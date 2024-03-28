19 Homemade Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes For A Healthful Celebration (2024)

You must take a look at these vegan Thanksgiving recipes! With these awesome and creative recipes, you’ll discover a healthier route to cooking holiday dinners!

Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes That Are Not Boring

Who says vegan food won’t be great during the holiday? Vegan dishes are actually delicious, too, you know. Even if you’re not vegan, we’re sure there are times when you want to give yourself a break from meat, even if it means you have to skip it on Thanksgiving. This is exactly why we have come up with this list ofvegan Thanksgiving recipes! We want to show you good andhealthy Thanksgivingdishes to choose from.Fromside dish to main course and appetizers to desserts, these vegan Thanksgiving recipes are festive, fuss-free, and packed with holidayflavors you truly love.

1.Mini Vegan Pumpkin Pie Cheesecakes

Pumpkin cheesecake might not surprise you but this plant-based version will surprisingly be a delight to you and your guests on Thanksgiving. These vegan pumpkin pie cheesecakesby The Glowing Fridge are made of smooth and creamy pumpkin filling, which is poured over an easy-to-make pecan crust.

2.Vegan Thanksgiving Power Bowl

This lovely creation from Feasting on Fruit has everything you need for a delicious and healthy meal on Thanksgiving. Helpings of cranberry sauce, vegetable stuffing, lentils, baked sweet potato, and baby greens are artfully thrown together in a bowl, giving you this colorful heap of vegan goodness.

3. Cranberry Tart

If you’re planning on a healthy tart recipe on Thanksgiving, you should consider trying this recipe by Holy Cow Vegan. In a nutshell, this is a wonderful Thanksgiving dessert, super tasty but not too tricky to make at all! Its earthy and nutty, and the tangy flavor will speakstraight to your soul.

4.Maple Pecan Hasselback Butternut Squash

Here’s a simple Hasselback butternut squash for Thanksgiving. This easy-peasy dish from Seasons and Supperswill look extra fabulous and festiveon your Thanksgiving dinner table. To make this, just needbutternut squash,maple syrup, butter, dried thyme leaves, fresh thyme sprigs, and pecans.

5.Vegan Pumpkin Pasta Sauce with Wild Mushrooms

A bowlof pasta becomes much healthier when it has this homemade vegan pumpkin sauce, along with a decent amount of sauteed wild mushrooms, garlic, and herbs. Check out this Cilantro and Citronella recipe and learn how to make this creamy and savory dish of vegan pasta!

6.Cinnamon Baked Pears

Many people love the fall season because of the bountiful fruit harvest, like pears and apples. And just who doesn’t love pears and apples, right? You can snack on them as is, or you can ‘spice’ them up and serve them on Christmas or Thanksgiving, just like thesecinnamon baked pearsby Jessica in the Kitchen.

7. Thai Pumpkin Soup with Coconut Milk

What could be more comforting than a big bowl of rich and velvety soup on a chilly evening? This Thai pumpkin soup with coconut milk from Delicious Everyday is vibrant, tasty, and so aromatic you won’t be able to resist digging in.

8.Vegan Roasted Garlic and Herb Dinner Rolls

On Thanksgiving, enjoy a dinner roll that is far from the one you usually have. These savory roasted garlic and herb dinner rollsfrom My California Roots are great sides to add to your menu. They’re tastier and way, way better simply because they contain fewer calories.

9.Tofurky Roast

Tofurky isagreat meat substitute to the usual Thanksgiving turkey. The magic of this I Love Vegan tofurky is created withjust a few ingredients and seasoning. Yourtofurky can be as flavorful as the real thing, or actually better than that!

10.Vegan Sweet Potato and Lentil Shepherd’s Pie

This vegan sweet potato and lentil shepherd’s pieby The Full Helping may take a bit of time to come together. But it’s worth especially when you know it’ll come out so hearty and satisfying. It’s a meatless twiston the classic shepherd’s pie, subbing the beef with well-seasoned mushroom and lentils.

11. Sugar-Free Stuffed Baked Apples

Bring out the best in your apples with this dessert recipe by Veganosity. These sugar-free baked apples are stuffed with oats, walnuts, cranberries or raisins then baked to absolute perfection!

12.Buttermilk Biscuits and Country Gravy

Two things we love seeing on our plates on Thanksgiving dinner—you know, aside from all the other things—are fluffybiscuits slathered with savory gravy. With this buttermilk biscuits and country gravyrecipe by The Simple Veganista, you can make both of them, the healthier way, anytime you want.

13. Chipotle Black Bean and Sweet Potato Chili

Sweet potatoes, as you know, are a staple of a Thanksgiving menu, so check out this Connoisseurus Veg recipe and learn another vegan way to cook ’em.The chipotle peppers, black beans, and sweet potatoes, simmered in spicy tomato sauce are filling enough to serve as the main course for Thanksgiving dinner. Make this and you’ll be glad to have a little bit of spice on a chilly autumn night.

14.Pumpkin Pie

You have surely noticed by now that you can make vegan versions of almost any dish out there. And of course, there’s a vegan pumpkin pie for you to enjoy on your all-vegan Thanksgiving dinner. There’s no way could miss making the most important and popular dessert of the holiday with this wonderful pumpkin pie recipe by Sarah Bakes Gluten Free.

15.Roasted Garlic and Olive Oil Mashed Potatoes

Inspired Taste’s vegan version of mashed potatoes might just be better than the traditional one. With just roasted garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper, the mashed Yukon potatoes are made as fluffy and delicious as they can be. Find out just how good these mashed potatoes are by making them yourself on Thanksgiving!

16.Classic Chickpea Vegan Meatloaf

Meatless “meatloaf” for the win! This vegan meatloafby Connoisseurus Vegis made with chickpeas and canned panko breadcrumbs, seasoned with garlic, tamari, and vegan Worcestershire sauce, among others. The flavors don’t just stop there because the meatloaf is topped with this savory maple glaze.

17.Pumpkin and Sage Risotto

Level up your risotto dish with pumpkin, sage, white wine, and lemon! This risotto recipe by the One Ingredient Chef is far from being basic—vegan risotto may seem simple but it’s more elevated than you think and definitely deserves a place on your table for Thanksgiving.

18.Sweet Potato Split

Have you ever heard of sweet potato split? It’s an awesome spin on your favorite banana split. This decadent dessert by Feasting on Fruit is made with nutritious baked sweet potato, split in half and filled with scoops of delightful blueberry and chocolate banana ice cream plus fruits, nuts and caramel sauce toppings. Yum!

19. Apple Crisp

Easy and quick to make, this apple cranberry crispfrom Well Plated by Erin will be a big hit at your holiday feast. It’s definitely not short of flavor as it is well spiced withcinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg, among others.

Learn more delicious vegan Thanksgiving recipes in this videoby Nina & Randa:

There you have it! We hope you love our list of vegan Thanksgiving recipes. Remember, this holiday is for everyone. Whether you’re a meat lover or a passionate plant-based eater, you’re entitled to enjoy mouthfuls of delicious Thanksgiving food. Don’t forget to check out more Thanksgiving recipes on our site!

What do you think of these veganThanksgiving recipes?Which recipe are you planning to try?Share your experience with us in the comments section below.

