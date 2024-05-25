17 of Our Best Family Dessert Recipes - A Dessert Recipe Roundup (2024)

Our Best Family Dessert Recipes Page contains Tasty, Delicious and Easy to Make dessert recipes!

1. Cranberry Orange Bundt Cake

Annette had a bunch of cranberries that were purchased on sale and wanted to find a recipe for a cranberry orange cake.She reviewed several Bundt cake recipes, but didn’t find any for a cranberry orange cake. . . so created one herself.

This cake is so moist, light and delicious that we served it to some friends and half of it disappeared that night. And the next day . . . the rest of it disappeared as we walked by the cake and just kept snitching little slices of delicious goodness. It has become one of our new family favorites!

Ingredients for Cranberry Orange Cake:

4 large Eggs

2 Cups Sugar

¾ Cup Vegetable Oil

1 – 1 ½ Cups Chopped fresh Cranberries

¾ Cup Sour Cream or Plain Vanilla Yogurt

1 tsp Orange Extract

One Tbsp Orange Zest or extra tsp extract

1 tsp Salt

3 Cups flour (2 white and 1 wheat)

1 tsp Baking Powder

1 tsp Baking Soda

¾ Cup Orange Juice

Glaze Ingredients

2 Cups Powdered Sugar

2-3 Tbs Orange Juice

¼ Tsp Orange Extract

Directions for Cranberry Orange Cake:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a bundt pan. Beat eggs in mixer Add sugar and then oil. Next, add finely chopped cranberries and sour cream or yogurt. Following this, add orange extract and orange zest. Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together. Scoop flour mixture into mixer slowly. Finally, add the orange juice. Dump into greased bundt pan and cook for 50-60 minutes. The cake is done when a toothpick comes out clean.

To make glaze whisk together powdered sugar and Orange Juice a tablespoon at a time, until thick and smooth. Pour on the cake.

2. Chocolate Lava Cake in the Crockpot

This is one of the most sinfully delicious, most chocolatey, yummiest, super scrumptious, fill the house with deliciousness, making it smell like a hot cocoa factory, desserts we’ve ever had . . . plus it’s super easy to make.

It is one of the BEST family favorite recipes on this page. It will disappear.

There are three main components:

1 Box of Chocolate Devils Food cake mix – follow box instructions One 3 ounce of Box of Chocolate Instant Pudding 1 Bag (12 ounces) of semi-sweet chocolate chips – we used mini chips in the video, but regular-sized chips work better. The mini chips tend to float near the top of the recipe where the full-size chips tend to sink into the recipe a little more.

Directions:

Mix all ingredients following the box instructions, then pour into a 4-quart slow cooker. Mix all ingredients following the box instructions, then pour into a 4-quart slow cooker. Layer ingredients, don’t stir. Pour Cake Mix in first, then Pudding, then sprinkle chocolate chips over the top.

Cover slow cooker.

Cook on high for 2 to 2.5 hours.

You’ll know when it’s ready because everyone in the house will be drooling and asking if it’s done.

The top of the “cake” will look fully cooked. When you lift the lid you’ll be overwhelmed by the chocolatey-goodness of the smell.

Do not wait for it to cool . . . consume immediately (as if you could wait). Just be careful not to burn the roof of your mouth.

3. Best Ever Fudgy Brownies

If you need a chocolate fix, this is the chewy fudgy brownie recipe for you. It is rich in chocolaty deliciousness and full of gooey goodness. They are especially good when served warm with a little ice cream.

Ingredients:

1 cup Butter or Margarine

4 squares unsweetened chocolate (12 Tsp Cocoa and 6 Tsp Butter may be substituted)

2 cups Sugar

4 Eggs

1 cup Flour

1 tsp Vanilla extract

½ tsp Salt

(Optional) 2 cups coarsely chopped nuts

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 13×9 inch baking pan. In 3-quart saucepan over very low heat, melt butter or margarine and chocolate, stirring the mixture constantly.

Remove pan from heat and with a spoon, stir the sugar into the chocolate. Allow the mixture to cool slightly.

