20 Basic and Smart Kitchen Appliances to Get in 2024 (2024)

Planning to buy a new appliance for your kitchen? Or, are you renovating it?

The basic kitchen appliances help to organize, prepare, cook and serve foods. Large and smart kitchen appliances such as refrigerators, microwave ovens, water purifiers, and dishwashers are unavoidable in modern kitchens.

Small kitchen appliances like induction cooktops, rice cookers, electric kettles, egg boilers, air fryers, stand mixers, electric beaters, barbecue grills, coffee makers and vegetable choppers can help you cook special food items at your home. Let us have a look on the ultimate list of kitchen appliances.

List of basic and smart kitchen appliances

1. Induction cooktop

Induction technology has the potential to revolutionize your entire cooking experience. Induction cooktops use electromagnetic induction to heat the pan. Thebest induction cooktopsare smart kitchen appliances that can make cooking much simpler. They help you stay ahead with fast heat transfer through your cookware and complete control of cooking. Induction cooktops are beneficial over electric or gas stoves in terms of convenience, cost and safety.

An induction cooktop also regulates the temperature settings according to the input wattage accurately. As it decreases the chance of over or under-cooking, you will get delicious and safe meals. Apart from that, it’s very convenient to clean because the temperature will cool down quickly.

2. Gas Stove

Basic kitchen appliances like gas stoves operate on the generated heat by burning gas such as natural gas, propane, butane, or LPG. The key benefits of a gas stove are that it allows quick changes in the amount of heat thanks to the adjustable flame, which electrical burners lack. Modern auto ignition gas stoves are smart kitchen appliances that do not need a matchstick to light up. Instead the process is automatic and the gas stove lights up itself.

Another advantage of a gas stove is its toughness, as the metal grates will withstand heavy or coarse-textured cookware without any problems. Gas stoves are easy to use and clean. Moreover, they can last as many as ten years.

3. Microwave oven

Unlike basic kitchen appliances like traditional ovens and stoves,microwave ovens are smart to minimize the risk of burning and formation of tars and residues in the food. In conventional cooking methods, the food exterior cooks well while the inside remains cold. But in the case of a microwave oven, the radiation penetrates deeper than that and paves the way for even further heating. A convection microwave oven also helps in preheating and grilling. Because of this, essential nutrients in food are not lost due to excessive cooking.

Other than that, it’s easy to use, store, and clean. Furthermore, it doesn’t create fires or smoke, and it has a fixed timer that lets you cook perfectly and eliminates the worry of attending.

4. Oven Toaster Griller (OTG)

AnOTGdoesn’t involve complications in operations since it uses heated coils to cook your meals. It is a smart kitchen appliance, perfect for baking, grilling, and toasting. A temperature regulation thermostat is present in the OTG to ensure that the food is adequately heated or cooled. But its heating process is relatively slow compared to the microwave oven. But it’s a lot more economical than a microwave oven. They use less energy and are often referred to as economic ovens.

In contrast, they give you the option to use a heat source on both ends so that you can either use one or both coils to heat your oven. So almost every OTG comes with a temperature knob and an automatic timer that lets you switch between its functions. It’s a great pleasure to say that OTG is a joy for bakers.

5. Sandwich maker

6. Bread toaster

A toaster can make life more uncomplicated to make your bread brown for breakfast. These kitchen appliances make it simpler and quicker for you to prepare meals. With a bit of prep work, you can turn your toaster into a paradise of grilled sandwiches, garlic bread, vegetable burgers, and more.Bread makersare also a valuable appliance to make bread at home. They are compact and easy to use.

7. Air fryer

Air Fryer is a smart kitchen appliance used to make fried foods such as meat, pastry, French fries, and potato chips. It functions by moving hot air around the food to create a crunchy, crispy layer. Air-fried foods are more nutritious compared to deep-fried foods. This is becauseair fryersneed a tablespoon of oil to give you the same deep-fried texture and taste as they contain lower fat content.

Air fryers reduce the fat content of the fried food by up to 75%. This is because they need less oil than conventional deep fryers. For example, air-fried foods need just 15 ml of oil, whereas deep-fried foods require 750 ml to cook a particular recipe.

8. pressure cooker

A pressure cookeris one of the most prevalent kitchen appliances used in most homes. It operates on the application of steam pressure to increase the boiling point of liquids. As a result, food cooks faster, and steam provides the right amount of moisture for some foods, such as meat stews, cheesecakes, and more. Pressure-cooked food contains more nutrients as it can not escape steam.

Brands primarily use stainless steel and aluminium to manufacture pressure cookers. Other than these materials, you can also find electric pressure cookers that are more advanced in technology.

