20 BEST Weight Watchers Soup Recipes with Smartpoints - Easy WW Freestyle! (2024)

Looking for the best Weight Watchers Soup Recipes with Points? I’ve got an amazing collection of delicious and healthy WW Freestyle soup recipes for every day!

Losing weight is not an easy task to do. It takes a lot of time, effort, dedication, and focus on losing those unhealthy fats. There are different ways on how to lose weight and stay fit. You can do exercise workouts, follow a proper diet, or do both. It’s all up to you.

Among the best Weight Watchers foods are soups. There are plenty of weight watchers soup recipes online, but I will show you some of the recipes that I make. I have always been conscious about my weight, and through time I learned how to make weight watcher soup recipes. These recipes have helped me lose weight and make the person I am proud of today.

In this section, I will show you a glimpse of my weight watchers soup recipes. As someone who encourages healthy living, I hope these recipes will also help you in your weight loss journey. We will begin by defining weight watchers, what foods are safe and unsafe to take, and some homemade soup recipes you will surely enjoy.

Should you resist the pleasure of enjoying a plate of flavored, appetizing, and incredibly delicious soup if you decide to join weight watchers? We have great news for you! There is no need for this. We love soups – and here’s why.

Contents 20. Weight Watchers Taco Soup



19. Weight Watchers Lasagna Soup



18. Weight Watchers Friendly Tortellini Soup



17. Weight Watchers Zero Point Cabbage Soup



16. Slow Cooker Nacho Soup

What soup is best for Weight Watchers?

What are zero-point foods?

What vegetables have zero points on weight watchers?

Can I eat all zero-point foods on weight watchers?

Will I lose weight if I only eat soup?

Does soup help lose belly fat?

What is the healthiest soup for weight watchers? 15. Weight Watchers Slow Cooker Stuffed Pepper Soup 14. Chicken, Vegetable and Orzo Soup 13. Skinny Crock Pot Loaded Potato Soup 12. Weight Watchers Butternut Squash Soup 11. Weight Watchers Zero Point Asian Soup – A Completely Guilt-Free Recipe

What are Weight Watchers? 10. Crockpot White Bean and Ham Soup 9. Weight Watchers Soup – Vegan Sweet Potato and Lentil Soup 8. Weight Watchers Slow Cooker Hamburger Stew 6. Cabbage Fat-Burning Soup 5. Amazing Weight Loss Vegetable Soup 3. Stuffed Pepper Soup 2. Potato Soup – Smartpoints 3 1. Weight Watchers olive garden chicken gnocchi soup



20. Weight Watchers Taco Soup

This 1 point Weight Watchers Taco Soup recipe is perfect for chilly nights or days when you want something tasty and comforting. Mix it with either ground beef, ground turkey, or any other ground meat you prefer!

Check the recipe here.

19. Weight Watchers Lasagna Soup

This thick, hot, tomato-loving and mozzarella-flavoring soup is perfect for warming dinners in winter. The recipe is good for weight watchers who need a lot of energy for everyday activities. Don’t forget to break the lasagna noodles into smaller pieces as in this case its consistency is much nicer.

Check the recipe here

Reading this post, you are probably interested in trying the Weight Watchers Diet. As a beginner, you might struggle with planning your diet in advance. Just get yourself this14-Day Weight Watchers Meal Plancreated for busy people, and never worry about what will be your next meal tomorrow!

18. Weight Watchers Friendly Tortellini Soup

This lunch is one of the weight watchers soup recipes with vegetables, which pleases satiety and ease at the same time. Tortellini, seasonings, lots and lots of vegetables, and Parmesan cheese will make you get a real gastronomic Italy-like ecstasy.

Check the recipe here

17. Weight Watchers Zero Point Cabbage Soup

This weight watchers cabbage soup recipe will delight the most dedicated weight watchers, as it contains just 22 calories per serving or 0 SmartPoints! The abundance of seasonings and vegetables in a low-fat broth will allow you to prepare for the beach season in a short time, so this is the best spring dish.

Check the recipe here

16. Slow Cooker Nacho Soup

You can quickly cook a hearty and low-point weight watchers dish in your favorite slow cooker – such as this amazing combination of vegetables, corn, garlic, and chili in low-fat beef broth and thick cream. Watch your weight and enjoy. See more Slow cooker soup recipes.

Check the recipe here

What soup is best for Weight Watchers?

As mentioned, there are no specific foods or meals that you need to take for the Weight Watchers diet. You can still eat the foods you like, but you need to make sure it is healthy or in a healthier version. With that, vegetables and fruits are highly encouraged.

You can prepare your vegetables and fruits whatever you like. You can make salads, sauteed meals, or even soup. Soups are the best meals one can qualify for if one wants to lose weight. It’s lightweight, easy to make, and you can concoct your recipe.

If you’re wondering what the best soup for Weight Watchers is, there is honestly no specific one. If the soup has all the nutritional value, it is a great soup to take part in your diet. You can also check out my soup recipes in my blog for ideas to try at home!

What are zero-point foods?

