20 Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes (2024)

Table of Contents
Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Ingredients Instructions Recipe Notes 20 Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes FAQs

These healthy overnight oatmeal recipes make for a quick and easy grab-and-go breakfast throughout the week. If you’re looking for a healthy start to the day, overnight oatmeal in a jar is a fun way to get off on the right foot. By mixing and matching different fruit and nut combinations, you won’t tire of this convenient breakfast-on-the-go option.

20 Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes (1)

I’m always looking for quick and easy protein-packed foodswhen I’m short on time. HealthyOvernight Oatmealhas become my best friend in the morning because I can just grab a jar from my refrigerator and breakfast is served.

20 Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes (2)

Fresh fruit and nuts add fiber and nutrients as well as color, flavor and crunch, and unsweetened Silk Original Soymilk provides8 grams of heart-healthy, plant powered protein. We have dairy intolerances in our family, soSilk Original Soymilk provides agreat dairy-free alternative that’s non-GMO, naturally low in saturated fat, has no cholesterol, and tastes creamy and delicious.

20 Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes (3)

What I love about healthy overnight oatmeal recipes is that you can make a batch of itat the beginning of the week and have enough to grab-and-go for the entire week. There’s no cooking involved. You can even add the fruit ahead of time to save an extra step in the morning.

I’ve come up with twenty healthyovernight oatmeal recipe combinations that will keepbreakfast exciting for weeks on end (scroll down to the end of this post for all the combinations and nutrition facts). I’ll be making batches of these for my husband to take to work this summer – they’re the perfect grab-and-go breakfast.

20 Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes (4)

These healthy overnight oats will give you enough energy pre-workout, fill your belly in the morning before work, and would make a great afternoon snack to tide you over until dinnertime. Each jar packs a punch of protein and fiber to keep you fueled up and control “hanger.”

20 Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes (5)

4.86 from 7 votes

Print

Healthy Overnight Oatmeal

Try different combinations of fruits and nuts for something different each day.

CourseBreakfast

Keywordoatmeal

Prep Time 15 minutes

Servings 5

Calories 207 kcal

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2cupsoatmealquick or rolled
  • 2 1/2cupssoy milk or almond milkor other non-dairy milk
  • 5tablespoonschia seeds
  • 5tablespoonsmaple syrup
  • 1 1/4teaspoonsvanilla

Toppings

  • 2 1/2cupsfresh fruit
  • 5tablespoonsnutstoasted

Instructions

  1. Scoop 1/2 cup oatmeal into each of 5 mason jars (I used 1/2 pint jars). Add 1/2 cup milk, 1 tablespoon chia seeds, 1 tablespoon maple syrup, and 1/4 teaspoon vanilla to each jar. Stir contents of each jar; cover and refrigerate overnight. Top each jar with 1/2 cup of fruit and 1 tablespoon of nuts.

Recipe Notes

Nutrition values do not include fruit or nuts as calorie count depends on the fruits and nuts you choose.

Nutrition Facts

Healthy Overnight Oatmeal

Amount Per Serving

See Also
21 Crème Brûlée and Flavored Custard Recipes You'll CraveThe BEST Keto No Bake Cheesecake Recipe - KetoConnect15 Keto Brownies - BEST Low Carb Brownie Recipes – Easy Ketogenic Diet Ideas8 Vegan Banana Soft Serve Recipes to Keep You Cool This Summer | Wholefully

Calories 207Calories from Fat 54

% Daily Value*

Fat 6g9%

Sodium 167mg7%

Potassium 165mg5%

Carbohydrates 32g11%

Fiber 6g25%

Sugar 12g13%

Protein 5g10%

Vitamin C 0.2mg0%

Calcium 258mg26%

Iron 1.8mg10%

* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

20 Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes

Make the basic Overnight Oatmeal recipe and try any or all of these healthy overnight oatmeal recipes. Since I serve fruit to my kids at dinnertime, I just save 1/2 cup of fruit for my overnight oats for the next morning.

