20 Best Carbquik Recipes (2024)

If you’re on a low-carb diet, you’ll flip for these Carbquik recipes!

Craving some good old-fashioned pancakes but trying to cut out carbs in your diet? Not a problem! You can always count on Carbquik.

WANT TO SAVE THIS RECIPE? Enter your email below & we'll send it straight to your inbox.

It allows you to enjoy your favorite treats without ruining your diet.

From muffins and cupcakes to pizza and pie, these Carbquik recipes will satisfy every craving.

With this low-carb biscuit mix, these recipes couldn’t be easier to make.

They’ll go from the bowl to the oven to your belly in no time!

Ready for these hearty, guilt-free treats? Let’s get started.

What is Carbquik?

Carbquik is a biscuit baking mix much similar to Bisquick, but with relatively fewer carbs.

This healthier alternative lets you enjoy dishes such as pancakes, waffles, and biscuits, but minus all the carbs.

Carbquik’s primary ingredient is carbalose flour, which is mostly made from wheat.

It tastes and works exactly as all-purpose flour does, but contains about 80% fewer carbohydrates.

Because they have similar ingredients, you can use Carbquik in place of Bisquick to make these scrumptious dishes and desserts.

Can You Replace Flour with Carbquik?

More often than not, yes. Some recipes will yield a slightly different result, though, you might need to do some trial and error.

How Many Carbs In a Cup of Carbquik?

My Fitness Pal says that a cup of Carbquik contains 48 grams of carbs.

For comparison, one cup of all-purpose flour contains 95 grams. That’s almost half less!

What Does Carbquik Taste Like?

Just like Bisquick!

Tips & Tricks for Cooking with Carbquik

Measure Carbquik accurately using a kitchen scale for best results. If you don’t have one, use the spoon and level method – spoon the mix into the measuring cup and level it with the back of a knife. Packing it into the measuring cup directly will give you more than what you need.

If your batter is runnier than it’s supposed to be, add more Carbquik. If it’s too thick, add more liquid.

Don’t over-mix, or your baked goods will be dense and dry. This tip is true for all baked goods.

Now that we have all that covered, without further ado, here are 20 delicious Carbquik recipes that will fill your belly and brighten up your day.

1. Carbquik Pancakes

Let’s get the ball rolling with pancakes, aka, the perfect way to start the day.

These flapjacks may be low-carb, but they’re just as thick, fluffy, and addictive as any.

They’re low-carb, so feel free to enjoy a second piece.

Also, smother them in butter and drizzle them with maple syrup for the most magnificent morning meal.

If waffles are your jam, I have just the recipe for you. I am on Team Waffles as well, so I’ve definitely used this recipe countless times.

Sometimes, it still amazes me how a simple swap of ingredients can turn the most carb-loaded dishes into low-carb treats, and still be as delicious.

These waffles are a dream come true, for sure.

3. Carbquik Biscuits

These buttermilk biscuits are just as rich and buttery as regular ones. But again, they’re low in carbs. Hurray!

Oh how I love these biscuits, especially when they’re hot from the oven!

I like smothering them with butter and drizzling them with honey, too.

And because they’re low in carbs, there’s no reason to feel guilty about having that second biscuit.

Who says healthy living means saying goodbye to dessert? This strawberry shortcake is light, heavenly, and secretly healthy!

The layers of crumbly biscuit, whipped cream, and fresh strawberries are simply delightful.

Apart from being low-carb, there’s also no added sugar to the shortcake. Instead, all the sweetness comes from the lovely crimson berries.

The name alone is intriguing. Scruffins are a cross between a scone and a muffin.

These delightful breakfast treats are moist, sweet, buttery, and loaded with fresh berries. They’ll absolutely satisfy any sweet craving.

They’re great on their own but even more mouthwatering with butter or jam. Yum.

A cake that you can bake in the Crockpot? Hmm. Doesn’t sound legit, but it 100% is!

