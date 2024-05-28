20 Best Free VPN for Windows 10, 11 PC in 2024 (Fast & Secure) (2024)

Unblock the world of safe, secure, private, and unrestricted browsing with the best VPNs listed in this article.

Have you experienced a situation where you wanted to access a website like Netflix on your computer, but it was unavailable in your region? Or have you come across any instance where numerous advertisem*nts started showing up related to your browsing history? Or do the prying eyes of hackers make you worried about your data privacy online? If the answer to all or any of these questions is a yes, you should use the best free VPN for Windows.

A VPN for PC is a service that encrypts your traffic, hides your browsing activities, masks your online identity, and relocates you virtually by sending you via one of its servers across the globe. It helps protect your privacy, bypass geographical restrictions, and dodge online activity trackers, among many other advantages.

However, the best VPNs you may find on the web often burn a hole in your pocket with their hefty plans. Hence, we decided to explore the world of free VPNs for PCs.

In our quest for the best and fast free VPNs, we bumped into fifteen services that are reliable and at par with their paid counterparts. The following section of this article puts together the 20 best free VPNs for Windows 10 and 11 in a well-researched and explained list.

However, before moving to the said list, below is how we selected the best VPNs for PC if you would like to know about that.

How We Chose the Best Free VPNs in 2024

Below are the factors we considered when selecting the best VPN services you can use for free.

Availability of a free Windows application

Whether or not the VPN has high-end security features

Advanced privacy features

Fast speed with adequate data

User-friendly application

Torrenting support

Unblocking streaming sites

Reliability

Locations covered and the number of servers

The number of simultaneous connections available

Above were the factors we concentrated on, and you should also look for when choosing the best free-to-download VPNs for Windows 10/11. Now, let us go through our top picks for free VPN services.

List of the 20 Completely Free VPNs for Windows PC in 2024

Below are some of the best free VPN servers we handpicked for their security, speed, unblocking capabilities, privacy, server locations, and other features.

1. PrivadoVPN

Next in our list is PrivadoVPN. It is an all-in-one VPN for privacy and security with 330+ servers in 40+ locations and unlimited device support. Moreover, its top features, such as the strongest 256-bit-AES encryption, strict no-log policy, an effective kill switch, and split tunneling make it the best free VPN for Windows 10 and 11 computers.

Furthermore, the following are its other attention-worthy features.

Key features of PrivadoVPN

Cross-platform availability

Supports up to 10 simultaneous connections

Best to use magnet links and torrents

Support for OpenVPN, WireGuard, and IKEv2 VPN protocols

Unblocks all streaming websites like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and BBC iPlayer

2. Nord VPN

With 5202+ servers in more than 62 locations and support for 6 devices, Nord VPN tops our list of the best VPNs for PC in 2024. It is recognized worldwide for its secure encryption, ease of use, DNS leak protection, and many other outstanding features.

Talking about the features of this service, below is what makes it the best VPN for Windows 10/11 with a free trial.

Key features of Nord VPN

Ad and malware blocking

No activity logs

IPv6 leak protection

Supports torrenting with a double VPN

Availability of split tunneling and kill switch

Unblocks all major streaming websites including Netflix

Multihop and Tor connections

256-bit encryption

Round-the-clock customer support

Dark web monitor that alerts you if your accounts have been compromised

3. Express VPN

Next comes Express VPN as the second-best free VPN for Windows PC (offers a 30-day free trial). It has 2000+ servers in 148+ countries and works on up to 8 devices. Moreover, Express VPN delights users with its Network Lock kill switch for secure traffic if the connection gets interrupted, the fastest Lightway protocol, and torrenting support.

Additionally, the following features contribute to making Express VPN one of the best VPN services available for free download on a PC.

Key features of Express VPN

24*7 support and no bandwidth limitations

Unblocks almost all top streaming services, such as Disney+, Netflix, etc.

AES-256 encryption to protect your data

No activity logs

Availability of split tunneling

Download Express VPN

4. ProtonVPN

ProtonVPN makes it to the third position on this list of the best free-to-download VPNs for Windows 10/11 with 628 servers in 44+ locations and support for 10 devices.

