support, but as you’ll see with most contact form plugins, those aren’t really necessary.

Features that Make Gravity Forms a Great Choice:

The plentiful documentation includes a getting started guide, information on add-ons, popular features, and developer docs.

Gravity Forms supports a wide range of add-ons and external integrations. You can find dozens of them listed here, including AWeber, Dropbox, Freshbooks, GetResponse, MailChimp, PayPal Pro, and Stripe.

The pricing is great for all the features you get.

You get access to more than 30 form fields.

Conditional logic is built right in.

Gravity Forms supports email notifications, file uploads, and the option to save and continue.

Perform advanced calculations based on user submissions. (Might be used for a finance or real estate website ).

). You have the option to limit the number of submissions through a form. You can also schedule forms.

Gravity Forms allows for frontend user content submissions, which would publish to your WordPress blog.

2. Ninja Forms – Free (Memberships Start at $99 per year)

Ninja Forms has a free version in the WordPress library, but we figure most legitimate companies will consider a premium version membership. The free contact form plugin provides a beautiful user interface for building your own contact forms. There aren’t any limitations for forms, fields, or emails received, and you can save your forms for later.

The majority of the fields and features in the free version are pretty basic, but it’s easy to configure your forms and make them look nice on your website. This plugin rivals that of the Contact Form 7 plugin (featured below).

When you signup for a membership you gain access to dozens of add-ons, customer support, updates, layouts, multi-part forms, conditional logic, and more. Plus, Ninja Forms does a good job of keeping costs low when you decide to buy a package or membership instead of one or two add-ons.

Features that Make Ninja Forms a Great Choice:

Ninja Forms has more than 40 add-ons, including one for conditional logic, multi-part forms, front-end posting, file uploads, layouts, and styles.

You can hook your forms up to services like MailChimp , Campaign Monitor, and AWeber.

, Campaign Monitor, and AWeber. Collect payments directly through your forms with the help of PayPal Express or one of the many other payment processors.

Connect with Zapier to remove most limitations in terms of integrations and automation.

to remove most limitations in terms of integrations and automation. Hook up to your favorite CRM , like SalesForce.

, like SalesForce. The pricing isn’t bad either.

3. Everest Forms — Free (Premium Start at $49 per year)

When it comes to form-building, Everest Forms is a solid option. The free version in offers numerous features that will allow you to create unlimited contact forms and other types of forms easily for your WordPress site thanks to a drag and drop form builder.

The plugin offers a wide range of templates so you don’t have always to start from scratch. You can change the form settings and customize the form according to your requirements. A nice preview feature allows you to see how the form is displayed on the frontend.

There’s also a pro version that brings you even more features and functionalities to your WordPress forms like the 14 additional form fields, dedicated Entries tab for user submissions, and integrations.

Features that Make Everest Forms a Great Choice:

Unlimited forms and intuitive UI.

Supports shortcodes so you can add your form to your website by page, post, and sidebars.

so you can add your form to your website by page, post, and sidebars. The plugin is completely translation-ready and compatible with translation plugins .

. Protect your forms from malicious spam and bot using Google reCaptcha .

. 14 add-ons to extend the plugin features such as conditional logic, style customizer for changing the look and feel, multipart forms for a step by step form submissions, and more.

Integrates with Mailchimp , ConvertKit , Zapier, Stripe, PayPal which adds more functionalities to your forms.

, , Zapier, Stripe, PayPal which adds more functionalities to your forms. Create advanced forms other than contact forms such as user registration, post submissions, and much more.

Collecting feedback and increasing user interaction is made easy with the Survey, quiz, and Polls add-on.

Multiple files upload feature so that you can allow your users to upload more than one file on the form.

4. Metform – Free (Premium starting at $39 per year)

Metform is the only Elementor-based drag and drop form builder for WordPress that enables you to create amazing contact forms. You can create any type of contact form, feedback form, or subscription form for your WordPress site in minutes with this elegant and efficient plugin. Currently, it has over 100,000+ active installations. This add-on offers premium features and templates that allow users to create any type of desired contact form.

Features that Make Metform a Great Choice:

Built with Elementor Page Builder , a completely functional drag & drop form builder for Elementor that comes with 40+ Elementor widgets

, a completely functional drag & drop form builder for Elementor that comes with 40+ Elementor widgets A secured and trustworthy payment system that will ensure users’ experience is the top priority. Metform allows all the popular payment gateway through Paypal, Stripe , etc to make users’ life a whole lot easier.

