20+ Lentil Recipes (easy meals) - The Plant Based School (2024)

If you’re looking for the best lentil recipes, you’ve come to the right place. These 20+ lentil meals areeasyto make,packed with fiber,andwith simple ingredients.

From hearty soups to vibrant salads, these recipes show the potential of lentils to transform into mouthwatering dinners and meal–prep-friendly lunch ideas.

Lentils come in various sizes and colors: black, fiery red, earthy brown, vibrant green, and warm yellow.

These lentil varieties offer distinct flavors and textures: Red lentils , swift to cook and tender in texture, infuse dishes with a mild sweetness. Brown lentils, robust and earthy, stand firm in hearty stews and soups. Green lentils bring a slightly peppery taste, pairing exquisitely with salads. Yellow lentils radiate a gentle flavor, excellent for creamy curries and dahl. Black lentils , or beluga lentils, work well in salads, soups, stews, and curries. Whichever shade you choose, lentils add wholesome richness and plant–based protein to your meals. Let’s explore how to cook nourishing and tasty meals with this versatile legume.

Our Best Lentil Recipes

1. Lentil curry Our first lentil recipe is a creamy and rich lentil curry, a favorite dinner recipe in our home. It’s ready in 30 minutes using split red lentils and pairs with most veggies. Serve your curry with white rice and lemon wedges; dinner is ready. 2. Lentil bolognese This rich and earthy lentil bolognese is an excellent sauce for spaghetti, lasagna, and linguine pasta. It’s plant-based, made with green or brown lentils, and a restaurant–worthy meal with authentic Italian flavor. 3. Lentil tabbouleh salad This lentil tabbouleh salad is a refreshing starter or side dish with added plant–based protein. Serve as is with pita bread and hummus, and enjoy a wholesome Middle-Eastern side dish.

4. Easy lentil pasta This Italian lentil pasta is perfect for a tasty, easyeveryday dinnerand one-pot meal. We use green or brown lentils to make a rich, wholesome, and satiating pasta dish. Our tip: freeze the leftovers or eat them the day after – this pasta is even more flavourful after a couple of days. 5. Curry lentil soup In this comforting bowl of curry lentil soup, aromatic spices take center stage and enhance the earthy richness of the lentils with turmeric, curry, and cumin. These golden spices add a vibrant color and bring anti–inflammatory benefits, creating a hearty and wholesome soup that nourishes the body and soul. 6. Sweet potato and lentil salad Sweet potato cubes are perfect in this colorful sweet potato lentil salad. Have it forlunch, a make-ahead dinner, or bring it topotlucksandpicnics. This is one of our favorite ways of eating canned lentils, a crowd–pleaser and family favorite.

7. Carrot salad with lentils Our carrot lentil saladis a delicious and aromatic recipe withtender boiled carrots,fragrant ground cumin, canned lentils, and other simple ingredients. It’s a perfect lunch idea for school or the office and stores in the fridge in the fridge for 3-4 days. 8. Lentil soup with leafy greens This lentil soup is perfect as an everydaydinner and amake–aheadmeal,as you can store it for up to 4 days in the refrigerator and up to 3 months in the freezer. It’s made with green lentils and a one–pot method; serve it with a slice of toasted bread for a balanced protein-packed dinner. 9. Lentil hummus Creamy, velvety smooth, and ready in 5 minutes. Try this easy and creamy lentil dip if you’re looking for a dip with yourappetizeror vary your hummus routine. 10. Stuffed zucchini boats These lentil zucchini boats fall without doubt into thehealthy comfort foodcategory. They are nutritious, easy to make, and packed withwholesome plant-based protein.

11. Red lentil soup This hearty and tomato-rich red lentil soup is our winter weeknight favorite. Red lentils cook in 15–20 minutes, making this soup ready in 30 minutes. 12. Lentil and rice ‘Mujaddara’ Lentil, rice, and onion Mujaddarais a deliciousMiddle-Eastern dish seasoned withspicesandcaramelized onions. Serve it as a wholesome dinner with a tahini yogurt sauce and green salad.

13. Lentil vegetable soup This spinach lentil soup iswholesome,hearty, and with a beautifulherby flavor. The lentils make the dish nutritious and fulfilling, withtexture,protein,iron, and heart andgut-healthy fiber. Make a big batchof the soup and store it in the fridge for up to 3-4 days for busy weeknights. 14. Mushroom lentil Wellington If you’re looking for a tasty vegetarian centerpiecewith lentils, this is our choice: lentil mushroom Wellington. We make it with vegetables and walnuts, and It’s a guaranteedcrowd-pleaser when served with a creamy mushroom gravy and a side of green beans. 15. Stuffed bell peppers Next on our list is stuffed bell peppers withlentils,rice,freshherbs, caramelized onions, andfragrantspices. The aromatic filling absorbs the juice of the bell peppers, and the combination offlavors and texturesmakes this recipe an irresistible vegetarian dinner. 16. Moroccan lentil soup Moroccan lentil soupis a tasty, creamy, and satisfying recipe you can serve as a main course withpita bread and flatbread, topped withquick pickled red onionsand a dollop ofyogurt sauce. It’s easy to make in one pot, and its texture and consistency arerustic, thick, and creamy, almost like alentil stew. See Also Irish Beef & Stout Potpie RecipeCranberry Pecan Sweet Potato Wild Rice Pilaf - The Recipe CriticFlammkuchen Recipe - Alsatian & German Pizza10 Best Diabetic Chicken Recipes 17. Lentil chili Lentil and bean chiliis a tasty andwholesome one-pot mealwhere green or brown lentils replace the ground meat in classic chili con carne. It’s ahearty, satisfying, and high-protein mealthat is easy to make with pantry staples and is excellent for meal prep. 18. Turkish lentil soup Our Turkish red lentil soup iseasy to make in 30 minutes and one pot. It has asmooth, creamy, comforting textureand a warm and soothing flavor, with ahint oftanginessfrom the fresh lemon juice. 19. Vegetarian lentil loaf This vegetarian recipe islovely for special occasions like Thanksgiving and Christmas. You canprep most of it in a loaf pan and bake it shortly before serving it. The lentil loaf slices beautifully; it has a rich, earthy flavor and a slightly chewy and almost meaty texture – perfect for meatless meals and family dinners. 20. Harira soup Harira soup is atraditional Moroccan mealwith lentils, chickpeas, and a rich and flavorful broth with warm spices, herbs, and tomatoes. It’s a nourishing and fulfilling Mediterranean mealwith over 20 grams ofhealthy, high-quality plant proteinper small bowl 21. Cauliflower lentil salad This cauliflower lentil salad is a light and refreshing way of eating lentils. Roasted cauliflower makes the vegetable base, and we add canned lentils and drizzle with our creamy cumin dressing.

22. Stuffed butternut squash

This dish looks spectacular, and you can serve it at the center of the table becauseit is a protein-rich main dish. You’ll love this recipe becauseit combines the sweet notesof the roasted butternut squash with the savory and meaty lentil filling. Do lentils have protein? Yes, lentils are an excellent source of protein. They contain about 18-25% protein by weight, making them a valuable plant–based protein source. Including lentils in your diet can help meet your protein needs and offer additional nutrients like fiber, vitamins, and minerals. In conclusion, lentils offer a rich and “meaty” alternative to animal–based protein. They can help you cook various meatless meals and high-protein vegetarian dishes.

