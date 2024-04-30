17 Cozy Bread Recipes You Can Make in a Dutch Oven (2024)

11K Shares

Craving the comfort of homemade bread? Let me introduce you to the game-changer: Dutch oven bread recipes.

They’re your ticket to fluffy insides and that perfect, crusty outside every single time. The tight lid creates the perfect, steamy environment for your loaf to rise up high and beautiful. I’m excited to share my all-time favorite recipes with you. Get ready to fill your home with the irresistible aroma of freshly baked bread.

What kind of Dutch Oven works for baking bread?

To bake any of these recipes, all you need is a Dutch Oven with a tight-fitting lid.

A cast iron will work perfectly as long as it is enameled. The Lodge brand is popular and affordable. I like to use a 6-quart size, like this one.

You can also try a clay one like the Emile Henry brand. They are more expensive but lighter, which is nice when you lift them out of the oven. A 4.2 quart size will hold all of these recipes.

Preparing a Dutch Oven for baking bread:

Use parchment paper. Always! The dough will stick terribly without it! I find that flat sheets like these are easier to deal with.

Consider pre-heating the Dutch oven before placing the dough inside. It’s not necessary, but it will help the crust brown more evenly.

If you want a round loaf with good height, shape it into a tight ball so it will rise up instead of out.

And that’s it!

Hope you give at least one of these a try! If you have any questions about baking bread, let me know!