, etc to make users’ life a whole lot easier. Smart Conditional Logic allows users to show or hide fields in your form. It appears only for that selected section otherwise remains invisible on the user’s site.

Advanced Validation Field that allows users to add multiple fields through advanced validation fields.

Easily divide the large field of contact form into a multiple steps forms, in the shortest time possible with a mindblowing design using the multi-step contact form widget

Edit the contact form validation field (i.g. word length, character, or expression based) in the description in just minutes.

You can store user form submissions’ data (i.g. email address, phone number, password, name, etc) by connecting with popular CRM services like Hubspot and Zoho.

like Hubspot and Zoho. The Easy Calculations smart feature allows you to use any math logic styles in your contact form field and show the results.

30+ Predefined Contact Form Template – By using the predefined template layouts of Metform, creating your desired form on the Elementor building page can be easier than ever!

Supports Shortcode – Now adding up powerful features in your contact form can be done with the easiest shortcodes — anywhere, anytime!

Google reCAPTCHA – Integrate Google reCAPTCHA to keep your Elementor page builder safe from unwanted spam and abusive traffic

Email Notification – Sending a confirmation email and other notifications through the Elementor contact form can be done with ease using Metform’s Email Notification feature.

Newsletter Integrations – Integrate third-party API sections, such as Mailchimp , AWeber, Convertkit, ActiveCampaign, GetResponse, and so on.

With the help of this plugin, you can create forms for your websites within minutes. It has important integrations which make the form-building journey even more effective and efficient.

Metform is available in both free and paid versions.

5. HappyForms – Free

HappyForms is one of the newer contact form plugins on the block, but one thing we really like about it is that it’s completely built in the WordPress Customizer. This means you don’t need to learn a new UI, it’s something that most of you are probably already familiar with. It’s being developed and maintained by The Theme Foundry, who know the WordPress space very well as they’ve been designing themes for years.

HappyForms is super lightweight in terms of code and performance. It’s 100% free and works great for those just needing something fast and easy.

Features that Make HappyForms a Great Choice:

It’s free!

It’s using a drag and drop form builder you probably already know.

Messages are copied into the WordPress admin dashboard along with a handy notification. Or you can, of course, have them sent to your email as well.

It includes one-click honeypot and Google ReCaptcha spam prevention.

spam prevention. You can easily drop forms anywhere in pages, posts, and even widget areas with a shortcode.

Note: There is a small “powered by HappyForms” at the bottom of the form. Some businesses might prefer not to have this.

6. Contact Form 7 – Free

Contact Form 7 is not only insanely popular, but it has been free for as long as I can remember. This minimalist gem delivers what most blogs and small businesses need: a basic contact form that’s stable and reliable. At first, you might think that the best part of Contact Form 7 is that it’s completely free (no premium plans,) but there’s more to the plugin than that.

In fact, you might argue that the support is the best part, since this free plugin includes documentation, an FAQ, a support forum, and a full website with information. That’s more than what you get with some premium plugins.

As for the features, you can create an unlimited number of forms, use several types of fields like date, URL, email, and text, while also including the email address of your choice to receive your messages from customers.

Features that Make Contact Form 7 a Great Choice:

It doesn’t cost you anything.

Contact Form 7 looks as sleek and minimal as you can find.

You have support for several unique fields such as a CAPTCHA, file submission, quizzes , acceptance, radio buttons, checkboxes, and drop-down menus.

, acceptance, radio buttons, checkboxes, and drop-down menus. The docs, FAQs and support links are all placed right in the WordPress dashboard.

You can place the contact form anywhere you want using the simple shortcodes .

7. HubSpot All-In-One Marketing

HubSpot’s WordPress plugin is more than just your traditional form builder. This plugin allows you to connect HubSpot CRM with WordPress so you can easily organize and segment your contacts into lists.

With HubSpot, you get a lead generation dashboard, lead capture tools like popups, slide-ins, and exit intent forms, a static form builder, a contact database, and lead insights for the first seven days of website activity after lead capture. All these features work immediately, right out of the box, with no development help required.

Features that Make HubSpot All-In-One Marketing a Great Choice:

It’s free!

