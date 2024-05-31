20 Fast and Fabulous Fudge Recipes (2024)

Beef Fat Fudge image

20 Fast and Fabulous Fudge Recipes (1)

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Styling: Robin Bashinsky

Create this ultra-sweet treat at home with our collection of favorite easy fudge recipes.

1 of 20

Gingerbread Fudge

Gingerbread Fudge image

20 Fast and Fabulous Fudge Recipes (2)

Credit: Aaron Kirk; Prop Stylist: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Gingerbread Fudge Recipe

This gingerbread fudge is the perfect “something different” to add to your holiday confections spread. Offering all of the toasty, familiar flavors of gingerbread and the creamy-rich texture of your favorite fudge, it’s the perfect mash-up of two holiday favorites. Plus, in keeping with the classic marshmallow fluff base, we’ve also kept this homemade holiday candy as easy as can be to mix up. We topped our gingerbread fudge with crushed gingersnap cookies and crystalized ginger for a little added oomph, but you could stir in toasted walnuts or pecans for crunch if you prefer. This holiday fudge recipe yields plenty for sharing, just be sure to store the fudge in the refrigerator when you’re finished snacking.

1 of 20

2 of 20

Pumpkin Fudge

Pumpkin Fudge

20 Fast and Fabulous Fudge Recipes (3)

Pumpkin Fudge Recipe

Stumped over what to do with those extra cans of pumpkin? Whip up a batch of pumpkin fudge featuring white chocolate chips and marshmallow creme.

2 of 20

3 of 20

Dark Chocolate Walnut Fudge

Dark Chocolate Walnut Fudge image

20 Fast and Fabulous Fudge Recipes (4)

Credit: Sheri Giblin; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Amy Stone

Dark Chocolate Walnut Fudge Recipe

This classic fudge recipe is delightfully chocolatey, smooth, and creamy like a truffle. Making the candy takes only25 minutes, but the fugde must sit at room temperature overnight to cool slowly and set without forming sugar crystals. Purchase high quality 60%-70% chocolate for best flavor and decadence.

3 of 20

4 of 20

Eggnog Fudge

Eggnog Fudge

20 Fast and Fabulous Fudge Recipes (5)

Eggnog Fudge Recipe

Use up leftover eggnog with this nutty fudge recipe that also calls for chopped red candied cherries, chopped pecans, and chopped almonds.

4 of 20

5 of 20

Chocolate-Bourbon-Fudge Balls

Sparkling Ornament Cookies image

20 Fast and Fabulous Fudge Recipes (6)

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine

Chocolate-Bourbon-Fudge Balls Recipe

These delightfully tipsy, no-bake treats will be a hit at holiday parties. Make the mixture up to two days in advance. Store the fudge balls in the refrigerator for up to five days in an airtight container.

5 of 20

6 of 20

Bittersweet Fudge with Sea Salt

Bittersweet Fudge with Sea Salt

20 Fast and Fabulous Fudge Recipes (7)

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Bittersweet Fudge with Sea Salt Recipe

Sprinkled sea salt brings out rich, dark chocolate flavor in this bittersweet chocolate fudge. Flaky types of salt shaped like pyramids or thin shards show up the best and won't overpower the sweet.

6 of 20

7 of 20

Peanut Butter and Dark Chocolate Fudge

Peanut Butter and Dark Chocolate Fudge

20 Fast and Fabulous Fudge Recipes (8)

Credit: Oxmoor House

Peanut Butter and Dark Chocolate Fudge Recipe

Make the combination of peanut butter and chocolate even better by stirring in instant coffee granules and topping the fudge with chopped peanuts.

7 of 20

8 of 20

Mocha Almond Fudge

Mocha Almond Fudge

20 Fast and Fabulous Fudge Recipes (9)

Credit: Annabelle Breakey; Styling: Randy Mon

Mocha Almond Fudge Recipe

Infuse bittersweet chocolate with instant espresso powder and chopped, toasted almonds for a mocha-flavored fudge that's simply to die for. This fudge recipe is a great choice for holiday gift baskets as well!

8 of 20

9 of 20

Maple-Walnut Fudge

Maple-Walnut Fudge

20 Fast and Fabulous Fudge Recipes (10)

Credit: James Carrier

Maple-Walnut Fudge Recipe

This decadent fudge recipe combines chopped, toasted walnuts with sweet maple syrup for a salty-sweet flavor explosion. For best results, be sure to buy pure maple syrup, not the artificially flavored varieties.

9 of 20

10 of 20

Fudge Ring

Fudge Ring

20 Fast and Fabulous Fudge Recipes (11)

Credit: Oxmoor House

Fudge Ring Recipe

Kids will love helping prepare this tasty dessert, which features a homemade ring mold filled with fudge, crushed cream-filled cookies, and candy-coated chocolates.

