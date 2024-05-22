20 Minute Chicken Panang Curry Noodle Bowls Recipe | Little Spice Jar (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Simple 20 – minute chicken panang curry noodle bowls with veggies. Warmpanang curry noodle sauce all cozied up with noodles and your favoritesautéed veggies. Perfect for chilly, weeknight dinners!

Zippy weeknight dinners at your service.

Because that’sexactly what this is. I mean, warm chicken panang curry turned into healthyish curry noodle bowls that take around 20 minutes to prepare and come complete with your favorite sautéed veggies, fresh herbs, and noodles all dressed with a creamy panang curry and a big squeeze of lime juice. We’re talking store bought red curry paste turned into a quick panang curry with a lick of peanut butter and a dash of spices because who can even get their hands on a jar of panang curry paste from the grocery store on a weeknight? Not I!

True panang curry makers, this isn’t me trying to give you a heart attack, but rather just my attempt to make your weeknight dinners snappy.

Not gonna lie to you — Ithink I ate curry noodle bowls for like 3-4 days straight for 2 meals a day. Mainly because I just couldn’t get enough of of these brown rice noodles just lightly coated with a thick, almost soup but almost stew-like curry.

Fork-twirling is addicting.

Now that i’ve got you all excited about these creamy dreamy and in-your-face flavors and textures, let me tell you how we turn red curry paste into panang curry paste.

I know. It’s blasphemy. But we’re going to do it anyway. Now, I need you to look for a few ingredients in yourred curry paste. 1.) kaffir lime leaves– which most red curry pastes do have 2.)lemongrass and 3.) galangal. These ingredients make the bestred curry paste. This is the curry paste I use at home and love.

To turn it into panang curry paste. Grab a bowl and 3 tablespoons of red curry concentrate. Add in 1 tablespoon of creamy peanut butter, 1/2 teaspoon coriander power, and 1/4 teaspoon cumin powder. Stir it all together and BAM! Cheaters panang curry paste.

Now the veggies for the curry noodle bowls. I’m using broccoli, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, and yellow and orange peppers. But the beauty about this weeknight dinner recipe is that you can pretty much use any veggies you like! Short cuts are totally welcome too. Use pre-washed, and chopped veggies to get this on the table in 20 minutes and if you decide to chop your veggies, it’ll take you maybe around 30 for the whole thing. Zucchini, leftover roasted potatoes, thinly sliced onions, a cabbage mix. It’s all game. It’s all delicious. It’s all covered in homemade panang curry sauce.

I let the veggies be a little al dente and crunchy because I love texture and the creamy sauce with the soft noodles just begs for a crunch factor.

Definitely delicious, healthyish, weeknight curry noodle bowl dinners.

Say it with me <<<Twirl. twirl. twirl. Slurp! slurp! slurp!>>>