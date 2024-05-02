17 Easy Brunch Recipes Perfect for Entertaining this Weekend - XO, Katie Rosario (2024)

Planning the perfect brunch is actually really easy and there are lots of options! You can go all out or you can prepare something simple.

Brunch is typically served buffet style so you don’t have to spend a lot of time plating up food for your guests. The serving options are limitless like avocado toast or mini granola cups to hold your favorite yogurt. Since brunch it’s really not breakfast and really not lunch…serve anything that makes you excited!

Whether you’re planning a simple brunch for a small group or a holiday brunch to wow your crowd, we’ve got just the right brunch recipe ideas for you.

Choose from lemon ricotta pancakes, savory breakfast pastries, hearty egg casseroles, and other simple brunch co*cktails sure to impress.

Get Your Brunch On!

1. Avocado Toast Bruschetta

Found from Yummy Mummy Kitchen

Avocado toast bruschetta is a brilliant quick recipe for brunch. If you are ever in a pinch this is your new go to recipe. This bruschetta is made with a white balsamic that is so bright and tangy which is perfect for brunch. Serve bruschetta in a large bowl and thick slices of country bread.

2. Ham and Egg Brunch Cups

Found from Sugar Dish Me

Puff pastry filled with ham, egg, cheese, and a sweet mustard sauce make easy work of brunch for a crowd! This recipe is super simple and comes together really quickly! You can feed a crowd without much effort.

3. Blueberry Dutch Baby Pancakes

Found from Averie Cooks

Some of you might ask, what is a dutch baby pancakes? It’s a delicious oven baked pancake. This batter comes together in one bowl and it’s poured over melted butter and blueberries in a skillet, and baked. The fresh blueberries are so juicy and studded throughout just burst in your mouth with every bite.

4. Oatmeal Cups with Yogurt and Fruit

Found from Domestically Speaking

Oatmeal cups with yogurt and fruit is a perfect twist on classic brunch yogurt parfaits. With the oatmeal baked into mini cups this is an easy brunch item that is perfect for a small or large crowd.

5. Chicken & Waffles Sliders

Found from Food, Folks and Fun

Here’s a fun way to enjoy your brunch. Chicken and waffles is classic comfort food that is the perfect combination of sweet and savory. To make this recipe in a flash use store bought fully cooked mini waffles and chicken tenders. Each chicken tender can make 3-4 mini sandwiches. You can assemble and place in the oven to keep warm. Serve with two maple syrup sauces, one sweet and one spicy (maple syrup with a pinch of cayenne pepper). It’s so simple!

6. Crescent Bacon Breakfast Ring

Found from JoCooks

This beautiful crescent bacon breakfast ring is perfect for your weekend brunch. It’s a definite crowd pleaser and will be quickly devoured. It’s buttery crescent dough that is loaded with eggs, bacon and cheese. Throw in some cooked veggies like bell peppers or spinach and tomatoes or you can also add breakfast sausage or ham to the eggs for a meat lovers dream brunch!

7. Overnight French Toast

Found from Damn Delicious

Here’s a great recipe for prepping overnight. If you want to enjoy your mornings instead of feeling rushed first thing try this overnight french toast. It’s so simple and tastes amazing. The reason why this will be a big hit is the bread soaking up the delicious batter all night long. This makes the french toast so decadent!

8. Red Pepper and Baked Egg Galettes

Found from The View From Great Island

This beautiful runny egg is baked on top of delicious puff pastry and roasted veggies. This recipe is simple but unique and has a pop of tanginess with a dollop of sour cream underneath the roasted veggies!

9. Raspberry Cream Cheese Coffee Cake

Found from Delish

You can never go wrong with a good coffee cake and there’s always a good time to serve coffee cake as well. Usually coffee cake has a layer of cinnamon sugar baked throughout but in this recipe it’s a little different. There’s basically a raspberry cheesecake baked in the middle of the cake and its insanely good!

10. Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Found from Baker by Nature

If you love pancakes then you MUST try these super soft and fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes. The ricotta is super creamy and matches the zestiness of the fresh lemon. What I find really cool about this recipe is that you can make and freeze these pancakes ahead of time. See in the notes how to make these freezer ready!

11. Breakfast Enchiladas

Found from Julie’s Eats and Treats

These overnight breakfast enchiladas have flour tortillas loaded with sausage, bacon and cheese. Then they are covered with eggs and topped with more bacon and cheese! Yum!

12. Overnight Hash Brown Casserole

Found from I Heart Eating

Here’s a foolproof breakfast and brunch recipe that anyone can make. And you seriously can’t go wrong with eggs, bacon and hash browns. You can easily prep this the night before for an easy morning brunch!

13. Smoked Salmon Crostini

Found from Ciao Florentina

This is a delicious twist on a classic brunch item lox and bagel. With a few changes you can easily make a smoked salmon crostini for your next brunch. This is insanely good! The smoking salmon is thinly sliced on top of creamy mascarpone and crusty bread. To make it easy to serve set up a buffet style with all the toppings, spreads, toasted bread and smoked salmon layed out and have everyone make their own plates.

14. Spinach Artichoke and Feta Breakfast

Found from Skinny Taste

This is a healthy breakfast casserole perfect to feed a crowd. Combine spinach, scallions, artichoke, red pepper, garlic and dill. Pour into the casserole dish spreading evenly. In another bowl, whisk together the eggs, egg whites, milk, parmesan, salt and pepper. Mix in feta cheese and pour over vegetables. Then bake until done this seriously couldn’t be any easier and is great for serving on a busy holiday morning as well!

15. White Wine Sangria Recipe

Found from My Food Story

Strawberry Orange White Wine Sangria is a refreshing co*cktail that combines the sweetness and flavors of summer! The freshness of strawberries, oranges, limes and basil marinated in white wine. This is a perfect brunch drink that can be made ahead for a crowd.

16. Strawberry Champagne Mojito

Found from The Suburban Soapbox

Freshly sliced strawberries, lime juice and muddled mint are mixed together then topped with a splash of rum before being finished off with champagne. This is a refreshing classic Cuban co*cktail with a twist that you will love.

17. Refreshing Watermelon Mimosa

Found from 100 Lovely Things

There are several reasons why I love me a good Mimosa recipe like the fresh fruit juice and the refreshing bubbles. This watermelon mimosa is a little sweet thanks to the fresh watermelon, a bit tart thanks to the fresh lime juice and just very refreshing thanks to the mint, ice and frizzy Prosecco.

Mimosas, eggs, and tarts, oh my! Whether you love granola, French toast, or coffee cake, brunch has never been better. These breakfast treats are delicious. If you want to try cooking a classic or something new, choose one of our recipes to start your morning off right!

Happy Brunch!

