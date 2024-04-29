20 Gluten Free Pumpkin Recipes + DIY GF Pumpkin Pie Spice (2024)

5 from 9 votes Prep Time : 5 minutes minutes Cook Time : 0 minutes minutes Mix your own homemade pumpkin pie spice with ground cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves, and freshly grated nutmeg. Save money, and make this special blend of spices all year round! Jump to Recipe

These 20 perfect gluten free pumpkin recipes capture the very best of the fall baking season. From muffins and coffee cake to pie and cookies. It's all here!

Long before the leaves begin to turn on the trees here in New York, I’m already dreaming about fall baking. Apples and cinnamon, pumpkin and allspice. The spices are earthy and woodsy, and the baking is, well, everything. It’s time to break out the baking pans, and get ready for a gluten free Thanksgiving spread. This is my happy time!

Gluten free pumpkin recipe must-haves

Baking with pumpkin puree can be a bit of a tricky business. It has so much moisture, and sadly, not a ton of pumpkin flavor on its own. Instead of relying upon pumpkin pie spice alone for that deep flavor, I usually turn to baking with pumpkin butter.

Pumpkin butter is really just a mixture of pureed pumpkin, cooked down with some maple syrup, apple juice, and pumpkin pie spice until it’s dark and concentrated. Click for my recipe for homemade pumpkin butter, or buy it right off the shelf. Trader Joe’s sells a lovely, dark and rich jar.

Another ingredient that you’ll find in many gluten free pumpkin recipes is pumpkin pie spice. You could head to the store and pay an outrageous price for a tiny tin of the stuff, but I much prefer to make my own. It’s so simple and affordable, and you can make adjustments to the spices as you see fit. You’ll find my recipe for gluten free pumpkin pie spice at the end of this recipe roundup.

I wait all year for pumpkin season, and I’m so excited that it’s upon us once again. Let the baking begin!

My best gluten free pumpkin recipes

This recipe collection has some new ones, and some oldies—like my recipe for gluten free pumpkin cake roll that remains in its original form here on the blog since 2011. I’m thinking about sprucing up the photos, but for now, it stands as is.

I’ve included a recipe below for making your own pumpkin pie spice, as well as gluten free pumpkin bread and easy gluten free pumpkin desserts and so much more. Baking gluten free for the holidays and beyond has never been so exciting… and tasty!

Now, we begin with a classic, life-affirming holiday pie…

Gluten free pumpkin recipes for pie

Classic gluten free pumpkin pie (or sweet potato pie) Smooth, creamy, and rich, this classic recipe for gluten free pumpkin pie is the very best way to dress up your holiday table. Make it with a pumpkin filling or even as a sweet potato pie. The choice is yours! If you're making only one gf pumpkin recipe this fall, let it be this one.

Gluten free pumpkin slab pie If you need to feed a crowd, this slab pie is the perfect solution. Very similar to my best gluten free pumpkin pie recipe above, this tasty dessert can be sliced into squares of whatever size you need. These gluten free pumpkin bars are great for potlucks, bake sales, and more.

Gluten free pumpkin recipe for cookies

Gluten Free Pumpkin Cookies Recipe | Soft & Cakey Fall Cookies Make these gluten free pumpkin cookies to welcome cooler weather. Soft and cakey, these gf pumpkin cookies are wonderfully spiced and the perfect fall treat.

Gluten free pumpkin snickerdoodle cookies Crisp-tender pumpkin gluten free snickerdoodles made with pumpkin spice and butter are perfect for holiday cookie plates everywhere. Watch their faces light up when they realize this is no ordinary snickerdoodle. This is always one of the first pumpkin gluten free desserts I make.

Gluten free pumpkin oatmeal cookies There's just something about oatmeal cookies that remind me of fall and the holidays. Soft and so easy to make, these gluten free pumpkin oatmeal cookies combine the chewy texture of oatmeal with the undeniably festive flavor of pumpkin pie spice.

