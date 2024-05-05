20 Homemade Chocolate Valentine Candy Recipes (2024)

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read the full disclosure here.

20 Decadent Chocolate Covered Passions for Your Valentine’s Day!! Sooooo…if I could choose whatever scrumptious chocolate candies I want to be placed in our lovely satin, red velvet Valentine candy box, I would anxiously load it up with all of these decadent, glorious delights.

You may enjoy theseEasy Fluffy Chocolate Marshmallow Peanut Clusters,17 Best Valentine Dessert Treats To Swoon Over,10 Dreamy Valentine Dessert Ideas, and these cuteValentine Milk Chocolate Brownie Bites too!

With our fun Valentine candy roundup, have fun making easy chocolate covered caramels, strawberries, nuts, truffles, marshmallows, peanut butters and creams galore and put your own little spin on them!

I love that special day of all that tempting chocolate treatsonValentine’s Day! (February 14, for those that might need reminded). 🙂

Here’s My Pick of 20 Decadent Chocolate Covered Passions for Your Valentine’s Day!

Try not to drool too much. <3

Starting with these…

3 Ingredient Caramel Cashew Cluster @ Creme de la Crumb

These no-bake chewy caramel cashew cluster candies only require 3 ingredients! Chill them for a fun summertime treat!

Polar Bear Paws @ Garnish and Glaze

Polar Bear Paws are filled with salty roasted peanuts and soft buttery caramel, all coated in sweet white chocolate. Perfect for the holidays!

Easy Homemade Mallo Cups @ How Sweet Eats

Oooey Gooey Mallow Cups are the perfect treat when you’re craving marshmallow and chocolate together! Simply delish!

Homemade Milky Ways @ Back for Seconds

Learn how to makeHomemade Milky Wayswith just 5 ingredients! These are so easy to make, and they taste just like the original!

Red Velvet Luv Truffles @ The Baking ChocolaTess

These pretty red velvet cake truffles are red velvet cake balls made of delicious red velvet cake mixed with real cream cheese frosting with a rich chocolate coating! These are LUV and perfect for Valentine’s Day!

Best Dark Chocolate Truffles @ Call me PMc

Deeply indulgent, my Best Dark Chocolate Truffles Recipe makes the very best homemade gift. Gourmet flavors in a super easy recipe, you may want to keep them all for yourself!

White Chocolate Cherry Truffles @ The Sugar Coated Cottage

White Chocolate Cherry Truffles. Smooth creamy center, lovely cherries and a hint of Kirsch make these truffles dreamy.

Mint Oreo Truffles @ Swanky Recipes

These Mint Oreo Truffles are such a fun and easy dessert to make. They are the first thing we eat on a dessert table but then again anything with chocolate is a winner in our book when it comes to favorite chocolate candy recipes for Valentine’s Day!

Chocolate Covered Strawberries @ Your Cup of Cake

Chocolate covered strawberries are always a perfect dessert option! They’re great for little league parties, bridal showers, Super Bowl Sundays, weddings, a treat for the kiddos and of course for romantic nights in.

But if you buy them from the store or a restaurant they can cost a fortune! So make these fun chocolate covered desserts at home instead.

Peanut Butter and Jelly Chocolate Cups @ The Sweetest Menu

Thick dark chocolate covers a soft and salty peanut butter truffle with a hint of sweet strawberry jelly oozing out of the top. We can’t get enough. After eating one of these Peanut Butter and Jelly Cups, we will never look at a peanut butter cup the same!

Four Candy Recipe @ Positively Splendid

Imagine a bite of a buttery homemade caramel candy studded with pecans, dipped in rich dark chocolate, and then dusted with a bit of finishing salt.Do I have your attention?

See Also These Christmas Candy Recipes Will Help You Sweeten the Season

Homemade Snicker Cups @ Erren’s Kitchen

This recipe for homemade snicker cups is truly delightful. Making your own homemade chocolates is a lot simpler than you think!

Chocolate Covered Coconut Truffles @ The Baking ChocolaTess

This easy recipe for our homemadeChocolate Covered Coconut Trufflesare the best and they taste irresistible! They are incrediblychocolatecoveredcoconut-worthytrufflesbeyond your wildest dreams. Yum!

4 Ingredient Mini Peanut Butter Cups @ The Baking ChocolaTess

These 4 Ingredient Mini Peanut Butter Cupsare so quick and easy to make and that makes us happy! A delicious, homemade creamy peanut butter treat we cannot resist and they’re gluten free!

Milk Chocolate Covered Raspberry Creams @ Making Memories With Your Kids

It’s no secret that we love chocolate covered desserts… and chocolate and raspberry together? Oh man. We’re hooked! You’ll absolutely love this heavenly combination when it comes to choosing chocolate candy recipes for Valentine’s Day!

Chocolate Espresso Truffles @ The Baking ChocolaTess

These soft and creamyChocolate Espresso Trufflesare definitely going to get your attention! Indulge in dreamy decadent chocolatetrufflesinfused with espresso flavor for a rich mocha chocolate coffee explosion!No bakeand easy to prepare!

Dark Chocolate Nut Clusters @ Skinny Ms.

These sweet and salty clusters have vitamins and minerals your body needs so go ahead and enjoy this little treat.

Butterfinger Truffles @ The Baking ChocolaTess

These easy heart-shapedButterfinger Truffleswill vanish before you know it!These delicious creamy, bite-sized confectionarypeanut buttertrufflesare made with crunchy Butterfingercandybits and dipped in a rich chocolate!

Strawberry Cream Jello Truffles @ The Baking ChocolaTess

Valentine Candy Strawberry Jello Trufflesmake moments sweeter! Share these easy easystrawberrycreamtrufflesto celebrate Valentine’s Day decorated with a fun conversation heart on top with friends, family and loved ones!

Chocolate Peanut Butter Candy Hearts @ The Baking ChocolaTess

Make Valentine’s Day gifting even more delicious with these homemadecopycatReese’sChocolate Peanut Butter Candy Hearts! These decadent valentine hearts are coated in creamy milk chocolate or white chocolate filled with a thick, rich peanut butter center, and finished with a chocolate drizzle, if desired.

Fluffy Chocolate Marshmallow Peanut Clusters @ The Baking ChocolaTess

Fluffy Chocolate Marshmallow Peanut Clustersare the most decadent chocolate candies ever!Chocolatecovered fluffymarshmallows and roasted peanut clusters are totally life changing yummy! One of my favorite chocolate candy recipes for Valentine’s day!

Hope you are in love with these 20 Decadent Chocolate Covered Desserts for Your Valentine’s Day like me! Also, wouldn’t these be lovely on a party platter or just in your chocolate stash drawer beside your bed? Oops…was that too much information? 🙂

Share onPinterest,InstagramandFacebook!

If You Love Round-Ups (Like Me) You Might Love These!