Intuitive drag-and-drop interface

Unlimited fields and submissions

Compatible with other plugins like Ninja Forms and Gravity Forms

Built-in analytics to analyze your best pages

Seamlessly integrates with a CRM to manage your contact database

Live chat and bots

8. weForms – Free (Premium starting at $39 per year)

weForms is a newer contact form plugin on the market. It’s created by the team over at weDevs, who are well known for their other plugins such as WP Project Manager Pro, WP User Frontend Pro, and WP ERP.

The free version surprisingly includes quite a few features, including being able to see contact form submission data in the WordPress admin.

Features that Make weForms a Great Choice:

The $39 per year is a similar price to other premium contact form plugins.

Integrations with MailChimp, AWeber, MailPoet, Constant Contact, Campaign Monitor, Get Response, and Convert Kit (some only in premium versions).

weForms also has other nifty integrations with Zapier, Trello, Google Sheets, and Slack (suggested reading: how to use Slack effectively ).

). Easily embed your contact form with a shortcode.

Google’s reCaptcha is built-in to prevent spam.

Has a beautiful AJAX drag and drop builder with instant live preview. Their builder is probably one of the fastest!

Support for multi-step forms which have been shown to increase conversions.

Redirect your forms to a URL.

9. The Jetpack Contact Form – Free

If you could only select one WordPress plugin to install on your website, Jetpack would probably be right at the top of the list. The reason for this is because it includes everything from anti-spam to caching support, and social media tools to the Jetpack Contact Form. So, if you’ve already implemented Jetpack, it might be worth looking into the contact form element.

As you can see in the screenshot below, the Add Contact Form button gets placed above every page and post creation area. This makes it easier to insert a form wherever you want.

Upon selecting the Contact Form button and designing your form, you end up with a professional, functional contact form without any of the bells and whistles.

Features that Make The Jetpack Contact Form a Great Choice:

Jetpack is free, and many WordPress users already have it installed on their websites. Not to mention, Jetpack is one of those plugins that’s not going to give you any problems in terms of site speed or plugin conflicts.

The easy-access, one-click “form insert” button speeds up the process.

Email notifications are sent to the email address of your choice.

Adjust all form settings right in your post or page editor. This includes the subject field, form fields, email address, and more.

The Jetpack plugin integrates with Akismet to clear spam from every form submission.

to clear spam from every form submission. It’s one of the more basic contact forms that’s not going to give you any problems. In short, we like it best for smaller businesses and blogs that only need the simplest form.

10. FormCraft – $39

FormCraft doesn’t have any free or lite version to play around with before you buy. However, it’s a powerful WordPress contact form plugin with far more beautiful designs than you get in any of the plugins talked about so far. The WordPress contact form plugin includes templates with gorgeous designs, along with dozens of add-ons for expanding how you work with your forms.

What’s more, is that this premium WordPress contact form plugin includes special features like the built-in popup forms and math formulas. You can collect payments through PayPal Standard or Stripe, and the Zapier integration is sure to automate some of your processes. With additional add-ons you can make it multisite compatible.

Overall, you’re getting more creative, customizable templates and designs with the FormCraft plugin. It doesn’t cost you a fortune, and the add-ons provide features that might be missing in the regular plugin.

Features that Make FormCraft a Great Choice:

The $39 fee is only a one-time payment.

The drag and drop builder is one of the most powerful on this list.

The designs are also pretty incredible.

Numerous templates are packed into the FormCraft WordPress contact form plugin.

Some of the free add-ons include Mailster, MailChimp, MailPoet, reCAPTCHA, and Campaign Monitor.

Some of the premium add-ons include multi-page forms, Stripe, PayPal Standard, and support for WordPress multisite .

. FormCraft is one of the best plugins available for getting creative with your designs and establishing more of a brand through your contact form.

11. QuForm – $29

Many of the WordPress contact form plugins on this list are made only for contact purposes. QuForm is a little different, since it’s made for constructing any type of form, especially those with highly-advanced features and fields.

The drag and drop editor is worth the price of admission, but you also get tons of options, 19 element types, and an easy theming system. I’d argue that this drag and drop editor is not nearly as good as others we’ve seen, but it’s still intuitive. These are mobile-friendly webforms, and they have extremely adaptive styling. That’s why we like the pricing.

It gives all companies a chance to see how the styling works, all without blowing the budget.

Features that Make QuForm a Great Choice:

The QuForm plugin is performance optimized so that it doesn’t slow down your site.

