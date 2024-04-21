17 Must-Try Amaranth Recipes That Will Have You Going Gaga Over This New Trendy Grain (2024)

Quinoa who? The newest trend in healthful grains is amaranth, a gluten-free protein option that was first cultivated by the Aztecs. Not only is amaranth grain packed with protein, but it’s also full of calcium and antioxidants and makes an amazingly effective appetite suppressant. The most important health benefits of amaranth grain include its ability to protect the heart, boost the immune system, strengthen bones, and optimize digestion. Start reaping the benefits of an amaranth-rich diet with these recipes!

Amaranth And Feta Phyllo Triangles

Melt 1/2 stick of butter in a skillet and pour half off to save for later.

Add 2 chopped leeks, 2 chopped garlic gloves, 4 ounces of chopped amaranth leaves, 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, 2 pinches of salt, and 1/4 cup of water to the skillet and cook over medium heat until the liquid evaporates.

Move the ingredients into a bowl and then add 4 ounces of crumbled feta cheese and 2 eggs.

Next, defrost 4 16×12 inch sheets of phyllo dough, and cut them in half.

Brush the top with melted butter then fold in half, fill with the filling and 3 tablespoons of amaranth each, then fold a corner up into a triangle.

Press the end to seal, then brush with melted butter and top with parmesan cheese if you want, then cook at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes.

AMARANTH PATTIES

Sauté 1/2 diced onion and 3 minced cloves of garlic in olive oil for a couple minutes.

Add in a teaspoon of lemon zest and 2 tablespoons of curry powder and cook for another minute.

Add the mixture to a pot with 1 cup of boiled amaranth, and add in a whisked egg as well. In a breading bowl, mix 2 cups panko bread crumbs, 1 cup parmesan cheese, and 1/2 cup chopped parsley,

Then form the amaranth mixture into small balls and cover with the breading mixture.

Lay the breaded balls onto a tray lined with parchment paper and gently flatten them into patties.

Heat grapeseed oil (or peanut or vegetable) in a pan, and then fry the patties about 45 seconds on each side.

AMARANTH FISH STICKS

Cut 2 fish fillets into “sticks,”

Then cover them in a beaten egg and then in 1/2 cup of amaranth, making a thick crust by patting the grains on with your fingers.

Heat up vegetable oil in a saucepan, and then cook the fish sticks over medium heat.

AMARANTH PANCAKES

In a bowl, sift together 1/2 cup amaranth flour, 3/4 cup whole-wheat flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, and 1/4 teaspoon baking soda.

Separately, mix 1 cup buttermilk, 1/2 cup whole milk, 1 beaten egg, and 3 tablespoons melted butter, then stir in the flour mixture and let the batter sit.

Use the batter to make pancakes by cooking them in a pan on medium heat.

AMARANTH AND QUINOA STUFFED PEPPERS

Boil 1/2 cup black quinoa and 1/2 cup amaranth.

Then combine them with a cup of edamame, a grated carrot, 2 chopped shallots, and 2 tablespoons of sesame seeds in a large bowl.

Season the mixture with 2 tablespoons brown rice vinegar, salt and pepper.

Use the mixture to stuff 4 bell peppers, place them on a baking dish along with 1/4 cup water and cover with foil.

Bake for about 40-50 minutes.

FIVE-GRAIN PORRIDGE

Get all the grains you need in the morning by combining them into a hearty porridge.

Fill a pot with 6 cups of water and then add in 1/2 cup of brown rice, 1/2 cup quinoa, 1/4 cup amaranth, 1/4 cup millet, and 1/4 cup wheat bran,

Bring to a boil and cook for 40-50 minutes. If you don’t have all those grains, just add more of another one.

In a skillet, cook a sliced apple, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, and 2 tablespoons honey for about 3 minutes, until the apples are browned.

Top your porridge with the contents of the skillet, cooked coconut flakes, sea salt, bee pollen, and a drizzle of honey.

AMARANTH BARS

Pop 8 ounces of amaranth in a hot skillet by adding a tablespoon at a time for about 15-18 seconds, transferring to a bowl when popped.

In a large saucepan, combine 6 tablespoons honey, 6 tablespoons agave nectar, and 6 tablespoons butter, and cook over medium heat for about 7 minutes, stirring constantly.

Add the amaranth to the honey mixture with 6 tablespoons of sunflower seed, 6 tablespoons of pumpkin seeds, 1/2 cup of diced dried apricots, and 1/4 cup diced dried Mission figs.

Pour the mixture onto a nonstick pan, spread it out to the corners, and then let it cool and harden before you cut it into bars.

GRAPEFRUIT YOGURT PARFAIT WITH AMARANTH

Pop 1/4 cup of amaranth by putting the grains in a pan over medium heat for about 3-5 minutes.

Spoon 1/4 cup of plain yogurt into the bottom of two glasses or jars,

Then add a few segments of grapefruit, a tablespoon of popped amaranth, 1 1/2 tablespoons toasted coconut, and 1 teaspoon honey.

Repeat this process to create another layer.