Add eggs, one at a time, beating until well blended after the addition of each egg.

Then add the flour, vanilla, and salt to the mixture and stir in well.

And finally, add the chopped nuts to the mixture and stir to blend well.

Pour chocolate-nut mixture into a greased baking pan, scraping the side of the saucepan with a rubber spatula; bake in oven 30 to 35 minutes.

Brownies are done when the toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pan on wire rack; with a sharp knife, cut brownies into pieces.

Makes 24 brownies – just be careful, they won’t last long!

4. Holiday Cake Mix Hack

Pillsbury Holiday Cake Mix Hack – Save money after the holidays and celebrate all year long.

This is so simple you’ll wonder why you haven’t done this before.All grocery stores put their Pillsbury Holiday Funfetti cake mixes on sale after each holiday.

Here’s what to look for

Annette has seen Halloween (Orange and Black), Fourth of July / Patriotic (Red, White and Blue), and Christmas (Red and Green) Funfetti Cake Mixes.

These mixes are usually priced around $1.80 each, but after each holiday the price drops like crazy.

Annette found Halloween Funfetti cake mixes at Walmart during the first or second week of November for 35 cents each. That’s a super, stock up and buy price!

This can be used for any occasion and any holiday. Basically, this hack turns a holiday-specific cake mix into a festive, all around Funfetti cake.

We’ve used this hack for Valentine’s Day, Easter, and many birthday parties throughout the years to make single layer or double layer cakes or cupcakes.

5. Delicious & Healthy Apple Crisp

This is a delicious fall classic dessert . . . and it’s healthy too (that is unless you top it with ice cream)—then it’s just plain YUMMY! We became hooked on this recipe from our friend Lyn who had an apple tree in her front yard and shared apples with us every year! It is now an annual family favorite.

Ingredients:

4 cups sliced tart Apples

3/4 cup packed Brown Sugar

1/2 cup Flour

1/2 cup Oats

1 tsp ground Cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground Nutmeg

1/3 cup Butter, softened

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Arrange apples in greased square pan, 8x8x2. Mix remaining ingredients, sprinkle over apples. Bake until topping is golden brown and apples are tender, about 30 minutes. Double for 9×13 pan.

6. Raspberry Apple Sauce Jello

This is a wonderfully refreshing and delicious twist on plain Jello. The best flavors of Jello to use are Raspberry, strawberry or cherry. Add fruit of your choice. Pictured is raspberry Jello with raspberries in it.

Ingredients for Apple Sauce Jello Delight:

3 small boxes of Raspberry Jello

1 24 ounce jar of unsweetened Apple Sauce , chilled

2 Cups fresh or frozen berries

3 Cups Water, boiling

Directions for Apple Sauce Jello Delight :

Follow Jello box directions. Boil Water. Put Jello box powder into a 9 x 13 inch, glass baking dish or other ceramic containers.

Add 3 cups of boiling water. Stir to dissolve Jello powder.

Add Apple Sauce; mix in thoroughly entire contents of the

24-ounce jar.

Refrigerate for 20 to 30 minutes. When Jello has thickened a bit, stir in fresh or frozen fruit.

Chill for an additional 30 minutes before serving.

You’ll be amazed at how quickly this recipe is devoured! It’s delicious!

7. Chocolate Oatmeal No-Bake Cookies

We first tasted this delicious, addictive chocolatey recipe when our friend Roma made them more than 30 years ago. We call them Roma’s—you’ll call them delicious. They are great for summer because you don’t have to turn on your oven. They’re cooked in a pot on the stove and then put into the refrigerator or freezer to firm up. They always disappear every time we make them – a guaranteed family favorite dessert recipe.

Ingredients:

2 cups Sugar

½ cup Milk

1 tsp Vanilla extract

½ cup baking cocoa

½ cup margarine or Butter

Pinch of Salt

3 cups Oats

Directions:

Combine sugar, milk, and cocoa in a large pan and bring to a rolling boil. Boil for 2 minutes and take off the heat. Add margarine and stir until melted. Add the remainder of ingredients. Drop by spoonful onto wax papered cookie sheets. Refrigerate for 2 hours.

