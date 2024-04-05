20 Copycat Carrabba's Recipes (2024)

You know their Chicken Bryan. You love their savory soups. Now you can make all of your favorite Carrabba's recipes from the comfort of your own home!
By: Arielle Matlin, Editor, AllFreeCopycatRecipes.com
Carrabba's Italian Grill is famous for its great Italian food served across the country. Its copycat recipes are some of the bestrestaurant recipesto be found. This collection of 20 copycat Carrabba's recipes will help you create your homemade Carrabba's menu. Make these homemade Carrabba's recipes for a fancy dinner party, or for an easy weeknight meal.
Many of these copycat recipes look difficult to make but are really incredibly easy. Whether you're a seasoned copycat or a brand new chef, you'll find something to love in this list. You'll hone your skills and make your taste buds happy!
The Carrabba's menu is known for sensational soups, crazy good chicken,perfect pastas, and so much more. These copycat Carrabba's recipes will create an amazing homemade menu that the whole family will go wild for. Make any of these quick and easy recipes for a weeknight dinner or for a dinner party.
Table of Contents
- Copycat Carrabba's Soup Recipes
- Copycat Carrabba's Chicken Recipes
- Copycat Carrabba's Pasta Recipes
- Other Copycat Carrabba's Recipes
Copycat Carrabba's Soup Recipes
Carrabba's is known for their soup recipes. Just like Olive Garden, Carrabba's soups are hearty, rich, and divine! Are they endless though? It doesn't matter if they are at the restaurant, because now theywillbe at home!
Copycat Carrabba's Sausage and Lentil Soup
This hearty soup recipe is the perfect soup to make on a chilly day. The soup is loaded with sausage and vegetables, making it the perfect soup recipe for dinner.
Get this Recipe
Copycat Carrabba's Minestrone Soup
This is the ultimate soup recipe for Your Homemade Carrabba's Menu. Vegetarians and meat-eaters will all love the easy soup recipe.
Get this Recipe
Copycat Carrabba's Sicilian Chicken Soup
Full of flavor, this chicken soup is sure to become a family favorite.
Get this Recipe
Copycat Carrabba's Tomato Basil Soup
If you've ever been to Carrabba's and tried their tomato and basil soup, then you know how amazing it is.
Get this Recipe
Copycat Carrabba's Chicken Recipes
These easy chicken recipes are divine dishes you can make in your own kitchen. There's not much tastier (or simpler) than a homemade chicken dinner. Add in some signature Carrabba's flavors and you have something truly special.
Carrabba's Chicken Bryan Copycat
This classic chicken dinner should be the main attraction to your homemade Carrabba's menu dinner.
Get this Recipe
Copycat Carrabba's Champagne Chicken
This chicken recipe is fit to serve royals, but easy enough for anyone to make!
Get this Recipe
Carrabba's Chicken Marsala
If chicken marsala is one of your favorite dishes at Carrabba's, then you are in luck.
Get this Recipe
Copycat Carrabba's Italian Grill Pollo Rosa Maria
In the blink of an eye, you can recreate Carrabba's Pollo Rosa Maria for you to enjoy any time you like.
Get this Recipe
Copycat Carrabba's Pasta Recipes
Carrabba's does pasta right, but you don't need to go to the restaurant just to enjoy it. Their homemade Carrabba's pasta recipes are quick and easy to make at home.
Homemade Carrabba's Rigatoni Martino
This delicious dish takes only about thirty minutes to prepare and cook, making it a great choice to make for any weeknight dinner.
Get this Recipe
Pasta Carrabba
This is one of those great gourmet restaurant recipes you could easily whip up on a weeknight. So what are you waiting for?
Get this Recipe
Copycat Carrabba's Penne Pomodoro
Mama mia, is this one delicious Italian recipe! If you love going out to fancy Italian restaurants but don't love spending a lot of money, Copycat Carrabba's Penne Pomodoro is the recipe for you.
Get this Recipe
Homemade Carrabba's Lasagna
This easy lasagna recipe is layered with gooey cheese and the perfect sauce recipe, just like on Carrabba's menu.
Get this Recipe
Copycat Carrabba's Pasta Rambo
This pasta recipe is jam-packed with bold flavors and fresh tastes. This is one of the most unique Carrabba's dishes on their menu.
Get this Recipe
Homemade Carrabba's Mezzaluna
If you have a craving for great Italian food, don't run out to your nearest Carrabba's. Instead, make this easy recipe for Homemade Carrabba's Mezzaluna.
Get this Recipe
Carrabba's Tagliarini Picchi Pacchiu
This recipe is a real delight for the true pasta lover!
Get this Recipe
Other Copycat Carrabba's Recipes
Many people head to Carrabba's just for their bread dip and dressing. Now, there is no need to head out the door, you can simply make these copycat Carrabba's recipes.
Carrabba's is famous for their bread dip. This bread dip recipe is the perfect Carrabba's copycat.
Get this Recipe
Carrabba's Chocolate Dream
This chocolate dessert recipe is the perfect way to end your homemade Carrabba's dinner.
Get this Recipe
Copycat Carrabba's Lemon Butter Sauce
With the tartness of a lemon and the creaminess of butter, you can replicate Carrabba's special sauce for salmon or even chicken.
Get this Recipe
Copycat Carrabba's Dry Rub Recipe
This Carrabba's-inspired dry rub for chicken might just be the best grill seasoning that you've ever tasted!
Get this Recipe
Carrabba's House Salad Dressing
This copycat Carrabba's House Salad Dressing is an authentic replica of their famous Creamy Parmesan. It tops off any salad to perfection. If you enjoy recipes from Carrabba's, you'll love this creamy clone.
Get this Recipe
Did we miss anything? Tell usyourfavorite Carrabba's dish in the comments below!
