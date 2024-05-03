20 Creative Keto Kale Recipes (2024)

Kale is great for the keto diet. Not only is it low in net carbs, but it’s also packed with nutrition.

One cup of chopped kale provides almost 700% of your daily vitamin K needs. It is also an excellent source of vitamins A, C, and manganese.

Eating kale may also reduce your cholesterol levels and protect your eyes from eye disorders like macular degeneration.

Today, I’m sharing 20 keto kale recipes. They’re not only tasty but good for you too. So, read on!

Source: perfectketo.com

I love Saturday mornings, as I’m sure many of you do too. It’s the perfect time to sleep in and catch up on some zzz’s.

It’s also the perfect time to have brunch. And what better thing to serve than a breakfast frittata?

This caramelized onion and kale frittata is fluffy and packed with flavor. The caramelized onions add sweetness, while the kale adds freshness and nutrition.

As a bonus, each serving contains only 173 calories. So, it makes for a nice light breakfast.

Besides being great for brunch, it is also great for meal prep. Just make it on Sunday evening, and you have breakfast ready for a couple of days.

Just be sure to store it in air-tight storage containers like these BPA-free glass storage containers. These will keep your frittata fresh for longer.

Top with shredded cheddar cheese. Check out more ketogenic breakfast recipes like this one.

Per Serving:

Calories: 173

Fats: 12g

Net Carbs: 2g

Protein: 13g

Source: divaliciousrecipes.com

Tater tots are oh, so yummy, but oh, so bad for you. That’s because of all the carbs.

In fact, just one tater tot can net you over 3 grams of net carbs. And who stops at just one?

So, what can you have instead? Kale cauliflower tots.

They’re crunchy and perfectly seasoned. The Parmesan cheese complements the kale nicely.

The secret to them being so low carb is that instead of using shredded potatoes to make them, you use riced cauliflower instead.

Making the riced cauliflower is pretty easy. Just cut your cauliflower into pieces.

Then place the cauliflower pieces in a food processor and process until rice-like. This food processor should do the trick.

These tots go well with some eggs for breakfast. Or if you’re serving them as appetizers, serve with marinara sauce.

These tots can do for a lovely ketogenic breakfast as well!

Per Serving:

Calories: 50

Fats: 3g

Net Carbs: 1g

Protein: 3g

Source: mashupmom.com

I love Italian food, as I’m sure many of you do too. But, let’s face it, Italian food can get quite carb-heavy.

So, if you’re craving Italian food but want to skip the carbs, definitely try this dish.

The juicy chicken thighs are topped with ooey, gooey mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese. The kale balances the sweetness of the balsamic vinegar.

This dish is delicious on its own. But to make it a true Italian meal, just add some noodles…zucchini noodles, that is.

Making zucchini noodles is really easy. Just cut off the ends of your zucchini and spiralize using a spiralizer. This is a good quality spiralizer that I recommend.

Check out more keto chicken dinner recipes here.

Per Serving:

Calories: 471

Fats: 18g

Net Carbs: 11g

Protein: 64.56g

Source: homemadeinterest.com

With the cold weather and viruses around, you may be cooped inside. If so, there’s nothing like a hot bowl of soup to cheer you up.

This soup is sure to warm your soul. The browned Italian sausage and tomatoes make it extra flavourful…it’s a great way to get in your kale for the day.

The soup tastes like it’s been simmering away for hours. But it has been cooking for less than 30 minutes in an Instant Pot.

An Instant Pot helps you develop amazing flavors in a fraction of the time. So, you spend less time in the kitchen. If you don’t already have one, there’s a great deal on this one right now.

Check out more ketogenic soup ideas here.

Per Serving:

Calories: 164

Fats: 3g

Net Carbs: 6g

Protein: 20g

Source: recipethis.com

Are you craving the munchies? Instead of grabbing potato chips, have these air fryer kale chips instead.

They’re crunchy and taste amazing. You won’t believe they’re keto.

Not only are they low in carbs, but they’re also nutritious too. Just one serving provides 80% of your daily vitamin A needs.

To make them, you’ll be using an air fryer. This takes less time than making them in the oven.

In fact, you’ll only spend 5 minutes making them. If you’re looking for an air fryer, choose one that is non-stick and doesn’t contain toxic chemicals so you can feel good eating your chips.

Now, these kale chips have salt and pepper as your basic seasonings. But feel free to switch them up.

Like them spicy? Go ahead and use some Chipotle seasoning. Check out more keto chip recipes here!

Per Serving:

Calories: 81

Fats: 7g

Net Carbs: 3g

Protein: 1g

Source: wholesomeyum.com

Salads are a great way to get in your veggies. But as nutritious as salads are, they can be pretty tasteless.

This salad is both healthy and delicious. The acidity of the lemon garlic vinaigrette balances the flavor of the kale.

