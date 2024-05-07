20 Delicious Vegan Soup Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliated links. Please read my disclosure policy.

Cozy soup recipes are a staple in our home, especially during the winter months! Today we've gathered up 20 of our favorite vegan soup recipes that are packed with flavor, good-for-you ingredients and all freezer-friendly too!

It's been SO chilly lately and cozy soup recipes have been calling my name! January so far has been all about getting back into a routine and getting back on track with my eating. December was full of eating and drinking, which ended up having a huge impact on my digestion. I've been feeling tired, sluggish, and not regular, which has caused issues with my sleep and confidence levels.

Since it's also a time of year when we crave curling up on the couch and staying warm, I figured rounding up some easy and healthy soup recipes was the perfect move. All these vegan soup recipes are loaded with nutritious ingredients and are great for healing the gut.

Creamy soups are my own personal favorite, but this list has all kinds of unique soup recipes so everyone will find something to love. Whether you love easy slow cooker recipes, spicy soups, or chunky soups loaded with ALL the veggies, you're in the right place!

There's sure to be something for everyone on this list, so don't forget to pin this post so that you can come back to this list over and over again!

How to Make Vegan Soups Creamy

There are a few easy ways to make your vegan soup recipe nice and creamy.

Blend it up. The simplest way is to blend the soup in a high-powered blender until it's smooth. Use non-dairy milk/cream. Swap whatever milk or cream is in your traditional recipe with a non-dairy version. For thicker cream-based soups, coconut milk or cashew cream are great options. Add cashews. If you don't have cashew cream on hand, you can also add your raw cashews directly into the soup and cook them with everything else. Then when you blend the soup up, it will essentially create the cashew cream in one step.

Can These Soup Recipes Be Frozen?

The great news is that almost all soups freeze beautifully! Simply store them in an airtight container or freezer bag for up to 3 months; they can be thawed in the refrigerator or reheated from frozen.

How to Store and Reheat Leftover Soup

These soups are all healthy meal prep options for lunch or dinner, so you might want to double the recipes! Store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 4 to 5 days and reheat them on the stovetop or in the microwave.

Ginger & Turmeric Carrot Soup This creamy carrot soup is made with anti-inflammatory ingredients like turmeric and ginger. With a beautiful flavor and color, this vegan soup is sure to delight your eyes and taste buds. Get the recipe

Detox Turmeric Lentil Soup This Turmeric Lentil DetoxSoup is a simple, healthy, and hearty meal that's great for digestion and the liver. It’s easy to make, packed with protein, and delicious! Get the recipe

Creamy Mushroom & Wild Rice Soup A simple mushroom soup recipe that's nice and hearty thanks to the addition of wild rice. It's naturally gluten-free and also vegan! Get the recipe

Curried Cauliflower & Acorn Squash Soup I love the flavor combination of curry and squash – the sweet and savory aspects of the two pair perfectly. This soup also has cauliflower which adds natural creaminess and extra nutrients! Get the recipe

Creamy Vegan Tomato Soup Another classic soup that we've made vegan by making just a few simple swaps. This creamy tomato soup has a secret ingredient that adds flavor, texture, creaminess and protein: hummus! Get the recipe

Green Detox Soup A green soup?! Yes and YES! Don't shy away from the color of this soup – it tastes amazing and is packed with good-for-you ingredients like broccoli, spinach and more! Get the recipe

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili Not everyone considers chili a soup, but I sure do! This recipe is made in the slow cooker, so it's a great weeknight option that doesn't take much time to prepare. Get the recipe

Green Coconut Curry Lentil Soup If you love Thai-inspired curries, you're going to adore this soup. We're using green curry paste as the main flavor, and also mixing in coconut milk, vegetables, lentils and lots of other goodies! Get the recipe

Vegan Tortilla Soup This vegan soup recipe nods to the classic Mexican tortilla soup with its flavor and ingredients but unlike the traditional version, this one doesn't have any chicken in it. We've added quinoa and beans for that little boost of protein! Get the recipe

Sweet Potato Lentil Soup Thissweet potato lentil soupis absolutely delicious! Simple to make, packed with flavor, great for meal prep and it's also vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free. If you've been looking for a newlentil soup recipeto try, this one will quickly become a favorite! Get the recipe

Vegan Creamy Broccoli Soup This creamy broccoli soup is a flavorful and delicious way to get in lots of cruciferous veggies. Serve with a nice slice of toast and you've got the perfect meal! Get the recipe

Roasted Garlic Cauliflower Chowder This is the most popular soup recipe on the website and for good reason…it's delicious! This cauliflower chowder is super quick – ready in only 30 minutes – and is filled with roasted garlic flavors. It's also high in protein so it's satisfying and healthy! Get the recipe

Roasted Pumpkin Soup We often think of pumpkin in sweet applications, but it's also amazing in savory recipes like this pumpkin soup. It's silky smooth, slightly sweet and absolutely delicious. Get the recipe

Creamy Italian Quinoa Soup This Creamy Italian Quinoa Soup recipe is thick and hearty, but dairy-free! It's thickened with creamy cashews and packed with protein from chickpeas. A healthy vegan and gluten-free entree! Get the recipe

Slow Cooker Vegan Split Pea Soup This easy and healthySlow Cooker Vegan Split Pea Soupis a must-try winter dinner that's totally hands-off and packed with fiber, protein, and flavor. Made with quinoa, mushroom, and vegetable broth for added heartiness. Get the recipe

Spicy Vegan Butternut Squash Soup This is the best Roasted Vegan Butternut Squash Soup you'll ever taste. It's easy to make, super creamy and also healthy! Made with roasted butternut squash, ginger, garlic, onion, and tomato, this soup is deliciously dairy-free and gluten-free too! Get the recipe

Red Lentil Soup What makes this soup different is that it's naturally creamy from the lentils. Red lentils break down when cooked and create the most luxurious texture. This vegan soup is loaded with veggies like carrots and tomatoes for a healthy weeknight dinner or lunch. Get the recipe

White Bean & Mushroom Soup Yet another creamy vegan soup! This recipe is made in just one pot, and can be ready in as little as 30 minutes. It uses white beans and mushrooms as the main ingredients and tastes amazing! Also naturally vegan and allergy-friendly! Get the recipe

Vegan Corn Chowder Make creamy, light, and freshVegan Corn Chowderwith onion, garlic, potatoes, and cashew cream for a delicious dairy-free dinner or lunch. This super simple recipe is great for a cool summer night or a cozy fall dinner! Get the recipe