Soft gluten free pumpkin chocolate chip cookies These soft cookies are one of my favorite gluten free fall dessert recipes. They're just like traditional chocolate chip cookies, but they get an exciting and festive twist with the addition of flavorful pumpkin butter.

Gluten free pumpkin recipes for cake

Gluten free pumpkin dump cake Made with a homemade or store bought gluten free vanilla cake mix, this gluten free pumpkin dump cake is always the first dessert to go at a fall party. You won't believe just how easy it is to make.

Gluten free pumpkin coffee cake Finally, a classic coffee cake with all the intense taste of pumpkin butter baked right into the cake—and a thick crumble topping. This gluten free pumpkin cake is so moist and tender, you won't believe your taste buds!

Gluten free pumpkin butter cake Gluten free pumpkin butter cake is a light, buttery, almost flaky vanilla cake that bakes all along the bottom of the pan and up the sides. And it's filled with the nicest, lightest, most lightly sweet pumpkin cheesecake you've ever had.

Gluten free pumpkin cake roll Just like you remember, the classic gf pumpkin cake roll that every holiday table can't be without. Making a professional-looking gluten free pumpkin cake roll is so easy. It's all in the technique!

Gluten free pumpkin bread and muffin recipes

Gluten free pumpkin cornbread This moist and rich gluten free pumpkin cornbread is the perfect way to complete any fall meal or as a base for stuffing for the holidays. Top a warm slice with some butter and honey.

Easy gluten free pumpkin bread Classic gluten free pumpkin bread is made simply in just one bowl. With the texture of the best banana bread—but made specially for Thanksgiving.

Healthy Pumpkin Breakfast Muffins | Naturally Gluten Free These healthy pumpkin breakfast muffins, with just a few chocolate chips, are freezer-friendly and lightly sweet. Make a double batch!

Gluten free pumpkin chocolate chip muffins These moist and tender gluten free pumpkin chocolate chip muffins are made with simple pumpkin puree in the batter and plenty of pumpkin spice. When you have just a bit of pureed pumpkin and you're not sure what to make? These quick and easy pumpkin muffins are the answer.

Gluten free pumpkin pancakes You know how all the restaurants bring out their best pumpkin spice creations once September rolls around? I like to do the same thing, and in the mornings, nothing screams fall quite like these gluten free pumpkin pancakes.

Gluten free pumpkin desserts

Gluten free pumpkin biscotti The ultimate in crispy-crunchy pumpkin cookies, these gluten free pumpkin biscotti are twice-baked just like classic biscotti. Baking with pumpkin butter is what keeps them crispy and full of the flavors of the season. Want to be the talk of the party? Make this gluten free pumpkin dessert for Thanksgiving.

Gluten free pumpkin cinnamon rolls Gluten free pumpkin cinnamon rolls that are sweet, perfectly spiced buns. Made without any yeast, there's no rising time at all—and no fear. Finish them with a drizzle of icing or cream cheese frosting for an extra-decadent treat.

Gluten free pumpkin scones Everyone will think that you picked up these gluten free pumpkin desserts at the pastry shop! Bursting with the flavor of pumpkin spice, these gorgeous treats are made with my homemade pumpkin butter.

Gluten free pumpkin carrot cupcakes A gluten free pumpkin recipe that's healthy? Coming right up! Even though these scrumptious cupcakes are made with veggies (pumpkin and carrots), they taste so incredibly decadent. Am I saying they're the healthiest thing you can make this year? No, but they're better than any of the commercial stuff you'd buy at the store.

Tips for cooking with pumpkin in gluten free pumpkin recipes

Choosing the right pumpkin (fresh or canned)

For the vast majority of my gluten free pumpkin recipes, I use my homemade pumpkin butter to add that beautiful pumpkin flavor. In some instances, such as my gf pumpkin pie, I use pureed pumpkin instead.