9. Rice cooker

Rice cookers are one of the best kitchen appliances alternative to steaming or boiling rice on a handi or pressure cooker. But despite their name, rice cookers are multi-faceted and can cook more than rice. You can also use them to make curry, oatmeal, barley, and quinoa. When cooking grains such as barley or quinoa, you need to increase the water content in yourrice cookerthat you would usually do when making rice. You may also throw some eggs and vegetables to make the frittata.

10. Juicer Mixer grinder

A juicer mixer grinder is one of the basic kitchen appliances to juice fruits, mix and grind ingredients together. It is also a versatile appliance that is used to combine and grind food products and is used in your kitchen regularly. A juicer mixer grinder can be used either to whip up shakes, milkshakes, and ice creams or to cut and grind hard food products such as vegetables, fruit, and nuts. To make fruity ice creams, you may also like to have an ice cream maker.

Modern juicer mixer grinders are fitted with suitable blades and other attachments that can work well and minimize the cooking time. So make sure you take the right option and enjoy the benefits.

See Also 12 Must Have Kitchen Appliances for Your New Home | KitchenAid

11. Electric kettle

The apparent reason for having a kettle is to boil water, but you can use it for a lot more than you’ll ever think. Thebest electric kettlecan solve your time problems as it heats up quickly compared to stoves or ovens. Apart from boiling water or preparing tea or coffee, use it to boil eggs or milk. Basic kitchen appliances like an electric kettle can heat your water three times the pace of a cooktop, so making tea is hassle-free.

Other than that, you can also make a range of coffee, hard-boiled eggs, instant oatmeal, hot chocolate, soup, instant noodles, and, last but not least, you can use it for home spa treatments as foot soaking or facial steaming. So forget about all the heat and time management you’re thinking about when owning an electric kettle.

12. Cold Press Juicer

A cold press juicer or slow juicer is a smart kitchen appliance to extract juice from fruits and vegetables with the most nutrients. Among all types of juicers, cold press juicers have the best capability to retain the nutritional value of fruits. Though cold press juicers are most favorable for juicing, they usually cost more than Rs. 10000. Thus, before investing in it, know about thebest cold press juicersand what makes them best.

13. Hand mixer

A hand mixer or electric beater is a hand-held mixing machine operated electrically. It helps to whisk and mix ingredients but does not blend or puree them. It helps to save preparation time, which includes mixing and churning. So it’s a must-have kitchen appliance for every home. A hand mixer serves as a mastery of all dishes, including mixing, whipping, and blending. It’s a perfect tool for making cake batter and cookie dough, whipping cream or egg, and creating layers like icing and salad dressing.

You can also use it to whip boiled potatoes as it is the best way of making mashed potatoes. A hand mixer is also easy to operate, store, and clean, as the metal beaters are easily removable.

14. Hand blender

Thanks to a hand blender that makes the blending of various ingredients easier for us. So this is a must-have commodity in all our kitchens. Basic kitchen appliances like ahand blenderis fitted with suitable blades and accessories to make its helpful way for various activities, such as the preparation of purees, smoothies, and chutneys. It also lets you make milkshakes, beat eggs, blend dough, hummus, whipped cream, mayonnaise, soup, sauce, etc.

Above all, a hand blender is flexible and convenient as it is simple to operate. It is small, portable, and a doddle to clean with many intelligent uses. Like asmoothie maker, a hand blender can also make smoothies.

15. Stand mixer

A stand mixer is known to be the best friend of the baker. It is a smart kitchen appliance for our basic needs, consisting of a heavy-duty steel structure and a powerful motor to be durable efficient at mixing batter or dough for cakes, whipping creams, etc. It mixes ingredients more effectively than any person could have. Stand mixers are also more diverse and multifaceted than a hand mixer. It is helpful to beat eggs, make cookie and cake batter, frosting, mixing meatloaf or meatballs, whip cream, mash potatoes, shred meats, and more.

16. Water purifier

In this busy world, global warming, demographic upheaval, industrial development, and environmental destruction, getting a water purifier at your home is essential. It eliminates excess hardness, bacteria, and microbes and preserves essential vitamins and minerals in the water. It is one of the essential kitchen appliances that we need at our homes. Water purifierscome in various capacities, ranging from 3L to 15 L. RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultra Violet), and UF (Ultra Filtration) are some of the standard filtration technologies used in water purifiers.

Apart from them, TDS control is also a vital function of a water purifier. If you have hard water with more than 200 ppm hardness, get a water purifier to stay healthy.