10 of 20

11 of 20

White Chocolate Cookies 'n' Cream Fudge

White Chocolate Cookies 'n' Cream Fudge

20 Fast and Fabulous Fudge Recipes (12)

Credit: Oxmoor House

White Chocolate Cookies 'n' Cream Fudge Recipe

This easy fudge recipe will have family and friends begging you for more -- and the recipe! Reviewer Vickie recommends preparing in mini muffin tins to take along to get-togethers.

11 of 20

12 of 20

Crunchy Chocolate-Ginger Fudge

Crunchy Chocolate-Ginger Fudge

20 Fast and Fabulous Fudge Recipes (13)

Crunchy Chocolate-Ginger Fudge Recipe

Candied ginger and crushed gingersnaps give this 5-ingredient fudge recipe a bit of holiday flair.

12 of 20

13 of 20

Popcorn and Peanut Fudge

Popcorn and Peanut Fudge

20 Fast and Fabulous Fudge Recipes (14)

Credit: Ryan Benyi; Styling: Lynn Miller

Popcorn and Peanut Fudge Recipe

This fudge pairs salted peanuts and plain popcorn with semisweet chocolate chips and sweetened condensed milk. Plus, the popcorn and peanuts add irresistible crunch.

13 of 20

14 of 20

Easy Swirled Fudge

Easy Swirled Fudge

20 Fast and Fabulous Fudge Recipes (15)

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Easy Swirled Fudge Recipe

Don't want to mess with a candy thermometer? Try this microwaveable fudge recipe which features a swirl of chocolate and white chocolate flavors.

14 of 20

15 of 20

Butterscotch Fudge

Butterscotch Fudge

20 Fast and Fabulous Fudge Recipes (16)

Butterscotch Fudge Recipe

You won't need a candy thermometer to make this easy fudge from brown sugar, Marshmallow Fluff, and evaporated milk.

15 of 20

16 of 20

Paleo Almond Fudge

Paleo Almond Fudge image

20 Fast and Fabulous Fudge Recipes (17)

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Paleo Almond Fudge Recipe

Creamy and decadent, but not overly sweet, this paleo fudge is everything we want in an afternoon pick-me-up. No, its not your nana’s traditional sugar-rich holiday fudge, but a subtle crunch from finely ground almond flour paired with this paleo candy’s salty-sweet factor makes it an incredibly satisfying bite—especially when a dessert craving strikes. We found that Barney’s Bare Smooth almond butter works exceptionally well in this recipe, and can be found at most health food markets and online. Pro-tip: Use plastic wrap to help press your fudge into the pan without it sticking to your hands.

16 of 20

17 of 20

Pumpkin Spice Fudge

Pumpkin Spice Fudge

20 Fast and Fabulous Fudge Recipes (18)

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Pumpkin Spice Fudge Recipe

We turned the classic pumpkin pie (and the trendiest of fall spice blends) into a tasty confection. Fudge doesn't require the tempering, rolling, and shaping of other made-from-scratch candies. If you don't have a candy thermometer, do the cold water test: Drop a small amount of the cooked sugar mixture in cold water. If it forms a soft ball, the mixture is ready for pouring into the prepared pan.

17 of 20

18 of 20

Two-Ingredient Fudge

Two-Ingredient Fudge image

20 Fast and Fabulous Fudge Recipes (19)

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Two-Ingredient Fudge Recipe

Requiring a mere 2 ingredients (both of which are likely already in your pantry), this is the fudge you can make with one only one hand. Packing an intensely chocolatey flavor, this easy fudge recipe is sure to please.

18 of 20

19 of 20

Red Velvet Fudge

Red Velvet Fudge

20 Fast and Fabulous Fudge Recipes (20)

Credit: Alison Miksch; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Red Velvet Fudge Recipe

If you like red velvet cake, you'll love this fudge.

19 of 20

20 of 20

Beef Fat Fudge

Beef Fat Fudge image

20 Fast and Fabulous Fudge Recipes (21)

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Styling: Robin Bashinsky

Beef Fat Fudge Recipe

Make no mistake, a fudge recipe sporting beef fat in place of butter is a treat for the adventurous eater—but this salty-sweet chocolate candy is in no way a “stunt food” not fit for consumption. In fact, the balance of bittersweet chocolate and rich, savory beef fat makes perfect sense on the palate—just take a bite, and you’ll understand. Furthermore, you’ll understand just why this is the perfect homemade treat to gift all of your food enthusiastic friends this holiday season. The final step of whipping your candy mixture creates a stable matrix and gives the fudge volume and a delightfully creamy texture. Given the chocolate candy’s heavier flavor profile, the lighter density works very well.

20 of 20

20 Fast and Fabulous Fudge Recipes (2024)