In addition to anonymous web browsing, website unblocking, and an encrypted internet connection, users (including us) like ProtonVPN for its high-speed Swiss VPN server, integration with the Tor anonymity network, and the following features.

See Also VPN gratis testen für 30 Tage

Key features of ProtonVPN

No-logging policy

Multihop VPN

Increased privacy protection with strong encryption and protocols

DNS leak prevention with security audits

Ad and malware blocker

Download Proton VPN

5. Surf Shark

Let us now take a look at the Surf Shark VPN. With 2100+ server locations spread across 32+ locations and support for 7 devices, Surf Shark is the fourth-best free VPN for PC in 2024.

What makes Surf Shark a desirable choice is features like OpenVPN and IKEv2 secure tunneling protocols, kill switch, torrenting, no-logging policy, and the below features.

Key features of Surf Shark

Availability of a P2P connection through VPN on a few servers

Unblocks streaming websites like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, etc.

256-bit AES encryption to ensure data privacy

All servers have an IPV4 stack and private DNS to avoid data leakage

Support for unlimited servers

Always available customer support

Download Surf Shark VPN

6. Hola VPN

Hola VPN is yet another free VPN for Windows 10 and 11 PCs. With availability in over 41 countries and support for 10 devices, Hola VPN attracts users through features like unlimited simultaneous connections and access to IPsec, IKEv2, L2TP, and PPTP protocols.

Moreover, below are some other features of this free VPN for laptops and desktops that brought it to our attention.

Key features of Hola VPN

Fast connection speed

Bypasses geo-blocks on almost all major streaming platforms

AES-256 encryption to protect your data

Well-designed and easy-to-use interface

Download Hola VPN

7. Windscribe

Here comes Windscri be to help you browse the web privately and securely easily. With 300+ servers distributed across 55+ locations and support for 7 devices, Windscribe is the sixth-best free VPN for Windows.

Windscribe attracts users with 10GB of data and an additional 5GB if they tweet about the application. Regarding features, we like Windscribe for its browser extension, adware and malware blocker, in-built firewall, and the following.

Key features of Windscribe

No log identification and storage

AES-256 encryption with SHA512 auth and a 4096-bit RSA key

OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard config generators

Port forwarding and split tunneling

Time warp feature to match the timezone with the country you are connected to

Download Windscribe VPN

8. OpenVPN

If you are looking for an open-source free VPN server for your PC, you can try OpenVPN. With 36+ servers, this US-based best free VPN for PC is widely used by technical experts across the globe.

As far as the features of this VPN service are in question, superfast speed, strong unblocking capabilities, no-log policy, and the following justify OpenVPN’s position as the best VPN for Windows PC.

Key features of OpenVPN

256-bit encryption ensures data security

Availability of kill switch and torrenting support

Unblocks popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, etc.,

OpenVPN has excellent DNS and IP leak protection

Download OpenVPN

9. Turbo VPN

With 21000+ servers in more than 50 countries and support for up to 5 devices, Turbo VPN is the eighth-best VPN for PC you can download for free on Windows 10/11. You can use this VPN to unblock the world of streaming websites like Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, etc., keep your data protected with AES-256 encryption, and enjoy the following incredible features.

Key features of Turbo VPN

Extremely simple UI

Strictly-followed no-log policy

Unlimited bandwidth

ISP throttling detector

WiFi protection

Private DNS and leak protection

One of the best VPNs for Spotify

Download Turbo VPN

10. Urban VPN

With 80+ server locations and unlimited device support, Urban VPN is among the best free VPNs for Windows 10 PC. It is among the most popular VPNs for 100% anonymous browsing, DNS/IPv6 leak protection, and Firefox and Chrome extensions.

Moreover, the following further justify the position of Urban VPN on this list of the best freely downloadable VPNs for Windows 10 and 11.

