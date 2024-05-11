18 Easy Breakfast for Dinner Recipes That Everyone Will Love (2024)

Short on time or dinner ideas? Turn to breakfast recipes and make it brinner.

Robin Shreeves

Published September 18, 2023

When my son was two, he had an interactive book that asked questions, and he had to use a stylus to touch the correct picture answer. One of the categories asked toddlers if certain foods were served at breakfast or dinner. He would get very frustrated when we got to pancakes because as far as he knew, pancakes were dinner food. The book would buzz, indicating he was choosing the wrong answer, and I would have to explain to a befuddled toddler that he wasn't wrong, but neither was the book.

I've always embraced breakfast for dinner, or brinner as it's sometimes called. Sometimes I choose to make traditional breakfast foods for dinner because they're quick to cook up. Sometimes, I choose to do so because I simply want to switch up our usual dinner routine.

These 18 breakfast recipes range from super quick omelets to easy casseroles that are large enough for two dinners—one for tonight and one to free for another night. Some of them are even make ahead, so you can just heat up brinner, fill up, and get on with your busy night.

  • Breakfast Pizza With Cheddar, Bacon, and Eggs

    18 Easy Breakfast for Dinner Recipes That Everyone Will Love (4)

    For a quick dinner, use store-bought dough or crust (or make your own if you'd like) as the base for this pizza topped with cheddar, bacon, and eggs. Partially cook the pizza before adding the eggs, then finish it off until you cook the eggs to your liking.

    Get Recipe

  • Sheet Pan English Breakfast

    If you've ever had a full English breakfast, you'll know how filling it can be. Sausage, beans, tomatoes, mushrooms, and eggs fill a plate. This sheet pan version makes 4 servings with little cleanup.

    Get Recipe

  • Sweet Potato Waffles with Fried Eggs

    18 Easy Breakfast for Dinner Recipes That Everyone Will Love (6)

    Here's a waffle recipe that's perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The waffles are made with mashed sweet potatoes. Top them with eggs, bacon, and scallions. Then drizzle with honey.

    Get Recipe

  • Easy Breakfast Casserole

    18 Easy Breakfast for Dinner Recipes That Everyone Will Love (7)

    This adaptable casserole recipe is your best friend. You'll need to have eggs, cheese, milk, and bread on hand, but you can fill it with whatever meats, such as bacon or crumbled sausage, as well as any veggies you have on hand. You can bake it right away after you've assembled it, or if you have the time in the morning, put it together, leave it uncooked in the fridge, and put it in the oven as soon as you get home.

    Get Recipe

  • Chorizo and Egg Tacos

    18 Easy Breakfast for Dinner Recipes That Everyone Will Love (8)

    Protein-packed chorizo and scrambled eggs are great dinner ingredients. Put them in a taco and top them with the usual taco toppings, and these breakfast tacos may become your go-to dinner tacos.

    Get Recipe

  • Corned Beef Hash

    18 Easy Breakfast for Dinner Recipes That Everyone Will Love (9)

    Chop up corned beef, leftover from making homemade corned beef or deli corned beef and potatoes, and then pan fry them with onions. Serve the hash with fried eggs on the side and let the yolk run into the hash for extra yumminess.

    Get Recipe

  • Breakfast Wraps with Spinach and Feta

    18 Easy Breakfast for Dinner Recipes That Everyone Will Love (10)

    Here's a brilliant idea—make ahead spinach and feta wraps. They're intended to be breakfast wraps, but this recipe for wraps with scrambled egg are perfect to grab for dinner, too. Store them in the fridge or freezer and reheat in the microwave.

    Get Recipe

  • Savory Dutch Baby Pancake with Salmon and Fried Egg

    18 Easy Breakfast for Dinner Recipes That Everyone Will Love (11)

    A Dutch baby is a pancake that's baked in a hot skillet. This version becomes a complete meal when you add salmon and an egg on top. It comes together in just 30 minutes, making it a quick, unexpected dinner.