Since you are looking into losing weight, most Weight Watchers also include zero-point foods in their meals. If you’re new to the Weight Watchers diet and you have no idea what these zero-point foods are, here are some things you need to know.

Zero-point foods include a combination of fruits, vegetables (particularly non-starch vegetables), poultry, beans, and non-fat yogurts. Zero-point foods are then categorized, such as dairy, fruits, vegetables, beans and legumes, proteins, and sauces and condiments. Here are some foods that are zero-point foods:

Anchovies

Artichokes

Asparagus

Bean sprouts

Broccoli

Blackberries

Blueberries

Cauliflower

Clams

Chickpeas

Crabmeat

Cuttlefish

Dungeness crabs

Egg and egg substitutes

Garlic

Ginger

Turkey, chicken, and other poultry

Lemons

Lentils

Mixed greens

Mushrooms

Plain and non-fat yogurt

Plain Quark

Salmon

Tofu

Soybeans

What vegetables have zero points on weight watchers?

Vegetables are the ultimate answer when it comes to a healthy diet. Whether you are following the Weight Watchers diet or some other diet, eating your veggies is always the right thing to do.

With the right amount of fiber, vitamins, and other nutrients, vegetables are truly full of nutritional benefits. However, did you know vegetables are also categorized in different groups? Among these categories are zero-point vegetables.

Zero-point foods, in general, are composed of both frozen and fresh vegetables. However, dried vegetables such as corn snacks, instant and powder beans, and starches are not included in this category. Avocados, olives, sweet potatoes, nuts, and seeds are also not zero-point foods.

Here are some vegetables that have zero points that you can take part in their diet:

Green vegetables (spinach, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower)

Carrots

Frozen vegetables

Green peas

Ginger

Mushroom

Okra

Onions

Parsnips

Pumpkin

Can I eat all zero-point foods on weight watchers?

When it comes to eating zero-point foods in weight-loss diets, you still need to put a limit. Vegetables and fruits can be healthy, but everything needs to be balanced as well. Weight Watchers should have a limit to reach when eating zero-point foods.

Will I lose weight if I only eat soup?

Weight loss is different for everyone. Some people lose weight immediately when they cut down on their food intake. Some may take time to see and feel the results of their weight loss diet.

Sometimes, weight loss depends on the food that you include in your diet. Cutting off carbs and other starchy foods in your diet can help you lose fats fast. One way to lose weight the fastest way is eating soup.

According to some studies, people who consume soup regularly tend to have a lower body mass index (BMI) and have a smaller risk of obesity. Although it is unclear why soup is linked to weight loss, some studies explain that it makes a person complete after eating it. Also, soup has fewer calories, so it is truly perfect for Weight Watchers.

The Weight Watchers diet is also effective when you eat soup regularly. If you look at my blog articles, I have healthy soup options and recipes to try at home. These recipes are not only healthy, but they are tasty.

Does soup help lose belly fat?

Although many people think eating soup contributes to weight loss, keep in mind that not all soup is the same. If you are looking for a soup that can help you lose belly fat, you should eat the type of soup with less oil. The clear soup is the best option to intake.

What is the healthiest soup for weight watchers?

There are all sorts of soups that Weight Watchers can take part in their diet. All soups for weight loss are guaranteed healthy, and there’s no specific rank on which is more beneficial. However, you need to keep in mind that a healthy soup is low on carbs, fat, and calories.

Healthy soups include vegetable soups, black bean soups, tomato soups, miso soup, turkey soups, and poultry-based soups. You may also make freestyle Weight Watcher soup recipes if you like and make it your weight-loss dish.

If you are looking for healthier options and twists on how to make your soup fat-free, check out my Weight Watchers soup recipe ideas and try them at home! Everything is an excellent soup to start, from Weight Watchers Garden vegetable soup down to Weight Watchers chicken soup. All my recipes are easy to make, healthier than average soup recipes, and guaranteed to be delicious!

They are nutritious

If you feel hungry, a bowl of soup will be enough to restore your exhausted strength and make you feel cheerful again. Besides, this dish is digested slowly, so you will feel full for a very long time.

Soup means the variety

Selecting the composition of soups resembles a constructor, the details of which you can choose on your own. Every time you add components and remove one or two, you enjoy a completely new taste – and this weight watchers soup recipe freestyle can last as long as you want.

They help you feel good

A dank and rainy autumn or frosty winter day makes us return to home comfort and bliss as soon as possible. Hot soup will allow you to warm up very quickly and avoid unpleasant shivering and even an undesired cold.

They are low-calorie dishes

Low-calorie soups have already become a legend. Of course, recipes with particularly fatty ingredients may be out of the question, but most of them contain only meat, chicken, and vegetables, so you get a nutritious and delicious lunch without fear for your figure.

They provide excellent digestion

Regular soups improve bowel function. It begins to absorb useful substances better and successfully removes harmful ones. You feel more at ease and forget about the discomfort.

As you can see, soups have many advantages. There is only one question left: which of them is suitable for those who are going to control nutrition? This time we have prepared for you the most delicious weight watchers recipes for soup, which you can try every day and make your diet more varied and useful.