Key features of Urban VPN

No bandwidth limitations

ISP throttling defeating

Among the best VPNs to unblock Hulu and 25+ other services

and 25+ other services Supports OpenVPN protocol for Windows

Extremely user-friendly with no registration requirements

Download Urban VPN

11. CyberGhost VPN

The next best free VPN we would recommend is CyberGhost VPN. It has more than 3100 servers across 60+ locations and supports 7 devices. Moreover, it is a highly popular VPN for its encrypted online connection, NoSpy server access, and unlimited bandwidth.

Furthermore, the following features also make CyberGhost VPN an attractive option as one of the best VPNs for PC in 2024.

Key features of CyberGhost VPN

Cross-platform availability

Strict no-log policy

Encrypts your data with strong AES 256-bit encryption

Supports kill switch and torrenting

Geo-restrictions breaking to unblock Netflix and many other websites

and many other websites Availability of split tunneling

24*7 customer support

Download CyberGhost VPN

12. Hotspot Shield

Here is Hotspot Shield to stay private and access worldwide content. In addition to 2500+ servers in 25+ locations and support for 5 devices, Hotspot Shield offers unlimited bandwidth, military-grade encryption, a secure patented Hydra VPN protocol, and the following features to justify its position among the best free and fast VPNs.

Key features of Hotspot Shield

Malware blocking

Ease of use

Availability of a Chrome extension

Unblocks Disney+, Netflix, and other services

Download Hotspot Shield

13. Touch VPN

With 5900+ servers in 90+ countries, Touch VPN is the thirteenth-best free VPN for Windows 10 and 11. You can use this VPN service to surf the web anonymously, protect your data from hackers, and bypass geographical restrictions to access any website (including Facebook and YouTube).

Moreover, Touch VPN offers the following delightful features to mark its presence among the best VPNs for PC.

Key features of Touch VPN

Supports an unlimited number of simultaneous connections

Availability of web browser extensions

Extremely neat and clean interface

Ad blocker and split tunneling in the premium version

Download Touch VPN

14. TunnelBear

With 220+ servers in 20+ locations and 5 supported devices, we have TunnelBear in the second last spot on our list of the best free VPNs for Windows 10/11 PC. What makes it deserving of this position are OpenVPN and WireGuard protocols support, VigilantBear (kill switch), SplitBear (split tunneling), and the following stunning features.

Key features of TunnelBear

Clean and simple design

Unblocks popular streaming platforms like Netflix

Provides in-depth VPN audits

Shows your server location via a virtual map (helps select the nearest server location for faster speed)

Availability of browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Opera

Powerful AES 256-bit encryption to keep your data secure

No-log policy

IP and DNS leak protection

Download TunnelBear

15. IPVanish VPN

The list of the best free VPNs for Windows 10 and 11 cannot be complete without IPVanish VPN. With 3100+ servers in 60+ locations and 7 devices supported, IPVanish helps protect your online identity, and prevent network hackers, and advertisers from monitoring your activities.

Talking about the features, IPVanish VPN offers the most impressive IP and DNS leak protection, internet speed, kill switch, and the following.

Key features of IPVanish VPN

Cross-platform availability

Strong 256-bit AES encryption

Anti-logging policy

Unlimited bandwidth

Zero geo-tagging

Split tunneling

Download IPVanish VPN

16. Atlas VPN

Atlas VPN is yet another best free VPNs for Windows that you can consider. With the help of Atlas VPN, you will be able to access a more secure and open internet. It provides the industry-leading WireGuard protocol to ensure a safe and uninterrupted experience whether gaming, streaming content, or browsing the web. It gives you the ability to access the internet simultaneously from a number of different IP addresses. This VPN service provides a high level of security with in-built two-factor authentication.

Key Features of Atlas VPN

Support for peer-to-peer networks and strong encryption.

Offers a balance between cutting-edge safety and lightning-fast performance.

There is no limit on the number of devices.

Hide your IP address to avoid having your location tracked when it’s not necessary.

Protection against the loss of data.

This free VPN service for Windows consistently delivers a great download speed.

Download Atlas VPN

17. Avira Phantom VPN

Avira Phantom VPN is the next best free VPNs for Windows that you can use. The tool is quite amazing and very feasible for beginners. The tool allows you to access the websites and content of multiple restricted websites. The tool is cross-platform and thus downloadable on Mac, Windows, Android, and iOS.

