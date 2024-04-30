17 Cozy Bread Recipes You Can Make in a Dutch Oven (2024)

11K Shares
Craving the comfort of homemade bread? Let me introduce you to the game-changer: Dutch oven bread recipes.
They’re your ticket to fluffy insides and that perfect, crusty outside every single time. The tight lid creates the perfect, steamy environment for your loaf to rise up high and beautiful. I’m excited to share my all-time favorite recipes with you. Get ready to fill your home with the irresistible aroma of freshly baked bread.
Easy French Bread
The easiest bread recipe you will ever make, but still an excellent loaf. It has a thin crust, soft interior, and is perfect for beginner bakers.
Get the Recipe
Rosemary Thyme No-Knead Dutch Oven Bread
Now we get to a fun one! I love this recipe for all the flavor of the herbs and the fact that it’s no knead! You simply mix up the dough and give it plenty of time to rest.
I think this would be delicious served with olive oil to dip in before a pasta dish, or on the side with something fancy like a prime rib.
Get the recipe from Caroline at Pinch Me, I’m Eating, where you can see step-by-step photos.
No-knead Rye Bread
This is another no-knead recipe. They lend themselves really well to Dutch oven baking because they are usually a little bit wet and sticky. The Dutch oven goes a great job helping them hold their shape.
This rye bread recipe also benefits from all the the moisture that happens inside the Dutch oven, like a little steam oven. It helps the rye bread rise higher and lighter. This recipe comes from Jenny Can Cook, one of my favorite food blogs. It’s the only rye bread I’ve ever made that I liked!
Easy & Beautiful Artisan Sourdough Bread
An easy artisan style sourdough loaf with an open crumb and crisp crust. This recipe needs to be started more than 24 hours ahead of serving. The Dutch oven guarantees your success as it steams and helps with oven spring!
Get the Recipe
Cinnamon Raisin Artisan Bread
Look at this beauty! This recipe comes from Bethany at A Simple Palate. I am particularly partial to breakfast breads made in a Dutch oven, because you can mix them at night and bake in the morning. This cinnamon raisin one looks perfect for a quiet Saturday at home.
She’s included a quick recipe for honey butter with a recipe as well that sounds lovely.
Chocolate no-knead Bread
This recipe from Jessie Sheehan Bakes looks so indulgent and delicious. There is cocoa in the dough AND chocolate chunks mixed in. I imagining this served with a bowl of strawberries and whipped cream for breakfast, or made into a crazily amazing French toast. Or as a giant sweet bagel with cream cheese. Can you tell I’m really excited about this one?
Gluten-free boule recipe
I don’t know much about gluten-free baking, but Jovial Foods has this recipe for a gluten-free boule. The crust gets crisp thanks to the steam inside the oven, and it looks like this bread rises quite a bit.
Those of you who are missing delicious homemade bread because of problems with gluten, get the recipe here.
Jalapeno Cheddar No-Knead Bread Recipe
Cheddar and jalapeno are a match made in heaven. When you’re looking for something that’s just a little different, try this spicy loaf.
Get the Recipe
Whole Wheat Sourdough Bread
Get started with this classic whole wheat sourdough bread recipe, perfect for natural fermentation lovers. We’ll guide you through easy-to-follow steps on stretching, folding, and shaping your loaf. This recipe uniquely combines whole wheat, bread flour, and all-purpose flour, creating a beautifully structured loaf with a soft, tender crumb and a delightful nutty taste.
Crusty Rosemary Parmesan Bread
Indulge in the aromatic bliss of this rosemary parmesan bread recipe. It’s the ultimate rustic loaf with a crusty exterior. It’s ideal for toasting and smearing with butter. You can also dunk it into your favorite chicken soup. The aroma is intoxicating, and the taste? Even more incredible! This bread develops a magnificent, crunchy crust thanks to its overnight rise. It bakes perfectly in your trusty Dutch oven.
No-Knead Cranberry Nut Bread
Sweet dried cranberries and crunchy pecans are the perfect addition to this beginner-friendly, no-knead bread. Enjoy toasted in the morning or use it to build your new favorite turkey sandwich.
Get the Recipe
Easy Pumpkin No Knead Bread
Savor the flavors of autumn with this effortless Pumpkin No Knead Bread. It appears as though you’ve spent hours in the kitchen, but in reality, it’s a breeze to make. This bread is a delightful addition to any comfort meal. It’s perfectly paired with your favorite fall soup or stew.
Dutch Oven Blueberry Bread
Experience the rustic charm of artisan baking with this Dutch oven blueberry bread, subtly infused with a hint of lemon. It’s a delightful yeast bread recipe that’s sure to be a hit with the whole family!
Dutch Oven Irish Soda Bread
Irish Soda Bread in a Dutch Oven: the easiest way to baking a yeast-free, egg-free quick bread. Using a cast iron Dutch oven, this homemade bread comes out with an irresistibly crispy crust and a soft, tender interior.
Dill pickle Sourdough Bread
Delight in the unique tanginess of this Dill Pickle Sourdough Bread recipe! This bread is more than just bread – it’s a whole new taste adventure. It’s a flavorful blend that marries the robustness of sourdough and rye bread with the zesty punch of pickles.
Sundried Tomato Feta Rustic Bread
With just six simple ingredients, this bread is bursting with flavors. The perfect combination of a crusty exterior and a soft, chewy center truly brings this bread to a whole new level of deliciousness. The savory goodness of sundried tomatoes and feta plays a big part in this.
Dutch Oven Banana Bread
How about savoring freshly baked banana bread right by the campfire? With just a Dutch oven, you can! Picture this: a warm slice of banana bread paired with a steaming mug of campfire coffee. Can you think of anything more delightful for your next camping adventure?
What kind of Dutch Oven works for baking bread?
This post contains affiliate links, meaning if that if you make a purchase after. clicking on a link I may earn a small commission at no cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualified purchases.
To bake any of these recipes, all you need is a Dutch Oven with a tight-fitting lid.
A cast iron will work perfectly as long as it is enameled. The Lodge brand is popular and affordable. I like to use a 6-quart size, like this one.
You can also try a clay one like the Emile Henry brand. They are more expensive but lighter, which is nice when you lift them out of the oven. A 4.2 quart size will hold all of these recipes.
Vera Bradley Women’s Cotton Pot Holder & Oven Mitt Set, Java Red – Recycled Cotton, One SizeThe Staub Cookbook: Modern Recipes for Classic Cast IronCHEFBEE 3PCS Silicone Trivet Mat – Trivets for Hot Dishes, Table, Countertop, Non-Slip Heat Resistant Modern Kitchen Trivets, Teapot Trivet – Flexible Black Trivet Set
Preparing a Dutch Oven for baking bread:
- Use parchment paper. Always! The dough will stick terribly without it! I find that flat sheets like these are easier to deal with.
- Consider pre-heating the Dutch oven before placing the dough inside. It’s not necessary, but it will help the crust brown more evenly.
- If you want a round loaf with good height, shape it into a tight ball so it will rise up instead of out.
And that’s it!
Hope you give at least one of these a try! If you have any questions about baking bread, let me know!
11K Shares