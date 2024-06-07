17 Must-Try Sweet Potato Recipes to Include in Your Fall Menu (2024)

Sweet potatoes are easily found most times of the year, but we especially enjoy making sweet potato recipes in the fall during their peak season. Whether you're in the mood for candied sweet potatoes, a cozy bowl of soup, or even a salad, we've got a recipe here for you. Browse our collection of sweet potato recipes perfect for holidays, weeknight dinners, and any other cool-weather occasion.

Goat Cheese Mashed Sweet Potatoes

The subtle tang of goat cheese is the perfect match for sweet potatoes. Better yet, the soft cheese makes them even creamier. Top with pistachios and fresh sage for a delectable side.

Sweet Potato-Pumpkin Pie with Cheesy Peanut Streusel

Canned pumpkin and classic spices give this fall recipe the beginnings of a traditional pie, but the creamy sweet potato and flaky peanut crust make it so much better. Lightly sweetened cheese crackers and chopped peanuts form a buttery streusel topping that takes this dessert over the top.

Pomegranate-Glazed Sweet Potatoes

Here's a sweet potato salad recipe that's definitely going to turn heads. A tantalizing combo of pomegranate juice, honey, butter, cardamom, and nutmeg make a sticky-sweet glaze for spiralized sweet potatoes. Mint and parsley add refreshing herbal notes to the easy veggie side dish.

Savory Egg and Sweet Potato Scramble

Save your leftovers for a delicious post-Thanksgiving breakfast. A heart-healthy scramble of spinach, sweet potatoes, and eggs gets a punch of flavor from fresh parsley and a dash of hot sauce.

Sweet Potato and Currant Latkes

Latkes, or potato pancakes, are a typical European side dish. We made ours the German way (sweet!). Shredded sweet potatoes studded with currants get fried and topped with applesauce for a delicious and unexpected breakfast option.

Curried Sweet Potato Soup

We can't get enough of this comforting soup recipe. And while it's rich and creamy, you'll be pleasantly surprised to discover there's no milk or butter involved here, making it a vegan sweet potato recipe everyone can enjoy.

Sweet Potato Hash

Put a Southwest spin on your next sweet potato recipe with smoky chipotle salsa, black beans, and avocado. Kick the flavor up a notch with fresh cilantro and a sprinkle of chili powder.

Sweet Potato Fries

This recipe is a must if you always choose sweet potato fries over regular fries at restaurants. The homemade version is baked instead of fried, but they still have the crispy outside and slightly sweet flavor you love.

Apple-Buttered Sweet Potatoes

Say hello to your new favorite fall side dish (made in a slow cooker!). Our simple sweet potato recipe combines the orange spuds with tart Granny Smith apples, dried cherries, and pumpkin pie spice.

Air-Fried Sweet Potato Tots

Utilize your air fryer for this amazing sweet potato recipe. Make sure to boil the sweet potatoes just enough so they'll still grate and hold together. Spraying the tots with cooking spray will help give them a deeper color.

Sweet Potatoes with Toasted Pecans

Toasted pecans and sticky-sweet marshmallows top creamy whipped sweet potatoes in this simplified version of a sweet potato casserole. Prep and chill up to 24 hours in advance for an easy sweet potato side dish perfect for the holidays.

Sweet Potato Fritters with Yogurt Chive Dipping Sauce

Crisp on the outside, light and fluffy on the inside, this sweet potato recipe is like a hushpuppy's sweeter cousin. The batter quickly comes together in a food processor before being fried to crispy perfection on the stove. Serve these beauties warm with homemade yogurt-chive dipping sauce.

Florence Mama's Candied Yams

We have celeb chef Tyler Florence's grandmother to thank for this buttery, brown sugar-glazed sweet potato recipe. Fall spices and juicy orange slices combine for a bright, irresistible flavor. The sweet potato side will look beautiful next to the roast turkey.

Loaded Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes

You've never had a loaded potato quite like this. Our baked sweet potato recipe features chiles, Chihuahua cheese, and shredded chicken for a Mexican-inspired take on the classic side. Top with salsa verde (our included recipe is fantastic!), sour cream, cilantro, and other favorite toppers.

Spicy Scalloped Sweet Potatoes

Spice things up with this modern take on the traditional sweet potato recipe. Chipotle chiles in adobo sauce give every bite irresistible smoky heat. A splash of heavy cream and cheddar cheese adds richness to the skillet dish.

Sweet Potato Casserole

When it comes to sweet potato casseroles, this is the one you'll want to bookmark to make every Thanksgiving. A crispy brown sugar and pecan topping completes our classic BH&G recipe.

Coconut Sweet Potatoes and Wild Rice

This sweet potato casserole recipe is high in fiber and flavor, making it a great addition to your healthy fall dinner menu. Robust sweet potato combines with red curry paste, coconut milk, and veggies for the ultimate global-inspired side.

