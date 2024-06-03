1970’s Recipes – McCallum Vintage Recipe Divas (2024)

Jewel Fruit Tart- 1973 McCall'sRecipe McCall's 1973 Batter-Fried ChickenRecipe 1973 McCall's Sweet Potato Ponerecipe 1971 Pigs in the BlanketRecipe Tomato Aspic Salad Gold'n Nut Crunch Snack Mix recipe, Nov1978. Meal In A Muffin Pan Betty Crocker recipecard-1971 1977 Egg Nests the 42 centLunch 1976 Kellogg Retro Recipead 1979 Barcardi RumCake

Tag Archives: 1970’s Recipes

Jewel Fruit Tart- 1973 McCall’sRecipe

Fruit Pies, McCall's Great American Recipe Collection, Odd Retro Recipes, Retro Recipes, Vintage RecipesAugust 6, 2017Comments: 2

In 1973 McCall’s recipe card collection would add yet another oddity to what they called, “The ContemporaryCooking” section calledJewel Fruit Tart. Looking at the photograph, I feel slightly nauseated; it’s hideous. Please elongate the word Hideous when you read it because that is how I am actually saying it.

I had a chance to review the ingredient list which consists of plenty of canned fruits such as peaches, mandarin oranges, and pear halves. Followed up by preserves, cream cheese, a few frozen berries and finally a fresh fruit, strawberries–then ruined by even more jelly. Good grief this sounds like a health food lovers nightmare.

Let me know if you’ve ever made or had this becauseI always love hearing from Y’all. I am actually thinking this might not be a bad idea if modified using uncanned fruit,What do you think? Let me know. Continue reading →

McCall’s 1973 Batter-Fried ChickenRecipe

Chicken, McCall's Great American Recipe Collection, Odd Retro Recipes, Retro Recipes, UncategorizedApril 6, 2017Leave a comment

One of the most iconic southern dishes to date is Southern Fried Chicken. There a ton of recipes for Southern Fried Chicken as there are southern cooks, that have been passed down through generations. My family has lived in the South all their lives and I have never tasted McCall’s Batter-Fried Chicken to date.Now mind you, I have had what we call a wet/dry batter chicken, but just not this one.

I found the ingredients for thisMcCall’s 1973 Batter-Fried Chicken Recipe to be very interesting and at first shocking to see until I read the directions a bit more. Here’s a little hint they do something to their chicken that made my mouth drop—I won’t tell you, but if you are from the South you will find this a bit odd.

Continue reading →

1973 McCall’s Sweet Potato Ponerecipe

McCall's Great American Recipe CollectionAugust 20, 20161 Comment

A good Sweet potato pone is coveted across the South. Recipes for the grated sweet potato pudding vary in many ways according to the cook’s means of ingredients and even their location in the South. In Louisiana, the Creole version may even contain a good deal of black pepper. You will run out of fingers if trying to count the different methods of this deliciousIconic Southern recipe.

Finger Jello Recipe (Fun & Easy Treat for Kids)Ukrainian Aspic Recipe (Kholodets)Lemonade Popsicle Recipe

Now most of y’all know I enjoy Southernrecipes and I just thought you might enjoy a good reliable McCall’s recipe for a SouthernSweet Potato Pone. I hope you enjoy it as much as our family has over the years.

Continue reading →

1971 Pigs in the BlanketRecipe

Appetizers, Retro RecipesAugust 20, 2016Leave a comment

It’s been a long time since I have posted on here, but I thought I would share a nice little simple to make Pigs in the Blanket recipe with y’all from the year 1971 by General Mills. What exactly are pigs in the Blanket? Here in the USA, the term “Pigs in a blanket” usuallyrefers to hot dogs wrapped in dough such as croissant rolls, or even Vienna sausages, co*cktail sausages, or link sausages wrapped in biscuit dough, pancake, or croissant dough, and oven baked.

Continue reading →

Tomato Aspic Salad

JELL-O, McCall's Great American Recipe CollectionMay 30, 20141 Comment

Tomato Aspic Salad was the crazy little idea that McCall’s Great American Recipe Card Collection Published in the early 70’s… Continue reading →

Gold’n Nut Crunch Snack Mix recipe, Nov1978.

Desserts, Retro Recipes, UncategorizedJanuary 15, 2014Comments: 3

The Edible Pudding Slime Recipe That Smells AMAZING! Only 3 Ingredients!

Gold’n Nut Crunch Snack Mix recipe, Nov., 1978.

Meal In A Muffin Pan Betty Crocker recipecard-1971

Retro Recipes, UncategorizedJanuary 2, 2014Leave a comment

Meal In A Muffin Pan Betty Crocker recipe card-1971

Meal In A Muffin Pan

  • 1 can (15 and 1/2 ounces) corned beef hash
  • 6 large eggs
  • salt and pepper – to taste
  • 1/2 package of Betty Crocker corn muffin mix

Directions
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Generously grease 12 muffin cups. Press about 2 Tablespoons of hash in each of 6 muffin cups, making deep indentation in center of hash. Break an egg into each hash cup; season with salt and pepper.

Prepare muffin mix as directed; fill remaining muffin cups 1/2 full. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until muffins are golden brown and eggs are desired doneness.

4 to 6 servings.

.

1977 Egg Nests the 42 centLunch

Odd Retro Recipes, Retro RecipesJanuary 2, 2014Leave a comment

1977 Egg Nests the 42 cent Lunch

The simple 1977 recipe for Egg Nests

Egg Nests

  • 4 slices buttered toast
  • 4 eggs
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 2 tsp. butter or margarine

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place hot buttered toast on baking sheet.

Separate egg yolks and whites, keeping yolks in half of the shell for later use.

Beat egg whites and salt until stiff, but not dry, and pile on toast slices. Make a well in the centre of each pile of egg white. Slip yolk into each well. Top with 1/2 tsp. butter or margarine.

Bake 15 minutes, or until whites are lightly browned and yolks are set. Serve at once with salad, milk and fruit. Makes 2-4 servings.

1976 Kellogg Retro Recipead

Appetizers, Retro Recipes, UncategorizedDecember 27, 20131 Comment

1976 Kellogg Retro Recipe ad

1979 Barcardi RumCake

Cakes, Cakes, Desserts, Retro RecipesDecember 17, 2013Comments: 2

1979 Barcardi Rum Cake Recipe