While the crunchiness of the pine nuts melds well with the creamy avocado. All topped with freshly grated Parmesan cheese. Yum!

Now, kale has a reputation for being bitter. However, you won’t find this kale too bitter.

That’s because you use baby kale. Baby kale has a milder flavor than mature kale.

Also, you’ll be massaging the kale with your hands. This makes the flavors less intense.

And since this salad is low in calories, yet high in fat, it is perfect for a nice light lunch. Bon appetit!

Here are more low carb salads you can try for your lunch!

Per Serving:

Calories: 242

Fats: 21g

Net Carbs: 6g

Protein: 6g

Source: lowcarbyum.com

When you’re sick with a cold, nothing warms you up more than chicken noodle soup. After all, that’s what momma gave you as a kid, right?

However, on a keto diet, you definitely want to avoid those noodles. So, what other options do you have? Chicken kale soup!

This soup is just as delicious as a chicken noodle soup. The chicken is wonderfully tender.

That’s because it’s been simmering away in the crockpot for hours. So, the chicken has time to become super tender.

The lemon juice adds a bit of lemon flavor as well as some Vitamin C. With all the vitamin C you’ll be getting in this soup; you’re sure to fight the cold away.

Per Serving:

Calories: 261

Fats: 21g

Net Carbs: 1.2g

Protein: 14.1g

Source: healthyrecipesblogs.com

Are you in the mood for pizza, but want to skip the carbs? Then, try this casserole!

It has all the flavors of pizza but with way fewer carbs. It’s packed with nicely browned crumbled beef, tasty marinara sauce, garlic, oregano, and melted mozzarella cheese.

And the wilted kale adds color and makes it super healthy. It’s a great way to get your kids to eat their veggies.

To make it even cheesier, feel free to add some Parmesan cheese. And if you like it spicy, add some red pepper flakes.

Check out more keto casserole meal ideas here.

Per Serving:

Calories: 343

Fats: 21g

Net Carbs: 5g

Protein: 31g

Source: thehealthyfoodie.com

Eggs are great on a keto diet. Not only are they low in carbs, they are also packed with selenium, a powerful antioxidant.

So, it’s good to have one (or two) for breakfast. However, your basic egg dishes can get lame after a while.

These frittata cups are a refreshing change. They’re tasty and packed with delicious ingredients.

Goodies like smoked black forest ham, green olives, and Kalamata olives. And since they’re individual cups, they’re great for portion control; perfect if you’re trying to lose weight.

It’s pretty easy to make them too. Just add your ingredients together and place in a muffin pan.

You’ll want to use a silicone muffin pan so that your frittata cups don’t stick. You can find one here.

Then, bake for 25 minutes and let them cool.

Per Serving:

Calories: 64

Fats: 4.0g

Net Carbs: 1.8g

Protein: 5.6g

Source: ibreatheimhungry.com

Are you looking for a side dish that you can serve at dinner parties? Then, give this a try.

It’s super fancy and delicious. The kale is cooked in bacon grease and a creamy mascarpone and parmesan cheese sauce.

Topped with crunchy bacon pieces and walnuts. It’s an explosion of flavors and textures.

The nutmeg adds an earthy flavor. And the aroma is amazing… Your dinner guests will keep coming back for seconds.

Per Serving:

Calories: 242

Fats: 21g

Net Carbs: 6g

Protein: 6g

Source: aussieketoqueen.com

Here’s another creamed kale recipe. This one is more of a down-home kind of recipe.

It’s pretty simple and takes only 12 minutes to make. So, it’s the perfect side to serve your family after a busy day.

And your entire family will love it. It’s creamy, cheesy, and has a hint of heat from the Dijon mustard.

Serve with rotisserie chicken and cauliflower mash.

Per Serving:

Calories: 142

Fats: 12g

Net Carbs: 4g

Protein: 5g

Source: kalynskitchen.com

Craving lasagne, but don’t want to blow your ketosis? Then, this lasagne is a great option.

It’s extra cheesy, saucy, and packed with nicely browned Italian sausage. The ground fennel really amps the flavor.

To make this low carb, you’ll be using kale as your noodles. Just layer your kale, meat sauce, and cheeses.

Make sure you use a salad spinner to drain your cooked kale before layering it in your casserole dish. If you don’t, you may end up with soggy lasagne. You can save some money on this salad spinner right now.

This lasagne is a meal on its own. But, if you like, you can serve it with a side Garden Salad.

Per Serving:

Calories: 322

Fats: 17g

Net Carbs: 2.9g

Protein: 30g

Source: champagne-tastes.com

Sometimes, the simplest things in life are the best. And this is true of this salad.

The tang of the apple cider vinegar gives the kale a nice pop of flavor. Sauteeing the kale in olive oil makes the salad nice and warm.

It is a nice change from having a cold salad.

This is a great vegan option. But if you’re not vegan, feel free to add some pieces of bacon for extra fat and protein.

