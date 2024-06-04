20 Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes (2024)

If you like this post, you might also like:

This conversation is sponsored by Silk. The opinions and text are all mine.

Make the basic Overnight Oatmeal recipe and try any or all of these healthy overnight oatmeal recipes. Since I serve fruit to my kids at dinnertime, I just save 1/2 cup of fruit for my overnight oats for the next morning.

Nutrition values do not include fruit or nuts as calorie count depends on the fruits and nuts you choose.

Scoop 1/2 cup oatmeal into each of 5 mason jars (I used 1/2 pint jars). Add 1/2 cup milk, 1 tablespoon chia seeds, 1 tablespoon maple syrup, and 1/4 teaspoon vanilla to each jar. Stir contents of each jar; cover and refrigerate overnight. Top each jar with 1/2 cup of fruit and 1 tablespoon of nuts.

Try different combinations of fruits and nuts for something different each day.

These healthy overnight oats will give you enough energy pre- workout , fill your belly in the morning before work, and would make a great afternoon snack to tide you over until dinnertime. Each jar packs a punch of protein and fiber to keep you fueled up and control “hanger.”

I’ve come up with twenty healthyovernight oatmeal recipe combinations that will keepbreakfast exciting for weeks on end (scroll down to the end of this post for all the combinations and nutrition facts). I’ll be making batches of these for my husband to take to work this summer – they’re the perfect grab-and-go breakfast.

What I love about healthy overnight oatmeal recipes is that you can make a batch of itat the beginning of the week and have enough to grab-and-go for the entire week. There’s no cooking involved. You can even add the fruit ahead of time to save an extra step in the morning.

Fresh fruit and nuts add fiber and nutrients as well as color, flavor and crunch, and unsweetened Silk Original Soymilk provides8 grams of heart-healthy, plant powered protein. We have dairy intolerances in our family, soSilk Original Soymilk provides agreat dairy-free alternative that’s non-GMO, naturally low in saturated fat, has no cholesterol, and tastes creamy and delicious.

I’m always looking for quick and easy protein-packed foodswhen I’m short on time. Healthy Overnight Oatmeal has become my best friend in the morning because I can just grab a jar from my refrigerator and breakfast is served.

These healthy overnight oatmeal recipes make for a quick and easy grab-and-go breakfast throughout the week. If you’re looking for a healthy start to the day, overnight oatmeal in a jar is a fun way to get off on the right foot. By mixing and matching different fruit and nut combinations, you won’t tire of this convenient breakfast-on-the-go option.

FAQs

Add Twice as Much Milk as Oats



Whether you prefer whole milk, rice milk or coconut milk, you can use it. Just make sure to add twice as much milk as oats. Note: You can also use whey, buttermilk or thinned yogurt for a tangier flavor.

Here's what not to do when making overnight oats. Using water instead of milk. ... Forgetting to add salt. ... Using instant or steel cut oats. ... Adding berries to your oats at night. ... Not stirring your overnight oats. ... Forgetting to add spices and seasonings. ... Omitting nuts and seeds. ... Assuming you have to eat it cold. More items... Oct 21, 2023

Mix equal parts old-fashioned oats (rolled oats, that is, not quick-cooking-they'll get too mushy) and water along with a pinch of salt in a jar, cover and refrigerate overnight and up to 3 days. For one serving, we recommend using: 1/2 cup oats. 1/2 cup water (or milk or nondairy milk)

Dairy milk and oat milk both work well. Coconut milk adds rich flavor and yields an especially creamy texture. Maple syrup – For sweetness. Honey works too.

Oatmeal's high fiber content and prebiotic qualities may benefit your body in more ways than one. Making oatmeal a regular part of your menu can potentially lower your disease risk, help your gut health thrive, make bowel movements easier and keep you feeling fuller for longer.

High-sugar toppings like chocolate, syrup, and dried fruit



As Best points out, "some of the worst ingredients that are mistakenly added to healthy overnight oat recipes include chocolate sauce, sugar, syrup, and dried fruit."

You see, all grains contain something called “phytic acid”—or phytates—in the outer layer or bran, and oats contain more phytates than almost any other grain. So, if this phytic acid is untreated, it will combine with important minerals in our body and block their absorption.

In addition to tasting toppings, you can keep your overnight oats from tasting like a bland mess by adding a little extra flavoring. Try mixing vanilla extract into your oat mixture, or spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, or cardamom. (Check out the recipes below for some more fun spice add-ins.)

If you don't add enough liquid, your oats will be dry and clumpy in the morning, making them less enjoyable to eat. Make sure to add enough milk or yogurt to fully cover your oats and give them a creamy consistency.

No, yogurt adds a creamy texture but it isn't mandatory. You can use nut butter, banana, applesauce, or coconut milk instead. Can I make overnight oats without chia seeds? Chia seeds add a nice thick and creamy texture.

In a large glass jar, combine the oats, milk, yogurt, maple syrup or honey, chia seeds, vanilla cinnamon, and sea salt. Stir well to make sure all the ingredients are combined. Cover with a lid and place in the refrigerator overnight. In the morning, remove from the refrigerator and stir.

To make the oats vegan, swap in an equal amount of your favorite dairy-free yogurt. Chia seeds: While chia seeds are an optional ingredient, they add a boost of fiber, protein, and omega-3's. They plump as they soak, giving the oats a thicker consistency.

Some oats will be very soft while others might still be chewy. On the other hand, if you add too much milk the overnight oats will have a soupy oat mixture because the oats can only absorb so much liquid.

We recommend storing overnight oats in the refrigerator in airtight containers for up to five days. That means if you're meal-prepping on Sunday, you can make a work week's worth of overnight oats and not have to think about breakfast again until Saturday.

When soaked overnight, the starch in the oats is naturally broken down, allowing more nutrients to be absorbed by the oats. This causes the oatmeal to swell up and absorb the liquid through every pore, making it a healthy and filling breakfast meal on its own.