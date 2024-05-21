20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (2024)

by Alena

20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (1)

If you need to watch your protein intake, try these flavorful low-protein recipes! You’ll love these picks from breakfast to dinner and dessert.

While most people are looking for high-protein recipes, there are some instances in which one needs to follow a low-protein diet.

20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (2)

Some of the most common reasons for eating this way are kidney disease, impaired liver functions and other problems with protein metabolism.

A low-protein diet restricts foods like meat, fish, eggs, dairy, legumes, soy, nuts and seeds while focusing on fruits, vegetables, grains and healthy fats.

Should you have other dietary restrictions, check out our collections of low-FODMAP, low-fiber, low-carb and low-fat recipes.

Enjoy the following recipes!

Best Low-Protein Recipes

1

20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (3)

5-Minute Breakfast Parfait

Layers of crunchy granola, almond yogurt and fresh fruit join forces in this beautiful and delicious quick breakfast idea! Easy to customize and really healthy.

2

20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (4)

Healthy Blueberry Muffins

Loaded with fresh blueberries and easy to make from scratch, these healthy vegan muffins are the perfect meal prep-friendly treat! Great for breakfast, snack or dessert and totally kid-approved.

3

20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (5)

Creamy Broccoli Smoothie

This super green broccoli smoothie is creamy, packed with nutrients and tropical flavor! Easy to make and customizable, it’s a meal prep-friendly vegan breakfast or snack idea that even kids enjoy.

20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (6)

Healthy Almond Milk Crepes

Try these silky almond milk crepes for your next weekend breakfast or brunch! It’s naturally low in protein and can be topped with date caramel sauce, maple syrup, fresh berries and coconut.

5

20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (7)

Sugar-Free Apple Crumble

This fruity low-calorie crumble requires only basic ingredients such as banana, apples, dates, cozy spices and rolled oats. Customize it to your preferences and enjoy a pleasantly fragrant kitchen!

6

20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (8)

Raspberry Jam Bars

Delicious with a fruity raspberry filling and perfect oat crumble, these little bars are great to make ahead of time for breakfast or snacking! Sweet, soft and chewy, they are a hit with the whole family.

7

20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (9)

Whole Wheat Gnocchi

Ready for homemade comfort food? These whole wheat gnocchi are low in protein and can be served with your favorite veggies and sauces from marinara to gravy.

8

20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (10)

Easy Chow Mein Noodles

This 30-minute chow mein noodle dish is great for busy weeknights! Just chop up some veggies and drown them in a flavorful homemade sauce, then serve with starchy noodles.

9

20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (11)

Creamy Potato Salad

Light, creamy and crunchy, this potato salad is a truly crowd-pleasing side dish for everyone! It’s easily customizable and great for making ahead of time.

10

20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (12)

Crispy Cauliflower Wings

Skip the meat and make delicious crispy wings with cauliflower! Using a mix of all-purpose flour, spices and cornflakes, they offer such great texture which is loved by young and old alike.

11

20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (13)

Colorful Baked Ratatouille

Whenever zucchini and eggplant are in season, it’s time to make this easy and impressive baked ratatouille! Everyone will devour this flavorful veggie side on a bed of tomato sauce.

12

20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (14)

Quick Lemony Herbed Millet

We love to combine ratatouille with this versatile side dish: herbed millet. This gluten-free grain is lightly sweet and earthy, really healthy and naturally low-protein.

13

20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (15)

Healthy Pizza Rolls

What’s even more fun than pizza? Pizza rolls! They are an easy and crowd-pleasing side dish or finger food for your next party, and undetectably stuffed with pureed vegetables.

14

20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (16)

Sweet Potato Fries

Soft and crispy, these sweet potato fries are tossed with fragrant spices and baked to perfection! Enjoy them with the whole family alongside a salad and your favorite dips.

15

20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (17)

Easy Pad Thai Salad

Try this crunchy and colorful pad Thai salad made from spiralized vegetables for a low-calorie main dish or flavorful side. Perfect with the creamy homemade peanut dressing!

16

20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (18)

Crispy Baked Vegetable Chips

Make these baked vegetable chips for a fun and oil-free family-friendly treat! This easy recipe is customizable, flavorful and perfect for your favorite dipping sauces like ranch, sour cream or ketchup.

17

20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (19)

This fun finger food originated in France and consists of mashed potatoes and veggies that are coated in breadcrumbs and baked to crispy perfection. Serve with ketchup and other sides!

18

20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (20)

Flavorful Mexican Buddha Bowl

Bursting with color, flavor and texture, these 30-minute Buddha bowls have serious potential to become your go-to weeknight dinner. Reduce the amount of black beans to make this recipe lower in protein if wanted and enjoy the combination of fresh salsa, guacamole, rice and more!

19

20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (21)

Easy Bounty Balls

Full of coconut flavor and with a delicious chocolate exterior, these Bounty balls are a wonderful homemade treat during summer or the holidays! Only 4 ingredients needed to make them.

20

20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (22)

Nutty Cinnamon Rolls

Make these whole wheat cinnamon rolls with a nutty touch if you want to make your whole house smell fantastic! They are lower in sugar than most baked goods, dairy-free and family-friendly.

21

20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (23)

Mini Fruit Tarts

If you’re looking for a summer-approved no-bake dessert, make mini fruit tarts! With an almond and oat crust and delicious silky coconut custard, they taste heavenly and can be decorated to your liking.

22

20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (24)

Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Speaking of summer treats, these easy chocolate-dipped strawberries are a kid-friendly and healthier treat that is low in protein and high in nutrients. So delicious straight from the fridge!

20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (25)

20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (Breakfast to Dinner)

Yield: 4 servings

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

If you need to watch your protein intake, try these flavorful low-protein recipes! You’ll love these picks from breakfast to dinner and dessert. The following pasta marinara is a beginner-friendly recipe the whole family will love!

Ingredients

Pasta Marinara

  • 12 oz dry pasta (340 g)
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 cup onion, chopped (140 g)
  • 2 zucchini, chopped
  • 1 bell pepper, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 28-oz can crushed tomatoes (800 g)
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • Pinch of red pepper flakes
  • 2 cups fresh spinach (60 g)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Basil, to garnish

Instructions

  1. Place a large pan over medium heat and add olive oil and onion. Cook for 3-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  2. Add vegetables and spices. Cook for 8 minutes or until everything has softened a bit, then stir in tomato paste and crushed tomatoes.
  3. Mix until well combined and bring to a simmer. Let the sauce cook for 10 minutes.
  4. Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions. Once done, drain.
  5. Just before the marinara sauce is done cooking, stir in spinach and some basil leaves. Adjust to taste preferences, then divide pasta and sauce between serving dishes and enjoy!

Notes

  • Feel free to add other veggies to the sauce.
  • Top with nutritional yeast or vegan cheese shreds if wanted!
  • Find 20+ more low-protein recipes in the article above.
20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (26)

20+ Filling Low-Protein Recipes (27)Alena Schowalter is a Certified Vegan Nutritionist who has been a vegetarian since childhood and vegan since 2012. Together with her husband, she founded nutriciously in 2015 and has been guiding thousands of people through different transition stages towards a healthy plant-based diet. She’s received training in the fields of nutrition, music therapy and social work. Alena enjoys discussions around vegan ethics, walks through nature and creating new recipes.

