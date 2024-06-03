1970’s Recipes – McCallum Vintage Recipe Divas (2024)

In 1973 McCall’s recipe card collection would add yet another oddity to what they called, “The ContemporaryCooking” section calledJewel Fruit Tart. Looking at the photograph, I feel slightly nauseated; it’s hideous. Please elongate the word Hideous when you read it because that is how I am actually saying it.

I had a chance to review the ingredient list which consists of plenty of canned fruits such as peaches, mandarin oranges, and pear halves. Followed up by preserves, cream cheese, a few frozen berries and finally a fresh fruit, strawberries–then ruined by even more jelly. Good grief this sounds like a health food lovers nightmare.

Let me know if you’ve ever made or had this becauseI always love hearing from Y’all. I am actually thinking this might not be a bad idea if modified using uncanned fruit,What do you think? Let me know. Continue reading →