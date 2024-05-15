17 Delicious DIY Ramen Recipes (2024)

If thinking about ramen summons images of Styrofoam cups and seasoning packets with enough salt to make you dry up like a prune, you haven’t lived— when it comes to noodle soup consumption, anyway. Ranging in flavors from bacon and egg, to spicy sriracha, to vegetarian miso, these ramen recipes outdo any packaged variety and are almost as easy to make. Bonus: It’s a heck of a lot cheaper to go DIY than splurge on $10 noodle bowls. It’s time to start noodling around. Share on Pinterest

Beef and pork ramen recipes 7. Homemade ramen with bacon and soft-boiled eggs Bacon and eggs shouldn't be limited to breakfast — though you can definitely replace your go-to morning meal with this recipe! Here, the crispy breakfast favorite tops a hot bowl of miso broth and ramen noodles, which is accompanied by a soft-boiled egg to create the ultimate combo of carbs, protein, and warmth. 8. Slow cooker pork ramen See Also The BEST Carbonara Recipe If your mouth wasn't watering by this point on the list: Ready, set, go. This recipe includes easy-to-follow directions — only 30 minutes in the cooker. Plus, it's packed with succulent braised pork, so it's both simple and delicious. 9. Slow cooker beef curry with ramen noodles With a prep time of 10 minutes and a pretty short ingredient list, this dish looks way more complicated than it is. Just throw this one the slow cooker in the morning, Instagram like you slaved over it, and watch the likes roll in. 10. Beef ramen noodle soup This one is packed with veggies (carrots, celery, green onions) and sliced steak. But if you think of it like turning on the stove and waiting, things get less intimidating. Hidden bonus: There's also some sriracha tucked inside this brothy goodness.

Vegetarian ramen recipes 11. Vegetarian miso ramen with roasted sweet potatoes Another dish that brings out the best of both (noodle) worlds, this recipe is gluten-free and chock-full of healthy ingredients like shiitake mushrooms, and sweet potato. Pro tip: Miso makes an awesome hangover remedy, so drink away on those painful days. 12. Healthy homemade kimchi ramen Kimchi tastes great on its own, but tastes even better mixed in a bowl of piping hot noodles. Made with DIY kimchi or a store-bought variety, this meal is as easy to pull together as blending a smoothie. The toughest part is finding the ingredients, but most Asian speciality stores should have them — and we promise you'll find plenty of reasons to use them again. 13. 20-minute spicy sriracha ramen noodle soup This recipe can be ready in half the time it takes to decide on dinner, order delivery, and wait for its arrival — ideal for those hangry nights when spending your life savings on delivery feels worthwhile. To bulk up the veg, add ingredients like mushrooms, broccoli, and kale. Top with fresh scallions and cilantro to feel extra fancy. 14. Easy vegan ramen Basic isn't always bad, and this ramen is proof positive. Spinach, carrots, and mushrooms play nice (how could they ever not) in this quickie recipe. The freshly grated ginger and garlic will get your sinuses flowing, too. Just what we look for in a soup, really. 15. Gluten-free instant noodle cups Even though instant noodles are often overloaded with sodium and lacking in nutrients, there's something comforting about having a hot meal ready in less than 5 minutes. This recipe solves the insta-cup woes with DIY seasoning and plenty of healthy additions like baby spinach, carrots, and chicken or tofu. And best of all: You can pre-make these bad boys and store them in heat-safe jars. Is it just us, or did lunch just get way better? 16. Mexican chickpea noodle soup How's this for a twist on chicken noodle soup? Sub chickpeas for the chicken, and ramen for the linguini, and you have a perfect vegetarian-ramen for cold winter nights. We love how the Mexican flavors — oregano, cilantro, green chilies, lime, and avocado — give this recipe a fun kick.