1. Cherry Almond Overnight Oatmeal– 1/2 cup pitted cherries (fresh or frozen), 1 tablespoon toasted sliced almonds (331 calories; 10.4 g fiber; 12.6 g protein)

2. Blueberry Cashew Overnight Oatmeal– 1/2 cup blueberries, 1 tablespoon toasted cashews (294 calories; 7.1 g fiber; 11.1 g protein)

3. Blackberry Pecan Overnight Oatmeal– 1/2 cup blackberries, 1 tablespoon toasted pecans (283 calories; 9.5 g fiber; 10.6 g protein)

4. Papaya Coconut Cashew Overnight Oatmeal– 1/2 cup diced papaya, 1 teaspoon toasted coconut flakes, 1 tablespoon toasted cashews (307 calories; 7.4 g fiber; 11.2 g protein)

5. Cantaloupe Hazelnut Overnight Oatmeal– 1/2 cup diced cantaloupe, 1 tablespoon hazelnuts (276 calories; 6.4 g fiber; 10.7 g protein)

6. Kiwi Coconut Cashew Overnight Oatmeal– 1/2 cup sliced kiwi, 1 teaspoon toasted coconut flakes, 1 tablespoon toasted cashews (313 calories; 8.1 g fiber; 11.6 g protein)

7. Peach Almond Overnight Oatmeal– 1/2 cup diced peaches, 1 tablespoon toasted sliced almonds (273 calories; 7 g fiber; 11.1 g protein)

8. Cranberry Walnut Overnight Oatmeal– 1 tablespoon dried cranberries (add to oatmeal mixture and soak overnight to rehydrate), 1 tablespoon toasted walnuts (274 calories; 5.9 g fiber; 10.1 g protein)

9. Strawberry Pumpkin Seed Overnight Oatmeal– 1/2 cup chopped strawberries, 1 tablespoon toasted pumpkin seeds(353 calories; 10.5 g fiber; 15.2 g protein)

10. Pear PistachioOvernightOatmeal – 1/2 cup chopped pears, 1 tablespoon toasted pistachios (324 calories; 8.6 g fiber; 12.1 g protein)

11. Apple PecanOvernightOatmeal– 1/2 cup chopped apples, 1 tablespoon toasted pecans (285 calories; 7.2 g fiber; 9.8 g protein)

12. Raspberry AlmondOvernightOatmeal– 1/2 cup raspberries, 1 tablespoon toasted sliced almond (319 calories; 12.9g fiber; 12.7 g protein)

13. Mango Coconut Macadamia NutOvernightOatmeal– 1/2 cup chopped mango, 1 teaspoon toasted coconut flakes, 1 tablespoon macadamia nuts (364 calories; 10.3 g fiber; 11.9 g protein)

14. Chocolate Peanut Butter BananaOvernightOatmeal– 1 teaspoon cocoa powder, 1 tablespoon peanut butter (or other nut/seed butter), 1/2 cup sliced banana (371 calories; 8.4 g fiber; 13.7 g protein)

15. Date PecanOvernightOatmeal – 2 tablespoons chopped dates, 1 tablespoon toasted pecans (331 calories; 7.6 g fiber; 10.2 g protein)

16. Apricot PistachioOvernightOatmeal– 1/2 cup diced apricot, 1 tablespoon toasted pistachios (322 calories; 8 g fiber; 13 g protein)

17. Pumpkin, Pumpkin Spice, Pumpkin SeedOvernightOatmeal– 1/4 cup pumpkin puree, 1/8 teaspoon pumpkin spice, 1 tablespoon toasted pumpkin seeds (307 calories; 7.7 g fiber; 13.9 g protein)

18. Pineapple Macadamia NutOvernightOatmeal– 1/2 cup chopped pineapple, 1 tablespoon toasted macadamia nuts (307 calories; 6.9 g fiber; 10.1 g protein)

19. Banana WalnutOvernightOatmeal– 1/2 cup sliced bananas, 1 tablespoon toasted walnuts (317 calories; 7.4 g fiber; 10.9 g protein)

20. Nectarine HazelnutOvernightOatmeal– 1/2 cup chopped nectarines, 1 tablespoon toasted hazelnuts (281 calories; 6.9 g fiber; 10.8 g protein)

I hope you enjoy these healthy overnight oatmeal recipes. What’s your favorite combination?

