1970’s Recipes – McCallum Vintage Recipe Divas (2024)

Jewel Fruit Tart- 1973 McCall’sRecipe
In 1973 McCall’s recipe card collection would add yet another oddity to what they called, “The ContemporaryCooking” section calledJewel Fruit Tart. Looking at the photograph, I feel slightly nauseated; it’s hideous. Please elongate the word Hideous when you read it because that is how I am actually saying it.
I had a chance to review the ingredient list which consists of plenty of canned fruits such as peaches, mandarin oranges, and pear halves. Followed up by preserves, cream cheese, a few frozen berries and finally a fresh fruit, strawberries–then ruined by even more jelly. Good grief this sounds like a health food lovers nightmare.
McCall’s 1973 Batter-Fried ChickenRecipe
One of the most iconic southern dishes to date is Southern Fried Chicken. There a ton of recipes for Southern Fried Chicken as there are southern cooks, that have been passed down through generations. My family has lived in the South all their lives and I have never tasted McCall’s Batter-Fried Chicken to date.Now mind you, I have had what we call a wet/dry batter chicken, but just not this one.
I found the ingredients for thisMcCall’s 1973 Batter-Fried Chicken Recipe to be very interesting and at first shocking to see until I read the directions a bit more. Here’s a little hint they do something to their chicken that made my mouth drop—I won’t tell you, but if you are from the South you will find this a bit odd.
1973 McCall’s Sweet Potato Ponerecipe
A good Sweet potato pone is coveted across the South. Recipes for the grated sweet potato pudding vary in many ways according to the cook’s means of ingredients and even their location in the South. In Louisiana, the Creole version may even contain a good deal of black pepper. You will run out of fingers if trying to count the different methods of this deliciousIconic Southern recipe.
Now most of y’all know I enjoy Southernrecipes and I just thought you might enjoy a good reliable McCall’s recipe for a SouthernSweet Potato Pone. I hope you enjoy it as much as our family has over the years.
1971 Pigs in the BlanketRecipe
It’s been a long time since I have posted on here, but I thought I would share a nice little simple to make Pigs in the Blanket recipe with y’all from the year 1971 by General Mills. What exactly are pigs in the Blanket? Here in the USA, the term “Pigs in a blanket” usuallyrefers to hot dogs wrapped in dough such as croissant rolls, or even Vienna sausages, co*cktail sausages, or link sausages wrapped in biscuit dough, pancake, or croissant dough, and oven baked.
Tomato Aspic Salad
Gold’n Nut Crunch Snack Mix recipe, Nov1978.
Gold’n Nut Crunch Snack Mix recipe, Nov., 1978.
Meal In A Muffin Pan Betty Crocker recipecard-1971
Meal In A Muffin Pan Betty Crocker recipe card-1971
Meal In A Muffin Pan
- 1 can (15 and 1/2 ounces) corned beef hash
- 6 large eggs
- salt and pepper – to taste
- 1/2 package of Betty Crocker corn muffin mix
Directions
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Generously grease 12 muffin cups. Press about 2 Tablespoons of hash in each of 6 muffin cups, making deep indentation in center of hash. Break an egg into each hash cup; season with salt and pepper.
Prepare muffin mix as directed; fill remaining muffin cups 1/2 full. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until muffins are golden brown and eggs are desired doneness.
4 to 6 servings.
.
1977 Egg Nests the 42 centLunch
1977 Egg Nests the 42 cent Lunch
The simple 1977 recipe for Egg Nests
Egg Nests
- 4 slices buttered toast
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 2 tsp. butter or margarine
Preheat oven to 350°F. Place hot buttered toast on baking sheet.
Separate egg yolks and whites, keeping yolks in half of the shell for later use.
Beat egg whites and salt until stiff, but not dry, and pile on toast slices. Make a well in the centre of each pile of egg white. Slip yolk into each well. Top with 1/2 tsp. butter or margarine.
Bake 15 minutes, or until whites are lightly browned and yolks are set. Serve at once with salad, milk and fruit. Makes 2-4 servings.
1976 Kellogg Retro Recipead
1976 Kellogg Retro Recipe ad
1979 Barcardi RumCake
1979 Barcardi Rum Cake Recipe