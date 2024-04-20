20 Christmas Candy Recipes (2024)

These Christmas candy recipes are perfect for gift giving and holiday parties with favorites such as peanut brittle, rocky road fudge and peppermint bark.

From chocolate delights to peppermint treats, there’s a candy here for every sweet lover on your list!

“Deck the halls”with….Christmas candy recipes? Oh, yes! ‘Tis the holiday season to get out your best apron and ingredients, and cook and bake until your heart’s content.

Homemade Christmas candies makes the best gift and brings holiday cheer to parties and dinners. I have gathered fantastic recipes to delight your friends and family. There are decadent fudges like peanut butter and rocky road with marshmallows. For your parties, try some snackable candies such as reindeer chow and Rolo pretzels that everyone will adore.

Christmas candies don’t have to be complicated. Try some easy recipes that are fun to make with the kids including Oreo balls, crockpot candy and microwave caramels. Many of these desserts are no bake which means you don’t even have to turn on the oven!

Forget the store, make better versions of traditional sweets right at home. There are recipes for favorites such as peanut brittle, candied pecans, white chocolate peppermint bark with candy canes, peppermint patties and chocolate covered cherries. Package up these sweet treats in tins or cellophane bags and hand them out to friends, family, neighbors, or the mail man. No one will ever turn down Christmas dessert!

For a little inspiration, I rounded up what I like to call the best of the best. These recipes are some of my absolute favorite holiday treats. They will help make your holiday desserts a hit for dinners and parties. Looking for more sweet treats? Check out my collections of 30 Holiday Entertaining Recipes, 20 Christmas Cupcake Recipes and 30 Christmas Cookie Recipes!

Do you have a favorite recipefor Christmas candy? Share it with me, won’t you? I love hearing about all of your holiday traditions!

20 Christmas Candy Recipes

Buckeye Balls This recipe for buckeye balls is the classic peanut butter balls dipped in dark or white chocolate. Get the Recipe

Candy Cane Hearts These adorable 3 ingredient candy cane hearts are a fun and festive treat! A super easy candy cane dessert that’s great for party favors, gifts and more. Get the Recipe

Cake Balls A recipe for cake balls that uses cake mix, frosting and candy melts to create fun and festive bites. Cake balls are perfect for gift giving and they’re easy to turn into cake pops! Get the Recipe

Candied Pecans This recipe for candied pecans is pecan halves coated in a sweet cinnamon sugar mixture and baked to crispy and crunchy perfection. Candied pecans are perfect for salads, snacking or package them up for a fun homemade gift idea! Get the Recipe

Chocolate Covered Cherries These chocolate covered cherries are made with maraschino cherries, a creamy center and plenty of dark chocolate. A homemade version of the classic treat that’s impossible to resist! Get the Recipe

Christmas Crack This Christmas crack is saltine toffee made with crackers, brown sugar, butter, chocolate and holiday sprinkles. A sweet and salty treat that’s addictively delicious and perfect for feeding a crowd!

Get the Recipe

Cake Truffles These cake truffles are made with cake crumbs, frosting and candy melts, then decorated with sprinkles. You can customize cake truffles to make them whatever flavor you like and decorate them for any holiday! Get the Recipe

Crock Pot Candy This easy crock pot candy is creamy chocolate peanut clusters, all made with the help of a slow cooker! The perfect treat for the holidays that serves a crowd. Get the Recipe

Microwave Caramels with Sea Salt This recipe for microwave caramels is an impressive treat that's ready in just minutes. Dip the caramels in chocolate and top them with a generous sprinkle of sea salt for a special holiday dessert. Get the Recipe

Chocolate Truffles These chocolate truffles are made with a dark chocolate ganache that's shaped into balls and rolled in an assortment of toppings. Homemade truffles are easy to prepare and make for a super impressive dessert option for any event. Get the Recipe

Peanut Brittle This recipe for homemade peanut brittle is a buttery, crispy confection loaded with roasted peanuts. Break the brittle into bite sized pieces and serve for a simple yet satisfying dessert, or package up your peanut candy for gift giving. Get the Recipe

Peppermint Bark This recipe for classic peppermint bark is layers of white and dark chocolate topped with crushed candy canes. A holiday favorite that's quick to make and perfect for parties and gift giving. Get the Recipe

Reindeer Chow No holiday party is complete without a big bowl of reindeer chow! This Christmas chex mix is loaded with chocolate flavor and is perfect for feeding a crowd. Get the Recipe

Peppermint Patties This easy homemade peppermint patties recipe is the ultimate holiday treat. A creamy peppermint center is surrounded by dark chocolate and finished off with festive sprinkles. Perfect for gift giving! Get the Recipe

Oreo Balls This recipe for Oreo balls is Oreo cookie filled truffles dipped in chocolate, then decorated in a variety of sprinkles. Oreo balls are perfect for gift giving around the holidays and also make great party favors. Get the Recipe

Rocky Road Fudge This microwave rocky road fudge can be made in just minutes and is loaded with chocolate, walnuts and marshmallows. Once you see how easy it is to make microwave fudge, you’ll never use any other method again! Get the Recipe

Rum Balls These rum balls are a blend of liquor, chocolate, pecans and cookie crumbs, all rolled together and coated with sprinkles. The perfect dessert or gift option for the holidays that's sure to be a hit with family and friends. Get the Recipe

S’mores Fudge S'mores fudge has a crunchy graham cracker crust, creamy chocolate fudge filling and plenty of toasted marshmallows on top. The best fudge you'll ever eat! Get the Recipe

Rolo Pretzels These Rolo pretzels are 3 ingredient sweet and salty treats that are the perfect snack or dessert. They take just minutes to put together and can be customized for any occasion. Get the Recipe

For a sweet treat that will make your holiday merry, try these festive recipes! From classic candies to new taste treats, you can’t go wrong with a little extra sweetness in your Christmas.