This conversation is sponsored by Silk. The opinions and text are all mine.

If you like this post, you might also like:

Fruit and Nut Oatmeal Smoothie Bowls(3 Combinations)

20 Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes (6)

See Also
Mini Keto Crustless Pumpkin Pie Recipe | sugar free & gluten free

Homemade Instant Oatmeal In A Jar(8 Combinations)

20 Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes (7)

Related Posts
Filter by

Post Page

side dishes Summer Recipes ENTERTAINING Meal Planning Pantry Recipe Resources Recipes Healthy Living soups Instant Pot Holidays Christmas Clean Eating Breakfast gluten-free healthy choices Easter

Sort by

20 Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes (8)

Healthy Summer Side Dish Recipes

2020-07-01 00:45:50

jeanette

18

20 Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes (9)

Healthy Pantry Meal Plan #1

2020-03-18 01:00:10

jeanette

18

20 Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes (10)

Healthy Pantry Recipes

2020-03-10 01:00:24

jeanette

18

20 Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes (11)

Healthy Instant Pot Soup and Stew Recipes

2020-01-13 05:00:32

jeanette

18

20 Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes (12)

Healthy Christmas Holiday Salad Recipes

2019-12-12 05:00:42

jeanette

18

20 Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes (13)

Healthy Bacon Egg Potato Breakfast Casserole Recipe

2019-04-15 05:00:21

jeanette

18

20 Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes (14)

Healthy Meal Plan ( April 8 – April 14)

2019-04-07 00:00:22

jeanette

18

20 Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes (15)

Healthy Meal Plan ( April 1 – April 7)

2019-03-31 00:00:17

jeanette

18

20 Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes (16)

Healthy Meal Plan ( March 18 – March 24)

2019-03-17 00:00:03

jeanette

18

20 Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes (17)

Healthy Meal Plan ( March 11 – March 17)

2019-03-10 00:00:07

jeanette

18

20 Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes (2024)

FAQs

What is the secret to overnight oats? ›

Add Twice as Much Milk as Oats

Whether you prefer whole milk, rice milk or coconut milk, you can use it. Just make sure to add twice as much milk as oats. Note: You can also use whey, buttermilk or thinned yogurt for a tangier flavor.

View More
What not to add in overnight oats? ›

Here's what not to do when making overnight oats.
  1. Using water instead of milk. ...
  2. Forgetting to add salt. ...
  3. Using instant or steel cut oats. ...
  4. Adding berries to your oats at night. ...
  5. Not stirring your overnight oats. ...
  6. Forgetting to add spices and seasonings. ...
  7. Omitting nuts and seeds. ...
  8. Assuming you have to eat it cold.
Oct 21, 2023

Get More Info Here
What is the formula for overnight oats? ›

Mix equal parts old-fashioned oats (rolled oats, that is, not quick-cooking-they'll get too mushy) and water along with a pinch of salt in a jar, cover and refrigerate overnight and up to 3 days. For one serving, we recommend using: 1/2 cup oats. 1/2 cup water (or milk or nondairy milk)

Discover More Details
What kind of milk is best for overnight oats? ›

Dairy milk and oat milk both work well. Coconut milk adds rich flavor and yields an especially creamy texture. Maple syrup – For sweetness. Honey works too.