Whether you're using pureed pumpkin or pumpkin butter (which is just pureed pumpkin that's been spiced and sweetened), you can go the homemade route or head to the store.

When making them yourself, you'll want to choose sugar or pie pumpkins. These are the smaller pumpkins, not the huge ones you carve. They generally go for $2 to $3 each, and they're much sweeter and smoother than the larger varieties.

Should you decide to go store-bought instead, I highly recommend the pumpkin butter from Trader Joe's. It's reliably gluten free and very tasty, and the price isn't bad. As far as canned pumpkin puree, nearly any brand will be fine as most don't add wheat or other gluten-containing ingredients.

Don’t throw away those (gluten free) pumpkin seeds

If you make your own gluten free pureed pumpkin or pumpkin butter, you'll find yourself with pumpkin seeds after slicing the pumpkin in two. While you can discard the pumpkin's rind after roasting, hold on to those seeds — with just a couple of steps, you can turn them into a healthy, delicious snack.

To make roasted pumpkin seeds (which are also naturally gluten free), dry your seeds thoroughly, toss them into a bowl with kosher salt, and then spread them evenly on a baking sheet or cast iron skillet. You can roast them in a skillet on the stove top over medium heat or pop them in the oven at 300°F until they're golden brown and fragrant.

Skip the expensive pumpkin spice mix

Head to your local store, and you'll notice that packaged pumpkin spice mix is expensive. For several dollars, you get this tiny container, and if you get into holiday baking like I do, you'll find that it won't last longer than a week.

While it's convenient to buy things like that, believe me when I say that making your own is so much better. First, you'll pay a lot less. Second, it's incredibly easy to do — just measure, dump, and mix. And last, you can adjust the spices to suit your individual tastes.

Ready to give it a try? You'll find my recipe down below.

FAQs

Is pumpkin gluten free?

As with most fruits and vegetables, pumpkin is naturally gluten free. This includes every bit of the pumpkin, from its flesh and seeds to its skin and leaves.

Is pumpkin puree gluten free?

As pumpkin is gluten free, that means pure pumpkin puree is as well.

What you're actually wondering: Is canned pumpkin gluten free? I’m very happy to say that most brands of pureed pumpkin (and even pie filling) are also gluten free.

Of course, you should always double-check product labels to be sure that sneaky gluten hasn’t found its way inside. Some manufacturers could use wheat-based ingredients as fillers or thickeners, so be sure you're buying pure pumpkin puree, not pumpkin pie filling.

What’s the best pumpkin for gluten free baking?

If you plan to bake with pumpkin, you’ll want to reach for the smaller sugar or pie pumpkins rather than the large carving ones you use to make jack-o-lanterns.

This is because the smaller ones, often called sugar pumpkins, are grown to be sweeter and less fibrous. You can definitely bake with carving pumpkins if you absolutely had to, but note that you won’t get that strong pumpkin-y flavor, and you may have to do more blending to break down all the fibers.

In terms of looks, choose a pie pumpkin that is deeply colored and firm. Avoid those with discoloration or cuts, and pick a matte one over a shiny one as the shine indicates it’s not quite ripe.

How can you make pumpkin taste better?

On its own, pumpkin can be bland and sometimes a little bitter. This is why you often see gluten free pumpkin recipes include strong spices like cinnamon and nutmeg or sweeteners like honey or sugar. These ingredients do a wonderful job of bringing out the wonderful taste of pumpkin.

What are the best spices for gluten free pumpkin recipes?

Which spices you should use when cooking with pumpkin will depend on the particular recipe you’re following, but popular choices for gluten free fall recipes include allspice, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, and nutmeg.

What’s the best gluten free flour for gluten free pumpkin recipes?

Again, you’ll want to closely follow the specific gluten free recipe you’re using to determine the best gluten free flour to use, but generally speaking, I like Better Batter classic blend for many of my baked goods.

