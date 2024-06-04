20 Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes (2024)

These healthy overnight oatmeal recipes make for a quick and easy grab-and-go breakfast throughout the week. If you’re looking for a healthy start to the day, overnight oatmeal in a jar is a fun way to get off on the right foot. By mixing and matching different fruit and nut combinations, you won’t tire of this convenient breakfast-on-the-go option.
I’m always looking for quick and easy protein-packed foodswhen I’m short on time. HealthyOvernight Oatmealhas become my best friend in the morning because I can just grab a jar from my refrigerator and breakfast is served.
Fresh fruit and nuts add fiber and nutrients as well as color, flavor and crunch, and unsweetened Silk Original Soymilk provides8 grams of heart-healthy, plant powered protein. We have dairy intolerances in our family, soSilk Original Soymilk provides agreat dairy-free alternative that’s non-GMO, naturally low in saturated fat, has no cholesterol, and tastes creamy and delicious.
What I love about healthy overnight oatmeal recipes is that you can make a batch of itat the beginning of the week and have enough to grab-and-go for the entire week. There’s no cooking involved. You can even add the fruit ahead of time to save an extra step in the morning.
I’ve come up with twenty healthyovernight oatmeal recipe combinations that will keepbreakfast exciting for weeks on end (scroll down to the end of this post for all the combinations and nutrition facts). I’ll be making batches of these for my husband to take to work this summer – they’re the perfect grab-and-go breakfast.
These healthy overnight oats will give you enough energy pre-workout, fill your belly in the morning before work, and would make a great afternoon snack to tide you over until dinnertime. Each jar packs a punch of protein and fiber to keep you fueled up and control “hanger.”
Ingredients
- 2 1/2cupsoatmealquick or rolled
- 2 1/2cupssoy milk or almond milkor other non-dairy milk
- 5tablespoonschia seeds
- 5tablespoonsmaple syrup
- 1 1/4teaspoonsvanilla
Toppings
- 2 1/2cupsfresh fruit
- 5tablespoonsnutstoasted
Instructions
Scoop 1/2 cup oatmeal into each of 5 mason jars (I used 1/2 pint jars). Add 1/2 cup milk, 1 tablespoon chia seeds, 1 tablespoon maple syrup, and 1/4 teaspoon vanilla to each jar. Stir contents of each jar; cover and refrigerate overnight. Top each jar with 1/2 cup of fruit and 1 tablespoon of nuts.
Recipe Notes
Nutrition values do not include fruit or nuts as calorie count depends on the fruits and nuts you choose.
20 Healthy Overnight Oatmeal Recipes
Make the basic Overnight Oatmeal recipe and try any or all of these healthy overnight oatmeal recipes. Since I serve fruit to my kids at dinnertime, I just save 1/2 cup of fruit for my overnight oats for the next morning.
1. Cherry Almond Overnight Oatmeal– 1/2 cup pitted cherries (fresh or frozen), 1 tablespoon toasted sliced almonds (331 calories; 10.4 g fiber; 12.6 g protein)
2. Blueberry Cashew Overnight Oatmeal– 1/2 cup blueberries, 1 tablespoon toasted cashews (294 calories; 7.1 g fiber; 11.1 g protein)
3. Blackberry Pecan Overnight Oatmeal– 1/2 cup blackberries, 1 tablespoon toasted pecans (283 calories; 9.5 g fiber; 10.6 g protein)
4. Papaya Coconut Cashew Overnight Oatmeal– 1/2 cup diced papaya, 1 teaspoon toasted coconut flakes, 1 tablespoon toasted cashews (307 calories; 7.4 g fiber; 11.2 g protein)
5. Cantaloupe Hazelnut Overnight Oatmeal– 1/2 cup diced cantaloupe, 1 tablespoon hazelnuts (276 calories; 6.4 g fiber; 10.7 g protein)
6. Kiwi Coconut Cashew Overnight Oatmeal– 1/2 cup sliced kiwi, 1 teaspoon toasted coconut flakes, 1 tablespoon toasted cashews (313 calories; 8.1 g fiber; 11.6 g protein)
7. Peach Almond Overnight Oatmeal– 1/2 cup diced peaches, 1 tablespoon toasted sliced almonds (273 calories; 7 g fiber; 11.1 g protein)
8. Cranberry Walnut Overnight Oatmeal– 1 tablespoon dried cranberries (add to oatmeal mixture and soak overnight to rehydrate), 1 tablespoon toasted walnuts (274 calories; 5.9 g fiber; 10.1 g protein)
9. Strawberry Pumpkin Seed Overnight Oatmeal– 1/2 cup chopped strawberries, 1 tablespoon toasted pumpkin seeds(353 calories; 10.5 g fiber; 15.2 g protein)
10. Pear PistachioOvernightOatmeal – 1/2 cup chopped pears, 1 tablespoon toasted pistachios (324 calories; 8.6 g fiber; 12.1 g protein)
11. Apple PecanOvernightOatmeal– 1/2 cup chopped apples, 1 tablespoon toasted pecans (285 calories; 7.2 g fiber; 9.8 g protein)
12. Raspberry AlmondOvernightOatmeal– 1/2 cup raspberries, 1 tablespoon toasted sliced almond (319 calories; 12.9g fiber; 12.7 g protein)
13. Mango Coconut Macadamia NutOvernightOatmeal– 1/2 cup chopped mango, 1 teaspoon toasted coconut flakes, 1 tablespoon macadamia nuts (364 calories; 10.3 g fiber; 11.9 g protein)
14. Chocolate Peanut Butter BananaOvernightOatmeal– 1 teaspoon cocoa powder, 1 tablespoon peanut butter (or other nut/seed butter), 1/2 cup sliced banana (371 calories; 8.4 g fiber; 13.7 g protein)
15. Date PecanOvernightOatmeal – 2 tablespoons chopped dates, 1 tablespoon toasted pecans (331 calories; 7.6 g fiber; 10.2 g protein)
16. Apricot PistachioOvernightOatmeal– 1/2 cup diced apricot, 1 tablespoon toasted pistachios (322 calories; 8 g fiber; 13 g protein)
17. Pumpkin, Pumpkin Spice, Pumpkin SeedOvernightOatmeal– 1/4 cup pumpkin puree, 1/8 teaspoon pumpkin spice, 1 tablespoon toasted pumpkin seeds (307 calories; 7.7 g fiber; 13.9 g protein)
18. Pineapple Macadamia NutOvernightOatmeal– 1/2 cup chopped pineapple, 1 tablespoon toasted macadamia nuts (307 calories; 6.9 g fiber; 10.1 g protein)
19. Banana WalnutOvernightOatmeal– 1/2 cup sliced bananas, 1 tablespoon toasted walnuts (317 calories; 7.4 g fiber; 10.9 g protein)
20. Nectarine HazelnutOvernightOatmeal– 1/2 cup chopped nectarines, 1 tablespoon toasted hazelnuts (281 calories; 6.9 g fiber; 10.8 g protein)
I hope you enjoy these healthy overnight oatmeal recipes. What’s your favorite combination?