View Details
What happens to your body when you eat overnight oats everyday? ›

Oatmeal's high fiber content and prebiotic qualities may benefit your body in more ways than one. Making oatmeal a regular part of your menu can potentially lower your disease risk, help your gut health thrive, make bowel movements easier and keep you feeling fuller for longer.

Discover More Details
What not to mix with oatmeal? ›

High-sugar toppings like chocolate, syrup, and dried fruit

As Best points out, "some of the worst ingredients that are mistakenly added to healthy overnight oat recipes include chocolate sauce, sugar, syrup, and dried fruit."

Learn More
What makes overnight oats unhealthy? ›

You see, all grains contain something called “phytic acid”—or phytates—in the outer layer or bran, and oats contain more phytates than almost any other grain. So, if this phytic acid is untreated, it will combine with important minerals in our body and block their absorption.

Keep Reading
What makes overnight oats taste better? ›

In addition to tasting toppings, you can keep your overnight oats from tasting like a bland mess by adding a little extra flavoring. Try mixing vanilla extract into your oat mixture, or spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, or cardamom. (Check out the recipes below for some more fun spice add-ins.)

Learn More Now
Why did my overnight oats not work? ›

If you don't add enough liquid, your oats will be dry and clumpy in the morning, making them less enjoyable to eat. Make sure to add enough milk or yogurt to fully cover your oats and give them a creamy consistency.

Show Me More
Do you have to put yogurt in overnight oats? ›

No, yogurt adds a creamy texture but it isn't mandatory. You can use nut butter, banana, applesauce, or coconut milk instead. Can I make overnight oats without chia seeds? Chia seeds add a nice thick and creamy texture.

Learn More Now

Do you stir overnight oats before putting in the fridge? ›

In a large glass jar, combine the oats, milk, yogurt, maple syrup or honey, chia seeds, vanilla cinnamon, and sea salt. Stir well to make sure all the ingredients are combined. Cover with a lid and place in the refrigerator overnight. In the morning, remove from the refrigerator and stir.

Learn More
What makes overnight oats thicker? ›

To make the oats vegan, swap in an equal amount of your favorite dairy-free yogurt. Chia seeds: While chia seeds are an optional ingredient, they add a boost of fiber, protein, and omega-3's. They plump as they soak, giving the oats a thicker consistency.

Read More
What happens if you add too much milk to overnight oats? ›

Some oats will be very soft while others might still be chewy. On the other hand, if you add too much milk the overnight oats will have a soupy oat mixture because the oats can only absorb so much liquid.

Discover More
How long do overnight oats last in the fridge? ›

We recommend storing overnight oats in the refrigerator in airtight containers for up to five days. That means if you're meal-prepping on Sunday, you can make a work week's worth of overnight oats and not have to think about breakfast again until Saturday.

Get More Info
What makes overnight oats better? ›

When soaked overnight, the starch in the oats is naturally broken down, allowing more nutrients to be absorbed by the oats. This causes the oatmeal to swell up and absorb the liquid through every pore, making it a healthy and filling breakfast meal on its own.

View More
Top Articles
Original Irish Soda Bread Recipe
Old Fashioned Cherry Bars. A decades old recipe for the festive season.
Triangle's newest Wegmans opens in West Cary
Tyler Santini on LinkedIn: #wegmans #businesscatering #greaterboston #digitalmarketing…
Latest Posts
Easy Texas Kolaches Recipe - The Anthony Kitchen
5 Easy DIY Cat Treat Recipes
Article information

Author: Kimberely Baumbach CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 6486

Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kimberely Baumbach CPA

Birthday: 1996-01-14

Address: 8381 Boyce Course, Imeldachester, ND 74681

Phone: +3571286597580

Job: Product Banking Analyst

Hobby: Cosplaying, Inline skating, Amateur radio, Baton twirling, Mountaineering, Flying, Archery

Introduction: My name is Kimberely Baumbach CPA, I am a gorgeous, bright, charming, encouraging, zealous, lively, good person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.