You don’t have to fork over too much money. In fact, the plugin only requires a one-time fee.

The QuForm plugin has nine validators and six filters.

The enhanced file upload tool is great for customer support and working with clients.

Use conditions to automatically see certain elements when a specific reply is made through your form.

The reCAPTCHA protects you from spam.

The WordPress contact form plugin includes 19 element types.

Several form themes are included with the plugin.

12. Paperform – Starting at $20 per year

Thanks to Paperform’s dedicated WordPress plugin, embedding online forms couldn’t be easier. Instead of the same tried and true drag-and-drop interface, Paperform’s WordPress plugin is designed to feel like a Word doc.

Want to make your contact form pop? Insert images, embed videos and even include advanced features like conditional logic and built-in analysis.

Paperform’s flexibility extends beyond the editor into the way you share your creations. Simply type “/paperform” on a new line inside the editor, copy-and-paste the form’s URL, and ta-da! And suppose you decide to tweak or edit your forms later. You can even disable automatic scrolling or set an offset to account for fixed navigation bars on your site.

Whether you want to create a popup, a chatbot form, quizzes, or a survey, whatever you make, you can be comfortable in knowing it’s got both beauty and brains.

Features that Make Paperform a Great Choice:

Unlimited forms with unlimited access to 28+ question fields (including new matrix field, appointment, and calculations)

Automated workflow capabilities, including 3,000+ integrations to popular apps like Notion, Slack, and Trello.

Intuitive free-text interface (works just like a word doc).

650+ expert-designed form templates.

Advanced customization and theming.

13. Formidable Forms – Free (Premium starting at $49 per year)

Formidable Forms is another great choice if you’re looking for a free or premium option for a contact form plugin. As of writing this, it has a little over 200,000+ active installs with a 4.5 out of 5-star rating. Easily create contact forms, polls and surveys, lead generation forms, email forms, and any other forms you imagine.

Do you need GDPR compliant forms? No problem. Turn off IP tracking or the setting to save your form submissions, or add a checkbox field to your form to collect consent. The free version of the plugin actually has quite a bit of functionality compared to other contact form plugins. But they also allow you to add more features with their premium version or add-ons.

Features that Make Formidable Forms a Great Choice:

Great performance options. Allow you to choose in settings whether or not you want their scripts and styles to load on all pages or just applicable pages where your form is.

Has an easy integration with reCAPTCHA to prevent spam.

Lets you see contact form entries in your WordPress dashboard (in the free version).

Has an awesome style editor in which you can tweak the CSS for your form (error colors, successful submission colors, etc.)

Has over 17 premium add-ons to easily integrate with MailChimp, Stripe, PayPal, WooCommerce, Zapier, AWeber, etc.

14. ARForms – Starting at $37 (Lifetime Updates)

ARForms plugin is one of the most mature solutions in a league table of the WordPress contact form builders. It has been around for five years serving thousands of WordPress users and generating positive feedback.

The most prominent features that set this player ahead the pack are a very intuitive drag-and-drop real-time form builder that gives you customization control over each field, 28+ fields (including multiple file upload, checkboxes and radio buttons, password, etc.), a luxurious styling toolset and a whole array of other cogs for creating branded forms.

Another great feature aimed to eliminate design limitations is 40+ professional contact form templates ready to be used. Any of those modern-day templates for a diversity of niches can be download for free within a premium version.

Interested in a truly high-touch plugin presentation? You can register a free trial account and check all options thoroughly on the backend before you pay any money.

On top of that, ARForms will give most price-conscious people the best bang for their buck since the premium version encompasses almost all on-demand features at an affordable price.

Features that Make ARForms a Great Choice:

The plugin is deeply optimized for better performance letting you host lightweight forms without bloat.

Easy-to-handle conditional logic and math calculation features are built right into the base plugin.

You can run a live preview of the forms on mobile and tablet devices without leaving the editing area.

Handy entry management and insightful forms analytics.

You can break down long forms into multiple steps providing a better UX for users.

Out-of-the-box SMTP support .

. Easily construct multicolumn responsive forms with resizable fields.

reCaptcha anti-spam free extension is included for free.

Built-in pop-up functionality with wise triggers for marketing needs.

Adapting to the new era of WordPress editing, the plugin comes with Gutenberg support (though it still works perfectly with other popular players like WPBakery and Cornerstone).