Per Serving:

Calories: 49

Fats: 3g

Net Carbs: 4g

Protein: 1g

Source: flavcity.com

Pizza…what’s not to love about pizza? You have the freshly baked crust, ooey-gooey cheese, yummy tomato sauce, and of course, the toppings?

However, it’s the pizza crust that’s the problem. It’s packed with carbs.

This pizza crust has a fraction of the carbs of regular pizza crust. It’s also crunchy and delicious.

That’s because the crust is flavored with Italian spices like oregano and basil, so it actually tastes better than store-bought pizza crusts.

And it’s actually nutritious. That’s because the dough is packed with good-for-you ingredients like riced broccoli, kale, almond flour, and flaxseed meal.

Almond flour is a great low carb substitute for regular flour. It’s great for making not only pizza crusts but baking in general. If you love to bake, you can stock up on some almond flour here.

Meanwhile, flaxseed is packed with heart-healthy omega-3s. It also helps you feel full and may help you lose weight.

Top with your favorite pizza toppings.

Per Serving:

Calories: 60

Fats: 3.9g

Net Carbs: 2.7g

Protein: 4.9g

Source: ketosummit.com

Down in the dumps and need some good old fashioned comfort food? Then, give this casserole a try.

The mushrooms pair beautifully with the nicely seared skin-on chicken thighs. And the roasted kale is super crisp.

Serve with a side Garden Salad.

Per Serving:

Calories: 553

Fats: 42g

Net Carbs: 5g

Protein: 35g

Source: ruled.me

There’s nothing like a hot bowl of soup when you’re down in the dumps. Or stuck indoors all day.

This soup is sure to cheer you up. You’ll feel like an Italian grandma made it for you.

You have nicely browned sweet Italian sausage mixed with savory Italian herbs. The carrots and kale add pops of color, while the cauliflower adds texture.

Now, there is a bit of heat, but if you prefer it hotter, you can use hot Italian sausage instead of sweet Italian sausage.

As an added bonus, you use only one pot to make it. So, you can spend less time cleaning up and more time on what truly matters; spending time with your loved ones.

Per Serving:

Calories: 676

Fats: 38.2g

Net Carbs: 9.5g

Protein: 73.2g

Source: simplysohealthy.com

Are you craving Indian food? This soup is sure to satisfy your cravings.

It is heart-warming good. It’s spicy and aromatic thanks to all the Indian spices like cumin, coriander, and cardamom.

The heavy cream balances the spiciness of the soup. Meanwhile, the cauliflower and kale add tons of nutrition.

For this recipe, you’ll be using a ton of spices. So, make sure you have a good set of measuring spoons to measure everything out. I like these measuring spoons here because they’re made of stainless steel, so they don’t become rusty or get stained.

This is a lovely ketogenic dinner idea!

Per Serving:

Calories: 287

Fats: 27.4g

Net Carbs: 8.9g

Protein: 5.9g

Source: ketogenic.com

Looking for a side dish that can even double as a main course? This is a great option.

It’s creamy and cheesy and is topped with bacon. And the kale is cooked in bacon grease; it’s a delicious way to eat your veggies.

It’s pretty filling too. So, you can even have it as a light dinner as well.

Serve with pork chops or roast chicken.

Per Serving:

Calories: 372

Fats: 34.8g

Net Carbs: 2.1g

Protein: 11.5g

Source: ketodietapp.com

Don’t you just love eggs? You can have them for breakfast, lunch, or even dinner.

This salmon, kale and poached egg bowl is pretty tasty. So, if you love eggs as I do, you’ll want to try it out.

It’s packed with tender, flaky, roast salmon, and refreshing kale. All topped with creamy avocado, crunchy almonds, and the perfect poached egg.

It’s packed with healthy fats too. You have your heart-healthy monounsaturated fats from the avocado and brain-boosting omega-3s from the salmon.

You’re also getting tons of magnesium and potassium. So, it’s perfect for getting rid of the keto flu.

Per Serving:

Calories: 826

Fats: 66.6g

Net Carbs: 7.2g

Protein: 44g

Source: texasgranolagirl.com

Here’s another Italian sausage & Kale Soup dish. You can never have enough Italian Sausage & Kale soup, right?

Unlike the one I mentioned earlier, this one has more heat. That’s because you’re using hot Italian sausage instead of sweet Italian sausage.

The heat of the Italian sausage works wonderfully with the acidity of the diced tomatoes. While the mushrooms further enhance the meatiness of the soup.

The kale and celery add color and freshness. It’s truly a party in your mouth.

The key to the soup being so flavourful is that you use parmesan rinds in the soup. So, your broth ends up taking on all the tasty flavors of the cheese.

Per Serving:

Calories: 325

Fats: 24g

Net Carbs: 10g

Protein: 15g

Conclusion

Are you ready to use kale in a more fun way? Which one of the recipes is your favorite? Make sure to share with your family and friends!