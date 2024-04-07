20 Creamy Slow Cooker Recipes You Shouldn't Live Another Day Without (2024)

In the world of kitchen appliances, the crock pot reigns supreme when it comes to cooking up comfort food. And we all know, the most delightful comfort food favorites tend to lean towards the silky, saucy side of life. That's exactly why we've rounded up some of our all-time favorite creamy slow cooker recipes — from velvety chowders and chilis to easy crock pot beef stroganoff and chicken Alfredo — to bring a simplified taste of decadence to your table.

01of 21 Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken Taco Soup View Recipe If you like King Ranch Chicken, you're going to absolutely love this sumptuous chicken tortilla soup. It offers all of the same mouthwatering Tex-Mex flavors, along with the convenience of slow cooker preparation. Consider this your new go-to taco soup. Slow Cooker Soup and Stew Recipes

02of 21 Easy Slow Cooker Stroganoff View Recipe Requiring only six ingredients and next to no effort, "easy" hardly begins to do justice to this low-maintenance beef stroganoff recipe. Garnish the completed dish with chopped fresh parsley for a touch of vibrancy and elegance.

03of 21 Sour Cream Pork Chops View Recipe Serve these succulent, sauced slow cooker pork chops over lightly buttered noodles, rice, or even mashed potatoes. No matter what route you take, they're likely to become a new MVP in your dinner rotation.

04of 21 Slow Cooker Mac and Cheese View Recipe Sure, it makes an exceptional, crowd-pleasing contribution to potlucks and family get-togethers — but the real beauty of this impossibly decadent crock pot mac and cheese is that it's so incredibly customizable for any night of the week. Add in shredded chicken and broccoli or ground beef and green peas, and you have a one-pot dinner everyone can get behind.

05of 21 Anna's Amazing Easy Pleasy Meatballs Over Buttered Noodles View Recipe If there's anything that this mouthful of a recipe title should tell you, it's this: It's going to feel effortless to you, but making this creamy crock pot meal will simultaneously make you a dinnertime hero to everyone gathered around your table.

07of 21 Slow Cooker Creamy Pot Roast View Recipe Look, a classic beef pot roast is undeniably excellent. But a tender pot roast that builds its own savory mushroom gravy as it slow-cooks? That's the stuff of legends.

08of 21 Creamy Slow Cooker Potato Soup View Recipe "This recipe is the reason I love this site. The ingredient list cleared out my fridge and provided a wonderful dinner," says 5-star reviewer Howard A. Ludwig. "My wife likes spicy foods so I topped this savory soup with some fresh sliced jalapenos to add a kick."

09of 21 Slow Cooker Italian Chicken Alfredo View Recipe This saucy slow cooker supper keeps the prep simple with smart convenience buys like dry Italian salad dressing mix, canned cream of chicken soup, cream cheese, and canned mushrooms. Of course, no one would ever guess based on the final results.

10of 21 Scallop and Shrimp Chowder View Recipe You're only three (absurdly) easy steps away from a hearty but sophisticated bowl of seafood chowder that you'd swear came from a cozy local spot along the coast. Are you ready?

Pork Tenderloin with Creamy Dijon Sauce View Recipe If you think an elegant, company-worthy dinner entree can't come out of the slow cooker, think again, my friend. This flavor-packed slow cooker pork tenderloin is ready to show you otherwise.

12of 21 Easy Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken Chili View Recipe There are a couple of ingredients that set this white chicken chili apart from the pack: dry ranch dressing mix and cream cheese. The combination of these two power players lend zippy flavor and unbelievable richness… In other words, the kind of distinctions that win chili cook-offs year after year. Slow Cooker Chili Recipes

13of 21 Creamy Slow Cooker Steel Cut Oats View Recipe We couldn't very well skip breakfast in this line-up of creamy slow cooker meals, especially considering that preparing a big batch of sweet, toasty oatmeal is one of the most awesome things you can do with your slow cooker. Simply toss everything into your crock pot the night before, and then wake up to a nutritious meal (not to mention, a heavenly aroma) the whole family can enjoy the next morning.

14of 21 Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken and Dumplings View Recipe This down-home favorite is so much easier to make than it tastes, all thanks to a little help from your slow cooker and refrigerated biscuit dough. (Don't worry, we won't tell Mama if you don't.) Slow Cooker Comfort Food Meals That Go From Prep to Pot in Minutes

15of 21 Classic Slow Cooker Corn Chowder View Recipe "This is a classic corn chowder with a kick. My family likes a little spice, and this sure does it. Of course, you can make it without the spicy stuff and still get a really good chowder," recipe creator Michelle Kline says. "Play with the flavors and create your own version." For example, some reviewers suggest trying cream of celery or cream of chicken soup in place of the mushroom soup for a less earthy flavor.

16of 21 Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Tetrazzini View Recipe It's hard to beat a recipe that yields a creamy, family-friendly spaghetti dinner with only 15 minutes of prep time. But you know what they say — if you can't beat it, eat it.

17of 21 Easy Pork Chops for the Slow Cooker View Recipe We all need the barely-any-effort dinner recipes for days when time and energy are exceptionally sparse. This is one of those go-to meals that deserves a spot in your repertoire. A few pantry staples are all it takes to dress up a pack of pork chops.

18of 21 Jennie's Heavenly Slow Cooker Chicken View Recipe "This recipe is wonderful. We call it Angel Chicken and have been making it for a long time now," says Allrecipes community member SueLynn216. "You don't have to use the wine and there is still plenty of gravy to go over pasta or rice."

19of 21 Creamy Homemade Chicken Stew View Recipe When you have veggies in the fridge that need to be used up, there's hardly a better option than a hearty stew. Use what you have on hand to make this creamy chicken stew your own. For example, you can swap diced yellow or sweet onion in for the pearl onions called for. Our Top 20 Chicken Soup Recipes

20of 21 Cream of Mushroom and Soy Sauce Pork Chops View Recipe The intensely savory flavor of these juicy, 4-ingredient chops is not something you want to miss out on. The general consensus among reviewers is that these slow cooker pork chops shouldn't taste this good considering the minimal ingredients called for — but they sure do.