Makes approximately 40 cookies.

8. Nana’s Easy Raspberry Meringues

This is one of our family favorites. Annette’s mom found the recipe and we love it. Always light and super tasty.

Ingredients:

3 Egg Whites

1/8 tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Vinegar

1 small box Raspberry Jell-O Mix (do not use sugar-free) You can use different flavors/colors of jello such as lime, orange, grape etc.

3/4 cup Sugar

1 cup Mini Chocolate Chips (optional)

Also, need brown paper or parchment paper

Electric mixer with whisk attachment



Directions:

Beat Egg Whites with salt til foamy.

Add Sugar gradually and then Jello.

Beat until very stiff (with electric mixer using whisk attachment).

Mix in Vinegar.

Fold in Chocolate Chips.

Drop by teaspoonful onto the ungreased cookie sheet covered with Brown Paper or Parchment Paper.

You can crowd these together to fit on two baking sheets so they can bake at the same time.

Bake at 250 degrees for 25 minutes.

Turn oven off.Leave cookies in the oven for 20 minutes longer. They can be left in the oven overnight to continue drying out.

Weather Note—for best results, do not bake on a rainy day as the humidity will affect the setting up of the meringue.

9. Rice Krispy Treats with Red Hots

Rice Krispy Treats with Red Hots are one of our family’s favorites treats to make and bring to potlucks, events, or holidays. They are simple to make and taste delicious.

The recipe we share will fill an 11-inch x 17-inch glass baking dish. It will make about 45 two-inch square pieces.

Ingredients

¼ Pound Butter (1 stick)

8 Cups Rice Krispies (or generic)

40 Large Marshmallows or (1) 10-ounce package

½ Cup Red Hots

11 x 17 Glass Baking Dish

Directions

Spray non-stick spray on 11 x 17 baking dish.

Melt 1 stick of butter in an 8-quart sauce pot over low heat. Pour in marshmallows and stir until completely melted. If marshmallows are older and don’t melt readily, add 1 Tablespoon of water and stir. Turn off heat.

Gently fold in rice cereal and Red Hots until completely coated – be careful not to crush the cereal.

Coat baking dish with non-stick spray.

Pour mixture into your glass baking dish and using the butter wrapper, press the hot mixture into the pan. Try to get an even thickness.

Let cool and cut into 2-inch squares.

This recipe will make about 45 pieces.

10. Super Simple Spiced Nuts

Spiced nuts are a great snack and make a beautiful gift when put into a small glass jar with a ribbon.

Ingredients:

– Shortening or butter to grease cookie sheets

– 1 cup sugar

– 4 Tbsp cinnamon

– 1/4 Tsp nutmeg

– 2 eggs

– 1 cup pecans

– 1 cup almonds

Directions:

Preheat oven to 300º. Grease cookie sheets Measure the sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg into a small bowl Separate egg whites into another bowl and beat them with a fork. Stir in a few nuts into the egg whites. Take the nuts out of the egg whites and roll them in the sugar and spice mixture. Place the nuts on a cookie sheet. Prepare the rest of the nuts in the same way. Bake the nuts for 20 minutes. Let them cool and then serve.

Save any leftover cinnamon sugar crumbles — in place of brown sugar and cinnamon inMonkey Breadrecipe here.

11. Italian Sesame Cookies

This is a delicious family recipe that’s been handed down for at least 4 generations in Annette’s family. These cookies are covered with sesame seeds and have a slight hint of orange flavoring. They have a lightly sweetened flavor and are great to be eaten by themselves or dipped in coffee.

This recipe requires a kitchen scale. You could use an old postal scale that you pick up in a second-hand store.

It also requires a 12-quart pot for mixing the ingredients in.

Yield: Hundreds of cookies – we’ve never actually counted, but it’s lots and lots.