    Get Recipe

  • Zucchini Breakfast Casserole

    18 Easy Breakfast for Dinner Recipes That Everyone Will Love (12)

    It's sort of a casserole, sort of a strata, kind of a frittata but it's baked instead of cooked on the stove. Bread, cheese (Parm and cottage), eggs, zucchini, tomato, and basil go into a 9x13-inch baking dish for dinner (or breakfast or lunch) for a crowd.

    Get Recipe

  • Shakshuka with Feta, Olives, and Peppers

    18 Easy Breakfast for Dinner Recipes That Everyone Will Love (13)

    This one-skillet dish of eggs and bell peppers simmer on the stovetop in a cumin and smoked paprika infused tomato sauce. Sprinkle feta and pitted olives to top it off. Serve with crusty bread to soak up all the goodness.

    Get Recipe

  • Buttermilk Pancakes

    18 Easy Breakfast for Dinner Recipes That Everyone Will Love (14)

    No breakfast for dinner list would be complete without pancakes. Buttermilk gives these pancakes a tangy note, but otherwise, these are straight forward pancakes waiting for you to top with whatever you want such as blueberries or go salty and top with bacon or proscuitto before adding the maple syrup.

    Get Recipe

  • Spiced Pumpkin Waffles

    18 Easy Breakfast for Dinner Recipes That Everyone Will Love (15)

    Spiced with cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg, these waffles are made with pumpkin purée. Top with toasted pecans and whipped ricotta to make them savory. Or go ahead and do them up breakfast style with apple sauce and maple syrup.

    Get Recipe

  • Breakfast Quesadilla with Black Beans and Eggs

    18 Easy Breakfast for Dinner Recipes That Everyone Will Love (16)

    Twenty minutes and dinner is ready. Make a batch of these scrambled eggs, black bean, green chile, red onion, and cheese quesadillas stuffed into flour tortillas, and you can freeze the extras for nights when you don't even have 20 minutes to make dinner.

    Get Recipe

  • Easy Breakfast Casserole With Prosciutto

    18 Easy Breakfast for Dinner Recipes That Everyone Will Love (17)

    Easy to make, this savory breakfast casserole makes an excellent dinner. Add eggs and torn bread pieces together and then throw in vegetables such as asparagus and greens, proscuitto, milk, cottage cheese and cheddar. Omit the poscuitto, and it's vegetarian. Serve with a fresh salad.

    Get Recipe

  • Denver Omelet

    18 Easy Breakfast for Dinner Recipes That Everyone Will Love (18)

    If you have leftover ham and some bell peppers, you have what you need for this omelet. Add cheddar cheese to whip up a classic Denver omelet. Serve with your favorite hot sauce.

    Get Recipe

  • German Farmer's Breakfast

    18 Easy Breakfast for Dinner Recipes That Everyone Will Love (19)

    Fancy some Bauernfruhstuck for dinner? That's the German word for this hearty meal of potatoes, eggs, green onion, bell peppers, parsley, and chopped ham. Top with ketchup.

    Get Recipe

  • Huevos Rancheros

    18 Easy Breakfast for Dinner Recipes That Everyone Will Love (20)

    Eggs, salsa, and tortillas are three simple ingredients that make one delicious meal in 20 minutes. Heat corn tortillas in olive oil in a pan. Top the tortillas with salsa and fried eggs. Sprinkle with cilantro. Chow down.

    Get Recipe

  • Zucchini Tomato Quiche

    18 Easy Breakfast for Dinner Recipes That Everyone Will Love (21)

    A great make ahead, breakfast, lunch, brunch, or dinner, this quiche is full of vegetables, cream, Parm, and herbs. It keeps in the fridge for 3 days or in the freezer for about 3 months so you can have it one night, and then save slices for other nights you're in a hurry.

    Get Recipe

