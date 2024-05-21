20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe

If you need to watch your protein intake, try these flavorful low-protein recipes! You’ll love these picks from breakfast to dinner and dessert.

While most people are looking for high-protein recipes, there are some instances in which one needs to follow a low-protein diet.

Some of the most common reasons for eating this way are kidney disease, impaired liver functions and other problems with protein metabolism.

A low-protein diet restricts foods like meat, fish, eggs, dairy, legumes, soy, nuts and seeds while focusing on fruits, vegetables, grains and healthy fats.

Should you have other dietary restrictions, check out our collections of low-FODMAP, low-fiber, low-carb and low-fat recipes.

Enjoy the following recipes!

Best Low-Protein Recipes

1 5-Minute Breakfast Parfait Layers of crunchy granola, almond yogurt and fresh fruit join forces in this beautiful and delicious quick breakfast idea! Easy to customize and really healthy. 2 Healthy Blueberry Muffins Loaded with fresh blueberries and easy to make from scratch, these healthy vegan muffins are the perfect meal prep-friendly treat! Great for breakfast, snack or dessert and totally kid-approved. 3 Creamy Broccoli Smoothie This super green broccoli smoothie is creamy, packed with nutrients and tropical flavor! Easy to make and customizable, it's a meal prep-friendly vegan breakfast or snack idea that even kids enjoy. 4 Healthy Almond Milk Crepes Try these silky almond milk crepes for your next weekend breakfast or brunch! It's naturally low in protein and can be topped with date caramel sauce, maple syrup, fresh berries and coconut. 5 Sugar-Free Apple Crumble This fruity low-calorie crumble requires only basic ingredients such as banana, apples, dates, cozy spices and rolled oats. Customize it to your preferences and enjoy a pleasantly fragrant kitchen! 6 Raspberry Jam Bars Delicious with a fruity raspberry filling and perfect oat crumble, these little bars are great to make ahead of time for breakfast or snacking! Sweet, soft and chewy, they are a hit with the whole family. 7 Whole Wheat Gnocchi Ready for homemade comfort food? These whole wheat gnocchi are low in protein and can be served with your favorite veggies and sauces from marinara to gravy. 8 Easy Chow Mein Noodles This 30-minute chow mein noodle dish is great for busy weeknights! Just chop up some veggies and drown them in a flavorful homemade sauce, then serve with starchy noodles. 9 Creamy Potato Salad Light, creamy and crunchy, this potato salad is a truly crowd-pleasing side dish for everyone! It's easily customizable and great for making ahead of time. 10 Crispy Cauliflower Wings Skip the meat and make delicious crispy wings with cauliflower! Using a mix of all-purpose flour, spices and cornflakes, they offer such great texture which is loved by young and old alike. 11 Colorful Baked Ratatouille Whenever zucchini and eggplant are in season, it's time to make this easy and impressive baked ratatouille! Everyone will devour this flavorful veggie side on a bed of tomato sauce. 12 Quick Lemony Herbed Millet We love to combine ratatouille with this versatile side dish: herbed millet. This gluten-free grain is lightly sweet and earthy, really healthy and naturally low-protein. 13 Healthy Pizza Rolls What's even more fun than pizza? Pizza rolls! They are an easy and crowd-pleasing side dish or finger food for your next party, and undetectably stuffed with pureed vegetables. 14 Sweet Potato Fries Soft and crispy, these sweet potato fries are tossed with fragrant spices and baked to perfection! Enjoy them with the whole family alongside a salad and your favorite dips. 15 Easy Pad Thai Salad Try this crunchy and colorful pad Thai salad made from spiralized vegetables for a low-calorie main dish or flavorful side. Perfect with the creamy homemade peanut dressing! 16 Crispy Baked Vegetable Chips Make these baked vegetable chips for a fun and oil-free family-friendly treat! This easy recipe is customizable, flavorful and perfect for your favorite dipping sauces like ranch, sour cream or ketchup. 17 This fun finger food originated in France and consists of mashed potatoes and veggies that are coated in breadcrumbs and baked to crispy perfection. Serve with ketchup and other sides! 18 Flavorful Mexican Buddha Bowl Bursting with color, flavor and texture, these 30-minute Buddha bowls have serious potential to become your go-to weeknight dinner. Reduce the amount of black beans to make this recipe lower in protein if wanted and enjoy the combination of fresh salsa, guacamole, rice and more! 19 Easy Bounty Balls Full of coconut flavor and with a delicious chocolate exterior, these Bounty balls are a wonderful homemade treat during summer or the holidays! Only 4 ingredients needed to make them. 20 Nutty Cinnamon Rolls Make these whole wheat cinnamon rolls with a nutty touch if you want to make your whole house smell fantastic! They are lower in sugar than most baked goods, dairy-free and family-friendly. 21 Mini Fruit Tarts If you're looking for a summer-approved no-bake dessert, make mini fruit tarts! With an almond and oat crust and delicious silky coconut custard, they taste heavenly and can be decorated to your liking. 22 Chocolate-Covered Strawberries Speaking of summer treats, these easy chocolate-dipped strawberries are a kid-friendly and healthier treat that is low in protein and high in nutrients. So delicious straight from the fridge!