15. Weight Watchers Slow Cooker Stuffed Pepper Soup

The amazing warming soup seems to have absorbed the magic of home comfort – and a minimum of calories. The secret of this recipe is in the combination of a large number of different peppers, vegetables, and brown rice.

Check the recipe here

14. Chicken, Vegetable and Orzo Soup

If you are looking for delicious and unusual weight watchers soup recipes with chicken, you should definitely pay attention to this one. Its gemstone is Orzo – a type of Italian pasta in the form of large rice or barley grains.

See Also 50+ Delicious Recipes That Effortlessly Cut Carbs

Check the recipe here

13. Skinny Crock Pot Loaded Potato Soup

This 5-minute-to-cook soup is the best for the winter months. It is slightly lighter than regular potato soup but at the same time a little heavier than vegetable ones in a low-fat broth. It is very difficult to resist its rich cheese flavor, but you should not get too carried away. See more easy crockpot soup recipes.

Check the recipe here

12. Weight Watchers Butternut Squash Soup

Homogeneous and rich butternut squash soup is just 1 WW Points. An important nuance of the dish is the apple, which gives a charming sourness.

Check the recipe here

11. Weight Watchers Zero Point Asian Soup – A Completely Guilt-Free Recipe

If cooking is your hobby and you collect Zero Points weight watchers soup recipes this Asian version of a light lunch will not leave you indifferent. Despite the impressive list of 15 ingredients, the cooking will really captivate you.

Check the recipe here

What are Weight Watchers?

In nutritional terms, Weight Watchers is a diet plan that encourages people to lose weight. It is a healthy process that focuses on the idea that dieting is only a portion of a healthy lifestyle. This plan is perfect for people who are health and weight conscious.

Although you might be thinking that this process restricts people from eating whatever they want, it does not work that way. Weight Watchers can eat whatever they want, but the plan encourages people to make better and healthier food choices. Prepared meals and calorie intake are not necessary for Weight Watchers. However, more nutritious foods should be taken and should be accompanied by regular workouts.

Weight Watchers are encouraged to take more vegetables, fruits, and soups as well. As I mentioned earlier, tons of weight watchers soup recipes, you can do for every meal. But before we dive into that, let’s learn what soups and foods are best for Weight Watchers.

10. Crockpot White Bean and Ham Soup

Another great chicken weight watchers soup recipe – this time with ham and white beans. With a minimum of ingredients, it is surprisingly light, filling, and with a rich taste – especially if you cook it with a lot of seasonings.

Check the recipe here

9. Weight Watchers Soup – Vegan Sweet Potato and Lentil Soup

The first advantage of this delicious vegan soup is its brightness and nice look. The second is an original combination of sweet potatoes, lentils, and spices. And the third is only 3 Points and 123 calories per serving.

Check the recipe here.

8. Weight Watchers Slow Cooker Hamburger Stew

This 3 SmartPoints soup is great in its fullness and appetizing look. A bowl of this delicious mix of ground beef, onions, potatoes, and tomatoes contains just 178 calories – so you can treat yourself to another serving.

Get the recipe here

7. Creamy Chicken & Rice Soup (slow cooker)

If you have chicken and vegetables in your fridge, and brown rice, peppers, and kosher salt in your kitchen cabinet, then you are a true weight watcher who can easily make this wonderful soup with 4 SmartPoints.

Get the recipe here

6. Cabbage Fat-Burning Soup

Seven kinds of vegetables, tomato juice, broth, and just 45 minutes of your time – this is how the soup that will make your extra pounds go away without a trace is cooked.

Get the recipe here

5. Amazing Weight Loss Vegetable Soup

If you like something light and filling, but do not want to mess around in the kitchen, this delicious soup will come to the rescue. Nothing extra or too high in calories – just beef broth and lots and lots of vegetables.

Get the recipe here

3. Stuffed Pepper Soup

This spicy, weightless, and warming soup created for fans of pepper in all types and dishes. The recipe is full of rice (you can use healthier brown grains) and cheddar as a topping.

Get the recipe here

2. Potato Soup – Smartpoints 3

Lots and lots of potatoes and chicken bouillon cubes can give you soup for only 3 SmartPoints. A great recipe for the laziest weight watchers.

Get the recipe here

1. Weight Watchers olive garden chicken gnocchi soup

Gnocchi are Italian dumplings made of potatoes, flour, cheese, and eggs. Cooking them for your chicken and vegetable weight watchers soup will turn your meal into something ecstatic.

Get the recipe here

Enjoy your soups – and watch your weight!

20 BEST Weight Watchers Soups Looking for the best Weight Watchers Soup Recipes with Points? I've got an amazing collection of delicious and healthy WW Freestyle soup recipes! Ingredients Lasagna Soup

Tortellini Soup

Cabbage Soup

Nacho Soup

Pepper Soup Instructions Choose any weight watchers soup recipes from the post that you like. Click on the link below the photo to get the full recipes and instructions. Try the best weight watchers soup and share your photo under my pin on Pinterest!