The great thing about his cookies recipe is that it can be made 8 to 12 weeks before an event. If they are stored in a closed container – tin or plastic – the flavor remains the same.

You’ll see these traditional Italian Sesame cookies at weddings, holidays, and sometimes at funerals. They are low in sugar and have the feel of a biscotti type cookie.

Ingredients:

4 lbs. Flour

6 tsp. or ¼ cup Baking Powder

1 ¼ lbs. Sugar

Pinch of Salt

1 ¼ lbs. Vegetable Shortening

8 to 10 Eggs

Juice of 1 Lemon

Juice of 1 Orange along with grating the skin (orange zest or peel)

2 tsp. Vanilla or 2 tsp. Orange Extract

1 lb. Sesame Seeds

We use an old hand-cranked meat grinder with a modified sausage funnel nozzle attachment that puts grooves down the length of the cookie. This dough is probably too thick for using a plastic cookie gun on.

And a large tin or plastic container to store the cookies in.

Directions:

1. Dry Ingredients:

Mix dry ingredients into a 12-quart pot in the order listed above: Flour, Baking Powder, Sugar and Pinch of Salt.

Add Shortening. Use a pastry blender to break up and mix in shortening.

We know that using shortening seems unhealthy, but we’ve tried to substitute margarine or butter and the recipe just doesn’t come out the same.

2. Wet Ingredients:

Next, beat the eggs and add lemon juice.

Grate the rind of an orange and mix it into the flour mixture.

Squeeze the juice of an orange into a liquid mixture, add vanilla, orange extract or both, and mix these ingredients well.

3. Mixing Dry and Wet Together

Next, pour the liquid mixture into the flour mixture and stir with a tall, thick, sturdy wooden spoon (Annette has a sturdy bamboo spoon that she likes the best).

Remove any pretty jewelry (rings and bracelets) before the next step.

4 Mixing By Hand

Now it’s time to dig and get “dirty.” Mix the final dough with your hands until you get a soft, yet firm ball.

5. Forming The Cookies

Set up a large cookie sheet near your hand-cranked cookie machine. Cover the cookie sheet with Sesame Seeds and lightly spray with water.

Take a generous handful of dough and place it into the feed top of your meat grinder/cookie maker.

We have an old funnel tip with “V” shaped grooves cut in it. As you crank the dough through the grinder gently grab the “snake” like cookies coming out of the other end. Cut into 4-inch lengths.

6. Preheat Oven to 350 degrees

7. Roll Cookies in Moistened Sesame Seeds

Roll the cookie dough onto the moistened Sesame Seeds – the water causes them to stick to the dough better than leaving them dry.

Line up in rows on an ungreased cookie sheet and place in oven.

8. Bake Cookies

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until lightly golden brown.

We usually put 2 large cookie sheets in our oven at one time.

Make sure your oven racks are spaced well apart to allow for even cooking and circulation of the heat in the oven.

If you have a convection oven you’ll have to adjust the cooking time.

Once the cookies cool, gently and neatly stack them inside of a large tin or plastic container.

12. Easy and Impressive Chocolate Dipped Pretzels

We dipped two different sized pretzels for this project.

Pretzels – We purchased a 32-ounce bags (about 500 pretzels) for @2.25. Each pretzel costs less than ½ cent ($.0045)

Large Pretzels were purchased in a 16-ouncebag (45 pretzels) for $2.99. Each large pretzel cost about 6.5 cents ($.066)

Wilton Candy Melts were purchased on sale after the Christmas holidays at Michaels for less than $1 for a 12-ounce bag. They were stored in the freezer and were in perfect condition 1 year later when we shot the video on this page.

A 12-ounce bag that was used for dipping normally costs about $1.79 on sale. We used 4 bags of candy melts (4 x $1.79 = 7.16) to coat 300 small pretzels and 45 large ones.

Watch this video and see how simple these are to make.

Cost per Pretzel:

Small Pretzels – pretzel: .0045 + candy melt $.016 = $.002 each.

Large Pretzel: Pretzel $.066 + candy melt $.05= $.11 each.

