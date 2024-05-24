20 Easy and Delicious Camping Recipes – Tip Junkie (2024)

364 Shares

Make camping a snap with these easy and deliciouscampingrecipesthat are perfect for planning meals for campinglike lasagna recipe and pork chop recipes! Your family will enjoy theserecipes forcampingwhich includedutch oven recipes, tin foil dinner recipes, breakfast recipes, beef,skillet,and recipes for yummy desserts.

Enjoy the ease of camp cooking with Camping Recipes families will love with these simple make ahead meals so you can spend more time with your family! {{wink}}

Camping Recipes

1. Campfire Cones ~ Camping is not complete without s’mores. They go hand in hand. Right?! These cones kick the traditional s’more up a notch. Peanut butter, chopped fruit, mini marshmallows and chocolate chips are added to sugar cones and grilled to perfection. Ooey and gooey, these are aCamping Recipes MUST!

Meals for Camping

2. Grilled Steak Sandwich~ This deliciousGrilled Steak Sandwich is perfect for camping! Grilled onions, peppers and steak with cheesy perfection in every bite.

3. Grilled Smokies ~ Cooked sausages over an open fire make delicious and easy sandwiches. If you’re not a sausage fan you could stick to the basic hot dog.

4. Walking Tacos ~ Make your own Doritos tacos while camping. They’re super easy too. Simply add pre-chopped ingredients to a bag of crushed Doritos and eat it from the bag with a fork. Clean up can’t get any easier than that.

5. Campfire Mac ‘n’ Cheese ~ Get your kids involved in making their own individual mac ‘n’ cheese. They can mix the ingredients and cook noodles all in an individual pie tin. We adore thisCamping Recipes perfect for the whole family!

6. Pie Iron Pizza~ Make delicious pizza by using a pie iron, bread, cheese and sauce. It’s “sort of like making a grilled cheese sandwich.” You could make amazing panini sandwiches too! Yum.

Dutch Oven Recipes

7. Monkey Bread ~This sweet cinnamon and brown sugar pull-apart bread is perfect for satisfying a family of sweet tooth’s.It’s like getting the best part of the cinnamon roll, the ooey, gooey middle in every bite.

8. Dutch Oven Cobbler ~ Learn how to make super easy fruit cobbler! It takes less than five minutes to prep and uses only four-five ingredients. You can make any variation cobbler using your desired fruit.

Lasagna Recipe

9. Dutch Oven Lasagna Recipe~ This is probably the easiest lasagna recipe you’ll ever make using ricotta cheese. It looks absolutely delicious! You can brown your ground beef before hand and freeze it until you’re ready to use it.

10. The Best Lasagna Recipe Ever ~ If all of these recipes have made you hungry and you feel like making a recipe at home rather than camping, you’ve got to try this recipe for lasagna by The Pioneer Woman!

11. Dutch Oven Campfire Lasagna ~ If you love Dutch oven recipes, you are going to LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this recipe that you can make over the camp fire. Make sureto use pre-made fresh pasta so you don’t have to boil the noodles while camping!

12. Cheesy Dutch Oven Potatoes ~ Looking for an easy side dish? You can never go wrong with cheese, bacon and potatoes. Mmm!

Tin Foil Dinner Recipes

13. Hobo Burgers & Taters ~ These Hobo foil dinners are a family favorite as well asone of our Camping Recipes favorite. They are so simple to make too. You can load these foil packets up in a snap using cubed potatoes, chopped carrots, onions and a hamburger patty. Cook them over a bbq or bury them in the campfire coals (my favorite)!

14. Potato Boat Dinner ~ Baked potatoes loaded with ham, bacon and cheese. Prepare these tin foil dinners ahead of time for an easy meal.

15. Campfire Chicken Stew ~ Creamy chicken stew packets that you can cook on the grill in about 40 minutes.

Pork Chop Recipe

16. Pork Chop and Pineapple Pie~ Make ahead these delicious tinfoil dinners. Pork chops are topped with pineapple slices, onion, bell pepper and drizzled with teriyaki sauce in this pork recipe. You can cook these chops quickwhen you only have to throw the foil packets on the coals for 15-20 minutes.

17. Camping Quick Pork Chops ~ This pork chop recipe to make while you camp is so simple is shouldn’t be legal. {snicker}. Throw your pork chops in a Ziploc bag with your marinade before you go and then grill while enjoying the great outdoors. Check out the tutorial for all the details!

18. Pork Chops Cooked 23 Ways ~ If you’d like to make pork chops in your own kitchen, try any of these twenty-three pork chop recipes that look absolutely mouth-wateringly delicious!

Breakfast Campfire Recipes

19. Camping Muffins~ If you have access to an oven or portable Coleman oven then why not indulge in freshly baked muffins for breakfast?! The prep work for these rhubarb muffins is done at home and stored in Ziploc bags. All you will have to do is combine the wet and dry ingredients and bake. Easy peasy!



20. Camping Breakfast Burritos~ Italian sausage, bell peppers, onion, eggs and cheese wrapped in a tortilla need I say more?! Breakfast burritos are a great option for camping because you can prepare them ahead of time, freeze them and reheat when ready to eat.

21. Sausage, Egg & Potato Breakfast Hash ~ Potatoes and onions are cooked in a foil packet while the sausage is cooked in a dutch oven. It’s the perfect stick to your ribs hearty breakfast to keep you going throughout a day of activities.

Campfire Dessert Recipes

22. Tin Foil Banana Boats {Desserts}~Although this is traditionally a camping recipe, they are just as easy to make at home in the oven. Kids will love stuffing their own banana with an array of topping, plus its a healthier alternative to easting a heavy baked dessert.

23. Campfire Orange Cinnamon Rolls ~ Who would of thought to bake delectable treats in hollowed out oranges? It’s a genius Camping Recipes! Canned cinnamon rolls are individually baked in oranges, but you could use brownie or cake batter as well.

Camping Checklist

24. Camping Meal Planner {free printable} ~ Plan your meals for your next camping trip easily with this free printable planner. It breaks down the ingredients needed, pans & dishes as well as condiments.