Built-in integration with popular email marketing automation tools: overall 10 popular systems including MailChimp, Aweber, Active Campaign and others.

Dozens of paid add-ons for advanced needs, such as PDF Creator, PayPal gateway, Zapier, SMS notifications and many more.

15. Flo Forms – Free

Flo Forms is an easy to use drag & drop form builder for WordPress. Created by the folks from Flothemes, one of the leading providers of premium WordPress themes for creatives since 2013.

It’s easy to set up, customize and includes a multitude of advanced features: conditional logic, email reminders, flexible layout options and many more. Flo Forms is free to use and includes pretty much everything you need to create nice looking forms with advanced options.

You can deploy a form on your site in minutes, as no coding skills are required. It allows you to collect the information you need from your visitors and convert them into customers.

Features that Make Flo Forms a Great Choice:

100% responsive, forms looks great on mobile and desktop devices.

Stores all your inquiries directly on your site.

Email reminders when you miss an email.

GDPR ready, add a checkbox and link to your privacy policy.

Conditional logic, allows you to create dynamic forms.

Custom success message or redirect to a new page.

Sends a submission confirmation email to the user.

View, edit, download user information directly stored on your server.

Flexible layouts, create unique layouts with 1 and 2 columns.

Compatible with multilingual websites.

Add radio buttons, drop-down menus, date, phone, and email fields.

16. Simple Basic Contact Form – Free

Simple Basic Contact Form is a great free plugin designed for those who need something that is fast and easy to set up, functional, and incredibly lightweight. It’s developed and maintained by the amazing team over at WPKube.

Built with the WP API, the Simple Basic Contact Form plugin offers better security and performance that outranks most other contact form plugins. Since it works without JavaScript it loads much faster and it does its job perfectly by blocking spam and sending formatted plain-text messages.

Features that Make Simple Basic Contact Form a Great Choice:

Display anywhere on your website using shortcodes.

Optimized with clean code for faster loading and best performance.

Prevent spam with captcha challenge questions.

Sends formatted plain-text messages.

Easy to install and customize.

Completely free to use forever!

17. Kali Forms – $29

Kali Forms is a WordPress plugin that combines a clean user interface with a number of powerful features that are really easy to use and tweak for anyone who just wants to create a simple contact form.

Kali forms already includes lots of what you should expect from other a contact form plugin including conditional logic, multi-page forms, and file uploads. On top of this, the plugin is extremely fast as it’s built with React.

Features that Make Kali Forms a Great Choice:

Supports a wide range of form fields and makes creating complex, multi-step forms that use conditional logic extremely easy.

Predesigned templates that are ready to import in a single click.

Kali Forms Conditional Logic functionality is built right into the plugin and doesn’t require installing an additional extension. This makes creating advanced forms easy but the options are conveniently placed and don’t get in the way of creating a regular form when you don’t need them.

Supports forms that trigger multiple email notifications, file uploads, and the ability to immediately generate an output based on data that a user enters.

Choosing a WordPress Contact Form Plugin

When you don’t want to pay any money – Go with HappyForms, Contact Form 7, Jetpack Contact Form, Flo Forms, or Formidable.

– Go with HappyForms, Contact Form 7, Jetpack Contact Form, Flo Forms, or Formidable. If you’d like beautiful form templates – Go with FormCraft, weForms, Gravity Forms, or Formidable.

– Go with FormCraft, weForms, Gravity Forms, or Formidable. If you’re interested in an incredible drag and drop editor – Go with weForms or ARForms.

– Go with weForms or ARForms. When you’re looking for the best value – Go with Gravity Forms, FormCraft.

– Go with Gravity Forms, FormCraft. If you’re using HubSpot CRM – Go with HubSpot All-In-One Marketing, it’s a seamless way to get WordPress working with HubSpot.

– Go with HubSpot All-In-One Marketing, it’s a seamless way to get WordPress working with HubSpot. If you need the most basic WordPress contact form plugin – Go with HappyForms, Contact Form 7, or Simple Basic Contact Form.

The contact form is not only a way to stay in touch with your customers, but it shows that you’re a legitimate business. You’re open to communicating with users, and that might be all it takes to get a sale or a new reader. If you have any thoughts about these WordPress contact form plugins, let us know in the comments section below.

Do you prefer any of these contact form plugins over the others?

