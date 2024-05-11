18 Easy Breakfast for Dinner Recipes That Everyone Will Love (2024)

When my son was two, he had an interactive book that asked questions, and he had to use a stylus to touch the correct picture answer. One of the categories asked toddlers if certain foods were served at breakfast or dinner. He would get very frustrated when we got to pancakes because as far as he knew, pancakes were dinner food. The book would buzz, indicating he was choosing the wrong answer, and I would have to explain to a befuddled toddler that he wasn't wrong, but neither was the book.

I've always embraced breakfast for dinner, or brinner as it's sometimes called. Sometimes I choose to make traditional breakfast foods for dinner because they're quick to cook up. Sometimes, I choose to do so because I simply want to switch up our usual dinner routine.

These 18 breakfast recipes range from super quick omelets to easy casseroles that are large enough for two dinners—one for tonight and one to free for another night. Some of them are even make ahead, so you can just heat up brinner, fill up, and get on with your busy night.