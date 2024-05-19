20 Healthy Easy Dinner Recipes (2024)

It’s that time of year when many people decide to either lose weight or clean up their diet.

Replacing Christmas cookies with more vegetables and cleaner food choices doesn’t have to be torture, boring, or bland. Nor does it have to be time-consuming or involve running to specialty grocery stores in search of the latest green magic powder that costs a bazillion dollars per serving.

Enter these recipes. They’re easy, no specialty ingredients involved, most are ready in 30 minutes or less, and they’re healthy.

My definition of healthy means lots of vegetables, lean or plant-based protein (and eating vegetarian a few times per week if possible) a sauce that’s not thick or heavy, hold the pasta, and starchy carbs in moderation. It boils down to food that makes you feel great after you’ve eaten it.

If you’re the type of person who has to know the macro counts on everything you eat, there are online calculators that you can plug my recipe ingredients into and get the data you want.

Twelve Superfoods Salad – Trying to eat healthier? Make this easy, flavorful salad! Loaded with everything healthy and it tastes awesome! Kale, quinoa, edamame, blueberries, grapes, seeds, nuts, and more!

Better-Than-Takeout Cashew Chicken–Juicy chicken, crisp-tender vegetables, and crunchy cashews coated with the best garlicky soy sauce!! Skip takeout and make your own restaurant-quality meal that’s easy, ready in 20 minutes, and healthier!

Weight Loss Vegetable Soup–Trying to shed some pounds or get healthier? Try this easy, flavorful soup that’s ready in 30 minutes and loaded with veggies! Very filling and hearty! Zero WW Smart Points!

One-Skillet Balsamic Chicken and Vegetables – A tangy-sweet balsamic glaze coats juicy chicken and crisp-tender veggies! Healthy, easy, ready in 15 minutes, and perfect for busy weeknights!

Lemon, Sun-Dried Tomato, and Almond Quinoa Salad–Fast, easy, and fresh! Bright flavors and loads of texture! This clean-eating salad keeps you full and satisfied! Healthy never tasted so good!

Balsamic Chicken Caprese Salad–Juicy chicken coated in balsamic along with plump tomatoes, creamy mozzarella, and basil! Easy, healthy, ready in 15 minutes!

Loaded Chicken Enchilada Zucchini Boats–Skip enchilada wraps and use zucchini instead! Easy, healthier and there’s so much flavor between juicy chicken drenched in enchilada sauce, corn, and peppers!

Easy Salmon and Potato Foil Packets–Juicy, moist salmon that’s loaded with flavor! Ready in 30 minutes, zero cleanup, and a foolproof way to cook salmon and look like a gourmet cook!

Tomato, Mozzarella, and Basil Quinoa Salad (GF) – Trying to keep meals healthier and lighter? Make this easy, refreshing, and satisfying salad!

Chicken Tortilla Lettuce Wraps–Filled with Mexican flavors, there’s taco-seasoned chicken, tomatoes, corn, peppers, cilantro, and cheese! Easy, healthy, ready in 10 minutes, and a family favorite!

Easy 15-Minute Ranch Chicken and Vegetable Skillet – When you need a fast and easy dinner, this recipe is a keeper! Bold ranch flavor, adaptable to be made with your favorite veggies, and it’s healthy!

Maple Barbeque-Glazed Salmon–The glaze is smoky and sweet with a bit of heat and makes this 15 minute recipe just pop!

Chicken Orzo Salad – Juicy chicken tossed with orzo, tomatoes, cucumbers, basil, and a super flavorful lemon vinaigrette!! Easy, healthy, ready in 30 minutes, and a perfect way to use your garden fresh veggies!

Lime Cilantro Chicken with Mixed Rice and Black Beans–Easy, one skillet, 15-minute meal! Tons of textures and bold flavors in every bite! The lime makes this dish justpop!

Skinny Broccoli and Mixed Vegetable Stir Fry–Skip takeout and make your own fast, easy, and healthy stir fry! Think of all the money and calories you’ll save!

Honey Lemon-Glazed Salmon Salad–Coated with a tangy-sweet glaze that doubles as a light and bright salad vinaigrette! Fast, easy, fresh and healthy! An awesome 15-minute meal!

Cheese, Black Beans, and Corn-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes with Avocado Crema (vegan, GF) – A healthy meal or hearty side that’s easy, ready in 15 minutes, satisfying, and doesn’t taste like health food!

Buffalo Chicken Burrito Bowls–Juicy chicken along with your favorite burrito ingredients served in a bowl! Pile the toppings sky high and not worry about a wrap breaking, plus it’s a little healthier!! Easy and ready in 15 minutes!

15-Minute Skinny Vegetable Soba Noodles–Comforting noodles in an Asian-flavored broth with crisp-tender veggies! An easy and filling recipe that’ll help you fit into your skinny jeans without sacrificing flavor!

Easy Lemon Chicken with Caramelized Lemons –If you like lemons you’re going to love this very lemony LEMON chicken! Easy, healthy, ready in 20 minutes, and bursting with bold lemon flavor!