After coating or dipping the pretzels, lay them on a cookie sheet covered with waxed paper or parchment paper or aluminum foil. Place cookie sheet in the freezer or refrigerator to harden the melted coating.

Store in plastic container or tin. Separate layers with waxed paper or parchment paper or aluminum foil.

Don’t leave dipped pretzels on an uncovered platter or they will disappear very quickly.

13. Peanut Butter Cocoa Fudge

This is a “No- Fail” recipe and makes a great tasting gift. Just be sure to buy your baking supplies when they are on sale. My average cost is between $1 and $3 for two pounds of fudge. This Peanut Butter Cocoa Fudge Recipe is from Francine Nichols

Ingredients:

1 cup + 3 Tbs chunky peanut butter

1 cup butter (no substitutes)

3 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

3 Tbs baking cocoa

1 Tbs vanilla extract

Instructions: In a saucepan combine the

peanut butter and butter. Cook and stir over medium heat until blended. Remove from heat. Stir in confectioners’ sugar, cocoa and vanilla. Spread into a buttered 8-inch square pan. Freeze for 30 minutes. Cut into squares.

We think everyone baking this recipe should test one or two squares just to be sure it’s okay.

14. Crummy Cereal DessertRecipe

When my two sons were growing up, they always left that last inch in the cereal box because they both hated the “fluff” at the bottom. I could not just throw it out, so I put all cereal leftovers into a large container.

Since I cook in large batches, I turned this mix into dessert, using either the Rice Krispie Treat recipe or the Puffed Wheat recipe. Patting this all into a very large pan and letting it cool, I then cut it into squares. Then these were wrapped into wax paper singles and put into the freezer. My sons and two nephews all loved this ‘new’ dessert! And when the box of cereal was Fruit Loops, the squares were quite colorful!Here’s the recipe:

Ingredients

3 tablespoons butter or margarine

1 package (10 oz., about 40) regular marshmallows

— OR —

4 cups miniature marshmallows

6 cups Kellogg’s® Rice Krispies® cereal (or cereal crumbs)

DIRECTIONS

In large saucepan melt butter over low heat. Add marshmallows and stir until completely melted. Remove from heat. Add KELLOGG’S RICE KRISPIES cereal. Stir until well coated. Using a buttered spatula or wax paper evenly press mixture into 13 x 9 x 2-inch pan coated with cooking spray. Cool. Cut into 2-inch squares. Best if served the same day.

Microwave Directions:

In microwave-safe bowl heat butter and marshmallows on HIGH for 3 minutes, stirring after 2 minutes. Stir until smooth. Follow steps 2 and 3 above. Microwave cooking times may vary.

Notes:

For best results, use fresh marshmallows.

1 jar (7 oz.) marshmallow crème can be substituted for marshmallows.

Diet, reduced calorie or tub margarine is not recommended.

Store no more than two days at room temperature in an airtight container.

To freeze, place in layers separated by wax paper in an airtight container. Freeze for up to 6 weeks. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving.

15. Instant Apple Pie SandwichRecipeApple Pie Sandwich

This is a cheap, fast and delicious snack for kids! It’s so simple you’ll wonder why you didn’t think of it before!

Directions:

Butter one sideof two pieces of sandwich bread. Coat the non-buttered side with liberal amounts of applesauce and a little bit of cinnamon (to taste). Assemble the sandwich and cook like a grilled cheese sandwich. Sprinkle with sugar and you have an instant apple pie. The kids love it!

16. Linzer Torte Cookies / Strawberry Almond Tarts

These fun and delicious cookies were introduced to our family by Annette’s longtime best friend Dianne G.

Each year around the holidays she would bake an assortment of cookies at home in Virginia, pack them up and mail them to us in Arizona.

Our kids always looked forward to her package and especially to these jelly-filled Linzer cookies.

Dianne calls these Almond Raspberry Tarts, but after researching them they look more like Linzer Torte Cookies. The common Linzer Torte Cookies are covered with powdered sugar. Dianne’s recipe calls for almonds, cinnamon, and sugar.