17. Refrigerator

A refrigerator is one of the indispensable kitchen appliances. The underlying reason for having a refrigerator is to keep food cool, as it lets it remain fresh for more extended periods. As the bacteria take longer to spoil the food at low temperatures, a refrigerator is a must-have in every kitchen. For example, if you leave milk on the kitchen counter at room temperature for two to three hours, it can get spoiled. However, reducing the milk temperature in the refrigerator allows it to survive for a week or two.

You can avail three types of refrigerators in the market- single door, double door, and side by side refrigerators. Single door refrigerators come with a capacity of 50-250 L that is suitable for small families. The double door refrigerators have a capacity of 250-500 L and are suitable for medium-sized families. Comparatively, side by side door refrigerators are ideal for large families with 450-850 L.

18. Kitchen chimney

Everyone wants a clean kitchen, and it’s only possible if your kitchen is free from odors, fumes, steam, and heat. You can solve all these basic problems by installing a smart kitchen appliance like akitchen chimney. They are also known as extractor hoods as they can make cooking as simple as it is convenient. Kitchen chimneys come in two sizes-60 cm and 90 cm. Among them, 60 cm chimneys are suitable for 2-4 burner gas stoves. Comparatively, 90 cm chimneys are ideal for 3-5 burner gas stoves.

Apart from size, the suction capacity of a chimney is also a vital factor determining your kitchen’s cleanliness. It is best to get a chimney with at least 1000 m3/hr suction capacity to remove gases and fumes from the kitchen effectively. Exhaust fans are a good alternative to kitchen chimneys, but they are not efficient as much as chimneys.

19. Dishwasher

Although some people enjoy hand-washing dishes, a dishwasher saves time and energy, avoiding health risks and water wastage. For this reason, adishwasheris one of the most helpful kitchen appliances. It will be best if you fill your dishwasher compartment with dishes, add detergent at the specified space, set a wash cycle, and turn it on. It will perform a series of functions automatically.

Besides, the dishwater tracks itself to make sure that all is going on, thanks to the breakthrough technological age that we are currently living in. So it’s more than just a machine, and it can support you a lot in your daily kitchen life.

20. Coffee maker

Gone are the days when we used to make a cup of coffee using a gas oven. Now, coffee makers help us make to make coffee in minutes. Starting our day with a coffee cup helps eliminate our dizziness and refresh to give enough energy to get rolling. Owning a smart kitchen appliance like a coffee maker machine can save the hard-earned money that you invest in Starbucks every day.

It is compact and portable so that it won’t take a lot of room in your kitchen. It also protects you from unnecessary sugar and calories from coffee.

kitchen appliances list with price

Kitchen Appliances Product Market Price (Approx.) Induction Cooktop Philips Viva Collection Induction Cooktop Rs. 2900 Gas Stove Butterfly Smart Glass 3 Burner Gas Stove Rs. 2600 Microwave Oven Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven Rs. 11900 OTG Oven Philips HD6975/00 25 Litre OTG Oven Rs. 7000 Sandwich Maker Borosil Super Jumbo Grill Sandwich Maker Rs. 4200 Air Fryer Havells Prolife Digi 1230-Watt Air Fryer Rs. 8000 Pressure Cooker Geek Robocook Electric Pressure Cooker Rs. 6200 Rice Cooker Prestige PRWO Delight Electric Rice Cooker Rs 2700 Juicer Mixer Grinder Philips Amaze Juicer Mixer Grinder Rs. 3700 Electric Kettle Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Electric Kettle Rs. 650 Hand Mixer Philips HR3705/10 300-Watt Hand Mixer Rs. 2000 Hand Blender Philips HL1655/00 Hand Blender Rs. 1500 Stand Mixer INALSA Professional Esperto Stand Mixer Rs. 12300 Water Purifier Eureka Forbes Aquaguard water purifier Rs. 11500 Refrigerator Samsung 230 L Single Door Refrigerator Rs. 16500 Kitchen Chimney Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr autoclean chimney Rs. 12000 Dishwasher Bosch 13 Place Settings Dishwasher Rs. 41000 Coffee Maker Bialetti Moka Express 6 Cup Espresso Maker Rs. 5100 Egg Boiler Kent Instant Egg Boiler Rs. 1200 Barbecue Grill Orbit Electric Barbeque Grill Rs. 2000

We hope this article gives you an insight into the list of basic kitchen appliances and also lets you select them because of your personal needs and specifications. Not all of the above are mandatory to start your kitchen, but some appliances are smart with superior technology. So make sure you pick the vital appliances you need to satisfy your kitchen wishes.

Related Posts: