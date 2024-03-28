20+ Lentil Recipes (easy meals) - The Plant Based School (2024)

If you’re looking for the best lentil recipes, you’ve come to the right place. These 20+ lentil meals areeasyto make,packed with fiber,andwith simple ingredients.
From hearty soups to vibrant salads, these recipes show the potential of lentils to transform into mouthwatering dinners and meal–prep-friendly lunch ideas.
Lentils come in various sizes and colors: black, fiery red, earthy brown, vibrant green, and warm yellow.
These lentil varieties offer distinct flavors and textures:
- Red lentils, swift to cook and tender in texture, infuse dishes with a mild sweetness.
- Brown lentils, robust and earthy, stand firm in hearty stews and soups.
- Green lentils bring a slightly peppery taste, pairing exquisitely with salads.
- Yellow lentils radiate a gentle flavor, excellent for creamy curries and dahl.
- Black lentils, or beluga lentils, work well in salads, soups, stews, and curries.
Whichever shade you choose, lentils add wholesome richness and plant–based protein to your meals.
Let’s explore how to cook nourishing and tasty meals with this versatile legume.
Lentil recipes video
Our Best Lentil Recipes
1. Lentil curry
Our first lentil recipe is a creamy and rich lentil curry, a favorite dinner recipe in our home. It’s ready in 30 minutes using split red lentils and pairs with most veggies.
Serve your curry with white rice and lemon wedges; dinner is ready.
2. Lentil bolognese
This rich and earthy lentil bolognese is an excellent sauce for spaghetti, lasagna, and linguine pasta.
It’s plant-based, made with green or brown lentils, and a restaurant–worthy meal with authentic Italian flavor.
3. Lentil tabbouleh salad
This lentil tabbouleh salad is a refreshing starter or side dish with added plant–based protein.
Serve as is with pita bread and hummus, and enjoy a wholesome Middle-Eastern side dish.
4. Easy lentil pasta
This Italian lentil pasta is perfect for a tasty, easyeveryday dinnerand one-pot meal.
We use green or brown lentils to make a rich, wholesome, and satiating pasta dish. Our tip: freeze the leftovers or eat them the day after – this pasta is even more flavourful after a couple of days.
5. Curry lentil soup
In this comforting bowl of curry lentil soup, aromatic spices take center stage and enhance the earthy richness of the lentils with turmeric, curry, and cumin.
These golden spices add a vibrant color and bring anti–inflammatory benefits, creating a hearty and wholesome soup that nourishes the body and soul.
6. Sweet potato and lentil salad
Sweet potato cubes are perfect in this colorful sweet potato lentil salad. Have it forlunch, a make-ahead dinner, or bring it topotlucksandpicnics.
This is one of our favorite ways of eating canned lentils, a crowd–pleaser and family favorite.
7. Carrot salad with lentils
Our carrot lentil saladis a delicious and aromatic recipe withtender boiled carrots,fragrant ground cumin, canned lentils, and other simple ingredients.
It’s a perfect lunch idea for school or the office and stores in the fridge in the fridge for 3-4 days.
8. Lentil soup with leafy greens
This lentil soup is perfect as an everydaydinner and amake–aheadmeal,as you can store it for up to 4 days in the refrigerator and up to 3 months in the freezer.
It’s made with green lentils and a one–pot method; serve it with a slice of toasted bread for a balanced protein-packed dinner.
9. Lentil hummus
Creamy, velvety smooth, and ready in 5 minutes.
Try this easy and creamy lentil dip if you’re looking for a dip with yourappetizeror vary your hummus routine.
10. Stuffed zucchini boats
These lentil zucchini boats fall without doubt into thehealthy comfort foodcategory.
They are nutritious, easy to make, and packed withwholesome plant-based protein.
11. Red lentil soup
This hearty and tomato-rich red lentil soup is our winter weeknight favorite.
Red lentils cook in 15–20 minutes, making this soup ready in 30 minutes.
12. Lentil and rice ‘Mujaddara’
Lentil, rice, and onion Mujaddarais a deliciousMiddle-Eastern dish seasoned withspicesandcaramelized onions.
Serve it as a wholesome dinner with a tahini yogurt sauce and green salad.
13. Lentil vegetable soup
This spinach lentil soup iswholesome,hearty, and with a beautifulherby flavor.
The lentils make the dish nutritious and fulfilling, withtexture,protein,iron, and heart andgut-healthy fiber. Make a big batchof the soup and store it in the fridge for up to 3-4 days for busy weeknights.
14. Mushroom lentil Wellington
If you’re looking for a tasty vegetarian centerpiecewith lentils, this is our choice: lentil mushroom Wellington.
We make it with vegetables and walnuts, and It’s a guaranteedcrowd-pleaser when served with a creamy mushroom gravy and a side of green beans.
15. Stuffed bell peppers
Next on our list is stuffed bell peppers withlentils,rice,freshherbs, caramelized onions, andfragrantspices.
The aromatic filling absorbs the juice of the bell peppers, and the combination offlavors and texturesmakes this recipe an irresistible vegetarian dinner.
16. Moroccan lentil soup
Moroccan lentil soupis a tasty, creamy, and satisfying recipe you can serve as a main course withpita bread and flatbread, topped withquick pickled red onionsand a dollop ofyogurt sauce.
It’s easy to make in one pot, and its texture and consistency arerustic, thick, and creamy, almost like alentil stew.
17. Lentil chili
Lentil and bean chiliis a tasty andwholesome one-pot mealwhere green or brown lentils replace the ground meat in classic chili con carne.
It’s ahearty, satisfying, and high-protein mealthat is easy to make with pantry staples and is excellent for meal prep.
18. Turkish lentil soup
Our Turkish red lentil soup iseasy to make in 30 minutes and one pot.
It has asmooth, creamy, comforting textureand a warm and soothing flavor, with ahint oftanginessfrom the fresh lemon juice.
19. Vegetarian lentil loaf
This vegetarian recipe islovely for special occasions like Thanksgiving and Christmas. You canprep most of it in a loaf pan and bake it shortly before serving it.
The lentil loaf slices beautifully; it has a rich, earthy flavor and a slightly chewy and almost meaty texture – perfect for meatless meals and family dinners.
20. Harira soup
Harira soup is atraditional Moroccan mealwith lentils, chickpeas, and a rich and flavorful broth with warm spices, herbs, and tomatoes.
It’s a nourishing and fulfilling Mediterranean mealwith over 20 grams ofhealthy, high-quality plant proteinper small bowl
21. Cauliflower lentil salad
This cauliflower lentil salad is a light and refreshing way of eating lentils.
Roasted cauliflower makes the vegetable base, and we add canned lentils and drizzle with our creamy cumin dressing.
22. Stuffed butternut squash
This dish looks spectacular, and you can serve it at the center of the table becauseit is a protein-rich main dish.
You’ll love this recipe becauseit combines the sweet notesof the roasted butternut squash with the savory and meaty lentil filling.
Do lentils have protein?
Yes, lentils are an excellent source of protein.
They contain about 18-25% protein by weight, making them a valuable plant–based protein source.
Including lentils in your diet can help meet your protein needs and offer additional nutrients like fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
In conclusion, lentils offer a rich and “meaty” alternative to animal–based protein. They can help you cook various meatless meals and high-protein vegetarian dishes.
More legume-packed recipes
If you’re looking to incorporate more fiber-rich legumes into your diet, take a peek at thesevibrant plant-based recipes:
- Cauliflower saladwith chickpeas for a boost of plant-based energy to keep you full all day long
- Mediterranean farro salad with roasted veggies, chickpeas, and pistachios
- Chickpea pasta salad: a quick and easy lunch idea ready in 25 minutes!
- Black bean salad: Inspired byMexican flavors, this recipe is perfect for making ahead and eating for aquick and nutritious lunch or bringingpotlucks and picnics.
- Italian bean stew with authentic Italian flavor, pinto beans, and tomato sauce
20+ Best Lentil Recipes: Lentil Curry
By: Nico Pallotta
5 from 12 votes
Lentil curry is one of our best lentil recipes as it’s easy to make, it can be frozen for those lazy weeknights, and it’s full of flavor, vitamins, and antioxidants.
Prep Time: 10 minutes mins
Cook Time: 30 minutes mins
Total Time: 40 minutes mins
Servings: 4 people
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Indian, International
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 medium onion
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 inch ginger (optional)
- 2 teaspoons curry powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ⅓ teaspoon chili flakes
- ½ teaspoon coriander (optional)
- 1 teaspoon turmeric powder (optional)
- 1 teaspoon garam masala (optional)
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups vegetable stock
- 1 cup split red lentils or de-hulled red lentils
- 1 small can (15 ounce) crushed tomatoes
- 1 small can (13.5 ounce) coconut milk full fat or reduced fat
Serving suggestions
- 4 wedges lemon
- 1 handful cilantro or flat leaf parsley
- 4 tablespoons unsweetened dairy-free yogurt optional
- 2 cups basmati rice
Instructions
To a pot add the oil and chopped onion. Gently fry the onion for 3 minutes, then add grated garlic and grated ginger and fry gently for another minute.
Turn the heat to low, then add the spices: 2teaspoonscurry powder, 1teaspooncumin, ⅓teaspoonchili flakes, ½teaspooncoriander, 1teaspoonturmeric powder, 1teaspoongaram masala, ½teaspoonpepper.
Toast the spices while stirring on low heat for a short minute.
Add vegetable stock, rinsed red lentils, crushed tomatoes, salt, stir and cook for about 20 minutes, or till the lentils are almost cooked.
Add the coconut milk, stir well, and finish cooking for another 10 to 15 minutes, till the curry is thicker and creamier, and the red lentils are fully cooked.
Serve the lentil curry on basmati rice with a generous squeeze of lemon juice, freshly chopped cilantro (or flat-leaf parsley) and optionally a spoonful of unsweetened plant based yogurt.
Lentil Recipes
Notes
To reduce the calories in this meal you can make the curry without oil, with reduced-fat coconut milk, serve it with less rice, or just eat a smaller portion.
Nutrition
Calories: 733kcal, Carbohydrates: 124g, Protein: 21g, Fat: 16g, Saturated Fat: 8g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g, Monounsaturated Fat: 6g, Potassium: 945mg, Dietary Fiber: 18g, Sugar: 8g, Vitamin A: 619IU, Vitamin B6: 1mg, Vitamin C: 15mg, Vitamin E: 3mg, Vitamin K: 17µg, Calcium: 110mg, Folate: 245µg, Iron: 7mg, Manganese: 2mg, Magnesium: 111mg, Zinc: 4mg
More plant-based recipe ideas:
6 Comments
For some reason any Lentil recipe that’s not soup is not good. I’ve tried several stews ragouts lentils cooked with meat and veggies. A waste.
I’ll just stick to my long time favorite. Lentil Soup made w choice of meat or vegetarian, greens of choice and broth .
My experience has been I end up hungry.
Reply
Any substitute for the coconut ? Thank you
Reply
Hi Eileen,
Yes indeed – here are some suggestions:
1. Substitute low-fat coconut milk if you are on a low-fat diet.
2. Substitute heavy cream or a non-dairy heavy cream for coconut milk.
3. To make the curry without coconut milk, I recommend increasing the amount of vegetable broth and reducing the amount of spices, or else their flavor will be overpowering.
I hope this helps! Kindest,
Louise
Reply
Love the recipe!!
Reply
Fantastic!, I’m so happy you like it 🙂
Reply
Looks very well balanced tasty meals
Reply