Any way you prepare them you’re family is going to love them.

Ingredients:

Cookie Dough Ingredients:

1 ½ Cups Margarine

1 Cup Sugar

2 tsp Vanilla

1 tsp Almond Extract

3 ¾ Cup White Flour

2 Egg White, slightly beaten

Topping Ingredients:

¼ Cup Sugar

2 tsp Cinnamon

¼ Cup Chopped Almonds

Filling:

10 to 16 oz Raspberry or Strawberry Jam (seedless is preferred)

Linzer Torte Cookies Directions:

Combine cookie dough ingredients and chill for 15 minutes.

Roll dough out to ¼ inch thick.

Using a floral cookie cutter, cut out cookie shapes and place them on ungreased cookie sheets.

Take the left-over dough and re-roll it for more cookies.

Divide cut cookies into two groups on 2 separate cookie sheet: one for tops and one for bottoms.

Use the top of a screw-on bottle (approximately 1” in diameter) and cut out a circle in the middle of the top pieces (this will be where the jelly will be seen).

Take the “holes” and roll out again to make more tops and bottoms.

Brush cookie tops with egg white and then sprinkle with cinnamon, sugar and almond topping.

The topping should stick to the moist egg white.

Pour off excess topping to use on the next batch of cookies.

Place cookie sheets containing tops and bottoms into a 350º oven. Place no more than 2 cookie sheets in the oven at one time.

Bake for 10-12 minutes – until golden brown.

Cool until you can hold them in your hand.

Put raspberry or strawberry jelly on the bottom cookies – spreading close to the edge. Put a larger “blop” in the middle.

Place the top cookie with the sprinkles and the hole on top of the jelly, being sure to line up the edges.

Store in a plastic container, separating each layer of cookies with waxed paper

Yield 24 – 48 (2 piece cookies)

17. Chocolate-Dipped Oatmeal Lace Cookies

Annette’s best friend from childhood (Dianne G.) gave us these cookies each year at Christmas. They are so delicious that we begged her to teach us to make them. She said, “Yes,” and they’ve become a regular part of our Christmas baking.

They are one of our holiday favorite cookies to bake and give away.

Ingredients:

Cookie Ingredients

1 ½ Cups Uncooked Oatmeal

1 ½ Cups Light Brown Sugar

2 Tbs Flour

½ tsp Salt

½ tsp Vanilla

1 Egg (slightly beaten)

⅔ Cup Margarine (melted)

Chocolate Dip:

2 Bags (12 oz each) of Chocolate Chips (Dianne uses milk chocolate, but you can use dark also)

Oatmeal Lace Cookies Directions:

Mix the first four dry ingredients, then stir in the remaining wet ingredients.

Drip the batter in 1 teaspoonful scoops, 2 inches apart, on a piece of baker’s parchment paper on a cookie sheet.

Bake at 350 degrees for about 8 minutes … until golden brown.

Let cookies cool slightly before removing from cookie sheet

Place on a cooling rack to harden.

Match cookies in pairs of approximately the same sized cookies.

Chocolate Spread and Dip

Melt chocolate chips in a double boiler.

Thinly coat the bottoms of the matched cookies and gently press together and lay on waxed paper to cool.

Finally, dip ½ of the paired cookie in melted chocolate mixture and lay on waxed paper to cool.

Yield: 18 Two-Part Cookies

Orange Cranberry Bundt Cake, Chocolate Lava Cake, Best Ever Fudgy Brownies, Holiday Cake Mix Hack, Delicious and Healthy Apple Crisp, Apple Sauce Jello, Chocolate Oatmeal No-Bake Cookies, Nana’s Easy Raspberry Meringues, Crummy Cereal Dessert, Instant Apple Pie Sandwich,Super Simple Spiced Nuts,Rice Krispies Treats with Red Hots,Italian Sesame Cookies,Dipped Pretzels, Linzer Torte Cookies, Chocolate-Dipped Oatmeal Lace Cookies