BLACK BEAN, YAM, AND AMARANTH BURRITO

Cut 2 yams into bite-sized pieces and steam them in a steamer basket or saucepan for about 10 minutes.

In a large skillet, heat olive oil and then cook a chopped onion, a chopped jalapeño pepper, and 1/2 a chopped red bell pepper for about 4 minutes.

Add in 2 chopped garlic cloves, stir for a minute, then add in the yams, 1 or 2 chopped tomatoes, a cup of salsa, 2 cups cooked black beans, 2/3 cup chopped cilantro, and 2 tablespoons of lime juice, then cook for another 3 minutes.

Finally, add a cup of cooked amaranth, a teaspoon of chili powder, a teaspoon of cumin, and salt and pepper.

Serve in tortillas of your choice and top with avocado and sour cream if you wish.

AMARANTH RISOTTO

Warm 1 tablespoon butter and 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large pot over moderately low heat,

Then add in a large chopped yellow onion, letting it cook for about 10 to 15 minutes.

In a separate bowl, pour 2 cups of boiling water over a cup of porcini mushrooms and let them soak for about 10-15 minutes.

Then lift them out and squeeze any excess liquid into the bowl, cut up the mushrooms and reserve them for later.

Pour the water you soaked the mushrooms in into the pot of onions, along with 2 1/2 cups of cold water and 2 cups of amaranth.

Then cover the pot and bring it to a boil and simmer for 20-25 minutes.

Then stir in a teaspoon of salt and remove from the heat.

In a skillet, melt 1 tablespoon butter and 1 tablespoon olive oil.

Then cook 3 chopped cloves of garlic, the porcini mushrooms, and 1 pound sliced mushrooms of your choice.

Add salt and a tablespoon of soy sauce and sauté the mushrooms for 8-10 minutes.

Then add 3 tablespoons of sherry and sauté for another 2 minutes.

Spoon the amaranth mixture into plates or bowls and top with the mushrooms.

FRESH AMARANTH SALAD

Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a pan and add fresh amaranth.

After a couple minutes of cooking, add a chopped shallot, 50 grams of cooked quinoa, 50 grams of toasted walnuts, and the juice of half a lime.

Season with salt and pepper and then serve.

AMARANTH CORN FRITTERS

Cook 1 cup of amaranth in 1 cup of water in a covered saucepan for 10 minutes.

Then remove it from the heat with the lid on, and remove the lid after 10-15 minutes and let it cool.

In a skillet, sauté a minced onion or shallot in olive oil, and then add 2 cups of sweet corn kernels and some salt.

Add the skillet’s contents to the amaranth, along with 1/2 cup of flour, 2 teaspoons of baking powder, 3 beaten eggs, 1/4 cup of milk, and a tablespoon of chopped chives.

Then mix together until you have a thick batter.

Drop the batter in small batches on a skillet in grapeseed oil, and cook each side for about 3 minutes.

COCONUT AMARANTH PUDDING

Cook 1/2 cup of amaranth in a can of light coconut milk and 4 tablespoons sugar for about 20 minutes.

Then let it cool.

Pour the mixture into serving dishes and place in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Once cool, sprinkle with cinnamon and top with fruit.

AMARANTH HOT CEREAL

In a medium saucepan, add 1 cup amaranth, 2 cups milk, and 1 cup water, then bring it to a boil.

Reduce the heat to a simmer and stir frequently for about 25 minutes.

Stir in 1/2 cup of dried cherries, 1/2 cup toasted chopped walnuts, 1 tablespoon maple syrup, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, and 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg.

AMARANTH WALNUT COOKIE

In a food processor, put 4 ounces of walnuts and 2 tablespoons of sugar, then process until sandy-looking, which should take about 15 seconds.

In a medium bowl, mix together 3/4 cups of white whole wheat flour, 1/4 cup amaranth flour, and 1/4 teaspoon of sea salt.

Beat 7 tablespoons of butter with a mixer until smooth, gradually adding a cup of sugar, then add an egg yolk, 1 tablespoon of brandy, and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract and beat for 30 seconds.

Reduce the speed of the mixer and beat in the nut mixture and the flour mixture.

Then cover the bowl and chill for at least 3 hours.

Pour 6 tablespoons of amaranth seeds into a bowl.

Then roll pieces of your dough into circles and then roll them in the amaranth seeds and place them on a baking sheet.

Make an indent with your thumb in each circle and place a walnut half in them.

Bake at 350 degrees for 17-18 minutes.

GREENS AND GRAINS SCRAMBLE

Beat 4 large eggs, and then whisk them together with a tablespoon of milk and some kosher salt.

In a sauté pan, heat olive oil and then add a chopped green onion and 2 cloves of minced garlic and cook for 1-2 minutes.

Then, add a cup of chopped leafy greens and a half cup of amaranth, and sauté for 3-5 minutes.

Decrease the heat and pour in the egg mixture, gently stirring the eggs for 2-3 minutes, allowing it to co-mingle with the greens and grains.

AMARANTH POLENTA