In some instances, it may be okay to substitute another gluten free flour blend, such as Cup4Cup. I rarely use single-ingredient gluten free flours such as almond flour, but you really need to consult your chosen recipe for all the details.

When I’m making cakes, I typically add cornstarch to the flour to make my own gluten free cake flour. To make a gluten free pastry flour, I add cornstarch and powdered milk.

What’s the difference between pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie filling?

Pureed pumpkin is generally made with pumpkin and nothing else.

Pie filling, on the other hand, is puree that's sweetened and spiced, so it’s ready to go right from the can as a shortcut to pumpkin pie and other recipes.

How long does canned pumpkin last?

Canned pumpkin typically lasts about two years so long as you keep it in a cool, dry place. But keep track of your tinned pumpkin's “sell by” or “best by” date, too, and take that into account.

Once you’ve opened the pumpkin, you should store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for no more than 5 days. If you need to keep it longer than that, transfer it to the freezer instead.

How do you make fresh pureed pumpkin?

I've got the full instructions on my recipe for gluten free pumpkin butter, but essentially, you roast a sweet sugar pumpkin until the flesh is soft and then puree that flesh until it's smooth. It's very simple!

Can you use fresh pumpkin in place of canned pumpkin?

Depending on how you prepare your pureed pumpkin, it may be possible to substitute fresh puree for the canned variety at a 1:1 ratio.

This is typically easier to do if you cook your pumpkin using a dry method, like roasting. When you boil or microwave pumpkin using water, you’ll end up with a more liquid consistency. This watery blend can wreak havoc on some gf pumpkin recipes, like cakes and cookies, resulting in a gooey or gummy texture.

For best results, use the exact ingredients I recommend in my gluten free pumpkin recipes. Sometimes it will be canned pumpkin puree, other times it will be my delicious pumpkin butter. Of course, if a suitable substitute is available, I always provide that info in the substitutions section of an individual recipe.

Can you use pumpkin pie filling instead of pumpkin puree?

No, you cannot use pumpkin pie filling in a recipe that calls for pumpkin puree.

Because pie filling already contains sweeteners and spices, you’ll end up with a cake, cookie, or bread that is cloying and over-spiced. Trying to adjust for the added flavors in pumpkin pie filling is also difficult, so it’s best just to use the right pumpkin from the start.

How do I make these gluten free pumpkin recipes dairy free?

Whether you can make substitutes to create gluten free, dairy free pumpkin recipes really depends on the individual recipe. Whenever I have viable suggestions, I always make them available, so be sure to take a look.

Generally speaking, you can usually substitute milk for dairy free options like unsweetened almond milk, coconut milk, or soy milk. Switching out butter for dairy free or vegan butter also tends to work just fine.

What can I substitute for eggs in these gluten free pumpkin recipes?

It's harder to substitute eggs in gf pumpkin recipes. My typical suggestion when you need things to be egg free is to use faux “chia” eggs.

You make them by combining ground chia seeds with warm water until they thicken up. Note that chia eggs rarely work in recipes where you need more than two eggs or where eggs are the star of the show, like a custard.

Print Pin Save DIY GF Pumpkin Pie Spice Mix your own homemade pumpkin pie spice with ground cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves, and freshly grated nutmeg. Save money, and make this special blend of spices all year round! Course: Basics, Spices Cuisine: American Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 0 minutes minutes Author: Nicole Hunn Equipment Microplane grater for grating whole nutmeg Ingredients 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground allspice

½ teaspoon ground cloves

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg preferably freshly ground Instructions In a small bowl, place all the spices and whisk to combine well.

Store in a sealed glass container at room temperature.

For the freshest-tasting pumpkin pie spice, leave out the ground nutmeg.

Before using the spice, add freshly ground nutmeg from whole spice, using a microplane grater. Notes This post was originally published on the blog in 2013; in 2022, I added lots more recipes, text resources, images, and a printable recipe for DIY GF pumpkin pie spice.