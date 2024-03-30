20 Low Carb Beef Recipes for Meat Lovers (2024)

Home/Cook / Recipes RoundUp / 20 Low Carb Beef Recipes for Meat Lovers
By Sidney Yang
Sep 14, 2020
Low Carb Beef Recipes – Looking to feed your family fast? All our best low carb beef recipes are right here! From steak stir fry recipes to low carb beef soups, these recipes are super tasty and versatile. Enjoy!
Low Carb Beef Recipes: 20 Low Carb Beef Recipe Ideas for Meat Lovers
1. Cheesy Ground Beef Dip
Cheesy ground beef dip is easy to make and super flavorful. Ideal for game day, everyone loves this grand beef dip recipe!
Cooking time: 30 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
2. Garlic Herb Butter Steak in Oven
This melt in your mouth roasted steak recipe is just what you need to celebrate the holidays this year!
Cooking time: 20 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
3. Garlic Butter Steak Bites with Lemon Zucchini Noodles
These garlic butter steak bites with lemon zucchini noodles have so much flavor and are so easy to throw together!
Cooking time: 15 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
4. 15-Minute Lemon Garlic Butter Steak with Zucchini Noodles
This grilled steak recipe with zucchini noodles has so much flavor and is nearly IMPOSSIBLE to mess up. You next favorite steak recipe!
Cooking time: 15 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
5. Lemon Garlic Butter Steak and Broccoli Skillet
Tender and juicy pan-seared garlic butter steak strips make a quick and delicious meal for any day of the week!
Cooking time: 10 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
6. Oven-Baked Cabbage Burgers
This oven-baked cabbage burger recipe is sure to bring a whole new flavor to your dinner table! The cabbage burgers are easy to make and sure to be a hit with the whole family!
Cooking time: 25 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
7. Mexican Meatball Soup {Albondigas Soup}
Mexican style meatball soup loaded with veggies and tender spiced beef meatballs. Full of bold flavors and super satisfying, this meatball soup recipe is a fantastic weeknight dinner!
Cooking time: 30 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
8. Hamburger Beef Soup {Low Carb / Keto}
This hearty hamburger beef soup recipe is loaded with good-for-you ingredients - Simmered to perfection and designed to satisfy!
Cooking time: 30 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
9. Cheesy Garlic Burgers with Lemon Butter Zucchini Noodles
These garlic butter burgers with zucchini noodles make a delicious low-carb/keto dinner you'll remember for a long time. A super twist on the classic beef burger recipe!
Cooking time: 20 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
10. Garlic Butter Steak Bites
These garlic butter steak bites are crazy delicious, packed with flavor and so easy to make. Easy steak recipe ahead!
Cooking time: 10 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
11. Pan-Seared Steak in Butter Sauce
This juicy Pan-Seared Steak recipe is hyper simple and so flavorful - Dinner is ready!
Cooking time: 10 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
12. 15-Minute Pepper Steak Stir Fry Meal Prep
Thismeal preppepper steak stir-fry recipetastes better than take-out. You'll love our pepper steak stir-fry meal prep!
Cooking time: 10 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
13. 15-Minute Lemon Garlic Butter Steak with Spinach
Lemon garlic butter steak recipe - Tons of flavor and so easy to make - A quick low carb dinner you’ll be crazy about.
Cooking time: 15 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
14. Grilled Ribeye Steaks with Melting Parsley Butter
Reward yourself with this juicy, flavorful weeknight indulgence.
Cooking time: 0 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
15. 10-Minute Sheet Pan Steak with Lemon Zucchini
This quick sheet pan steak recipe is an easy and delicious dinner ready in less than 30 minutes.
Cooking time: 10 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
16. Creamy Ground Beef and Cauliflower Rice Casserole
This ground beef casserole skillet is a rich and nourishing bowl of comfort with a healthy twist! Try our ground beef casserole tonight!
Cooking time: 20 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
17. Cauliflower Beef Cream Cheese Soup
Hearty and melt-in-your-mouth, you’ll enjoy every spoonful of this cauliflower beef cream cheese soup!
Cooking time: 20 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
18. Instant Pot Creamy Beef with Mushroom, Cream Cheese and Broccoli
This delicious and nourishing Instant Pot beef recipe makes a perfect carefree dinner!
Cooking time: 20 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
19. 15 Minute Meal Prep Garlic Butter Steak with Zucchini Noodles
Tender, juicy and so flavorful: Every bite of this easy meal prep recipe is simply sensational!
Cooking time: 10 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
20. Mexican Cauliflower Rice with Cheesy Steak Roll-Ups
Paleo, Whole30 compliant and keto friendly, this filling dinner is packed with veggies, protein, and lots of flavor and spice!
Cooking time: 15 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
21. Cheese Steak Stuffed Peppers
Your favorite Philly Cheesesteak gets a low-carb makeover!
Cooking time: 20 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
22. Garlic Butter Steak and Lemon Green Beans Skillet
Quick and easy Steak Recipe with Green Beans- Your new favorite weeknight meal, cooked in just one pan.
Cooking time: 15 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
23. Instant Pot Spaghetti Squash with Meat Sauce
Easy to make, low carb, and packed with protein and veggie.
Cooking time: 30 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
24. Keto Burrito Bowl with Beef and Cauliflower Rice
This keto bowl with beef and cauliflower is a nourishing keto dinner packed with flavor and so easy to make.
Cooking time: 20 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
25. Stuffed Whole Cauliflower with Ground Beef and Cheese
A complete meal, healthy and full of flavors.
Cooking time: 0 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
Did you make one of these low carb beef recipes? Please share on your social media using our hashtag #etwell101!