Key Features of Avira Phantom VPN

The tool allows you to steam international content with ease.

Avira Phantom VPN always maintains your privacy without any exceptions.

You can use the VPN for torrents as well.

The tool allows you to use one subscription on multiple devices.

Download Avira Phantom VPN

18. VPNBook

Here comes VPNBook, which will make it easier for you to access the web in a private and safe manner. By offering customers 10 gigabytes of bandwidth and an extra 5 gigabytes if they tweet about the program, VPNBook is able to recruit consumers. Among the things that we like most about VPNBook are its browser extension, its ability to fight malware and adware, its built-in firewall, and the following.

VPNBook is the sixth-best free VPN service for Windows, with support for seven devices and more than three hundred servers spread out over more than fifty-five regions.

Key features of VPNBook

VPNBook VPN has a time warp function that allows you to adjust the time zone to correspond with the country to which you are disconnected.

The use of split tunneling and port forwarding is possible

Configuration generators for OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard are available

RSA key with a length of 4096 bits and AES-256 encryption with SHA512 authentication

There is no identification or storing of logs.

Download VPNBook VPN

19. Hide.me VPN

We cannot forget Hide.me when discussing the best free VPN services. Available in 4 countries with 8 server locations and 10 GB of free data every month, this VPN is popular because of its split tunneling, great encryption, P2P support, and the following notable features.

Key features of Hide.me

This VPN supports the high-speed WireGuard protocol

The VPN’s interface is simple and clutter-free

It follows a strict zero-log policy

Hide.me VPN has no bandwidth restrictions

Round-the-clock customer support

Download Hide.me VPN

20. PureVPN

Here’s another one of the best free VPN tools for Windows. PureVPN is a smart and effective tool that allows you to bypass the barriers put over various websites and access content with ease.

Key features of PureVPN

You can download it for free

Smart user interface that’s easy to use

Offers automatic configuration

Multiple protocols and servers to choose from.

Download PureVPN

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some of the most commonly asked questions that will help you learn more about the best free VPN for Windows 11/10 in 2024.

Q.1 Is there a free VPN for Windows 10?

Yes, all the best free VPN tools provided above in the list are free to use. You can even try the trial versions of the tools/

Q.2 Is there a 100% free VPN?

Yes, tools like Urban VPN and Touch VPN are 100% free to download and use on any Windows PC for you.

Q.3 Does Windows 10 have a VPN built in?

No, sadly Windows 10 does not have a VPN built-in. However, the developers at Windows are constantly working to offer the same in the coming updates.

Q.4 How do I install a free VPN on my computer?

To install a free VPN on your computer, the first thing you need to do is download a free VPN like UrbanVPN from the official website of the manufacturer and run the downloaded file to install the VPN.

Q.5 How to choose the best free VPN?

To choose the best free VPN, you need to consider most factors as provided below:

Downloading and uploading speed.

Number of servers and locations offered

Type of encryption

Kill-switch compatibility

Protection against third-party threats.

These requirements vary from user to user. Hence, you should compare your requirements with the features of a good VPN for Windows 11/10 and then decide accordingly.

Q.6 Are there free VPNs for Windows without registration?

Yes, you can use any of the above-provided best free VPN for Windows 10 provided above as most of these tools allow you to use free VPNs for Windows without registration.

Q.7 Is there a free unlimited VPN for Windows?

If you are looking for a free unlimited VPN for Windows, then tools like Urban VPN go a long way and can help you get what you need.

Q.8 Are free VPNs legal to use?

Yes, free VPNs are legal to use a sling as you don’t use them for illegal activity.

Summing Up

This article brought to your attention the best free VPNs for Windows 10/11 PC you can use to browse safely and privately without restrictions. You can go through the features of each of these services and then select the most appropriate one for your requirements.

If you think this write-up misses out on any secure and fast free VPN deserving to be a part of the above list or have any questions, feel free to drop us a comment.