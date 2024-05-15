18 Best Instant Pot Italian Recipes That Are Quick And Easy (2024)

Best Instant Pot Italian Recipes – because some people (my husband) can’t eat Mexican food every night. I tried, he resisted. Moving on.
Here’s a round-up of what you should be cooking in your Instant Pot or electric pressure cooker if you are in the mood for some Italian. Who knew you could cook noodles in the IP? Let’s look at the BEST Italian Instant Pot recipes and get cooking.
Yummy Italian Instant Pot Recipes
Looking for a hearty meal or maybe a delicious noodle dish? We are sharing our favorite and YUMMY Italian recipes that will have your kids asking for seconds.
From delicious Italian penne to various Italian soups like chicken tortellini and creamy Italian tomato soup, these Instant Pot Italian recipes do not disappoint. Find your next meal idea or bookmark this page for when you want Italian food but have no idea what to eat.
Best Italian Instant Pot Recipes and Meal Ideas
From creamy tomato soup to Italian beef - here's a list of the Best Instant Pot Italian Recipes that are sure to please the whole family.
Several of these are one pot meals where you can load up the yummy ingredients, press a few buttons and BAM - dinner is served. That's my kind of meal.
Photo Credit:www.familyfreshmeals.com
Instant Pot Pizza Pasta Recipe
First on our list of Italian Instant Pot recipes - we have Instant Pot Pizza Pasta!
This easy Instant Pot Italian meal will be eaten and made faster than you can say "Mamma Mia!" It's pizza, no it's pasta - no it's pizza, pasta made in the Instant Pot!
Photo Credit:www.homemadefoodjunkie.com
Instant Pot Meaty Italian Pasta Dinner
This Instant Pot meaty Italian pasta dinner recipe is for all you meat lovers out there. It's a quick and easy recipe which will surely fill your family up.
With preptime only being 2 minutes, who wouldn't want to try this Instant Pot chicken parmigiana recipe.
Photo Credit:www.thepinningmama.com
Instant Pot Creamy Tomato Soup
When the weather starts to cool down, nothing beats warm creamy tomato soup. This Italian Instant Pot Recipe features creamy tomato soup. With just a few ingredients, this soup will be in your belly.
My family absolutely loves tomato soup (except my picky daughter.) It's always gone before I know it. Make grilled cheese sandwiches for dipping into this Italian Instant Pot tomato soup!
Photo Credit:temeculablogs.com
4 Ingredient Instant Pot Macaroni and Cheese
Not your typical Italian recipe, but you know - pasta and cheese so I think that qualifies this dish for this list!
Growing up, I had Sardines and Ramen, my kids better be glad I spoil them with my homestyle cooking! This Instant Pot Macaroni and Cheese just says YUM.
Photo Credit:www.recipethis.com
Instant Pot Best Ever Turkey & Tomato Penne Pasta
Looking for a good turkey instant pot recipe? HELLO - here you go.
This would be an awesome meal to make with leftover Thanksgiving or Christmas turkey. Haven't found the perfect dish yet? Fear not - here's more of the Best Instant Pot Italian Recipes
More Instant Pot Italian Ideas
Photo Credit:foodnservice.com
Instant Pot Cheesy Chicken And Pasta
My 4 kids are basically little carnivores, devouring all the meat in our house. This recipe featuring Instant Pot cheesy chicken and pasta is perfect to satisfy their meat and cheese obsession.
Photo Credit:www.realmomreviews.net
Instant Pot Ravioli
Next on our list of Italian Instant Pot recipes, we have raviolis! Learn how to make raviolis in the Instant Pot! Who needs Chef Boyardee when you can make a delicious ravioli in the Instant Pot!
Photo Credit:www.realmomreviews.net
Instant Pot Chicken Tortellini Soup
Scrambling to find dinner tonight?This simple recipe only takes 15 minutes total to make in your electric pressure cooker.
Photo Credit:www.mashupmom.com
Easy Five Ingredient Instant Pot Italian Beef
In the mood for a hearty beef meal? Try this Instant Pot Italian Beef recipe. This is perfect on the side (and would be low carb friendly) - or make it into a Italian beef sandwich!
Photo Credit:www.kitschencat.com
Pressure Cooker Italian Meatballs
Learnhow to make meatballs in the Instant Pot!
Meatballs, homemade - YES! Make extras and freeze them. Use them for soup, spaghetti and sandwiches! (Also check out my Best Meatballs Recipe)
Photo Credit:instantpoteats.com
Instant Pot Vegetable Soup (Italian Farmhouse)
Perfect for a cold day, this Italian vegetable soup instant pot recipe will warm you belly and is perfect for vegetarians
Get your veggies in with this veggie soup, made in the IP.
View our Vegetarian Instant Pot Recipes
Photo Credit:www.idonthavetimeforthat.com
Instant Pot Goulash
Goulash was a staple growing up. Mix this recipe in to your family's normal meal schedule. This is another great meal to make extras of and freeze!
This goulash Instant Pot recipe is perfect for the family. Make extras, this will go quick!
There you have it. Electric pressure cooker Italian recipes that are sure to fill your cravings!
I don’t know about you, but while i LOVE Italian food, I hate the carbs. Oh, the carbs. Here is an easy low carb meatball recipe. All the Italian taste, but keto friendly!
Hopefully you are now on your way to making one of these delicious Instant Pot Italian recipes. Hint to someone else to make you these, share the hunger with these hungry memes with a link to this post!
Trying to figure out which Instant Pot is best for you? Make sure to check out our handy dandy Instant Pot Comparepost.
There you have it – a huge collection of the best Instant Pot Italian recipes. If you enjoy making any of these, please share away on Pinterest or anywhere on social media.
What is your favorite Italian Instant Pot recipe? Leave a comment and let us know!