Try this recipe and get the most tender and flavorful coffee cake that also happens to be low-carb.

And because it all comes together in the Crockpot, it couldn’t be simpler.

Even the strictest dieters can’t say no to a good brownie. Because these are low-carb, sugar-free, and keto-friendly, there’s nothing to worry about.

Trust me, though, they’re really good. They’re just as fudgy, chocolatey, and decadent as regular brownies!

One bite will get you hooked for good.

This moist, fluffy banana bread is also low-carb and sugar-free. They may not be exactly the way your mom made it, but it’s pretty awesome, too.

Pro-tip: to achieve sweet and delicious banana bread without added sugar, use overripe bananas. The blacker the skin, the better!

Nope, your eyes aren’t deceiving you. You really can make low-carb pizza crust! With Carbquik, anything is possible.

With this simple, fool-proof, pizza crust recipe, you’re one step closer to scrumptious pizza that won’t ruin your diet.

Every sweet tooth has to have a recipe for chocolate chip cookies in their back pocket.

If you’re looking for one that’s low-carb, well, ding ding ding, we have a winner!

These cookies are so incredibly delicious, it’s hard to believe they’re low-carb and keto, to boot!

They’re super soft, chewy, chocolatey, and everything you can ever ask for in a chocolate chip cookie.

We all know Carbquik can make pancakes and waffles, but I’ll bet you didn’t realize it can make a crispy batter, too.

Cover your chicken with Carbquik breading for a crunchy, golden brown outer coating!

Also, guess what? You can also use the air fryer to make this dish even more wholesome. It’s low in carbs and oil, but definitely high in flavor.

One look at this zucchini quiche will make your mouth water.

This fluffy piece of art is fully loaded with tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini, and cheese.

This breakfast dish is hearty as can be. Complete with protein, vegetables, fat, and a little bit of carbs, it’s a complete meal in itself.

Chicken pot pie gives me so much joy.

It’s the ultimate comfort food for me! If you feel the same way, but you’re on a low-carb diet, you’ll love this recipe.

Because not only is it out-of-this-world delicious, it’s also low-carb. Once again, Carbquik saves the day!

The classic biscuits and gravy gets a wholesome makeover! Thanks to Carbquik, anyone can enjoy the deliciousness of this amazing southern dish.

Ground sausage and savory gravy is topped with crumbly, buttery, and garlic-y low-carb biscuits. This southern treat never disappoints.

Bacon cheeseburgers don’t exactly fit the requirements of a low-carb or a keto-diet. But this recipe does.

Whoever came up with this recipe deserves an award.

Because of this epic creation, anybody can delight in a delicious bacon cheeseburger pie without the guilt.

This pie is mega-loaded with ground beef and bacon, and a generous sprinkling of cheddar cheese on top. Get in my belly!

Make the most out of your summer produce and whip up these light and fluffy zucchini pancakes.

Whether you serve them for breakfast or dinner, they’ll be a hit.

They’re so good, you won’t even need maple syrup to flavor them! Just a dab of butter or sour cream will do.

Trust cheese to make even the most hated vegetables delicious. No kid can say no to this broccoli cheese bake.

Thanks to the oozing cheese on top, no one will even notice the bland broccoli florets underneath.

It’s the perfect way to introduce kids to veggies!

These bagels are seasoned with – surprise – Everything Bagel seasoning.

So if you’re a fan of bagels and the popular seasoning, this one’s for you.

Whether you smother them with cream cheese and lox or a bit of butter and jam, you can’t go wrong.

The fact that they’re low-carb is just a plus!

They’re crunchy, they’re cheese, they’re seriously addictive.

They’re just as good as the boxed snacks, but are significantly healthier and low in carbs.

These donut morsels are soft and fluffy, and insanely delicious.

They’re super-buttery and have just the right balance of sweet and spicy, thanks to sugar and cinnamon.

The dough is made of Carbquik, so it’s low-carb. Since it also contains yeast, you’ll still get that authentic donut flavor and texture.

